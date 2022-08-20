‘Exactly who we need’: Katherine Clark, Ayanna Pressley endorse Maxwell Frost for CD 10

Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District now has support from two Congresswomen from Massachusetts, including the fourth-highest-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

On Thursday, Frost’s campaign announced the endorsements of Assistant U.S. House Speaker Katherine Clark and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Clark, who has represented parts of Greater Boston in Congress since late 2013, said she is proud to endorse Frost, who “has dedicated his life to organizing and advocating on behalf of women, children and families to give every American a fair shot at success.”

“Maxwell Frost is exactly who we need to send to Congress,” she said in a statement.

“(He) has shown he will protect our reproductive freedoms and keep our communities safe from gun violence. We need his leadership in Washington to lower costs and create better-paying jobs and safer communities.”

Pressley said she looks “forward to welcoming him to Congress and getting to work.”

“Maxwell Frost’s campaign is proof of what is possible when we organize, mobilize and advocate for real change,” she said in a statement.

“Already, he has helped bring together diverse coalitions and build movements to protect access to abortion, restore voting rights to those unjustly disenfranchised and advance meaningful gun control. We need more voices like Max’s in Congress to make the change our communities demand and deserve — on these issues and many more.”

Clark and Pressley’s endorsements join scores of others from elected leaders at the federal, state and local levels, including U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren; U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Mondaire Jones, Ro Khanna, Jamie Raskin and Ritchie Torres; Florida state Sen. Victor Torres; and Florida state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith.

He’s also received nods from community leaders, including Rev. Jesse Jackson and gun violence prevention activist Fred Guttenberg, and organizations like the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Latino Victory, SEIU Florida, Black Lives Matter PAC, Giffords and the AFL-CIO, AFSCME among many others.

Of his newest endorsements, Frost said, “Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House Katherine Clark and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley work day in and day out to help create the future we all deserve by fighting for a fairer economy, defending reproductive rights, and ending gun violence in our country.

“It is an honor to have their support and in Congress, I’ll work closely with them to deliver the results that will make people’s lives better.”

Frost, of Orlando, is running in a crowded Democratic Primary against former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, Jack Achenbach, financial executive Jeff Boone, the Rev. Terence Gray, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson, businessman Khalid Muneer and teacher Teresa Tachon.

Frost leads the field in fundraising by far.

The winner of that contest will be determined Tuesday and go on to face one of several Republicans — including Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish — in the General Election on Nov. 8.