Sierra Club, slew of other progressives pile endorsements on Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is pulling in yet another bushel of endorsements, this time from the Sierra Club, other progressive groups, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Frost is running for the open seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in northern Orange County.

If endorsers made up the CD 10 electorate, the election would be over. The Generation Z progressive organizer has attracted dozens of them in a Democratic Primary Election contest against nine others candidates. A scarce handful of endorsements have been announced for other candidates such as state Sen. Randolph Bracy and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson.

Frost’s campaign just announced the backing of Markey, The Sierra Club, Voter Protection Project, Friends of the Earth Action, Progressive Turnout Project, United for Progress Political Action Committee, and Florida Reading Project.

In a news release issued by Frost’s campaign, Markey called Frost “a fearless champion for the Green New Deal, reproductive freedom, and gun safety.”

“He has a powerful vision for a just, healthy, and livable future that is matched only by his powerful voice for the health and safety of our young people. Maxwell Frost is the progressive, energized leader we need in Congress,” Markey said.

That followed Frost’s announcement a day earlier of endorsements from the AFL-CIO, AFSCME, the Florida Education Association and several other labor unions.

The new CD 10 covers much of northern Orange County. The seat is open because incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for Senate.

Others in the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary: Bracy, Jackson, former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, Jack Achenbach, financial executive Jeff Boone, the Rev. Terence Gray, businessman Khalid Muneer and teacher Teresa Tachon.

There are several Republicans running as well, including Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague and Calvin Wimbish.

But the new CD 10 should present a pretty solid Democratic lean, based on the past couple of General Elections.