Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.3.23

Busy Bee is embarking on a big-time expansion in Florida.

The chain of comfy and clean service stations announced plans to break ground on its largest store to date in October, right here in the Sunshine State.

“It is an exciting time for Busy Bee,” said Elizabeth Waring, Busy Bee’s CEO. “We have just completed expansion and renovation projects at our current Columbia County location, signed a contract with Starbucks to house their store at select Busy Bee’s, and now, we’re gearing up to build our largest store to date.”

The newest location will be in Columbia County at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 441 and I-75. It is set to be 70,000 square feet and will feature Busy Bee’s full line of branded snacks and sweets, as well as gifts and other items. It will also have 60 gas pumps, six diesel fueling lanes and be one of the select locations to feature a Starbucks.

“We are proud to be a Florida job creator; we currently employ over 400 employees in 6 counties across Florida, and this new store will create approximately 200 jobs,” said Waring. “Busy Bee is a Florida tradition, and we are proud to fuel cars, trucks and people and we look forward to a bright future in the Sunshine State.”

Busy Bee is also currently working on two additional locations on I-10 and I-75 and is constructing a 10,000-square-foot warehouse for their proprietary branded store items in Columbia County.

—@davidfrum: Florida is where questions like “Who’s paying for the Governor’s international private jet travel?” go to die.

—@JamesSurowiecki: As was true of Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox, Disney should not settle this lawsuit, and should absolutely go to trial. And unlike Dominion, Disney doesn’t need the money, so it has no reason to settle (unless DeSantis somehow gets the legislature to restore Reedy Creek).

—@fineout: Several times today in FL Leg debate there’s been back and forth about whether legislators have been reading bills. Several have said they have read the bill. RTFB lives

—@craigtimes: Today in #Florida govt news: Guv backs UF plan to build … uh … something in Jax.

— TOP STORY —

“‘Stop being racist:’ Tickets for loud music nearly 3 times more likely for Black drivers under new Florida law” via Fresh Take Florida — Under a new Florida law, it is illegal to play music that can be heard more than 25 feet away — effectively two car lengths — or louder than necessary to hear it when a vehicle is near a home, church, school or hospital.

Black drivers are nearly three times more likely than White drivers to be ticketed under the law, according to a new analysis that is part of an investigative reporting project in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The law was passed by Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature last year and signed by DeSantis.

The investigation is the first broad review of the enforcement of the law since it took effect nearly one year ago. It examined nearly 850 loud music tickets from May through December, obtained under Florida’s public records laws from the state’s Traffic Citation Accounting Transmission System.

The figures showed that Black drivers received almost 37% of the tickets, despite Black people making up only about 16% of Florida’s driving-eligible population. White non-Hispanic drivers received about 46% of the tickets, with White non-Hispanic people making up 56% of the state’s driving-eligible population. Police officers and deputies issued the rest of the tickets for loud music to drivers identified as Hispanic or “other,” such as multiracial or Native American.

Tracking how Florida’s loud music law is enforced in the future will be hampered by another new law the Legislature passed last year. Signed by DeSantis in June and sponsored by Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell and Rep. Chuck Brannan III, the proposals blocked the release of some driver information on traffic tickets or crash reports after March 1. Citing the need to protect drivers’ privacy, lawmakers in the House voted for the new law 115-1, and the Senate voted 35-3 to keep such details off limits to the public.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Who paid for Ron DeSantis’ trip overseas? No one will say.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — In late February, a jet owned by the company associated with the Fontainebleau Hotel flew from Tallahassee to Newark ahead of DeSantis’ appearance on Staten Island. That same day a jet owned by a central Florida developer flew from Newark to Philadelphia to Chicago to Tallahassee when the Governor also made stops that same day in Pennsylvania and Illinois. Who paid for these flights? The Governor’s office said no taxpayer money was spent on these flights in connection with DeSantis’ three-city stop that day. A spokesperson who has been affiliated with the Governor’s political operation declined to comment. There was nothing listed in the Governor’s political committee campaign finance report for February.

“Florida just ranked as the top state for education, amid DeSantis battles on curriculum, books, and college leadership” via Kimberly Leonard of Business Insider — Florida came in first for education as part of the annual Best States rankings from U.S. News & World Report. It displaced former No. 1 New Jersey and No. 2 Massachusetts, after coming in third during last year’s rankings. DeSantis moved to strip diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from higher ed. He also replaced leaders at the New College of Florida, a public, liberal arts school in Sarasota. These and other factors such as book removals from school libraries or restrictions on how LGBTQ topics can be taught, weren’t measured in the U.S. News rankings. Instead, Florida’s No. 1 ranking in higher education — in addition to its No. 1 ranking in education overall — is thanks to its low tuition and debt, as well as high college graduation rates.

“Iger vs. DeSantis: The next steps” via Eric Gardner of Puck — One thing about Disney’s legal action that has escaped commentary — even though it’s likely to become the center of attention — is how O’Melveny litigation superstar Daniel Petrocelli has managed to file this case in federal court. Disney’s move makes tactical sense. The company, after all, surely wanted to bypass DeSantis-appointed judges, eventually at Florida’s Supreme Court. But can it? Here’s where the 11th Amendment may come up. This constitutional addendum restricts the ability of citizens to bring suits against states in federal court. Disney is steering its case toward the most legally famous (and most controversial) path by citing the Ex Parte Young doctrine, which dates back to a 1908 case that held that state officials could be sued in federal court to prevent them from enforcing unconstitutional laws. Disney isn’t shooting for damages in its power battle with DeSantis. That would be a sure loser under the sovereign immunity precedent. Instead, the corporation aims for declaratory and injunctive relief to ensure that local officials honor previously recognized contracts.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“DeSantis signs anti-ESG bill into law” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis signed into law Tuesday a bill banning state agencies and local governments from taking climate change and diversity factors into account when investing money. The Government and Corporate Activism Act targets ESG, or environmental, social and governance standards, derided as “woke” by DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature in their culture war battles. Democrats and some business owners say the law could cost the state money and impact municipal bonds. At an event in Jacksonville, DeSantis called ESG “an attempt by elites to impose ideology through business institutions, financial institutions, and our economy writ large. … They want to use economic power to impose this agenda on our society. And we think in Florida, that is not going to fly here.”

“Senate poised to restrict bathroom access, but not as broadly as House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate appears ready to prohibit transgender people using publicly owned restrooms matching their gender identity. But since the bill is far more limited in scope than one passed by the House, it remains uncertain if the bill will clear the Legislature. While Republicans have dismissed assertions that this bill targets transgender individuals, Sen. Erin Grall, the bill’s sponsor, made clear the gender assigned at birth should determine where you use the restroom for the rest of your life. “This is really about using the facilities with the sex with which you were born,” the Vero Beach Republican said.

“Tightened regulations on pronoun use, educational materials readied for Senate passage” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would more closely regulate pronoun use in public schools and strengthen the public’s right to challenge library books is taking one step closer to becoming law. Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 1320) was swapped out. The Senate instead adopted the House version of the bill (HB 1069) and prepared it for final passage. It could be voted on as soon as Wednesday. Referring to the use of certain pronouns that don’t correspond to the person’s “sex” as defined by reproductive function, hormones and genitalia at birth, Yarborough said, “The bill also protects students and teachers from being required to use language that violates our personal convictions.”

“Legislature graduates bill banning higher ed dealings with ‘foreign countries of concern’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There are seven nations listed in Florida Statutes as “foreign countries of concern,” China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela, and pretty soon, state colleges and universities may largely have to shun them. Like the Senate did last month, the House unanimously approved a measure (SB 846) to prohibit relationships between those countries and Florida’s higher education institutions and their staff. The bill, now ready for DeSantis’ signature, would ban state schools, their employees, and representatives from soliciting or accepting gifts or grants from those countries beginning July 1.

“Legislature gives passing grade to measure upping regulation of higher ed guest speakers” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would more closely regulate the diversity of speakers at the state’s universities and colleges is ready for the Governor’s signature. The bill (HB 931) was substituted for Republican Sen. Keith Perry’s bill (SB 958) and it passed the Senate with some Democrats’ support, 33-5. If the Governor signs the measure, it would create an Office of Public Policy Events through the Board of Governors and the State University System that would put a satellite office on each campus. Those offices would ensure speakers representing “multiple, divergent and opposing” viewpoints be presented.

“House passes ban on financial classification codes for guns, ammo’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida could soon bar credit card companies and other financial institutions from issuing special classification codes for purchases of firearms, ammunition and related products, after the House passed SB 214. The measure passed 83-32 along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Democrats slammed the bill as an impediment to investigating gun crimes. “When we know that these types of situations where large purchases of ammunition are being bought and we know sometimes the good guys aren’t the ones buying them,” said Rep. Hillary Cassel.

“Legislature approves DeSantis-backed illegal immigration crackdown” via Skyler Swisher of Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers approved a sweeping immigration bill Tuesday, fulfilling a top item on DeSantis’ legislative agenda. The immigration crackdown requires businesses with 25 or more employees to check the work status of new hires for permanent positions through a federal database called E-Verify. Another provision mandates hospitals compile financial data on the cost of treating patients without legal status. It also allocates $12 million for a controversial program to transport migrants from Florida to Democratic parts of the country. The House voted 83-36 to send the immigration bill to DeSantis.

“Pharmacy bill pushed by DeSantis passes Legislature without opposition” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — DeSantis a measure overhauling pharmacy benefits, a push championed by the Governor that has been the target of a fierce lobbying campaign by drug companies, pharmacies and insurers. Previous attempts to crack down on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) had gotten bogged down in the Legislature. But the Legislature embraced the idea after DeSantis appeared at a January news conference in The Villages where the Governor announced his support of legislation to increase the choice of pharmacists, better regulate PBMs, and control prescription drug costs, the latter of which resonates with the elderly.

“Senate supports state inspections of Disney World’s monorail, with 2 Republican defections” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The state has moved a step closer to opening up the Disney World monorail to state inspectors for the first time despite Democrats’ objections that the move targets Disney, which has a strong safety record. “Do we want Disney to shut down? Do we want Disney to leave our state? Do you want Disney to come on bended knee and say to the Governor, ‘I’m so sorry, I was wrong and drop the lawsuit?’” asked Sen. Tina Polsky during a heated debate before Senators voted 26-14 in favor of a larger transportation bill that includes the monorail inspections amendment. “When does it end? Because there’s nothing wrong with the monorail system and you know it, and yet we’re going after it.”

“Legislature passes bill allowing less than minimum wage pay for minor leaguers” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Legislation to ensure Major League Baseball team owners could continue to pay players on their minor league teams less than Florida’s minimum wage is ready for DeSantis’ signature after The House passed the measure. House lawmakers passed the bill (SB 892) on an 86-30 vote, with Rep. Kimberly Daniels of Jacksonville the only Democrat to vote with Republicans in favor of it. But the Senate approved it unanimously last week. Democrats argued the bill was simply a way to help MLB owners continue to underpay minor league players.

—”Budget conference: FAU gets $10M bounce in Senate ‘sprinkle list’ funding” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

“Legislature passes bill cracking down on auto glass lawsuits” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill designed to eliminate most lawsuits over auto glass repair claims that have increasingly congested Florida courts in recent years is now one signature from becoming law. The measure (SB 1002) zipped through a final vote in the House, where Rep. Griff Griffitts, who sponsored its House companion, spoke of the bill’s intended effects. Last year, he said, there were 37,000 legal complaints related to auto glass in Florida, roughly 6,000% more than there were a decade ago. “We’re on track to hit 45,000 this year,” he said. “This bill puts consumers in the driver’s seat (and) will help fight fraud, litigation and hopefully move auto insurance premiums in the right direction.”

“Legislature gives final salute to ‘Pathway for Military Combat Medics Act’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Military personnel with combat medic experience could soon have an easier time transitioning into a related career, thanks to a bill that just cleared its last hurdle in the Legislature. The measure (SB 274) is called the “Pathway for Military Combat Medics Act.” True to its title, it would require Florida state universities, colleges and career schools to award nursing credits to people who worked as medics in the U.S. Armed Forces commensurate with their practical knowledge. The bill’s sponsor, Miami Springs Republican Sen. Bryan Ávila, a lieutenant in the Florida Army National Guard, said the bill would address two key needs: easing the reentry of some military members into civilian life and addressing the Sunshine State’s growing nursing shortage.

“Lawmakers give green light to seagrass technology innovation bill” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The House substituted a Senate bill for their efforts and will now send to the Governor a plan to discover and fund new technologies to combat seagrass depletion. SB 724 would establish a Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative within the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The initiative would involve a partnership between DEP, Mote Marine Laboratory and the University of Florida (UF) and establish the Initiative Technology Advisory Council as part of the plan.



— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Dig through mountains of sprinkles with these interactive charts” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Call them sprinkles, jimmies, nonpareils, cachous or hundreds-and-thousands — as long as the check clears, nobody cares. And there will be a lot of checks. Monday saw the release of the House and Senate supplemental funding lists, the budgetary equivalent of a 5-year-old with a Sweet Factory gift card. With $73.4 million worth of sprinkles, higher ed’s cupcake will have a distinctive crunch.

—”Budget conference: $4.3M flows from Senate, House ‘sprinkle lists’ to septic-to-sewer projects” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Seminole education, springs projects land millions in state budget” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Educational institutions and environmental projects in Seminole County scored wins in the state budget. Rep. Doug Bankson, an Apopka Republican, pointed to millions in environmental funding, including $5 million for Lake Apopka restoration and $2.5 million for Apopka Wekiva Springs Region Aquifer Recharge and Flood Protection. “I’m proud of the good work that was done to ensure we take care of our communities and optimistic these important projects will meet with the Governor’s approval,” he said.

“Legislators want to end local fertilizer bans. Critics say it’s gift to phosphate industry” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Florida legislators are poised to block one of the most effective tools local governments say they have to protect water quality in their communities in the face of red tide and blue-green algae outbreaks by banning rainy season restrictions on fertilizer use. A measure quietly tucked into a budget proposal over the weekend, would prohibit at least 117 local governments from “adopting or amending a fertilizer management ordinance” during the 2023-24 budget year, requiring them to rely on less restrictive regulations developed by the University of Florida, which are supported by the state’s phosphate industry, the producers of fertilizer.

“Skating rink liability shield will roll to Governor’s desk” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House has passed a bill shielding skating rink owners from liability actions, a move aiming to keep the industry upright. The Senate already unanimously approved the “Roller Skating Rink Safety Act,” sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough. Rep. Susan Plasencia carried the House version. After being substituted for Yarborough’s bill, the House also approved the legislation without a “no” vote. The measure would shift liability burdens in many cases to skaters and patrons rather than management and ownership, with the goal of lowering insurance premiums for owners and operators of the roughly 41 rinks left in the Sunshine State.

“Carlos Guillermo Smith raises $80K in three weeks” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Smith has quickly amassed five figures in donations for his state Senate campaign. The former state Representative announced he raised more than $80,000 in the three weeks after announcing his candidacy in Senate District 17. “I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from grassroots donors across Florida and the country who have invested in our campaign for a safer, brighter Central Florida. Our campaign is powered by people, not powerful corporate interests, and our fundraising numbers prove it,” the Orlando Democrat said.





— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

Consumer Protection Coalition applauds auto glass legislation — The Consumer Protection Coalition celebrated the passage of legislation (SB 1002) aimed at curbing lawsuits over windshield repairs, a move long-sought by insurers who cite litigation as an aggravating factor in premium increases. “We applaud the Florida Legislature for recognizing the negative impact lawsuit abuse poses for Florida’s consumers and building on previous AOB reform efforts by passing SB 1002,” said Carolyn Johnson, VP of Government Affairs at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and a spokesperson for the Consumer Protection Coalition. “There is no place for unscrupulous business practices in our state and we thank lawmakers for putting the interests of hardworking Floridians above the interests of a few bad actors abusing the AOB system.”

FHCA hearts House’s OK on QMAs — The Florida Health Care Association praised the House for giving the green light to a proposal that would authorize the use of Qualified Medication Aides (QMAs) in nursing centers. FHCA said SB 558, sponsored by Sen. Colleen Burton, with a companion carried by Rep. Will Robinson in the House, would “free skilled nurses from the time-consuming task of routine medication distribution” so they can devote more attention to caregiving. “Florida’s nursing centers are dedicated to creating the best possible outcomes for vulnerable elderly Floridians and individuals with disabilities, and having a strong workforce will ensure that our residents are well supported,” said FHCA CEO Emmett Reed. “This important legislation will help provide nurses with greater capacity to provide the highest level of care while creating a pathway for Certified Nursing Assistants to grow their careers in long-term care.”

Sierra Club bashes DeSantis’ ‘direct contradiction’ of free-market principles — Environmental group Sierra Club said when DeSantis signed a bill (HB 3) going after so-called “woke” banking, he berated “the free-market principles he espouses.” HB 3 is the cornerstone of Florida Republicans’ efforts to eradicate the consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in public investment and procurement processes. “After relentlessly touting his ‘environmental’ agenda, Ron DeSantis has passed a law that blocks his own resiliency claims by locking local governments out of a $2 trillion bond market for environmental projects,” Sierra Club Florida Political Director Luigi Guadarrama said. “He has built his career on stunts like HB3 rather than actually governing and is quickly finding out that his political theater fails on the national stage. Attacking the free market because you don’t like that consumers want more sustainable investments has no place here, and America is watching.”

— LEG. SKED —

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate chambers.

— The House holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., House chambers.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 6:15 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“Floridians are still OK on the economy, but consumer sentiment may be deteriorating” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Research shows Floridians are so far weathering negative financial news such as bank failures and interest rate hikes. Consumer sentiment in Florida is increasing in two areas, while decreasing in three others. After three consecutive monthly increases, overall consumer sentiment among Floridians remained mostly steady, dropping 1 point in April to a rating of 68.7. By contrast, national consumer sentiment increased 1.5 points. “Despite challenges such as elevated inflation, hikes in interest rates, and turmoil in the banking sector, consumer sentiment remained resilient in the first quarter of 2023,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

“Giant mats of seaweed lurk off Florida coast and have beached in spurts but will peak soon” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — A massive seaweed bloom expected to grow to record proportions before peaking in June is assaulting Florida beaches in hit or miss fashion depending on the way the wind blows. An April sargassum forecast by the University of South Florida found mats of seaweed clogging the Caribbean Sea last month in amounts higher than previous Aprils, but the Gulf of Mexico’s seaweed proliferation was below top levels. The monthly sargassum report, which found 3 million tons of the pelagic flora in the Caribbean Sea, shows its growth spurt reaching its pinnacle in June before starting to dissipate. USF oceanography professor Chuanmin Hu said sargassum in the Gulf of Mexico was in the high range at about the 75th percentile compared to years dating back to 2011.

“Groups to sue federal officials over manatee protection” via The Associated Press — The Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper and Frank S. González García filed a notice of their intention to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The notice is required by law before suing a federal agency. The legal notice follows a November petition urging FWS to reclassify the West Indian manatee from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The conservation groups said FWS was required by law to determine within 90 days whether the petition presents substantial information indicating the reclassification may be warranted. No findings have been issued yet, even though more than 150 days have gone by, the groups said.

“How we plan to use cow manure to create renewable natural gas” via Philip Watts for the Tallahassee Democrat — I work at Full Circle Dairy, where we milk, capture, and distribute more than 40,000 gallons of high-quality milk each day from the 3,500 cows on our farm. But soon, we’re going to produce more than milk. We’re going to create renewable natural gas (RNG). A new facility at Full Circle Dairy will use the manure to create RNG, producing 100,000 average dekatherms of RNG each year. The project, which is expected to commence in 2024, is estimated to capture and redirect approximately 1,116 metric tons of methane per year, which is equivalent to 27,900 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s the same level of carbon reduction as removing 6,012 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from Florida roads for an entire year.

— 2024 —

MAGA Inc. blasts DeSantis in first ad buy for early Primary states — Pro-Donald Trump group MAGA Inc. is placing new TV ad spending in Iowa and New Hampshire, the group’s first early Presidential Primary state ad spending. “Ron DeSantis would make us work longer to get less” for Medicare and Social Security, a voice-over says in the 30-second spot. “President Trump promised (to protect Medicare and Social Security) … (he) delivers, and always will.” According to Medium Buying, the local market TV ad spending tracked for MAGA Inc. so far: $836K in Iowa; $658K in New Hampshire.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

MAGA Inc. is up with this TV spot in IA and NH — Male voiceover (but not Eric W!): "Ron DeSantis would make us work longer to get less" pic.twitter.com/3QTl5g1zaV — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) May 2, 2023

—“Donald Trump’s PAC spent $8 million on anti-DeSantis ads in April” via John McCormack of the National Review

“Trump leads DeSantis by 33 points in North Carolina” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Tar Heel State Republicans are sticking with Trump in a new poll. A survey shows the former President 33 points ahead of DeSantis. Trump is the choice of 55% of those surveyed between April 25 and April 29, with the Florida Governor taking 22% support. Farther behind, former Vice President Mike Pence has 8%, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 5%.

“Trump may skip the first GOP Primary debates” via Vaughn Hillyard, Jonathan Allen and Olympia Sonnier of NBC News — Trump may skip the first Republican debates this summer, two people aware of his thinking told NBC News. The Trump campaign indicated to the Republican National Committee that he had no intention of participating in a potential August debate, but despite that communication, the sources said that the party’s Debate Committee went forward with its plans and announced a debate in Milwaukee. A source familiar with the RNC’s planning disputed that characterization, saying the Trump campaign’s objection came after the first debate was already announced.

“Trump’s Senate backers are fine with him skipping 2024 Primary debates: ‘Most of it’s for entertainment anyway’” via Bryan Metzger of Yahoo News — In recent days, Trump has suggested that he may skip upcoming GOP primary debates, arguing there’s little political upside to sharing a stage with his opponents. Republican Senators who’ve endorsed his 2024 presidential campaign say they’re just fine with that. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has not yet endorsed anyone in the 2024 race, nonchalantly declared that “it will all work out” when asked about Trump’s threat. “I think he’s trolling you guys,” said Rubio. “Do I think he’s capable of not going to one of the debates? Yeah, he did it before,” Rubio later added. “I don’t think it’ll affect the outcome.”

“There remains little value in broadcasting Trump’s comments live” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — All politicians are salesmen, to some extent. The job is ostensibly focused on creating legislation but functionally dependent upon being able to convince people you’re the best person for the job — meaning that salespeople have an advantage over wonks in being in the room to craft policy. Trump not only prioritized salesmanship over policy, but he spent decades as a salesman and approximately zero minutes considering policy before throwing his hat into ring to serve as President. And then, because he was good at the sales part of it, he got elected President.

“Joe Biden and Trump are front-runners for 2024, and rich Democratic donors are thrilled” via Laura Davison and Nancy Cook of Bloomberg — Major Democratic donors are thrilled that an elderly man who has been his party’s standard-bearer for years will likely reappear on the 2024 Presidential ballot and they’re talking about Trump. Many of Biden’s biggest contributors are heartened by Trump’s emergence as the Republican front-runner and are hoping for a 2020 rematch. Pitting the current President against his predecessor would create a race that they say advantages Biden politically, policy-wise and from a fundraising perspective.

“Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN” via Brett Samuels and Dominick Mastrangelo of The Hill — When Trump attends a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire next week, it will be his first time sitting down with a major network other than Fox News since he dramatically stormed off the set of a “60 Minutes” interview in late October 2020. But, according to Trump aides, it likely won’t be the last time. Trump’s first CNN appearance in years comes as Trump and his team are hoping to rebuild his relationships with mainstream outlets after demonizing them for years. While Trump still has a complicated relationship with Fox News, one of the biggest brands in television, the agreement to do a town hall event with CNN is a significant moment that offers potential rewards to both parties.

“If you’re thinking ‘none of the above’ for President, consider No Labels” via Roseanne Dunkelberger of Florida Politics — High-level representatives from the nationwide group No Labels came to Tallahassee hoping to sell their political “insurance policy” to the Capital City Tiger Bay Club at its Tuesday luncheon. While the 501(c)(4) organization has been around since 2009, No Labels rose to the public consciousness in a big way after announcing an effort to raise $70 million to get on the ballot in all 50 states with a “unity ticket.” The Lincoln Project paints the group as a front for Trump’s re-election efforts. News stories abound about how No Labels has no chance of winning and siphoning off a small number of votes could tilt the race in one candidate’s favor.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge” via Colleen Long, Aamer Madhani and Tara Copp of The Associated Press — The Biden administration will send 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border starting next week, ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions. Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. The troops “will not be performing law enforcement functions or interacting with immigrants, or migrants,” Jean-Pierre said. “This will free up Border Patrol agents to perform their critical law enforcement duties.”

“Most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates to end May 11” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — The Biden administration will end its requirements that most international travelers, federal workers and contractors, health care workers and Head Start educators be vaccinated against the coronavirus effective May 11, the same day it terminates the pandemic-related public health emergency. The vaccine requirements, first ordered by Biden in late 2021, had sparked protracted legal and political battles, with Republicans saying the mandates were unnecessary, a position recently joined by a growing number of Democrats and public health experts as the pandemic threat has receded.

“House Democrats maneuver to force a debt-ceiling vote as default looms” via John Wagner and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post — House Democrats began a process Tuesday that could allow them to bypass the chamber’s Republican leaders in passing legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling if they can get a handful of GOP members to join the effort. In a letter to colleagues, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the maneuver “preserves an important option” as a standoff continues between the White House and House Republicans ahead of a looming default on U.S. debt as early as June 1.

—”5 ways the debt ceiling fight could end” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post

—”Debt ceiling anxiety tracker: Market fear about June is growing” via Alex Harris of Bloomberg

“Republican Senators blast push for Supreme Court ethics code” via Laura Litvan of Bloomberg — Republican Senators blasted a drive for a formal Supreme Court code of conduct following recent ethics controversies, accusing Democrats of seeking to weaken the conservative-leaning court. Republicans including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also defended Justice Clarence Thomas during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing against criticism of the justice’s failure to disclose luxurious trips funded by a wealthy GOP donor. “This assault on Justice Thomas is well beyond ethics,” Graham said. “It is about trying to delegitimize a conservative court that was appointed through the traditional process.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade schools Vice Chair who disinvited member from meeting calls for Sunshine Law talk” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Less than two weeks after Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Danny Espino and Roberto Alonso were criticized by fellow members for attempting to block the most senior board member from attending their two-member meeting, an action she likened to attending school in Alabama as a child, Espino is calling for a second meeting to discuss “Florida in the Sunshine meeting procedures.” The meeting, which was posted Monday to the district’s master calendar, is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 9, one day before the board’s monthly Committee meetings.

“Ric Bradshaw to seek re-election as Palm Beach County Sheriff” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw is officially seeking re-election. Bradshaw is the longest-serving Sheriff in Palm Beach County history, with five terms already under his belt within his more than five-decade career in law enforcement. Bradshaw enters his campaign for a sixth term with strong support from the Palm Beach community, businesses and faith-based leaders. “I’ve dedicated my life to serve and protect the citizens of Palm Beach County. As Sheriff, I have ensured Palm Beach County has one of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies. We have taken down the gangs, busted up the pill mills, hunted down cyber predators and locked up human traffickers,” Bradshaw said in his campaign announcement.

“13 marine businesses sue FEC, Coast Guard, Army Corps over Brightline, Stuart drawbridge” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A group of Martin County marine business leaders filed a lawsuit in federal court demanding changes in the regulation schedule planned for the railroad bridge over the St. Lucie River in Stuart. The lawsuit, filed by Cohen and Seglias Law Firm in Philadelphia, is suing the Florida East Coast Railway, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers on behalf of 13 plaintiffs. More plaintiffs are expected to and encouraged to join the lawsuit as sales and property values decline, said Joe Walsh, owner of Indiantown Marine Center, one of the suit’s plaintiffs.

“After outrage, Palmetto Bay seeks wildlife plan, but no ban on duck killings — for now” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Following outrage over the killing of about 20 Muscovy ducks in a local park, the Palmetto Bay Village Council decided to develop a humane wildlife management plan, but not yet ban trapping and killing the waterfowl. “We have a very unique opportunity here,” said Mayor Karyn Cunningham at a Council meeting. “We can’t turn back the hands of time and change things that have already happened, but we can pull together and move forward with a solid plan for the future.” The Council voted on a resolution that directs village staff to consult with various organizations to “provide analysis and recommendations to the Council” to craft a management plan.

“‘The pool is weak’: Broward School Board underwhelmed by Superintendent candidates” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Few of the 26 applicants for Broward Superintendent wowed School Board members, who were divided Tuesday on whether to pick from the pool or start over. The district determined 15 met the district’s minimum qualifications, but a search firm has only recommended four to six candidates for consideration. And even among those, several Board members said there wasn’t the “transformational leader” they were looking to fix a district that has faced turmoil in recent years due to a mass shooting, a scathing grand jury report and frequent turnover in leadership. “I’m not thrilled where we are in terms of the pool,” Board member Torey Alston said. “The pool is weak.”

“‘This will hurt’: Miami’s real estate community fears impact of DeSantis-backed bills” via Rebecca San Juan and Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — Limiting the buying power of foreign nationals from seven countries would weaken South Florida’s real estate market, experts in Miami’s real estate community said in criticizing legislation backed by Gov. DeSantis. The Miami Herald contacted 10 real estate agents, academics, lawyers and nonprofit leaders; they all agreed the bills would soften the South Florida residential market. The legislation could lead to slowing demand, price dips and less participation in programs such as the EB-5 immigrant investor program, in which investors in large real estate developments and their families can apply for green cards.

“Miami’s most controversial cop is back on the police force. Will he be on the street?” via Charles Rabin and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami’s most controversial cop is getting his badge back — but he’s not going to be back on the street, and he’s already got a retirement date. About seven months after Police Chief Manny Morales fired Capt. Javier Ortiz — the embattled former union boss and longtime firebrand known for racist social media posts and accusations of excessive force — has been reinstated. Ortiz is temporarily returning to a desk job after he reached a settlement with police brass. “The South Florida Police Benevolent Association, on behalf of Capt. Javier Ortiz, and the city of Miami have reached a resolution to all pending matters regarding the employment of Captain Ortiz,” said Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

“False active-shooter calls target universities across South Florida” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Law enforcement officers across Florida rushed to colleges and universities Tuesday morning in response to a spate of hoax active shooter calls. Police responded to the campuses of Florida International University (FIU) in Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, and City College Hollywood, as well as the Broward College and Florida Atlantic University building in the 100 block of Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, due to “suspicious” calls or false active shooter calls. At FIU, the school ordered students to evacuate. “A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus!” the university tweeted. “Evacuate the area NOW.”

“Man cites Florida’s new gun law after “accidental discharge” in Flanigan’s bathroom, police say” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — A man who may have nearly shot off his wang in a Flanigan’s bar bathroom in Surfside allegedly tried to justify carrying his pistol without a license by citing Florida’s new, soon-to-be-implemented, permitless carry law. A few hours after the April 30 incident at Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill, Surfside police officers interviewed the man, who had left the restaurant after his gun went off. He came to the Surfside police station, where he told police that “he had an accidental discharge” in the bathroom from a pistol he keeps on his waist, the report states.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Pam Gould to run for Orange County Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orange County School Board member Gould wants to shift to the County Commission. The three-term School Board member announced she’s running for the District 1 seat. “I’m more than excited to announce my candidacy for Orange County Commissioner for District 1 — I’m ready to take action starting Day One,” Gould said. “Every stage of my life, personally and professionally, has been in preparation to serve as District 1 Orange County Commissioner and every organization I have led has provided me insight into the issues and the ability to effect change that improves District 1.” Gould first won election to the Orange County School Board in 2012, and she has won re-election twice since.

“St. Johns County lawyer appointed judge in 7th Circuit, which covers Volusia, Flagler” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Rose Marie Karadsheh Preddy said her parents, who came to the United States through Ellis Island from Jordan, would have been proud that DeSantis selected her as a circuit judge. “I don’t think they ever would have imagined that their child would end up being appointed a judge in the third most populated state in the country,” Preddy said. Preddy, who was born in Michigan, lives in St. Johns County and has a law office just across the county line in Jacksonville, was appointed to fill a judicial seat created when Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson retired. Circuit judges can serve anywhere in the 7th Circuit, which covers Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

“Brevard School Board chooses Mark Rendell as new Superintendent” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — The two-month-long search for a new Brevard Public Schools Superintendent ended about an hour and a half into Tuesday morning’s board meeting: Local candidate Rendell will lead the district. The board initially voted at 10:17 a.m., with the motion passing in a 3-2 vote. Board Chair Matt Susin, Megan Wright and Gene Trent voted in favor of Rendell, with Katye Campbell and Jennifer Jenkins voting against him. Multiple factors went into the vote for Rendell, with Susin, Wright and Trent specifically citing community support. “This is the person we need. We’re excited as a community,” Trent said. “That’s overwhelmingly what I’m getting.”

“Audit draft: Winter Springs spent sales tax funds on bathroom supplies, police equipment” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — The city of Winter Springs spent tens of thousands of dollars in penny-sales tax revenue to purchase various items for day-to-day operations — such as small tools, extension cords, public restroom supplies, fire extinguishers and janitorial equipment — rather than on capital improvement projects, according to a draft of an audit conducted by Seminole County’s Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office. Spending sales tax money on those items is not illegal, and the purchases were approved by Winter Springs Commissioners in public meetings, according to the audit. However, the penny sales tax was promoted to Seminole voters in 2014 to be used only for capital improvement projects.

“Sheriff Mike Chitwood shaves Deltona Commissioner’s head to help cancer patients” via Katie Kustura of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The favor City Commissioner Dana McCool recently asked of Volusia Sheriff Chitwood was one he’d never before heard. But ahead of Monday’s Commission meeting, Chitwood granted McCool’s request and shaved her head. “Shave it off, let it blow to the wind, and let’s get busy fighting,” McCool, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic bone cancer earlier this year, said before taking a seat and putting on a barber’s cape. A couple of weeks ago — with clumps of her light brown hair already coming out and upcoming treatments that would likely finish the job — McCool decided to raffle the chance to shave her head and donate the proceeds to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

“Orlando to bid for WWE Royal Rumble 2024” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Hoping wrestling fans will pump up visitor numbers, Orange County Commissioners pledged $850,000 from tourist tax revenue toward a bid to bring WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to Camping World Stadium. The board followed the unanimous recommendation of the Sports Incentive Committee, a panel created in 2017 to study funding proposals to attract marquee sporting events to Orange County stadiums and arenas. The incentive money is part of a fund created from a small cut of revenue generated by the county’s 6% tax added to the cost of a hotel room and other short-term lodging. The tax raised a record $336 million last year.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Budget conference: St. Pete’s Palladium gets full funding in Senate ‘sprinkle list’” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Senate is sending $850,000 for the Palladium, a historic theater in downtown St. Pete. “Funds are for the architecture and acoustic designs to transform the 98-year-old historic building into our community’s state-of-the-art affordable performing arts center,” says an appropriations request sponsored by Rep. Lindsay Cross. “To survive and thrive in an industry that is ever evolving, we must keep abreast of industry-standard staging and technologies. To remain economically and artistically viable, we are committed to raise approx. $8-10M to renovate the spaces for performances and arts education programming for our next century,” the request continues.

“Clearwater, after failure, wants everyone to know it’s recycling again” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Clearwater officials say the city’s four-year-long recycling failure has been corrected, and they want to prove it to residents. The city this week unveiled an online dashboard where the public can track how many tons are being recycled each month. Following the discovery of the recycling breach in January, the city as of April is sending 100% of the recycling it picks up from residents to the processor, according to solid waste assistant director Kervin St Aimie. The only materials the processor is not recycling are those that are contaminated, he said, which includes loads with liquid and food residue or items like plastic bags, clothing, tires and other nonrecyclables.

“FEC fines ex-Hillsborough Rep. Ross Spano $30,000 for federal election law violations in 2018” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Former U.S. Rep. Spano of Dover has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for violations of campaign finance law in his 2018 campaign for a congressional seat from east Hillsborough and Lakeland. After a 4½-year investigation, the Federal Election Commission imposed the fine after finding that Spano borrowed $180,000 from two friends and used it to make $164,500 in loans to his campaign while claiming on campaign finance reports the money came from “personal funds.” Candidates can contribute or loan any amount of their own money to their campaigns, or the campaigns can use bank loans, but not personal loans. The money far exceeded the allowed $2,700 individual contribution limit then in effect.

“Hillsborough transit chief departs, taking $88,000 with her” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit agency board unanimously agreed to give Adelee Le Grand an $88,438.71 settlement agreement plus two months of health insurance. Her departure comes as HART faces a renewed spotlight as state lawmakers consider studying the agency’s management structure to improve efficiency and service. Le Grand assumed the top role in January 2021, pledging to foster a culture of “trust and transparency” at HART, which oversees a service area of approximately 1,000 square miles. She was suspended with pay in March after a board-approved, tax-payer-funded investigation by Tampa-based attorney David Adams. He found her behavior caused poor organization morale, violation of agency policy and state law, “abnormal administrative turnover” and “tremendous disruption.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis backs $75M for UF Jacksonville campus” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — One major budget question for Jacksonville is apparently resolved, with DeSantis sounding like he supports $75 million for a University of Florida (UF) campus in Jacksonville. Speaking at JAXPORT, the Governor made a strong case for the appropriation shepherded through the legislative process by House Speaker Paul Renner. “What people have said, and I think there’s some truth to it, (is UF) is doing a good job. But most, 95%, of the people leave Gainesville when they graduate, right? Probably even more than that. Well, if they’re going to move, they can move to Atlanta or Charlotte just as easy as they can Jacksonville or Miami or wherever, or Tampa,” DeSantis said.

“Dueling sheriffs drive home public safety arguments in Jax mayoral race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Public safety has been the leading theme of the Jacksonville mayoral race, and after weeks of attacks on Donna Deegan, a key defender has emerged. Former Democratic Sheriff Nat Glover is speaking out in a new ad against the attack ads targeting Deegan. “I do not endorse political candidates, but I must speak up when it comes to these attack ads against Donna Deegan designed to divide our community,” Glover asserts, in a spot underwritten by the Saving Our City PC. “We must rise above divisiveness,” Glover adds. “Police accountability is essential. We all want safe schools and neighborhoods.”

“Florida woman arrested, charged with battery after allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — A Tallahassee woman was arrested and charged with battery after throwing a drink on U.S. Rep. Gaetz at the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival. Selena Jo Chambers was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of battery on an elected official, which is a felony. A Walton County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident stated that Gaetz told police Chambers threw a drink at him while walking past him at the event.

“Medical examiner’s office says complaints ‘not substantiated,’ funeral homes to wait and see” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The Medical Examiner’s Office recently sat down with administrators from several Pensacola funeral homes to address complaints about the care of bodies. The owners and directors of several Pensacola funeral homes sent letters to Escambia County listing a number of complaints about the Medical Examiner’s Office including the condition of bodies after autopsy being “butchered,” unclean and placed in bags that leak, as well as delays with filing paperwork or listing misleading or inaccurate causes of death.

“At long last, NAS Pensacola restoring public access seven days a week” via the USA Today Network — After being opened only intermittently to the public since a 2019 terror attack, Naval Air Station Pensacola is scheduled to allow seven-day access to areas of public interest on the installation beginning May 17. As part of a phased reopening, previously scheduled public visitation will remain May 4-7 and May 11-14. While at the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the National Naval Aviation Museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate to anyone with family interred at the cemetery.

“Duval Schools Superintendent Diana Greene leaving job June 2; interim replacement undecided” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The Duval County School Board approved an agreement Tuesday for Superintendent Greene to leave her job June 2 and formally retire July 24, opening leadership of a major school district during a politically fraught season. The board still needs an interim replacement to run the 129,000-student district while a permanent superintendent is named, and members agreed to talk about possible short-term candidates May 16.

“Gainesville’s CBS4 to cease local broadcasts, staff laid off by Sinclair” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — Beginning May 15, WGFL-CBS4 will cease all local news broadcasts, according to an emailed statement sent to The Gainesville Sun on Tuesday from the station’s owner, Sinclair Broadcasting Group. The company has notified its local news staff that they will no longer have a job, but that some may be able to transfer elsewhere within the company. It’s unclear how many local jobs will be lost, but it could be at least 10, based on the station’s staffing website. “They laid off the entire news department at work; this f****n sucks,” one employee wrote on Facebook.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Southwest Florida lawmakers cheer Hurricane Ian, Nicole funding” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In the wake of a historic hurricane, Southwest Florida lawmakers shared a single budget priority this year. With a budget now finalized and awaiting a vote on the floor, storm recovery was the key concern for many. “The biggest budget win for my district is clearly the literally hundreds of millions of dollars in the budget for storm recovery support in Southwest Florida,” said Sen. Ben Albritton. The Wauchula Republican carried legislation in a Special Session early this year delivering $700 million immediately in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The budget now awaiting a vote by the Legislature includes much more.

“What we know: Byron Donalds joins Ashbritt to update recovery efforts in St. James City” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — After removing nearly half a million cubic yards in debris from local waterways, state and emergency management officials are gearing up to make further progress seven months post-Hurricane Ian. Congressman Donalds joined AshBritt officials on a marina debris tour through St. James City, scoping out some of the hardest hit areas from the storm and the progress made since September. The Category 4 hurricane clobbered the southernmost tip of Pine Island with its 155 mph winds and storm surge, demolishing the homes, shops, and restaurants that made it known for its eclectic charm.

“Ritz Carlton SWFL owners looking at huge Hurricane Ian damage costs” via the Naples Daily News — What did Hurricane Ian cost Ritz, Coconut Hyatt? Owners expect more “damage to our hotels” to come. Looking for a boat slip, new Toll Brothers housing?

“Fired: Caloosahatchee reservoir contractor out; district evaluates next steps” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Construction of the C-43 reservoir is on hold after the South Florida Water Management District fired the contractor for the half-billion-dollar-plus job. But work won’t halt for long, promises Chauncey Goss, who chairs the district’s governing Board. As it searches for someone to finish the work, “We’re not stopping the project,” said Goss, “and the end result is we’re going to be finished quicker.” It came down to chronic delays, said South Florida Water Management District Communications Director Sean Cooley, who said his agency “was forced to make the difficult decision of terminating our contract (after) the contractor simply couldn’t stay on schedule and would not make the necessary changes to get back on schedule or prevent further delays.”

“New College of Florida to add softball, soccer, basketball in athletics expansion” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following the controversial launch of intercollegiate athletics with a baseball team at New College of Florida in March, the school is seeking to add more sports, the college’s athletic director said. New College aims to launch six sports — baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer — head baseball coach and athletic director Mariano Jimenez said in an interview with the Herald-Tribune. A formal announcement of a men’s basketball coach could be expected this week, he said. The college, which previously only had few student-led intramural club sports, had three open head coaching positions listed on its website as of Monday: softball, men’s soccer and women’s basketball.

“USF Sarasota-Manatee and several other Florida schools receive false shooting threats” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Jesse Mendoza and Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After responding to an active shooter threat Tuesday at the USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus, officials from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was part of a statewide hoax of swatting calls. Manatee County acting administrator Lee Washington interrupted a county meeting with a possible active shooter situation at the campus. A USF-wide alert was sent out that said shots had been fired near the campus’ first-floor gymnasium and ordered staff and students to evacuate. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and interim USF Sarasota Manatee Campus Police Chief Jennifer Coley spoke with the media after the campus was cleared of any threat, confirming at about 1:30 p.m. that the situation had been a hoax.

— TOP OPINION —

“How DeSantis accidentally handed Disney a potent weapon against him” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — Buried in Disney’s complaint against DeSantis is something surprising. Numerous quotes taken from “The Courage to be Free” appear to support the company’s central allegation: that the Republican Governor improperly wielded state power to punish Disney’s speech criticizing his policies, violating the First Amendment.

Memoirs by presidential aspirants often lay out a blueprint for their coming candidacies. DeSantis’ does, too. It boasts extensively about his war on Disney to advertise how he would marshal the powers of the presidency against so-called woke elites.

Disney’s lawsuit cites exactly these passages. DeSantis repeatedly flaunts the truth: These were retaliation against Disney for opposing his “Don’t Say Gay” law limiting classroom discussion of sex and gender.

This is unusual, says Scott Wilkens, senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute. In such lawsuits, Wilkens notes, you “often have to make inferences” about the motives driving government officials.

That makes DeSantis’ admissions remarkable. “You have pretty clear statements from Gov. DeSantis that he is seeking to punish a corporation for its speech,” Wilkens told me. “That’s prohibited by the First Amendment.”

Because Disney’s case is real, it will likely end up in discovery, says Lee Kovarsky, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin. That could yield damaging internal communications that undercut DeSantis’ excuse that this was just about revoking Disney’s special privileges in the name of good governance.

“Discovery will probably show that the real reason was viewpoint motivated,” Kovarsky told me, adding dryly: “I doubt it will show that this was a principled business response to Disney’s long-standing governance carveout.”

— OPINIONS —

“Resolute Disney could leave DeSantis up a Reedy Creek” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Forming a company town for the Walt Disney Corp., as one Senator whimsically described it, was as arguable decades ago as it is to DeSantis now. Nevertheless, doing so met only token resistance in 1967. Disney World would transform Florida’s identity, become the state’s biggest employer, a massive growth engine for Central Florida, a tourism mecca for a mega-state, and a source of tax revenue last estimated at $5.8 billion annually. For the next 55 years, including the first three of the DeSantis regime, no politicians in either party challenged Disney’s unique governance. They all respected a political maxim: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But DeSantis is eager to break things and bully people to show how tough he is.

“Guess what, White House correspondents: Biden’s joke was on you” via Jim Geraghty of The Washington Post — Biden began his jokes at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday by quipping, “In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away.” The audience laughed. Why were you laughing, reporters? The President was joking about how easily he can avoid interacting with you, and how little consequence there is for his refusing to answer your questions. You’re the butt of the joke, White House correspondents!

“The ‘woke mind virus’ is eating away at Republicans’ brains” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — There are a few reasons to think that President Biden might lose his bid for re-election next year, even if Trump is once more, for the third straight time, the Republican nominee. If Biden has potential weaknesses, however, it is also true that he doesn’t lack for real advantages. Along with low unemployment, there’s been meaningful economic growth, and he can point to significant legislative accomplishments. The Democratic Party is behind him; he has no serious rivals for the nomination. But Biden’s biggest advantage has to do with the opposition — the Republican Party has gotten weird.

“5 striking findings about what the GOP wants in 2024” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — It has become clear that Republicans increasingly want Trump in 2024. And a new poll includes extensive and eyebrow-raising detail as to why. The party wants election deniers, full stop. Electability is a nonissue (for now). Jan. 6 revisionism works. Trump’s ‘retribution’ message draws a significant audience. The absolute dismissal of Trump critics is a priority.

“Here’s why Florida should recognize professional licenses from other states” via Grover Norquist for the Tampa Bay Times — No state is growing faster than Florida, which experienced the nation’s highest rate of population growth last year. With the arrival of new residents comes an increased demand for services, particularly services that require access to licensed professionals. More than 20 states have enacted universal recognition, from Arizona to Pennsylvania, making it a proven policy across the country. The need for this legislation is urgent. Universal licensure would address workforce shortages in critical areas, such as health care, education and technical trades. Like many other states, Florida faces challenges in attracting and retaining skilled professionals in these fields. By recognizing out-of-state licenses, Florida would make it easier for professionals to relocate and contribute their expertise.

“LGBTQ community must resist rollback of our rights” via Wayne Besen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In the aftermath of Florida expanding legislative attacks on its LGBTQ population, the community is struggling with how best to respond. Organizing is our only path to overcoming these politically manufactured moral panics. Instead of canceling Pride, what if we reinstated the Port St. Lucie parade and called it Florida Pride, flooding the city with 50,000 marchers from around the state? This would send a powerful message that we have the courage to fight and refuse to be cowed.

“Florida’s insurance crisis: 2 Special Sessions, little help” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — For years, Florida lawmakers ignored a looming insurance crisis. Then, with rates skyrocketing and companies fleeing the state, they scrambled to call not one, but two Special Sessions, vowing to help. Well, my wife and I saw what the Legislature’s version of help looks like a few months ago when our insurance bill jumped from $4,000 to $7,000. Anymore “help” like that and we’ll be eating cat food.

“What does Florida owe an innocent man for 37 years of prison?” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The state of Florida took 37 years from Robert DuBoise, imprisoning him for a rape and murder he did not commit. In return, the state Legislature last week awarded him $1.85 million. Nothing can give him all those years back and the state needs to keep working on a better process of compensating the wrongly convicted, but the money will help. The Governor should sign off on the payment as soon as possible. Arrested as a teenager, he knew nothing but the grind of incarceration his entire adult life. He missed out on starting a career and raising a family. His father died while he was behind bars. At one point, he was sentenced to death. DuBoise is too gracious, too busy enjoying his freedom, and focusing on the future, to say it himself, but he deserved better.

“Late-night TV shows go dark as writers’ strike for better pay” via Jake Coyle of The Associated Press —The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. “No contracts, no content!” sign-carrying members of the Writers Guild of America chanted outside the Manhattan building where NBCUniversal was touting its Peacock streaming service to advertisers. The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming.

“Lego is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with commemorative sets — and they’re perfect for all ages” via Casey Clark of People — No one quite does a celebration quite like Disney, so it is no surprise that The Walt Disney Co. is commemorating its 100th anniversary in various ways that appeal to any fan. And for those who are also Lego fans, you can get in on all the fun with new sets inspired by 100 years of Disney magic across its beloved movies, characters, and theme parks.

