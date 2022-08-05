August 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sierra Club, slew of other progressives pile endorsements on Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Scott PowersAugust 5, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis to Supreme Court

2022Headlines

NFIB backs Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘I was blindsided’: Andrew Warren speaks out, plans to explore legal options following suspension

Maxwell Frost
If endorsers were CD 10 voters, the Democratic Primary would be a landslide.

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is pulling in yet another bushel of endorsements, this time from the Sierra Club, other progressive groups, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Frost is running for the open seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in northern Orange County.

If endorsers made up the CD 10 electorate, the election would be over. The Generation Z progressive organizer has attracted dozens of them in a Democratic Primary Election contest against nine others candidates. A scarce handful of endorsements have been announced for other candidates such as state Sen. Randolph Bracy and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson.

Frost’s campaign just announced the backing of Markey, The Sierra Club, Voter Protection Project, Friends of the Earth Action, Progressive Turnout Project, United for Progress Political Action Committee, and Florida Reading Project.

In a news release issued by Frost’s campaign, Markey called Frost “a fearless champion for the Green New Deal, reproductive freedom, and gun safety.”

“He has a powerful vision for a just, healthy, and livable future that is matched only by his powerful voice for the health and safety of our young people. Maxwell Frost is the progressive, energized leader we need in Congress,” Markey said.

That followed Frost’s announcement a day earlier of endorsements from the AFL-CIO, AFSCME, the Florida Education Association and several other labor unions.

The new CD 10 covers much of northern Orange County. The seat is open because incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for Senate.

Others in the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary: Bracy, Jackson, former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, Jack Achenbach, financial executive Jeff Boone, the Rev. Terence Gray, businessman Khalid Muneer and teacher Teresa Tachon.

There are several Republicans running as well, including Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague and Calvin Wimbish.

But the new CD 10 should present a pretty solid Democratic lean, based on the past couple of General Elections.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAl Hernandez: Health care executive wants to restore school district where teachers are leaving

nextCharlie Crist, Nikki Fried: Primary candidates held a ‘conversation’ but much was retreaded territory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist’s campaign says it raised $2.3M in July
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more