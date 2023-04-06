Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.6.23

Good Thursday morning.

Former House Speaker Chris Sprowls has been appointed to the board of directors for both Tampa Electric (TECO) and Peoples Gas. His appointment was effective April 1, TECO and Peoples Gas Board Chair Scott Balfour announced.

Sprowls is Of Counsel for the Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney law firm. He served eight years in the House, beginning in 2014, and was Speaker from 2020 to 2022.

A lawyer by trade, Sprowls previously served as a gang and homicide prosecutor in Florida’s 6th Judicial Circuit.

He chairs the advisory board for the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for Learning and is a director for Flagship Bank.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience in public service, and he will be a great addition to our boards,” Balfour said. “The boards and teams at Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will benefit from Chris’s expertise and perspective as we continue to reliably serve our customers and enable the transition to a cleaner energy future in the growing Florida market.”

Sprowls, of Clearwater, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University College of Law.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves approximately 830,000 customers in West Central Florida. Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves nearly 470,000 customers across Florida.

___

Global bipartisan public strategy firm Mercury announced a slate of promotions.

The firm is elevating Ashley Bauman to Managing Director, while Scott Pollenz and Michael Womack have been promoted to vice presidents of Mercury Public Affairs.

Bauman joined Mercury in 2021 as a senior vice president, bringing with her years of experience in public affairs and strategic communications.

As Managing Director, she will continue day-to-day client management and strategic and crisis communications for clients across the globe, as well as manage key client relationships and continue to drive growth for Mercury in the region.

Pollenz joined Mercury in 2018 and moved up to VP from his previous position as Senior Director. As vice president, he will continue to lead client engagements and provide strategic counsel on digital strategy.

Womack, who joined Mercury in 2022, has been a key player in the growth of Mercury’s Florida team. In his new role, he will also continue to lead client engagements while taking on additional responsibilities within the firm.

“I am thrilled to see Ashley, Scott, and Michael advance in their roles at Mercury. Their leadership, dedication, and expertise have been invaluable to our team and clients, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside them as we grow and strengthen our presence across the world,” said Ashley Walker, Partner at Mercury Public Affairs in Florida.

Mercury operates in government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and bipartisan grassroots mobilization spheres across the world, including all 50 U.S. states.

___

New polling shows dwindling support for a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana.

Conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, the measure shows that if the election were today, the ballot amendment would struggle to achieve majority support, let alone the 60% threshold required for constitutional amendments to pass muster.

That’s assuming the amendment’s soft supporters all break in favor of the amendment at the polls — just 37% of registered Florida voters surveyed said they were a hard yes on recreational pot, with 13% saying they were “somewhat” supportive of the proposal.

Meanwhile, a third of voters said they were strongly against legalization and 11% said they were somewhat opposed. Just 5% are undecided.

The results are a significant departure from a recent UNF poll, released last month, which showed seven in 10 Florida voters were high on the proposal compared to 29% who said they were opposed.

In a polling memo, Consensus Communications commented on the apparent dip, comparing it to the 2010 amendment campaign for “Hometown Democracy,” which would have required local government land use plans to earn voter approval. That amendment also polled well above 60% early on but come Election Day it only had 33% support.

“The bottom line is that this survey proves the vulnerability of this amendment to a well-disciplined, well-resourced campaign,” the memo states.

As it stands, the amendment has miles to go before it qualifies for the ballot. The most recent tally shows it is about three-quarters of the way to securing the required 891,523 signatures from registered voters. It is also subject to judicial and financial impact reviews.

Still, Consensus notes, “The battle is far from over, and with the marijuana industry on track to spend $50 million on the signature gathering phase of the campaign alone, we can only assume that they will spend another $50 million or exponentially more to attempt to win voter approval.”

Mason Dixon conducted the poll March 27-30 by live telephone interview. It has a sample size of 625 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

.@CaseyDeSantis and I want to wish our Jewish friends in Florida, across America, and around the world a Happy Passover. The retelling of the history of the Exodus at the Seder table this evening ends with the words Next Year in Jerusalem, and I look forward to visiting Israel… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 5, 2023

—@MollyBeck: Donald Trump says Dan Kelly would have won if he had sought his endorsement in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. However: Kelly had Trump’s endorsement in 2020 and he lost by 10.6 points. Tim Michels had his endorsement in 2022 and he lost by 3 points.

—@MikeGrunwald: Maybe Wisconsin is trending Democratic because its Republican baby boomers keep moving to Sarasota.

—@DaveWeigel: Probably not determinative in race, but DeSantis’s speech to the Chicago FOP, which had endorsed (Paul) Vallas, did them no good. Vallas denounced the visit but (Brandon) Johnson was effective in linking him to national Republicans.

—@LobbyTools: 2023 Session Stats as of this morning Bills 1,814 Texts 2,543 Amendments 1,405 Actions 10,765 Votes 1,687 Enrolled Bills 19

Tweet, tweet:

Day 30 of Session @SkylarZander and I still looking at memes and or bills #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/7MkzFQBJtr — Danny Martinez (@Danmartinez305) April 5, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Just another day in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/KsSAdq0AoZ — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) April 4, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —



NBA Play-In Tournament begins — 8; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 8; NBA playoffs begin — 10; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 10; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 12; Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Utah Republican Party convention — 16; DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ event — 21; ‘White House Plumbers’ premieres — 25; 2023 Session Sine Die — 29; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 29; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 33; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 42; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 42; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 44; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 51; NBA Finals begin — 56; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 56; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 70; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 76; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 82; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 84; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 99; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 106; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 108; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 115; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 132; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 200; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 214; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 230; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 296; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 308; Georgia Democratic Primary — 314; Michigan Democratic Primary — 327; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 359; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 414; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 477; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 477; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 506; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 519; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 584; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 730; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 757; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 946.

— TOP STORY —

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom rips Ron DeSantis during Sarasota visit with New College students” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — “I want you to know you’re not alone, you matter, we care,” Newsom told New College students upset about DeSantis’ effort to transform their school.

The event at the North Sarasota Public Library with two dozen students, faculty and community members was a last-minute addition to Newsom’s trip through Republican-controlled states in the south, where the Governor has been criticizing policies he says infringe on people’s freedoms.

Newsom argued that red state leaders are erasing decades of progress, calling it an “unbelievable assault.”

“Fifty years of progress,” Newsom said. “Fifty years on voting rights, on civil rights, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, contraceptive rights, all of that at threat, state after state, led by your state and your Governor with a zest for demonization and othering people.”

DeSantis has an “us vs. them mentality,” Newsom said.

“He has one thing that is common with everything he’s doing − bullying and intimidating vulnerable communities,” Newsom said, telling the students: “You’re not only on the right side of history, you have something he’ll never have — moral authority.”





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 revival & the DeSantis RINO trap” via Tina Nguyen of Puck — For months, DeSantis has been edging rightward, hoping to out-MAGA the movement’s founder. Now, however, Trump may have end-run him by portraying himself as the movement’s first full-blown political prisoner. “The charges might be different” from the Jan. 6 prisoners, “but their goal is the same,” explained the MAGA-aligned political strategist Alex Breusewitz. “Punish and persecute the opponents of the ruling party.” In the early months of 2021, the conventional wisdom held that the events surrounding Jan. 6 might effectively disqualify Trump from running again. But as last year’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago proved, the ex-President’s tussles with law enforcement have only solidified the notion, formerly confined to hard-core supporters, that Trump truly is a victim of the “deep state.”

Game-changer — “State Auditor Andrew Sorrell endorses DeSantis for President” via Jeff Poor of 1819 News — Sorrell announced his endorsement for DeSantis, an unannounced but likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024. “Ron DeSantis is a principled conservative and a bold leader, and we need him to be our GOP nominee for President of the United States in 2024,” he said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

—”DeSantis wins Virginia straw poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Utah GOP will now allow concealed carry guns at state convention during DeSantis’ keynote appearance” via Bryan Schott of Salt Lake Tribune — Attendees at the Utah Republican Party State Convention in Orem later this month must pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched as part of enhanced security measures being implemented for DeSantis’ keynote speech. But that extra security won’t apply to GOP delegates who want to bring their guns with them, so long as they have a valid concealed carry permit. Hours after this story was first published Tuesday morning, reporting that Utah GOP Chair Carson Jorgensen said magnetometers would be in use at the Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center for the April 22 convention as part of stepped-up security for DeSantis’ appearance.

“Democrats sound the alarm ahead of DeSantis’ Michigan trip” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is headed to Michigan Thursday, and Democrats aren’t happy. In two separate virtual media conferences, Democrats from that state and his home state of Florida decried the Governor and his allegedly extreme agenda ahead of speeches at the Midland County Republican Party Spring Breakfast and Hillsdale College. On behalf of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Florida presented a “deep and stark contrast” with Michigan, noting the six-week abortion ban winding its way through the Legislature, and juxtaposing that with expansions of reproductive rights in his state.

“Indian River schools pull version of ‘Anne Frank’ from Vero Beach High School library” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — An illustrated adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” has been removed from the Vero Beach High School library after a parent group complained the book minimalizes the Holocaust and shows the young girl’s thoughts about other female bodies. “The Diary of Anne Frank,” in its original version, remains on the shelves of middle school libraries and the Freshman Learning Center. However, “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” — one of four books challenged last month by Jennifer Pippen, Chair of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, was removed.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmakers seek to beef up insurer oversight after tort reforms” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Property insurers would face increased fines for mishandling claims and regulators would have greater authority to conduct investigations into their companies under a bill passed by a Senate panel. The move comes after the Legislature already passed HB 837 last month, which is designed to cut the number of lawsuits and claims payouts faced by insurers. Sen. Travis Hutson, an Elkton Republican who is sponsoring SB 7052, said it’s an effort to make sure insurers are doing right by consumers.

“Senate, House ready votes on steeper punishment for attacking defense lawyers, public defenders” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Under current law, it is a felony to attack prosecutors, judges, bailiffs, law enforcement officers and corrections officers, but it’s still only a misdemeanor to commit the same violent act against defense lawyers and public defenders. A bill that would fix that oversight, which motivated a brutal assault on a public defender last year, is now on its way to the Senate floor. The Senate Rules Committee unanimously advanced a measure (SB 384) that would simply add defense lawyers and public defenders to the list of people upon whom an attack during a criminal court proceeding is a felony.

“Bill limiting School Board, County Commission terms gets Senate panel nod” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill limiting School Board and County Commission terms to eight years is coming closer to becoming law after a second Senate Committee signed off on the measure. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s bill (SB 1110) comes right on the heels of 12-year School Board term limits approved in last year’s legislation (SB 1467). County Commission members aren’t currently term-limited under state law, although some counties have term limits. “It’s very popular with the voters,” Ingoglia said. “You have to impose term limits on politicians because they won’t impose them on themselves.”

“Alimony reform bill OK’d in Senate Committee stop, full Senate vote ahead” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would end permanent alimony advanced in front of a Senate Committee, bringing Florida closer to aligning with most other states’ divorce laws when it comes to permanent spousal support. It’s heading to the Senate floor next. Alimony reform has been discussed in the Legislature for more than 10 years. Sen. Joe Gruters’ first Committee stop for his bill (SB 1416) this Session made it seem like most of the objections to his previous efforts have been smoothed out.

“Senate panel approves bill protecting Confederate monuments” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A second Senate Committee approved a bill that could end local efforts to move (or “re-contextualize”) Confederate monuments and other markers of war. Sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, the “Historical Monuments and Memorials Protection Act” (SB 1096) freezes in place any “plaque, statue, marker, flag, banner, cenotaph, religious symbol, painting, seal, tombstone, structure name, or display constructed and located with the intent of being permanently displayed or perpetually maintained,” honoring military or public service, “past or present,” with no exceptions contemplated.





— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida lawmakers swing into action after Trump smacks DeSantis on insurance” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida lawmakers want to bring the “hammer” down on “bad actors” in the property insurance industry, and they are moving quickly to send a new legislative proposal to DeSantis. The push comes just three weeks after Trump accused DeSantis of bailing out the politically powerful industry and said the Governor had “crushed homeowners” following Hurricane Ian. The state Senate this week rolled out a so-called insurer accountability package that would sharply increase fines against wayward insurers and place more regulatory responsibilities with a state agency. But the legislation will likely do little to slow the double-digit rate hikes insurance carriers have proposed for the coming year ahead of the next hurricane season.

“Senate Committee advances confirmation of New College trustees” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Senate Committee signed off on a controversial slate of New College of Florida trustees. The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee advanced the confirmation of seven new trustees on a 5-2 party-line vote. That was despite heavy criticism during public input regarding three trustees: Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo, Hillsdale College Vice President Matthew Spalding and Inspiration Academy founder Eddie Speir.

“Senate Committee OKs bill to protect privacy in DNA genealogy law enforcement investigations” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers are considering a new bill that adds more privacy protections for people who share their DNA profiles that are used by law enforcement in high-tech criminal investigations. The Senate Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability unanimously approved SB 1402 during a Wednesday hearing. The bill, which creates a new public record exemption, already cleared the Senate Criminal Justice Committee without any opposition last month. Sen. Martin told lawmakers his bill is needed to protect the identities of people who submit genetic genealogy materials to law enforcement and for the government to maintain good relationships with the DNA database companies.

“Bill easing restrictions on delivery drones coasts to Senate floor — with some changes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A measure that would ease the construction of drone ports and limit the ability of local governments to control drone operations is bound for the Senate floor after gliding through its final Committee stop. The Senate Rules Committee voted 17-0 for the bill (SB 1068) by Sen. Jay Collins, along with an amendment Collins said will address issues some stakeholders had with the proposed changes. Collins said he’s open to even more input, even as the bill heads to a full chamber vote.

“Legislation targeting auto part theft passes Senate” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill seeking to stop catalytic converter thievery is advancing — it sped through the Senate, winning unanimous approval. Sen. Jim Boyd proposed the bill (SB 306) known as the “Catalytic Converter Antitheft Act” in response to the growing thievery of a device that’s hard to track. “This is happening to cars in driveways, it’s happening to fleets of vehicles in fenced yards, and even, even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile fell prey to this a month or so ago,” he told the Senate, to the sound of laughter from his fellow Senators. News reports detail that one of the six 27-foot roving shrines to processed meat was hit while parked in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

“Senate advances bill protecting gas stoves” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The “don’t tread on gas stoves” movement scored another victory after a Senate panel advanced a bill protecting open-flame appliances. Sponsored by Tampa GOP Sen. Jay Collins, SB 1256 was seemingly filed as a direct response to a proposed (and since walked back) federal ban on natural gas-powered stoves. Collins told members of the Senate Community Affairs Committee that his cooktop preference was “really important” to him. The Senator said gas stoves are vital in the aftermath of hurricanes or other disasters that cause prolonged power outages. Notably, Collins runs a nonprofit barbecue catering service that has provided food to Hurricane Ian victims as part of the state-funded recovery effort.

“Bills that would end last remaining breed-specific dog bans head to House, Senate floors” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A movement to end the last remaining municipal and public housing restrictions against specific dog breeds, mostly targeting pit bulls, is on the brink of catching the metaphorical car. Senate legislation (SB 942) that would overturn Miami’s prohibition on pit bulls unanimously won a third Senate Committee approval. An identical legislation (HB 941) awaits a full House vote. Sen. Alexis Calatayud told the Senate Rules Committee that the justifications for breed restrictions haven’t held up.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —



“Wilton Manors Commissioner: City officials could face charges under amended anti-drag show legislation” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — The anti-drag bill (SB 1438) teed up for final passage in the Senate originally targeted food and beverage venues for criminal charges, a first-degree misdemeanor if children were exposed to “adult live performances” with “prosthetic breasts and genitals.” Wilton Manors Commissioner Chris Caputo is condemning the amended legislation, saying it’s an attack on cities that have events like Stonewall Pride, scheduled for June 17 this year, and the monthlong St. Pete Pride in St. Petersburg that kicks off April 30 with the Mx St. Pete Pride Pageant.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Brian Ballard, Brady Benford, Ballard Partners: BSD 268 Investors

Michael Corcoran, Jacqueline Corcoran, Matt Blair, Helen Levine, Will Rodriguez, Andrea Tovar, Corcoran Partners: Discovery Hobe Sound Investors, The Palladium at St. Petersburg College, Reading and Math, Who We Play For

Ashley Lyerly: American Lung Association

Will McKinley, Angela Dempsey, Fred Dickinson, Erik Kirk, PooleMcKinley: Brite Systems, Scout Motors

Drew Meiner, Capital City Consulting: Horsepower Electric

Craig Saperstein, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman: Professional Certification Coalition

Jonathan Steverson, Holland & Knight: Lloyd’s America

Carlos Trujillo, Ashley Spicola, Continental Strategy: St. Lucie County Schools





— LEG. SKED —

— Revenue Estimating Impact Conference meets: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.





— STATEWIDE —

“Wilton Simpson taps Rick Dolan to head Florida Forest Service” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Simpson is appointing Dolan as the new State Forester and Florida Forest Service Director. “With his decades of experience, and proven leadership and emergency management skills, I am confident that he will successfully lead the Florida Forest Service into the future,” Simpson said. “Failure is not an option when it comes to protecting the state. It’s a critical job and Rick’s servant leadership and team-oriented approach make him perfect for the job.” Dolan served the last nine years as manager of the Waccasassa Forestry Center in Gainesville.

“Feds want input on wildlife corridor that would link Naples with Lakeland” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — A federal agency charged with protecting endangered plants and animals is considering a wildlife corridor that would stretch from Naples to the Lakeland area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon take public input on a project that would seek to help protect 74 federally and state-listed endangered and threatened species. “Its terrain is an ecologically wondrous combination of lakes large and small, palmetto and oak prairies, cattle ranches, orange groves, melon and sugar cane fields,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative Dan Chapman.

“EPA says Florida has most lead pipes in U.S.” via Michael Phillis of The Associated Press — Some 9.2 million lead pipes carry water into homes across the U.S., with more in Florida than any other state, according to a new EPA survey that will dictate how billions of dollars to find and replace those pipes are spent. The survey was the first time the agency asked about lead pipes and gave the best count yet of how many are underground. Florida, with an estimated 1.16 million pipes, was a surprise to one expert. Illinois ranked second in Tuesday’s survey, with 1.04 million lead pipes, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York.

“Florida universities implement ban on TikTok” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More of Florida’s universities have implemented a statewide ban on TikTok and other social media platforms tied to foreign interests. New College of Florida became the latest to issue a memo to students and faculty saying TikTok would be banned on the university’s network and could not be installed on university-owned devices. The same goes for Tencent QQ, WeChat, VKontakte, Kaspersky and Fizz. The Board of Governors authorized emergency action to block the platforms at a quarterly meeting last week.





— D.C. MATTERS —

“Democrats cheer contrast between Joe Biden as President and Trump as defendant” via Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Biden’s daily intelligence briefing Tuesday coincided with protests outside a Manhattan courthouse over his predecessor. By the time Trump appeared before a judge to face 34 felony counts, Biden was meeting with top science and technology advisers to talk about artificial intelligence in the State Dining Room. The current President said not a word about Trump all day, but Biden’s underlying message was hard to miss: The likely Democratic candidate for President in 2024 was doing his day job, while the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination was getting fingerprinted.

“Biden to visit Northern Ireland and Ireland, White House announces” via John Wagner and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Biden will travel next week to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace accord there before heading to Ireland, his ancestral homeland, as part of a four-day trip, the White House formally announced Wednesday. Biden plans to head to Belfast on Tuesday to “mark the tremendous progress” since the signing of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended 30 years of sectarian violence between pro-Ireland Catholics and pro-Britain Protestants, the White House said.

“Biden accepts King Charles’s invitation for state visit” via Donna Ferguson of The Guardian — The invitation was made during a “friendly” 25 to 30-minute phone call in which Biden congratulated the king on his upcoming coronation, which the U.S. President will not attend. This is in keeping with the tradition that U.S. Presidents do not attend British monarchs’ coronations. The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Biden had told King Charles how much he enjoyed visiting the Queen back in 2021 when he and the first lady came to Windsor, adding that he hoped to visit again soon. The King then offered for Biden to come for a state visit, which the President accepted, Jean-Pierre said.

“First Lady Jill Biden going to King Charles III’s coronation, but Presidents never attend” via Libby Cathey of ABC News — First Lady Biden will represent the United States next month in London at the coronation of Charles III and while President Biden won’t attend, history shows that it’s not a snub of the new monarch. Since the nation’s founding on independence from the U.K., no American President has ever attended one of their royal coronations. As National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted on Wednesday: “There is a precedent here for the President not to go, and then you know, President (Dwight) Eisenhower didn’t attend Queen Elizabeth’s coronation either.”

“U.S. tensions with China on display as Kevin McCarthy hosts Taiwan’s leader” via Karoun Demirjian and Chris Buckley of The New York Times — McCarthy hosted a carefully choreographed series of meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, underscoring the juggling act facing the United States as it tries to confront an increasingly aggressive China without precipitating a military crisis around the island. The gathering at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which unfolded as China is expanding its global influence, was a political and diplomatic compromise for both sides. The meeting with McCarthy, whose position puts him second in line to the presidency, was the highest-level government reception a Taiwanese President has enjoyed on U.S. soil but still fell short of an audience with the American President.

“Feds want input on wildlife corridor that would link Naples with Lakeland” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers-News Press — A federal agency charged with protecting endangered plants and animals is considering a wildlife corridor that would stretch from Naples to the Lakeland area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon take public input on a project that would seek to help protect 74 federally and state-listed endangered and threatened species. “Its terrain is an ecologically wondrous combination of lakes large and small, palmetto and oak prairies, cattle ranches, orange groves, melon and sugar cane fields,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Dan Chapman. “While some areas are conserved in state and national parks — wildlife management areas, national wildlife refuges and Tribal lands — wildlife corridors are missing to connect all these special places.”

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Love him? Hate him? For Trump, attention is attention” via Ted Anthony of The Associated Press — In the currency of today’s attention economy, Trump is the world’s richest man. His media-engulfed arraignment in New York was an out-of-court Exhibit A. In returning to the no-business-like-show-business metropolis that propelled him to tabloid-fodder fame so many years ago, the former President also returned to the very stage where he thrives the most. As he did so, even in an atypically sedate manner, he demonstrated the peculiar way he encounters the world, as a luminary and the aggrieved party rolled into one.

—”Trump is not ready for his close-up” via Calder McHugh of POLITICO

“What happens next in People v. Trump” via Erica Orden of POLITICO — Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. What comes next? During Trump’s arraignment, Justice Juan Merchan set out a timeline for the next steps in the case, although he didn’t set a trial date. Prosecutors asked for a trial in January 2024, but Trump lawyer Todd Blanche balked at that and advocated for a date in the Spring of 2024.

“Trump’s indictment won’t end his Secret Service protection — he’d have to decline it” via Donald J. Mihalek of ABC News — Trump’s indictment has opened up many questions including the role and scope of Secret Service protection, including whether it would extend to him if he were convicted and incarcerated. Nothing in the statue, as written, forces someone who receives Secret Service protection to lose that protection under any circumstance other than death. As such, the question about how protection would work if a former President were to go to jail has a clear answer. Simply, the law mandates it and the Secret Service would have to provide protection, even in jail, as only the protectee may end it.

“Trump, a tawdry case and a nation still mired in his chaos” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — When the former President departed Trump Tower, and before he entered his SUV for the drive to the courthouse, he offered a clenched fist and raised arm to the bank of cameras trained on him. But there was no broad smile or thumbs-up that he has offered so many other times. By the time he arrived for his arraignment, he looked very much like the defendant that he now is, perhaps humiliated but plainly defiant and no doubt angry. He is, at last in the eyes of his critics, being held accountable in a court of law. But if he is not found guilty in this case, it will be one more example of his characteristic ability to escape his pursuers.

“Trump says Republicans in Congress should ‘defund’ Justice Department, FBI” via John Wagner of The Washington Post — A day after being arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on state charges, Trump said Wednesday that the Republican-led Congress should “defund” the Justice Department and FBI “until they come to their senses.” A wholesale “defunding” of federal law enforcement agencies is unrealistic in a divided government and would certainly draw opposition even from some House Republicans. Trump’s comments, in a post on Truth Social, his social media site, echoed those of some Republicans.

“A surprise accusation bolsters a risky case against Trump” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times — The unsealed indictment against Trump laid out an unexpected accusation that bolstered what many legal experts have described as an otherwise risky and novel case: Prosecutors claim he falsified business records in part for a plan to deceive state tax authorities. “Pundits have been speculating that Trump would be charged with lying about the hush money payments to illegally affect an election, and that theory rests on controversial legal issues and could be hard to prove,” said Rebecca Roiphe, a former state prosecutor. “It turns out the indictment also includes a claim that Trump falsified records to commit a state tax crime,” she continued. “That’s a much simpler charge that avoids the potential pitfalls.”

“Trump’s legal drama could soon continue in Georgia” via Holly Bailey of The Washington Post — Trump’s appearance in a Manhattan courtroom marked a historic moment in American history, the first time a former or sitting U.S. President has been indicted on criminal charges. But Trump’s legal peril is far from over. Among those closely watching the proceedings were state and local officials in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is expected to announce in the coming weeks whether she will file charges in connection to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

“Mike Pence will not appeal ruling requiring him to testify to Jan. 6 grand jury” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Pence has decided against appealing a court order requiring him to testify before the grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. The decision follows an unprecedented — but secret — ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to require Pence’s testimony but to acknowledge some limits to the topics prosecutors may grill him about. Trump and Pence had both challenged the subpoena — but on entirely distinct grounds. Trump contended that his conversations with Pence in the weeks preceding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol should be shielded by executive privilege. Pence had argued that the subpoena was problematic for a different reason: his role as President of the Senate. The Constitution, he argued, makes the Vice President a hybrid creature of the executive and legislative branches.

— 2024 —

“Another post-indictment poll shows Trump dominating DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — More national polling shows Trump’s 34-count indictment isn’t scaring off Republican Primary voters. A survey shows Trump holds a 22-point lead in a hypothetical two-way race between Trump and DeSantis, among registered GOP voters. Of the 405 Republicans surveyed, 53% say they back Trump, while just 31% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 11% say they are not sure who they prefer, while 5% want someone else. In many states, independents can vote in open Primaries in the presidential race, and the survey goes Trump’s way there also, with 22% of the independents surveyed backing the former President.

—“Trump opens up 32-point lead over DeSantis in Texas” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Nikki Haley raises over $11 million to start her 2024 campaign” via Rebecca Davis O’Brien of The New York Times — Haley, the former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador, raised more than $11 million in the first six weeks of her presidential run, her campaign said on Wednesday, a sizable sum that easily eclipses what Trump was able to raise during the same period after announcing his candidacy. Haley received 70,000 donations, from all 50 states, the vast majority of which were under $200, her campaign said in a news release that described the contributions as a sign of her broad appeal and effective fundraising efforts.

“Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. challenging Biden in 2024” via Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press — Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for President. Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination is a long shot. Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water. But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on the belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.

“Florida GOP launches ‘Early Vote Operations Committee’ to ‘aggressively’ bolster turnout” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Republican Party launched the “Early Vote Operations Committee” with 15 county leaders that will be focused solely on early voting. State party Chair Christian Ziegler announced the Committee will focus on vote-by-mail and early in-person voting. “News out of Wisconsin tonight is that we lost the vital Supreme Court seat due to Democrats outperforming us in Early Voting… That isn’t going to happen in Florida,” Ziegler said. “We are going to aggressively go after every ballot and bank votes as soon as possible,” he continued.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Jimmy Patronis assesses hurricane preparedness at US&R training center — Chief Financial Officer Patronis toured the Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Florida Task Force 1 Training Center in Miami where he assessed hurricane preparedness and discussed the importance of US&R teams. “I can’t thank this task force enough for their service and sacrifice to our state. These heroes were some of the first to respond to the Surfside Condo collapse and also deployed to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian,” Patronis said. “Last Legislative Session, I was proud to advocate and secure $10 million in funding to provide these teams with more equipment to aid in their lifesaving missions. This year, we will continue to fight to ensure our US&R teams have the training and resources they need. With the 2023 Hurricane Season right around the corner, Floridians statewide must prepare now and ensure you, your family, and your business have a disaster plan in place.”

Nikki Fried congratulates Victor Vazquez for City Council win — Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried congratulated Vazquez following his election to the Miami Springs City Council. “Last night’s election proves that every vote truly matters — especially at the local level. One vote can make the difference between electing a champion for working people versus someone who will keep the status quo. When Democrats show up, we win,” Fried said. “Congratulations and welcome back to Council member-elect Vazquez. The Florida Democratic Party looks forward to seeing how he will continue to fight for the people of Miami Springs.”

“City of Atlantis and Inspector General feud over IT audit that triggered rare subpoena” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The city of Atlantis recently refused to cooperate with a county Inspector General’s Office audit of its internet technology system, forcing the IG to subpoena the city manager and its IT consultant. “We have never had this happen before,” said John Carey, Palm Beach County’s Inspector General, “and we hope it does not happen again. We are going to do our job one way or another.” Carey went to a public meeting of the City Council to urge Atlantis to work with his agency. Six months later in January, City Manager Brian Moree told the IG the city would not cooperate, triggering the unprecedented subpoena.

“Former Miami cop admits to milking a COVID-19 relief program out of more than $40K” via Omar Rodríguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — A former police officer with the city of Miami has admitted in federal court to milking a COVID-19 relief program for small businesses out of more than $40,000 while he was employed with the city. Gregory Dennis, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with two fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans he submitted to a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved lender in 2021, court records show. The Broward County resident is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13. As part of the deal, Dennis agreed to resign from the Miami Police Department, surrender his Florida Department of Law Enforcement certification, and never work as a police officer ever again.

“Homeowners with major pipe damage sue South Florida city over corrosive water treatment” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The water coming from one of Miramar’s two water treatment plants is not being treated properly and is causing major damage to copper pipes used by thousands of residents and businesses, according to a lawsuit filed in Broward. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, names eight plaintiffs who say their copper pipes have “developed pitting or pinholes and must be replaced.” The culprit, they say, is the city’s West Water Treatment Plant, which, according to the lawsuit, removes certain minerals from water but fails to replace it, leaving copper pipes vulnerable to corrosion. The issue concerns the effect of water on pipes, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

“FAU, FIU join Florida universities banning TikTok, other social media apps on campus and from school-owned devices” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — College students across Florida tried to open their TikToks Wednesday, only to find that they could no longer load the app. Many state universities, including Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton and Florida International in Miami, have officially banned TikTok from their campus Wi-Fi networks and university-owned devices to comply with an emergency amendment passed by the Florida Board of Governors last week. The universities so far with bans include Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Florida State University, the University of Florida, the University of South Florida, and Florida A&M University.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange School District gives classroom aides a path to teaching careers” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — When Kelly Longstreet’s family moved to Florida four years ago, she applied for a job as a classroom aide, knowing the hours would mesh well with her daughters’ school schedules. Plus, she’d once hoped to become a teacher, and the job with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) gave her a taste of that teaching life. And that taste seemed enough until she received an email from the School District. It told her about a new OCPS partnership with Rollins College that would help classroom aides — who already have two-year degrees — earn a bachelor’s degree and become state-certified teachers, boosting their pay and professional opportunities and helping the school system combat Florida’s ongoing teacher shortage.

“Seminole teachers to get raises at end of May after School Board approves pay plan” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Teachers with Seminole County Public Schools will get raises starting May 26 after both the teachers union and the School Board voted to approve a salary agreement that gives most instructors pay hikes of about $2,000 to $2,400. Because the agreement covers the current school year, teachers will get a lump sum of back pay — to make their raise retroactive to the start of the year in August — in that May 26 paycheck, too. Teachers with 10 or more years of experience also will get bonuses of at least $500 that will be paid April 28.

“Flagler School Board votes against renewing Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt’s contract” via Brenno Carillo of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — In a 3-2 vote that the School Board Chair called “100% political,” the Flagler School Board opposed renewing Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt’s contract, which ends June 30. School Board members Sally Hunt, Will Furry and Christy Chong voted against the renewal, while Board Chair Cheryl Massaro and board member Colleen Conklin voted to approve it. Several residents attended the School Board’s special meeting, the vast majority of whom encouraged the Board to keep Mittelstadt in her post, where she has been for the past two and a half years. Chong and Furry were both endorsed by Gov. DeSantis during last year’s School Board election.

“Bill Dunn, former Orlando Sentinel managing editor, dies at 76” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — Dunn, managing editor of the Orlando Sentinel for most of the 1980s and early ‘90s, died after a long battle with health issues. He was 76. “It’s been heartwarming to hear how much he touched all these lives,” said his son, Will Dunn, 48. “People from all walks of life have been reaching out.” A graduate of the University of Florida, Dunn started his career at the Sentinel in 1969. After serving in various newsroom leadership positions, he became managing editor in 1981, succeeding Stephen Vaughn. During Dunn’s tenure as managing editor, the Sentinel won two Pulitzer Prizes, including one for editorial page editor Jane Healy, who later became managing editor. “He was such a nice man,” Healy said.

“Universal, ride builder settle lawsuit over millions owed for Jimmy Fallon ride” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando and a company that helped make its “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” ride have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the ride’s development, court records show. Austrian ride manufacturer Dynamic Motion Rides GmbH, known as DyMoRides, sued Universal in March 2021 alleging the company violated their April 2014 contract by making multiple changes during the ride’s development, lengthening timelines and adding additional work while claiming DyMoRides was not completing its work on time. Universal terminated DyMoRide’s contract in October 2015 for failing to stick to the schedule and “failure to comply with written directions,” records show.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Attorney Lisa McLean to run for Hillsborough public defender” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — For the first time in 20 years, Hillsborough County voters will get to decide whom they want to be their public defender. McLean, a longtime Tampa criminal defense attorney who describes herself as an “in the trenches” lawyer, announced this week that she will run to succeed Public Defender Julianne Holt, who is retiring after 30 years in office. McLean will face Rocky Brancato, who is Holt’s chief operations officer, in the 2024 Democratic Primary Election. Holt has endorsed Brancato to be her successor. It will be the first time that more than one candidate has run for the office since 2004.

“Pinellas schools must follow court order on racial matters, group warns” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — A lawyer who has represented Pinellas County’s Black children for years said Wednesday that Florida’s new laws regulating discussions of race in classrooms are interfering with a long-standing federal court order governing the school district’s actions. He cautioned Superintendent Kevin Hendrick to be mindful of the order, not just state law, as decisions are made about what can and can’t be taught in district schools.

“Tampa plans to pay $950,000 for failed ban on conversion therapy” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of Tampa plans to pay $950,000 to settle a lawsuit over its failed attempt to ban conversion therapy on minors. The payment is earmarked for Liberty Counsel, a Christian ministry and law firm in Orlando, that successfully sued the city after the Tampa City Council adopted an ordinance in 2017 that barred the controversial therapy practice that tries to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Under the ordinance, therapists and counselors offering therapy to minors faced a $1,000 fine for a first offense and a $5,000 penalty for subsequent violations. Liberty Counsel, acting on behalf of two therapists, filed a federal lawsuit, contending the ordinance violated the therapists’ First Amendment rights to free speech.

“Tampa International starts $61M project to replace airside shuttles” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa International Airport plans to begin a $61 million project this week that will refurbish shuttle guideways and replace four shuttle cars connecting passengers with the main terminal and Airsides A and C. The project, approved by the aviation authority board in October 2021, is slated to start in mid-April. Construction will first occur on weekdays between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. before ramping up in May when only one lane will be open for both airsides. With longer lines expected, TPA said in a news release it would have employees stationed at both ends during peak times. A temporary walkway will also be constructed in case of emergency.

“Pasco scalloping fans will get a longer harvest season” via Barbara Behrendt of the Tampa Bay Times — Pasco County residents and visitors will get more time to snag scallops off the coast this year after all. Pasco County Commission Chair Jack Mariano has said a bumper harvest last year justified a longer season than the 10 days allotted in recent years. So he went to straight to the agency that said no to a request for a longer season. Mariano was in Tallahassee during tourism week last month and visited with officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Daniel Davis and Donna Deegan launch campaign ads leading up to mayoral election” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Jacksonville mayoral Candidates Davis, a Republican, and Deegan, a Democrat, launched political ads leading up to the May 16 election. The Davis campaign launched an ad against Deegan, which showed clips of what appeared to be violent Black Lives Matter protesters. The ad repeated throughout with Deegan saying “I went to every one of those Black Lives Matter protests.” It displayed news reports of Black Lives Matter supporting defunding of the police. The ad also showed a clip from a First Coast News anchor saying “various protesters came and did considerable damage at the supervisor of elections office.”

“Organization to propose adding prayer to Santa Rosa County School Board meetings” via Tanner Stewart of WEAR News — A nationwide organization focused on parental rights is laying down its roots in Santa Rosa County. Former legislative candidate Mariya Calkins is the Chair of Moms for Liberty’s Santa Rosa County chapter. One issue Calkins raises with the local School Board is the crucial July 1 deadline school districts statewide are facing to rid their schools of any material deemed inappropriate. But their first order of business begins in just nine days, as the organization will propose to add prayer to the School Board meetings. “Our School Board members in Santa Rosa County still do not pray at our School Board meetings and I believe they need the guidance from above,” Calkins said.

“Pensacola Confederate monument lawsuit revving back up. It may spread to Tallahassee court” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida’s Secretary of State Cord Byrd is asking a judge to transfer part of the lawsuit over the removal of Pensacola’s Confederate monument to Leon County. Byrd’s office filed the motion Friday in Escambia County Circuit Court. It was the latest development in the case that has been pending since the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to state courts in May of last year. The case is moving forward as Florida lawmakers are considering passing legislation aimed at protecting the Confederate and other monuments and memorials.

“Alachua County officials move forward with meat-processing facility” via Heather Bushman of The Gainesville Sun — After two hours of public comment and a preceding protest, Alachua County officials opted to move forward with plans to build a controversial meat-process facility. The Alachua County Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday during a special meeting to continue exploring constructing the facility on 15 acres in Newberry. Commissioner Ken Cornell was the lone dissenting vote. Around 100 presenters, protesters and other attendees packed the Jack Durrance Auditorium in the County Administration Building where almost 50 people spoke on the topic.

“NWF Health celebrates 10 years as behavioral health managing entity” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — NWF Health Network is celebrating its 10th anniversary as the Behavioral Health Managing Entity serving northwest Florida. NWF is a lead agency for child protection and behavioral health, including mental health and substance abuse services. The Legislature began transitioning to a community-based substance abuse and mental health services model in 2008, creating private Behavioral Health Managing Entities (BHME).

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

DeSantis awards Fort Myers Beach $11.9M through Bridge Loan Program — DeSantis awarded $11.9 million to Fort Myers Beach through the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, marking the first award from the program created during this year’s Special Session. Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the program helps support government operations that may have been impacted by hurricanes Ian or Nicole, bridging the gap while they await federal relief or for their revenues to recover. “By presenting Fort Myers Beach with this $11.9 million award just weeks after I signed this new program into law is a testament to our commitment to helping communities impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole recover as quickly as possible,” DeSantis said. “Through this program, we look forward to connecting more communities with the resources they need to continue operations as they rebuild.”

“Collier County narrows Superintendent search to ‘final four’ list. What we know” via Nikki Ross of the Naples Daily News — The Collier County School Board has chosen four semifinalists for the Superintendent position. A total of 45 applications were received for the position, including one for Interim Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli, who has publicly expressed interest in the position. Ricciardelli took over as Interim Superintendent in December after former Superintendent Kamela Patton, who was set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, signed a mutual transition agreement with the School Board. The first round of interviews will occur at a special Board meeting at 8 a.m. on April 19. The Board will then narrow down the candidates further and conduct a second interview at a special Board meeting at 8 a.m. on April 26.

“Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert dies peacefully at 78” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair and longtime public servant Detert died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, according to Sarasota County. “It is with deepest regret and sadness that Sarasota County and the Board of County Commissioners must acknowledge the death of our dear friend and colleague Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert,” the county said in a statement. Detert, who was 78, has represented District 3 on the Sarasota County Commission since 2016, including one year as Commission Chair. Her district includes Venice and parts of North Port. Detert served on the Sarasota County School Board from 1988 to 1992, in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2006 and in the Florida Senate from 2008 to 2016.

“New data shows SWFL among most popular places to buy a second home” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — Naples-Marco Island, Cape Coral-Fort Myers, and Punta Gorda are three of the top 15 places where people buy a second home in the U.S. The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area (Collier County) ranked third in the most popular places to buy a second home. SmartAsset says a little more than half of all mortgages in the area are for second homes. Cape Coral-Fort Myers (Lee County) ranked 11th on the list with over 27,000 mortgages approved for second homes in 2021.

“Collier County approves boardwalk location connecting Bayshore Drive to Sugden Park” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — After over a year of deliberation and planning, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners approved a location for a boardwalk connecting Bayshore Drive to Sugden Regional Park. The boardwalk will be centrally aligned in the 17-acre tract it’s being built on. “The boardwalk has been the priority project for the neighborhood for several years,” Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency Director Debrah Forester said. “And so we have gone through the process, and the board has approved that central boardwalk that the community had wanted to have done.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Maybe, just maybe, this is rock bottom for embarrassing U.S. politics” via George Will for The Washington Post — The Republican nominating electorate, although not invariably farsighted, surely will recognize that if Trump is the Republican nominee, his November 2024 defeat is highly probable: A national majority of voters dislike him and hate the chaos he promises and delivers.

Besides, is anyone undecided about him?

Republicans should try to avoid this by fielding, before the first candidates’ debate in August, an array of aspirants from their strong bench. Granted, it is risky to divide the non-Trump vote. It is, however, riskier today to wager everything, about nine months before Iowa begins the delegate selection, on one person.

DeSantis is defining himself before his rivals can define him, but not to his advantage. He seems intelligent but unpleasant, forthright but prickly, accomplished but incapable of political grace notes. He also seems tightly scripted — perhaps for good reasons.

His unforced errors include describing Russia’s war of annihilation against Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.” And backing a ban on abortion after six weeks, which is before women often know they are pregnant. (Is he trying to forfeit the female vote in suburbia, where the 2024 election might be decided?) And vowing, unintelligibly (see the Constitution’s Article IV, Section 2), that he will “not assist” any extradition of Trump from Florida.

In politics as in baseball, at which the young DeSantis excelled, “AAAA players” are those who excel in AAA ball, the highest minor league, but fail above that. A presidential campaign is a rigorous apprenticeship that DeSantis, although still not an announced candidate, is, less than a mile into the marathon, flunking …

— OPINIONS —

“If nude ‘David’ makes us blush, then shame on us” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — It was news everywhere, from CNN to “Saturday Night Live.” The principal of a Tallahassee charter school was fired after a photograph of an iconic masterpiece. It wasn’t the nude sculpture that proved so embarrassing. It was the behavior of grown-ups. Delray Beach political activist and former mayoral candidate Tracy Caruso made the statue sound pornographic by describing one of the most important works of art in history as “a picture of a penis.” Liberty and freedom are the products of centuries of controversy, which continues to this day. A school that suppresses controversy is no friend of freedom.

“College students rethink Florida; Lawmakers protect cop unions” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Today we’re looking at a study that says students are rethinking whether they want to stay in Florida for college and a new bill that helps cop unions while targeting teachers. But let’s start by looking at a bizarre, largely overlooked part of Florida’s new universal school-voucher program — the largest and most expensive in American history. Every story you read tells you that these vouchers will be available for every school-age child in Florida. That’s what makes them “universal.” However, most news stories also include lines that say something like: “priority for vouchers under the law is supposed to go to low-income families” or “preference will be given to those from low- and middle-income backgrounds.” It makes no sense.







— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Donald Glover indicates the ‘Lando’ Disney Plus series may still be alive” via Paul Tassi of Forbes — I’ve nearly lost track of all the Disney Star Wars projects that have been announced, forgotten about or outright canceled over the years. But one project has now resurfaced, a Lando Calrissian Disney Plus series starring Glover, reprising his role from Solo, the film that kind of ended up killing the entire Disney Star Wars slate for several years with its poor performance. “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him,” Glover said. The Lando series has survived the recent tidying up of straggling Disney Star Wars projects, which included scrapped Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins movies.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to two wonderful women in The Process, Carolyn Johnson and Chelsea Murphy, as well as Tampa City Council candidate Alan Clendenin, Rosemary Curtiss, and ace photographer Colin Hackley.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.