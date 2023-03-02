Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.2.23

Good Thursday morning.

Education management consulting firm Strategos Group is announcing its fourth major hire of the year.

The new addition is former Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key, who joins as a partner in the firm’s national State Superintendent Engagement Practice.

Key held the Education Secretary post from 2019 to 2023 and served as Commissioner for the four years prior, overseeing the state’s 237 school districts and 18 charter school systems.

He is also a former Arkansas state Senator and worked as the associate vice president for university relations at the University of Arkansas System from 2014 to 2015.

“Johnny’s tenure as a recognized public servant, relentlessly pursuing excellence in education, furthers our mission of advancing the lives of students,” said Adam Giery, managing partner of Strategos. “Through his extensive policy work, Johnny delivered results for Arkansas families, and I am confident he will deliver results for our clients as they too work to improve education outcomes for children across the nation.”

Strategos partner Jim Horne, a former state Senator and Education Commissioner, added, “It’s exciting that Johnny Key is joining Strategos Group. As a Senator, he was instrumental in passing some of the country’s most robust education reform measures. Johnny is an integral part of our national growth strategy.”

Key’s addition to the team continues a string of major hires at Strategos. Last month, the firm announced early education advocate Vance Aloupis, a former state Representative, was coming on as a partner in the Miami office.

Earlier this year, the firm added former Legislative Analyst Porsche Knight and Government Advocacy Advisor and former Deputy Legislative Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Education Jes Fowler.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Governor @RonDeSantisFL's new book is flying off Target’s shelves… But don’t fret, the woke mob’s “antiracist” handbook has plenty of copies to go around if you're interested… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6CZGbHKo17 — Lindsey Curnutte (@lindseycurnutte) March 1, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

MUST WATCH: I’m at the Leesburg, FL mall outside of Books A Million for my pro-Trump rally with @Villagers4Trump, & @GovRonDeSantis & his staff ordered the police to make “anyone wearing a Trump shirt” or anyone with any “Trump gear” to leave! Ron DeSantis is anti-free speech! pic.twitter.com/qAcJBQuHZ4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

—@BrendonLeslie: Why in the world would the (Ron) DeSantis team permit Laura Looney Toon Loomer into his book signing to just disrupt it, be insufferable, and ruin it for everyone else that’s trying to have a good time? And when they’re barred entry, they act like a bunch of entitled leftists

Tweet, tweet:

Congressman Swalwell torches Matt Gaetz for bringing “somebody that he met at a gun club”, to the first House Judiciary Committee hearing to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Gaetz’s honored guest was charged with killing a family member in April 2019.pic.twitter.com/uwOYddZpLX — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) February 28, 2023

—@JimmyPatronis: NewsGuard (@NewsGuardRating) is clearly an attempt to de-fund, de-platform, and de-bank Conservative groups. If they target Florida businesses, we’ll go after them.

—@IElijahManley: Commissioners tell me that the pride flags in Wilton Manors will likely have to go because of a bill progressing quickly in the Florida legislature that would ban the display of pride flags by the city. They aren’t just trying to erase us, they want us gone completely.

Tweet, tweet:

. @DianneHartFL is opening a meeting on gun violence in #Tampa. Community leaders specifically put out the call to young people to attend to voice their ideas about how to curb violence. @BN9 @MyNews13 #bn9hillsborough pic.twitter.com/2l0ziXQNzq — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) March 1, 2023

—@NatlParkService: If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course. ⁣⁣

Tweet, tweet:

Jupiter and Venus have been inching closer together for weeks leading up to tonight's conjunction. Remember, it's a trick of perspective. The planets are about 410,000,000 miles apart; only from our view on Earth will they appear to butt against each other. 📷 Gordon Silver pic.twitter.com/seiuYK6fE6 — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) March 1, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Creed III’ premieres — 1; The Oscars — 2; Tampa Municipal Election — 5; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 5; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 12; Premiere date for Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ — 13; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 15; annual Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser — 19; ’John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 22; ‘Succession’ Season 4 begins — 24; MLB Opening Day 2023 — 28; Tron Lightcycle/Run debuts in Walt Disney World — 33; Suits for Session — 34; ‘Air’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon premieres — 35; NBA Play-In Tournament begins — 40; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 45; NBA playoffs begin — 45; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 45; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 47; 2023 Session Sine Die — 64; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 64; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 68; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 77; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 77; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 85; NBA Finals begin — 91; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 92; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 106; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 117; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 119; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 134; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 141; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 143; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 149; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 235; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 247; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 328; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 342; Georgia Democratic Primary — 349; Michigan Democratic Primary — 362; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 394; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 449; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 512; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 512; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 554; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 617; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 765; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 792; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 981.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis targets Orlando prosecutor after shootings. But it’s messy.” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — When a teenage shooter in Orlando was accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl, a journalist, and a 38-year-old woman last week, DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott were quick to criticize the county’s prosecutor for not doing more to hold the suspect accountable in previous cases. The gunman’s lengthy juvenile record was further evidence of “woke” prosecutors, they said. DeSantis accused Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell of refusing to prosecute people. “I know the state attorney in Orlando thinks that you don’t prosecute people, and that’s the way that somehow you have better communities. That does not work,” DeSantis said.



— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis’s unholy coalition” via Tina Nguyen of Puck — Notably, the accolades for DeSantis aren’t just coming from MAGA world. Last week, DeSantis also received the support of perhaps the least (Donald) Trumpy voice in the GOP: Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who offered effusive praise about his successor-once-removed in an interview with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade. “He’s been a really effective Governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics.” “I think that this national coalition that you’re talking about reflects a little bit of DeSantis’ Florida coalition,” Tim Miller, the former communications director for Bush’s 2016 campaign, told me. “In state, he has pitched himself to the Jeb Bush wing of the party, as somebody that is reforming the tax code, doing tort reform, Everglades [restoration], teacher pay, education reform, school choice, the traditional Republican stuff. He’s done that here. So that doesn’t get as much attention on Fox.”

“DeSantis, Florida officials seek to dismiss lawsuit from Martha’s Vineyard migrants” via Jon Kamp and Arian Campo-Flores of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis and other Florida officials said a federal lawsuit over migrants the state flew from Texas to Massachusetts last year should be dismissed, arguing in legal filings the Boston court lacks jurisdiction and that migrants were told where the planes were going. Perla Huerta, a woman that migrants said recruited them onto Martha’s Vineyard-bound flights, filed a separate motion in the Boston federal court Tuesday to dismiss the case. The lawsuit was brought by some of the 49 migrants and an advocacy group in September. The contractor Florida hired to arrange the flights and the company’s chief executive also asked for the case to be dismissed.

“DeSantis is championing medical freedom. GOP state lawmakers like what they see.” via Megan Messerly, Krista Mahr and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — The “medical freedom” movement, mostly known for its opposition to vaccine requirements, was long consigned to the fringes of libertarian and left-wing politics. Then came DeSantis. He has secured a place for the movement in the conservative mainstream. And as a sitting Governor, he has the opportunity to distinguish himself from other declared and potential candidates by putting his vision into practice. DeSantis’ spotlight on medical freedom, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, comes as routine childhood vaccine rates are dropping and trust in government and science is low.

“DeSantis is using a new breed of local right-wing media to make national news” via Maggie Severns of the Grid — The Florida Standard is a fledgling website, launched last July. It lists only five writers and editors on its site. But in January, it landed a blistering scoop: the syllabus of a new AP African American studies course that DeSantis’ administration had rejected because it contained curricula such as “Black Queer Studies.” News was emerging that day that Florida had rejected AP African American studies, but details were thin until the Florida Standard posted the syllabus. DeSantis’ former press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted the story to her 279,000 Twitter followers, as did other pro-DeSantis sites like the rapid-response-focused @DeSantisWarRoom.

“DeSantis talks sports, SEC football, state of Florida’s recent success with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton” via Ian Miller of Outkick — DeSantis has had an uninterrupted run of wins over the past few years. His defense of freedom, individual liberty, and commitment to following the science on COVID-19 policies made Florida a refuge for people fleeing lockdown states like California and New York. Beyond the political wins, however, DeSantis was one of the few politicians concerned with protecting sports during the pandemic. He joined the Clay and Buck radio show and discussed how he helped ensure the 2020 college football season was played, among many other accomplishments. Apparently, the SEC had been considering following the Big Ten and Pac-12 into canceling their schedule in fall 2020. But DeSantis stepped in to ensure that wouldn’t happen.

“Wannabe: Lincoln Project mocks DeSantis skipping high-profile conference” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis may talk tough, but his no-show at a high-profile conservative conference is earning him a profile in cowardice from the Lincoln Project. The project is dropping a 45-second ad, “Wannabe,” this morning riffing on DeSantis’ decision to stay away from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland that started Wednesday. His vanishing act shows the real DeSantis is not the tough-talking bully he portrays at his news conferences or in the ad “God Made a Fighter” — especially not if Trump might be in the room, according to Rick Wilson, Lincoln Project co-founder. “He didn’t want to have that carefully curated image shattered by Donald Trump stomping his guts out on the stage at CPAC,” Wilson said.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Watch Karine Jean-Pierre snub DeSantis op-ed on Disney tax crackdown: ‘Not going to read that’” via Brandon Gillespie of Fox News — White House press secretary Jean-Pierre sharply dismissed a recent op-ed by DeSantis after he terminated Disney’s self-governing status and special tax treatment in the state. “So, I’m going to be very frank with you, Nandita. I have not read the op-ed and frankly, I don’t plan to,” Jean-Pierre told Reuters correspondent Nandita Bose, who asked about the piece published in The Wall Street Journal during the daily White House press briefing. Bose pointed out that Disney had been “able to get away without paying taxes around regional infrastructure developments” before DeSantis acted, but Jean-Pierre deflected to other topics.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Bill seeks death penalty for child rapists, challenging SCOTUS” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Acting on a proposal from DeSantis, Florida lawmakers filed legislation Wednesday to allow the death penalty for adults who sexually battery children younger than 12. The bills would put Florida at odds with prior U.S. Supreme Court precedent saying that capital punishment can only be applied in the case of murder. But the bill sponsors Sen. Jonathan Martin and Rep. Jessica Baker appear to be seeking a challenge of prior rulings.

“Clay Yarborough bill cracks down on pronoun choice, school sex ed” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee has a new bill that would crack down on a series of issues related to gender and sexuality in the classroom. Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Republican from Jacksonville, filed legislation (SB 1320) that would make key changes to how schools handle sexual identity and education. The bill would prohibit people from using preferred pronouns that do not correspond with the gender identity assigned to the person at birth. It would also ban classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity until the ninth grade.

“GOP lawmakers file legislation to protect gas stoves” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Adding additional fuel to the ongoing fiery battle over gas stoves, two Republican lawmakers are proposing legislation protecting access to the open-flame appliances. Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. James Buchanan are sponsoring bills (SB 1256, HB 1281) prohibiting local governments from establishing or enforcing restrictions on major appliances, including gas stoves. “Floridians depend on natural gas to power appliances because it is clean, affordable and reliable,” said Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association.

What Jason Garcia is reading — “Jason Brodeur wants pay-to-play blog posts about elected officials reported with the state” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida could soon require blogs paid to produce content about elected officials to register and report that activity. Sen. Brodeur, a Lake Mary Republican, filed legislation (SB 1316) that would set up a system where bloggers covering the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Cabinet or Legislature must register. The bill then requires reporting with the state “if a blogger posts to a blog about an elected state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post.” Registration is required within five days of any blog mentioning an elected state official. After that, bloggers must file monthly reports that list what posts mention those officials, along with disclosing any individual who paid for the posts and the amount paid.





— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Proposed bill limits who may sue Florida nursing homes for wrongful death of a loved one” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Adult offspring and other family members could be prohibited from suing a nursing home or assisted living facility for the wrongful death of a loved one under a proposed bill by a Pasco County legislator. Rep. Randy Maggard filed HB 1029 last week, a far-reaching bill that would, among other changes, limit claims against long-term care facilities in Florida to only a living spouse or offspring younger than 25, mirroring a Florida statute that applies to the medical profession. A companion bill (SB-1304) was proposed Tuesday in the Senate.

“Conservation groups brace for “Session of sprawl,” as Legislature convenes next week” via Amy Green of WMFE — A new bill before the Florida Legislature would prohibit local regulations on water quality and instead hand that authority over to the state. Conservation groups say the bill is one reason they are describing the upcoming Legislative Session as, “the Session of sprawl.” The groups say multiple bills would undermine smart development as Florida experiences explosive growth and the 2022 hurricane season illustrates the need for sustainability. Other measures would, for instance, prohibit local referendums on development regulations. Gil Smart of VoteWater says the bill stripping local authority over water quality concerns him the most.

“Bills would allow radioactive byproducts of phosphate mining in road bed test projects” via Steve Newborn of WFSU — Bills have been introduced in the state Legislature that would allow the use of a radioactive byproduct of phosphate mining in roadbeds. Its use is currently prohibited across the country. Lawrence McClure introduced the bill in the House. It would allow demonstration projects using phosphogypsum in roadbeds. It’s a main component of mountain-like gypsum stacks that dot phosphate mining areas in Polk, Hardee, Manatee and Hillsborough counties. A companion bill has been filed in the Florida Senate.

“Big tent party: Senate, House bills shield private campgrounds from liability claims” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New bills from Republicans would urge people to camp at their own risk, shielding private campgrounds from liability claims. SB 1054 and HB 1323, filed by Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Dean Black, would put the kibosh on claims against KOA and other nonpublic facilities. The legislation shifts the burden responsibility to campers rather than the grounds on which they recreate, offering “civil liability protection for private campground owners and specified employees of private campgrounds for injury, death, or property damage resulting from the inherent risk of camping.”

“Ana Maria Rodriguez resolution would recognize Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week” via Florida Politics — Sen. Rodriguez is sponsoring a resolution (SR 1294) recognizing Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Awareness Week, which runs May 1-7 this year. TD is a disorder characterized by random, involuntary, and uncontrolled movements of different muscles in the face, trunk, and extremities. The Movement Disorders Policy Coalition (MDPC) further describes TD as a “sometimes irreversible movement disorder that can occur due to use of antipsychotics, commonly prescribed to treat bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression or other medications.”

— LEG. SKED. —

— The Joint Revenue Estimating Conference begins to discuss the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund forecast. 9:30 a.m. Room 117, Knott Building, The Capitol.

— The State Board of Education meets via conference call: 10 a.m., details here.

— Sen. Geraldine Thompson and Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis will hold a town hall meeting: 6 p.m., Barnett Park, Dolphin Room, 4801 West Colonial Dr., Orlando.





— MORE FROM CAP —

Florida Democrats recognize Women’s History Month — The Florida Democratic Party issued a statement Wednesday recognizing the start of Women’s History Month. “This Women’s History Month, we honor and celebrate the many trailblazing women whose tireless fight for justice and equality have shaped this state and country and continue to shape its future. Their sacrifices have paved the way for us all to have better lives. Today and every day, we will continue the fight to ensure future generations of women and girls have equal access and opportunity by fighting for policies that will help them succeed and electing women up and down the ballot,” FDP said in a news release.

FEA says ‘attacking educators’ exacerbates staffing shortage — The Florida Education Association said the state’s teacher and staff shortage is only made worse by legislation that attempts “to silence the people who along with parents care most deeply about Florida’s children.” FEA was calling out SB 256, which would make it harder for public employee unions to collect dues. FEA President Andrew Spar said, “Teachers, support staff and higher education faculty are working with students because they love it; they love their jobs. They make the personal choice to join their union because they want more support and resources for their students and themselves. … Gov. DeSantis says he supports ‘teacher empowerment,’ but this bill does the exact opposite. It’s an attack, pure and simple, on educators’ basic freedoms and rights.”

“Frank White re-enters politics with bid for Florida Senate; has Doug Broxson’s endorsement” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Former Rep. White has re-entered state politics with a bid for the state Senate and key endorsements from Pensacola’s Republican legislative delegation. White, who announced his candidacy earlier this month, may be well on his way to locking up the GOP nomination for the state Senate seat after winning the endorsements of two potential contenders. Sen. Broxson’s final term ends in 2024 as state Senator for Senate District 1, which covers all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and northern Okaloosa County. Broxson endorsed White as his successor when White announced his campaign earlier this month.

“It’s official: Nick Primrose enters HD 18 race” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Primrose has formally filed paperwork to run for the House District 18 seat. “Florida is the state that all other states look to for economic growth, fiscal responsibility and education policy. It would be an honor to stand with our great Governor to continue the fight to make sure no one treads on Florida while we pave the way for the rest of the country,” Primrose said in a news release. The campaign announcement was expected following Primrose’s resignation from the FEC post last week in preparation for the run. DeSantis appointed the Fleming Island Republican to the FEC in 2021.

“Logan Luse enters race to succeed Randy Fine in HD 33” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Luse is launching a campaign for Brevard County’s House District 33. Luse is the second candidate to file for the seat, following fellow Republican Chandler Langevin, who filed his paperwork last month. The two are competing to succeed term-limited GOP Rep. Fine, who recently announced he would run for Senate next year. “I know firsthand that freedom and opportunity create far better outcomes than mandates and government handouts. Conservative values, faith, self-reliance, and hard work helped me overcome the circumstances of my childhood and are the values we need to focus on in Tallahassee,” Luse said in a statement.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Slater Bayliss, The Advocacy Partners: Luckii Florida

Gregory Black, Waypoint Strategies: DEPLOY/US

Michael Johnston, Shumaker Advisors Florida: Five Points Technology Group

Murphy Kennedy: Florida Realtors

Mike Moore, The Southern Group: Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office

Kimberlee Strong, McKinnonStrong: The Lifeboat Project

Carlos Trujillo, Continental Strategy: Charter Communications Operating, Chrysalis Health, City of Doral, UiPath

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis’ targeting of ESG could cost taxpayers, pension fund millions of dollars” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Blacklisting investment managers and banks that make business decisions based on what DeSantis calls “socialist” woke policies could come with disastrous consequences, including hidden costs and a chilling effect on free speech, economic analysts say. Legislation introduced for the upcoming Session that begins Tuesday would embrace the Governor’s goal to prohibit state agencies and local governments from investing tax dollars into funds that follow environmental, social and governance principles known as ESG.

“Ashley Moody pushes bill aimed at protecting human trafficking victims in court proceedings” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Moody tossed her support behind new legislation filed in the state Legislature aimed at enacting “protections in judicial proceedings for minors or victims of certain crimes, including human trafficking.” “As Attorney General, I work every day to stop human trafficking in our state, and this Session I am advocating for legislation that will further protect victims, as well as help our law enforcement partners bring traffickers to justice,” Moody said. “This legislation will shield victims from unnecessarily reliving traumatic experiences, making it easier for them to come forward and help prosecutors secure convictions for their perpetrators,” she said.

“Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis issues warning to censorship platform NewsGuard” via Jonas Vesterberg of The Florida Standard — In a sharply worded letter, Patronis warns the company NewsGuard Technologies, Inc. that it may trigger the state’s divestment laws and that he is ready to use the full force of his office to expose the organization’s activities. NewsGuard is part of the censorship industry and claims to be fighting “misinformation,” that is, facts and perspectives that governments, nongovernmental organizations and corporations have decided cannot be allowed to be expressed. It provides ratings of news outlets according to nine “apolitical” criteria. These ratings are then used by social media platforms such as Facebook and Big Tech corporations.

“After Special Session changes, Citizens Property Insurance preps for ‘transition’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Citizens Property Insurance officials are reaching out to customers to ready them for the series of changes included in SB 2A, a new law passed by the Legislature and signed by DeSantis in December aimed at stabilizing Florida’s shaky property insurance market. One of the major changes is a requirement for all Citizens policyholders in a flood zone to get separate flood coverage. For new customers, the requirement to get coverage is April 1, and for renewing customers, the deadline is July 1. Citizens is reaching out to the 290,000 affected customers now through emails and standard mail to alert them of the new flood coverage requirement.

“Could New College host Florida’s next conservative think tank? Richard Corcoran says why not?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A number of recently appointed trustees at New College of Florida previously worked at conservative think tanks. Could such an academic institute appear at the Sarasota university? When asked about the possibility, Interim President Corcoran noted such operations have worked at other Florida institutions. “Every university has some degree of that,” Corcoran told Florida Politics. “Why can’t New College?” FP interviewed Corcoran to discuss the future of the school after a contentious trustee meeting, the first since his official hire for a headline-grabbing $699,000 base salary. When DeSantis appointed a half dozen new trustees for the small liberal arts college, the roster included conservative academics from the Manhattan Institute, Claremont-McKenna College, Emory University, and Hillsdale College.

“State seeks answers to proliferation of fire ant colonies after prescribed burns” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Call the Ant-Man, because his six-legged friends are causing havoc for protected species on the state’s ecological restoration lands. Prescribed burning is a major tool of land management in the South, and when used in Florida, it’s like opening a whole new area to development for fire ants. Officials are looking for an answer to the problem. “Post-burn, many area(s) show 20+ large fire ant mounds per acre,” said Casey Beavers, an Environmental Administrator with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in a recent online discussion group on invasive species.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Miami Beach climate discussion, Democratic fundraiser” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Harris will travel to Miami Beach next week to attend a Democratic fundraiser and participate in a panel discussion on climate. During the visit Wednesday, Harris will join an Aspen Institute panel to “participate in a moderated conversation on the Joe Biden-Harris administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all,” the official said. The Vice President has joined similar discussions on climate change in recent months in Arizona, California, Georgia and Minnesota. Gloria Estefan, an acclaimed singer and songwriter, will moderate the Aspen Ideas: Climate 2023 discussion with Harris on Wednesday at the New World Center in South Beach.

“Republican Senator sounds alarm over U.S., China war: ‘Conflict’s already here’” via Kristen Altus of Fox News — As the FBI backs up the U.S. Department of Energy’s claim that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, and approximately $2 trillion of American money rests in Chinese investments, Sen. Marco Rubio warned that “conflict is here.” “The question is whether the conflict becomes military conflict or armed conflict, but conflict’s already here. It’s happening every day in embassies around the world. It’s happening every day here at home. Conflict is already here,” the Senator said. “Our hope is to create a geopolitical balance that protects our rights and prevents a war,” he continued. “But the history of human nature tells the U.S. these things sometimes get out of control.”

“Senate Republicans and Democrats propose rail safety bill” via Stephanie Lai of The New York Times — A group of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate has proposed legislation to mandate that the Transportation Department tighten safety rules for freight rail, the first glimmer of bipartisan activity on the issue since a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, last month. The measure by Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance would strengthen notification and inspection requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials, increase fines for safety violations by rail carriers and authorize $27 million for research on safety improvements. But it would stop short of dictating major regulatory changes, leaving the matter to the Transportation Department.

“Senators question Attorney General on fentanyl, violent crimes” via Ryan Tarinelli of Roll Call — Senators focused on deaths from fentanyl and violent crime as Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time in more than a year. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the committee, used his opening remarks to highlight fentanyl and said lawmakers should recommit to tackling the issue. “I hope, by this hearing, we will have a recommitment to convince the American people that we’re going to keep you safe,” Graham said. “That we’re going to have policies to deal with the poisoning of America from fentanyl.” Overall, Graham said, crime is not being taken as seriously as it should. “On many fronts, law and order has broken down here at home and the world is in chaos,” Graham said.

“GOP inflation reporting bill draws bipartisan House backing” via David Lerman of Roll Call — The House passed a Republican-drafted messaging bill Wednesday designed to express concern about Biden administration policies that backers said have spurred inflation, with support from both sides of the aisle. The bill, sponsored by Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, would require the administration to assess the inflationary impact of major executive orders. No Democrats co-sponsored the measure, but it ultimately passed on a 272-148 vote with 59 Democrats crossing the aisle to support the bill. The debate reflected an attempt by Republicans to blame Biden for inflation that reached a 40-year high during his tenure.

“Matt Gaetz busted for touting Chinese propaganda in House hearing” via David Kurtz of Talking Points Memo — Rep. Gaetz was doing his usual anti-Ukraine shtick yesterday in a hearing on U.S. funding for its ally when he teed up what he clearly thought was going to be a gotcha moment. He ended up being the one who got got. Laying what looked like a trap for one of the witnesses, Gaetz asked if a far-right group in Ukraine has access to U.S. weapons. Gaetz cited a “Global Times investigative report,” which he quickly moved to enter into the record. A befuddled Gaetz at first denied it was the Chinese Global Times, a well-known propaganda organ of the Chinese government, but was quickly forced to concede.

“The story behind Gaetz citing Chinese propaganda at a hearing” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — At a hearing Tuesday, Gaetz cited, and entered into the record, an article from a newspaper that the Trump administration designated as a propaganda outlet, apparently without knowing that’s what he was doing. The moment added some color to an otherwise relatively uncontentious hearing on oversight of U.S. funding for Ukraine. And even aside from the article’s provenance, it was a remarkable document to point to at a congressional hearing. Gaetz, who has emerged as a leading critic of Ukraine funding, asked Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl a number of questions about potential U.S. involvement in Ukraine beyond what is publicly known.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump ties GOP in knots over Medicare and Social Security” via Burgess Everett and Caitlin Emma of POLITICO — Trump is driving a wedge through the GOP over one of American politics’ thorniest issues: the future of Medicare and Social Security. Trump’s attacks on potential GOP primary opponents, and his warning to party leaders to stay away from the popular entitlement programs in their push to cut spending, are cleaving Republicans at every level. Lawmakers who once backed entitlement overhauls are now openly at odds with colleagues who’d prefer to soften their positions before they face voters in 2024. And a GOP presidential race that’s a referendum on Trump himself is now also becoming one on Medicare and Social Security.

“Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid” via Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press — Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign. Trump hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with Des Moines talk show host Simon Conway on Tuesday. A Trump aide confirmed Wednesday that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month. “We’re planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we’ll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”

“Villagers among Trump backers demonstrating at DeSantis’ book event in Leesburg” via David Towns of Villages-News — Villagers were among a group of Trump backers demonstrating at DeSantis’ book-signing event Tuesday afternoon in Leesburg. A long line formed for the event at Books-A-Million at Lake Square Mall where DeSantis was signing copies of his new book, “The Courage to Be Free.” A group of supporters of Trump gathered in the bookstore’s parking lot, with flags and signs with Trump’s name. Several were wearing Make America Great Again hats.

—2024 —

“Rick Scott says Democrats ‘should be worried’ if Joe Biden is 2024 nominee” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — On Wednesday’s “Evening Edit” on the Fox Business Network, Scott responded to qualms that many Democrats are worried about a re-election campaign from the octogenarian President. “They should be worried. I mean, if Biden runs again, it almost guarantees that we’re going to have a Republican President. But look, Joe Biden’s got to get out of there. Everything Joe Biden touches as we all know. You know, it goes south,” Scott asserted, citing “open borders,” fentanyl, the war in Ukraine, and the Chinese spy balloon as particular grievances. “I mean, he’s lost all credibility with the American public. So, if I was a Democrat, I’d be really worried right now. But guess what for the country? If he runs again, at least we’ll get a Republican President.”

“What’s Biden waiting for when it comes to 2024?” via Hanna Trudo, Alex Gangitano and Amie Parnes of The Hill — Biden says he has “other things to finish” before he can announce a re-election campaign, a stance that is raising questions about what exactly he’s waiting to do. That Biden will run for a second term does not seem to be in significant doubt, but so far, the President has only reiterated his “intention” to run for the White House again. “While there are financial and organizational needs that can only be fully addressed by announcing, the power of incumbency is real,” said Josh Schwerin, a Democratic consultant and founder of Saratoga Strategies.

“2024 polls show DeSantis can’t easily knock out Trump” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine — The big story of the first phase of the so-called “invisible primary” for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was the emergence of DeSantis as the only viable challenger to Trump. In recent months, DeSantis showed signs of consolidating anti-Trump support among Republican elites and voters alike and became a clear front-runner. Now the vibe has shifted somewhat. After some initial lassitude after announcing his candidacy in November 2022, Trump is reportedly putting together both an organization and a strategy for the 2024 Caucuses and Primaries.

What Christina Pushaw is reading — “Nearly three-quarters of Californians don’t want Gavin Newsom to run for President” via Brittany Bernstein of National Review — Seventy percent of California voters do not want Newsom to run for President in 2024, according to a new poll. Just 22% of voters in the Golden State said their governor should enter the race. Even a majority of Democratic voters (54%) do not want to see Newsom run. “A resounding thumbs-down from the home team as California voters tell the Governor: if you have designs on the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Danielle Levine Cava launches re-election. Can she keep Miami-Dade blue in ’24 after DeSantis win?” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Levine Cava launched her 2024 re-election campaign Wednesday for a second term as Miami-Dade County’s mayor, formally starting an already well-funded bid to keep Florida’s most populous county under Democratic leadership after DeSantis flipped it red in last year’s gubernatorial race. “Two years ago, I promised you we would win the future. And we are winning,” Levine Cava said in a video message delivered in English and Spanish. She repeated a theme from her Jan. 25 State of the County address, framing her agenda as one in pursuit of freedom as DeSantis boasts of leading the “Free State of Florida.”

—“Which Republicans could challenge Mayor Levine Cava in Miami-Dade in 2024?” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald

“Antisemitic message distributor faces consequences in Palm Beach County court” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A Maryland man was seen dropping antisemitic flyers around Palm Beach County, but that wasn’t anything more than a littering citation until he refused to show his identification to a police officer. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Wednesday his office was filing a criminal charge against Nicholas Alan Bysheim, Maryland for resisting a police officer without violence. Legislation that’s been filed would have gotten him sitting in a police cruiser sooner, however. These incidents of antisemitic messages are becoming more common, but the situation on Jan. 21 presented a rare convergence of events for the case to land in court. It was the accused’s interaction with the police.

“Miami city attorney, husband sued for alleged real estate fraud” via Joshua Ceballos of WLRN — A former Miami−Dade County resident filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Miami city attorney, her husband and his real estate firm, accusing them of using their ties to the city to make a hefty profit on a home they bought from him at “below market value.” In the lawsuit, Jose Alvarez alleges he was forced to sell his family home “under false pretenses” when he sought the help of Miami City Attorney Victoria Mendez to deal with building code violations on the property and she referred him to her husband, Carlos Morales, who owns Express Homes, a real estate company.

“Civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump to sue Hollywood police for 2021 shooting” via Tristan Wood of City & State Florida — Crump announced Wednesday at a Fort Lauderdale news conference he is filing a lawsuit against the City of Hollywood and police officers involved in the 2021 shooting of Michael Ortiz. In July 2021, Ortiz called 911 saying he had taken drugs and was suffering a mental health emergency brought on by losing his dog, according to reports. When Hollywood police arrived, they restrained him, placed him on the ground, tased him, and shot him in the back while he was naked and unarmed. The police shooting left Ortiz wheelchair-bound and paralyzed from the waist down.

“Miami Beach Mayor warns: Federal rule could open door to new tribal casinos” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach’s Mayor is asking the federal government to reject a proposed rule that he fears could make it easier for Indian tribes to buy land in his city and turn it into a resort casino, leapfrogging over the local opposition that has traditionally been the bulwark against gaming expansion in his town. In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tells the Bureau of Indian Affairs that its plan “can and will facilitate and hasten the introduction of off-reservation Indian gaming casinos.”

“Miami Beach wants this nightclub to stop liquor sales at 2 a.m. The club is suing” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Story nightclub is suing the city of Miami Beach to block an ordinance that would force it to stop liquor sales at 2 a.m. and potentially put its future in jeopardy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court by one of the premier nightclubs in South Beach calls the ordinance an example of “city government run amok,” citing statements by city officials at a Commission meeting last Wednesday to make the case that Story is being illegally targeted. “Last week, the City Commission put Story in its crosshairs, and, against the advice of its own counsel, the city committed to pulling the trigger in a matter of days,” the lawsuit says.

“Florida man gets six years for bilking millions in PPP loans. He’ll also lose his Lamborghini” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A Broward County man convicted of buying a Lamborghini and other luxury goods with $2 million in U.S. government loans meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison and ordered to pay back the money. Valesky Barosy, who dropped out of high school and became president of a company known as VBarosySolutions Inc., was found guilty in December of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft by a Fort Lauderdale federal jury in a rare COVID-19 loan scheme case that went to trial.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Jerry Demings proposes task force to explore future tourist tax spending” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — With tourist-tax collections soaring over $300 million in 2022, Orange County Mayor Demings announced the creation of an advisory committee to explore how to use future uncommitted revenues. He said the proposed TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force won’t have registered lobbyists or elected officials as members and should represent a diverse, cross-section of residents. It will have representatives from the tourism industry, including Disney, Universal and SeaWorld, the Central Florida Hotel Lodging Association, the I-Drive Chamber of Commerce, and the AFL-CIO labor union. “The goal is to have representation from various geographical and socioeconomic levels,” he said.

“Crime at 55 West the latest black eye for downtown Orlando” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This is supposedly a marquee building in Orlando, 55 West, one the city spent millions subsidizing in the hopes of starting a renaissance downtown. A building where residents pay nearly $2,000 a month for studio units marketed as offering “a life of luxury and ease.” Yet the story about crime at 55 West comes on the heels of a string of stories about violent, late-night crime throughout downtown as well. So, what did the police and building managers have to say about all this? Nothing.

“Seminole’s elections chief will not seek new term in 2024” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Chris Anderson, who has served as Seminole’s Supervisor of Elections since 2019, announced in a written statement that he would not seek re-election in 2024. Anderson, a Republican, did not state why he would not pursue another term, and he did not immediately return calls for comment. Anderson was tapped for the post by DeSantis in January 2019 to replace Mike Ertel, who became Florida’s Secretary of State. At the time, Anderson was working as chief of security for the Tax Collector’s Office under now-disgraced Joel Greenberg. Anderson became the first Black constitutional officer in Seminole’s history. And in 2020, he was elected to his current term after defeating Democrat Deborah Poulalion by 54% of the votes cast.

“Brevard Zoo mulls no more political campaigns after backlash over Fine fundraiser” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — The executive director for the Brevard Zoo said he was recommending the zoo no longer rent event space to political campaigns following backlash over a fundraiser for Rep. Fine. A planned fundraising event for Fine’s Senate campaign, held Monday at the zoo, drew heat in recent weeks from critics angered over Fine’s positions on transgender issues and the recent push for legislation to codify state restrictions on certain therapies for transgender children. About 30 protesters lined the zoo’s entrance, waving signs and shouting at cars carrying fundraiser attendees. Rallygoer Christina McPherson, a counselor who works with transgender students, said she was confused and upset by the zoo’s decision to let the fundraiser go on.

“Volusia County Schools unanimously approves $11.7M teachers’ salary contract” via Brenno Carillo of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — After months of negotiations with the Volusia United Educators union and overcoming an impasse in January, the Volusia County School Board unanimously approved an $11.7 million contract with teachers. The agreement had been reached almost a month ago between the district and the union. The deal then went to the teachers, which included nonunion members, for ratification. “At the end of it all, we had 2,025 ‘yes’ votes to 133 ‘no’ votes,” said Elizabeth Albert, president of the Volusia United Educators. “Of the total population of the bargaining unit, that’s about two-thirds of the folks who voted, and that’s a 96% approval rate of those who voted.”

“Brightline poised to set Florida train speed record on tracks to Orlando’s airport” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — A remarkable spurt of history may occur as soon as today as Brightline trains begin test runs across east Orange County at speeds of up to 125 mph. The private Miami passenger rail company thinks that will be the fastest a set of locomotives and coach cars has ever traveled in the Sunshine State. That speed, gulping down 2.08 miles per minute, or way faster than the legal limit on the adjoining Beachline Expressway, will be the norm when service of a little more than three hours begins later this year from Miami to Orlando International Airport.

“As he preps for CPAC speech, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro keeps Orlando as home base” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Former Brazil President Bolsonaro plans to make the Orlando area his home base for at least several more weeks while the U.S. government processes his visa request and tensions remain high in his home country, his immigration lawyer said Wednesday. But he’s moved on from his place near Kissimmee to an undisclosed location, said Felipe Alexandre, an attorney with the AG Immigration law firm. As of late, the far-right Brazilian leader, who has been living in Central Florida for about three months, has been getting attention from American conservative groups.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa neighborhood association threatens defamation lawsuit over mailer attacking Lynn Hurtak” via Justin Garcia of Creative Loafing — A legal team representing a Tampa neighborhood association is taking legal action over a mailer attacking a City Council member. The propaganda hit the mailboxes of Tampa residents earlier this month, making egregious claims about Hurtak, who represents District 3 and is running for election against Janet Cruz and others. The mailer, sent from Jason Blank’s Comite Politico in Ft. Lauderdale, pulls on a right-wing talking point, claiming that Hurtak has a “radical agenda.”

“Pasco schools to consider scaling back student cellphone use” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times —Pasco County students could soon face new restrictions on how they use their cellphones at school. Facing a rising level of concern that phones are distracting from classroom lessons and enabling poor behavior, school board members said they want to discuss whether the district’s policies are too permissive. This week, Republican superintendent candidate John Legg called on the board to hold a workshop to discuss curtailing students’ phone access in elementary and middle schools. He suggested a return to the days when students were required to keep their phones off and out of sight, except for emergencies or with special permission from a teacher or administrator. The district had such a rule until about 2014 when it allowed students to use their phones during passing periods, lunch, and before and after classes.

“St. Pete leaders consider creating Business Improvement District” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — St. Petersburg business leaders are exploring the potential to create a Business Improvement District downtown. Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, pitched the idea years ago when he relocated from Salt Lake City to St. Pete as BIDs are fairly common in flourishing cities. Tampa has had one for years, and bringing one to St. Pete would lead to special improvements within the district using funds from taxes from stakeholders in the corresponding area. “We don’t even know yet if this is a good idea,” Mathis said. “We just think it’s worthy of asking the question and saying, ‘Might this make sense for our city at this moment in our history?’”

“TECO Line Streetcar to bump up weekend frequency starting this month” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The TECO Line Streetcar connecting downtown Tampa to Ybor City will offer more frequent weekend service beginning March 19. The trolley’s frequency will change from 15 minutes to 12 minutes Friday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The change, reflective of the city’s post-pandemic growth, will be in place through at least the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Funding for the change comes partially from three of Tampa’s Community Development Areas, according to Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority spokesperson Frank Wyszynski. The Tampa Downtown Partnership also contributed $60,000.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Report shows former Naples Fire Chief violated city policy with yearslong affair” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — Former Naples Fire Chief Pete DiMaria retired in February after an investigation into his affair with another city employee. DiMaria’s relationship has been ongoing for more than three years, according to the official investigation report. “Both DiMaria and (redacted) acknowledged that their consensual romantic relationship began while they were both married to and living with their respective spouses,” the report states. The city-hired investigator found that DiMaria violated several city and fire station policies including city employee conduct, ethics, and relationships. Because DiMaria’s affair involved another city employee, he needed to disclose the relationship to the city. DiMaria failed to do this until Sept. 9, 2022.

“Naples Police alert of scammer posing to be Police Chief” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A new scam tries to threaten Naples residents into believing the feds are investigating them for buying drugs. One Naples resident recently told the city’s police department that he received a call from a male claiming to be Police Chief Tom Weschler, Lt. Bryan McGinn, spokesperson for Naples Police, told the Daily News. The caller told him that he was contacting him about a purchase made for an illicit drug and that he was working on the case with the federal government. “That’s all highly unlikely to actually be legitimate,” McGinn said. “Generally speaking, you won’t get a call from the chief of police or any head designee regarding an active investigation.”

“Ammunition manufacturer’s expansion to Indiantown set to come before Village Council” via Lina Ruiz of Treasure Coast Newspapers — An ammunition manufacturing company with operations in Stuart is planning to expand here, with its eye on producing up to a billion primers a year. Grind Hard Ammo started production of copper shell casings last month in its Stuart facility and plans to produce primer, an explosive substance that energizes the powder in the case of each shell, at its proposed Indiantown facility. The company sells ammunition primarily to law enforcement and the military but has retail ammunition on its website. The proposed facility — regulated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — would be on the north side of Southwest Farm Road at Silver Fox Lane, according to plans.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“LeAnna Cumber ad blames Daniel Davis for Jacksonville being ‘murder capital’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The ad comes from JAX First, the political committee of Republican mayoral candidate Cumber. “Murder Capital” spotlights the city’s ongoing issue with homicides and asserts “liberal politicians” like Davis are to blame for the recent murder rate. The central claim of the ad rests on the City Council Finance Committee rejecting a 2006 proposal during budget hearings that would, at the request of then-Sheriff John Rutherford, add $2 million for 40 community service officers (CSOs). CSOs typically don’t respond to homicide cases and are tasked as traffic cops, assisting motorists, and crowd control at special events. However, $2 million was provided to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for overtime deployment of officers in what the Times-Union called “high-crime areas.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“With 100 days in office under his belt, Mayor D.C. Reeves has set — and achieved — lofty goals” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Sitting in his seventh-floor corner office with sweeping views of Pensacola Bay on Monday, Pensacola Mayor Reeves examined a Board with more than 39 current projects and initiatives he’s monitoring at the city — all color-coded by which of the three city administrators oversees them. “That’s the way I like to work,” Reeves said. Many projects have already come and gone from the board in Reeves’ office in those 100 days: hiring an economic development director, hiring a full-time grant writer, securing funding for several maintenance projects like the Roger Scott Pool bathrooms, and more. “I’ve been very, very encouraged by the work ethic and the drive of our people to make this a great place to live,” Reeves said.

“Audit of Duval GOP finds money was spent properly to grow the party” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — After a ridiculous demand from Robin Lumb for an audit, it came out that the Duval County GOP had “excellent” record-keeping of their usage of funds. Money was used to grow the party, as expected. Why is former Chair Lumb trying to undermine the Duval GOP with his Anthony Sabatini-styled attacks? While he focuses on trying to discredit the Duval GOP’s efforts, current Chair Black is focused on getting a Republican elected Mayor this spring.

“Everyone wants to be ‘connected,’ Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner says” via The Destin Log — Although he ran on “revive, reclaim and sustain,” newly elected Destin Mayor Wagner said his theme should be “connectivity.” After knocking on doors and talking to thousands of people throughout the community and serving on Council, “I now realize what the theme is and what we all had in common was to be connected,” Wagner told the crowd gathered Thursday for the 29th annual State of the City address. He then went over, systematically, six strategic goals the city set in 2022 and showed how connections served well to achieve those goals. He thanked state Rep. Pat Maney and state Sen. George Gainer for their support in helping to secure funds for these projects. “It’s just amazing as to what we can do on all levels of government,” Wagner said.

“Man with pending attempted murder charge appointed to, removed from county’s Historical Commission” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — An Alachua County man facing an attempted homicide charge was temporarily selected by County Commissioners Tuesday for a vacant advisory board position. That vote, however, was soon reversed after officials received word of the pending charges. Winzoir Von Durr, 73, of Alachua, is accused of shooting at a tow-truck driver last month during an attempted vehicle repossession. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, he initially received support from four of the five Commissioners for one of two open spots on the Alachua County Historical Commission. Shortly after during public comment, however, a caller asked Commissioners if they were aware he had an open attempted murder charge. “I’ll just say that there’s no information on that, obviously on the resumes or any of the documents that were submitted,” Commissioner Chair Anna Prizzia said.

“Against policy, Flagler’s book-challenge appeal panels dim faculty and district vote to minority status” via Flagler Live — A Flagler County school district-level committee will meet for the first time on Monday to take up the appeal of a decision not to ban the novel Sold from library shelves at Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School. The makeup of the committee is not in line with school board policy, giving parents and community members a lopsided presence on the panel — at the expense of district staff and faculty. The makeup of a second appeals committee waiting in the wings is even more lopsided, severely diminishing the role of school and district staffers. The 14-member appeals committee is made up of members of the community who don’t have children in public schools, parents with children in schools, and district administrators and school faculty.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why I stood up to Disney” via Ron DeSantis for The Wall Street Journal — Disney’s special arrangement, which dates to 1967, was an indefensible example of corporate welfare. It provided the company with favorable tax treatment, including the ability to assess its own property valuations and to enjoy the benefits of regional infrastructure improvements without paying taxes toward the projects.

It exempted Disney from Florida’s building and fire-prevention codes. It even allowed Disney to build a nuclear power plant and to use eminent domain to seize private property outside the district’s boundaries.

While special districts are common in Florida, Disney’s deal was conspicuous in the massive benefits it conferred. Disney’s self-governing status endured because the company’s unrivaled political power in Florida made its arrangement virtually untouchable.

Democrats often rail about corporations’ nefarious influence over politics and oppose favorable exceptions for big companies. Yet they supported keeping Disney’s special self-governing status. This confirms how much the modern left has jettisoned principle in favor of power.

As long as large corporations help advance the left’s woke agenda, the left is willing to do their bidding.

The regrettable upshot of the woke ascendancy is that publicly traded corporations have become combatants in battles over American politics and culture, almost invariably siding with leftist causes. It is unthinkable that large companies would side with conservative Americans on the Second Amendment, the right to life, election integrity or religious liberty.

In this environment, old-guard corporate Republicanism isn’t up to the task at hand.

— OPINIONS —

“In search of DeSantis’s foreign-policy doctrine” via The Economist — One sign of an impending presidential campaign is the appearance of a memoir marketed as a tell-all that, in fact, tells little. On Feb. 28 DeSantis gave his entry to that literary tradition when he published his book, “The Courage to Be Free.” But while an ambitious Governor may concern himself only with a war on wokeness, a President must manage war. Already, foreign diplomats in Washington have been scouring DeSantis’s scant public comments and past political record to guess how he would remake America’s foreign affairs and trade relations.

“The sunshine imperium” via Jasper Craven of The Baffler — Four years into his unjustified imprisonment at Guantánamo Bay, Mansoor Adayfi met a young member of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps who claimed to be his ally. “I saw a f***ing handsome person,” Adayfi recently recalled in an interview with Mike Prysner, an Iraq War veteran turned peace activist. The dashing military lawyer had piercing blue eyes, white teeth, and dimples. He was armed only with a notebook, and his name was DeSantis. “I’m here to ensure that you are treated humanely,” he pledged, according to Adayfi. Desperate and with few other options, Adayfi confided in DeSantis. He later regretted it. “When he turned his face — his true face,” he explained, “it was a shock to us all.”

“DeSantis’ war on freedom” via David Corn of Mother Jones — DeSantis is seeking control over what is taught. The legislation would require general education courses to “promote the values necessary to preserve the constitutional republic” — without fully defining these “values.” These courses cannot describe American history “as contrary to the creation of a new nation based on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.” One main problem with legislation of this sort is that because it does not provide specific guidelines, schools and teachers will self-censor to avoid being called out by the Orwellian thought police of the state bureaucracy. Which is precisely DeSantis’ goal.

“Like the hemisphere’s evil regimes, crafty Florida GOP craves a one-party state” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — After easily winning the gubernatorial election and obtaining a Republican super-majority in the Legislature that allows the party to act unimpeded, GOP chairman Chris M. Ziegler says he’ll take nothing less than eradicating the Democratic Party. His threat to give Democrats no seat at all at the table is very real. Republicans are acting like the hemisphere’s evil regimes. They know it, but don’t care. Destroying the Democratic Party is no empty threat. As if the new GOP chairman acting like a two-bit Third World dictator-wannabe wasn’t egregious enough, former GOP chairman, Blaise Ingoglia threw the law behind Ziegler’s words.

“A renewed push for physician-assisted suicide in Florida” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A few weeks ago, Ellen Gilland, a 76-year-old retired special education teacher, was charged with murder, accused of shooting her husband in a desperate and chaotic scene in a Daytona Beach hospital where she said her terminally ill spouse of 53 years had asked her to end his suffering. The Police Chief called it “a tragic circumstance.” Even the judge in the case described the situation as “extremely sympathetic” but said: “I don’t get to question the law.” And the law in Florida is quite clear: Assisted suicide is illegal. But there’s a renewed push to change that — if physicians are involved.

“Hospitals are critical to high-quality care — and our economy” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A new economic impact report reveals Florida hospitals are not just critical to accessible, high-quality care; they are also formidable economic engines in the communities they serve. More than 322,000 Floridians are directly employed by Florida hospitals and payroll has reached $28 billion a year across the state’s more than 300 hospitals. All told, the annual economic output contribution of hospitals to the Sunshine State economy reached $177.8 billion in 2021. The study, released today, was conducted by economists at the University of Florida-IFAS.

“I lead the church that funded New College. This is not our vision of faith” via Rev. John C. Dorhauer — I serve as the president of the United Church of Christ, a Christian denomination that, in 1960, provided the initial funding for New College of Florida. This week, I traveled to Sarasota to stand with other defenders of this four-year liberal arts college, now part of Florida’s state university system. Founding documents stipulated that the “college shall be open to all students qualified for its academic program. Race, creed, national origin or cultural status shall not be considered as a basis for denial of admission.”

“Adam Goodman: Safer cities, better cities” via Florida Politics — Crime, a subset of social order, is upsetting the delicate balance between progressivism and existentialism, fueling a realignment of voters driven less by partisanship than personal safety. A City Council election in Tampa where a successful local businessman and first-time candidate, Blake Casper, has thrown down the public safety gauntlet to challenge an incumbent who’s treading the fine line between liberalism and crime recidivism. Backed by the current and former Mayor, the Sheriff, the police unions and leaders throughout the community, Casper advanced the central argument that a safer city is a better city; that the real measure of America’s ability to replace divisiveness with common purpose is cemented in the melting pot of diversity rooted the birthplace of neighborhoods.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson named UF spring graduation speaker” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — The University of Florida announced Wednesday that Jackson, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist speedskater, will be its spring commencement speaker. The Florida native and UF engineering alum will tell students about her life story and the adversity she overcame, the school announced in a news release. “Erin Jackson is a history maker,” UF President Ben Sasse in the release. “She is an Olympic champion who excelled as a student on our campus. The UF community is honored to welcome Erin back to Gainesville — to celebrate her successes and to celebrate this year’s graduating class. Melissa and I look forward to meeting her. This will be a great day for Gator Nation.”

“Should T-shirts be allowed on The Villages’ golf courses?” via Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — The promise of “free golf for life” has long been part of the appeal of The Villages. But exactly what golfers must wear in the world’s largest retirement community is up for somewhat heated debate. A resident is fighting to remove the ban on wearing T-shirts at some golf courses in The Villages, bringing an age-old controversy over dress codes in the sport home to roost in the senior haven. Collared shirts and bans on jeans are often core to dress codes at private golf courses. Public courses tend to be more flexible, said Connor Lewis, founder of the Society of Golf Historians, in part because of the growing recognition of the need for the sport to be more inclusive.

“Florida’s gas prices drop” via Spectrum News — The Sunshine State’s average gas price on Wednesday is at $3.26 per gallon, a two-cent decrease from the day before, according to AAA. The current record for the average price of gas in Florida is $4.89 which was set on Monday, June 13, 2022. In February, Florida drivers were paying an average of about $3.50 per gallon. The national average price of gas Wednesday is at $3.36 per gallon, the same as the previous day, AAA reported.

“Florida Power & Light seeks to reduce customers’ costs for the second time this year” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — A sign of cooling natural gas prices, Florida Power & Light is seeking to reduce customers’ fuel charges for a second time this year. The fuel charge in the monthly bill of a typical 1,000-kilowatt-hour residential customer, including those in the former Gulf Power territory in Northwest Florida, could decrease by $4.43 from May to December if state regulators approve the utility’s plan submitted on Wednesday. That amounts to $379 million overall. FPL already has fuel cost adjustments on the books with the Florida Public Service Commission. Despite the proposed fuel charge decreases, monthly electric bills for the typical FPL customer will still be higher than they were in January by roughly $13.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Sen. Corey Simon, Nick Alvarez, Karen Diebel, great guy James Miller of the Florida League of Cities, and the uber-talented Reuben Pressman.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.