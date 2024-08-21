Debra Tendrich wins Democratic Primary for HD 89 over incumbent-backed opponent

Nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich will lead Democrats’ effort to hold outgoing state Rep. David Silvers’ seat after defeating his preferred candidate in Tuesday’s Primary.

With 70 of 77 precincts reporting, Tendrich led former prosecutor Destinie Baker Sutton 59% to 41%.

Both candidates carried significant backing into Election Night, as voters decided who would take on Republican candidate Daniel Zapata, a local private school administrator, in November.

Tendrich, who previously ran for Delray Beach City Commission, was the first of the two to enter the race, filing paperwork in July 2023. Tendrich runs Eat Better Live Better, which aims to educate children about nutrition and also helps supply food to those in need.

“I feel that people’s beliefs are being trampled on right now,” Tendrich said in remarks explaining her entry into the contest.

Six months later, Baker Sutton followed with her own bid in January 2024. “I am ready to put my experience, passion for service, and dedication to our community to work for the people of District 89,” she said.

But despite her later entry into the contest, the 11-year veteran of the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office managed to outraise Tendrich nearly 2-to-1.

According to the most recent campaign finance data, which ran through Aug. 15, Baker Sutton raised just under $79,000, while Tendrich collected just under $44,000 in outside cash, plus a $1,000 self-loan.

Both, however, spent about the same during the lead-up to the Democratic Primary contest, with Tendrich dishing out just over $36,000 and Baker Sutton spending more than $34,000.

But Tendrich pulled in plenty of institutional support. Several elected officials — including potential future legislative colleagues such as Kissimmee Sen. Vic Torres, Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani and Wellington Rep. Katherine Waldron — backed Tendrich. So too did U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sen. Tina Polsky and many others.

Multiple unions representing first responders and other groups also supported Tendrich’s bid, among several other organizations.

Baker Sutton, who in 2019 started her legal firm, Destinie Law P.A., also earned plenty of endorsements.

Just last month, the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors Association got behind Baker Sutton. Elected officials in the Legislature and elsewhere also backed her, including perhaps the most important legislator for this race.

Silvers, who is facing term limits this November, said he preferred Baker Sutton to serve as his replacement.

“With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge,” Silvers said. “That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues.”

But with just over a week prior to the election, the Palm Beach Post editorial board recommended voters choose Tendrich.

Despite this region having a traditionally Democratic lean, the November contest could be competitive as well. Last cycle, Zapata went up against Silvers; riding a historically strong cycle for Republicans, Zapata came with 5 points of unseating the incumbent.

Ryan Nicol and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.