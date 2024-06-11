Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.11.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “Federal judge blocks Florida law requiring deeper financial disclosure for local officials” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Judge Melissa Damian of the Southern District Court of Florida ruled Monday that SB 774, passed by the Legislature last year, violates the First Amendment rights of candidates and local elected officials by compelling content-based speech. She issued a temporary injunction against the law. Florida law requires legislators, Cabinet officials, and candidates for those positions to file a Form 6 financial disclosure every year, divulging their net worth, the value of their household goods, detailing their assets and liabilities over $1,000, and itemizing every source of income above $1,000. Before SB 774 took effect in January, Mayors and City Council members were only required to file a Form 1, which required them to list significant sources of income, intangible personal property over $10,000 and real estate holdings and liabilities of more than $10,000.

___

First of all, a top of ‘burn birthday shoutout to Mrs. Chief, Katie Patronis.

___

Second, I did a lot of bloggin’ while on our Disney Cruise. Give ’em a click:

🗳 — Qualifying matters, here are some things to watch for this week: Will Tom Leek stay safe from trial lawyers? What about DeSantis’ beef with Randy Fine? Will the crowded herd in Polk County be thinned? Qualifying week always offers some surprises, but don’t be taken off guard. We’ve compiled a list of 11 questions, with some insight, so you can be the smartest politico at the water cooler.

❓— 3 Questions for John Morgan: He’s the bombastic lawyer on billboards everywhere declaring that size matters, and he’s largely responsible for bringing medical marijuana to Florida. Naturally, we want to know what he thinks about Amendment 3 and the state’s hemp bill. A bit of a teaser: he offers some insight into the Governor’s thinking on all things cannabis.

⚾️ — Take me out to the ballgame, but not with this crap poll: The group No Home Run, which clearly hates baseball and progress, came out with a new poll showing majority support for the proposed redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site where the Tampa Bay Rays currently play. That is until the poll “informed” voters about the financing plan. Then support tanked. Take it with a grain of salt though — the poll provided one-sided information and lacked a reasonable comprehension of how large-scale developments work (vis-à-vis, not by cities doing them themselves.) Read more about this flawed push poll here.

🩸 — Not just the GOP: A bunch of out-of-touch Republicans want to privatize Sarasota Memorial Hospital and that’s bad enough. But it’s Democrats — ones with too much hubris — who are really putting the hospital at risk. Why? Because one operative foolishly thinks it’s a good idea to run Dems for Hospital Board races in an increasingly red county, a move that will succeed in nothing other than closing the Primary and disenfranchising half the electorate. Read more here.

___

Former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appear on their way to winning Florida by double digits.

That’s according to one of the state’s top GOP pollsters. Ryan Tyson’s The Tyson Group found around 46% of likely General Election voters intend to support Trump in November, while just 36% plan to vote for Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. That’s as of June 10. Trump’s lead falls outside the poll’s 3% margin of error.

Scott holds a bigger lead in the poll. The incumbent Republican Senator boasts 46% support while Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has just 33%.

Those results, particularly in the presidential race, run counter to Democratic insistence that Florida will be in play this cycle, an argument bolstered by Fox News recently showing Trump with only a four-point lead. But Tyson has independently measured the Florida electorate for years and believes suggestions the state will swing abruptly toward Democrats aren’t consistent with his data or trends.

“Donald Trump has a double-digit lead in Florida. To suggest otherwise ignores the dramatic shift our state has experienced since Trump’s last election,” he said.

“This sample suggests the former President continues to hold together the coalition that has delivered record ballot margins for Republicans in Florida since 2020, as Trump is closing in on 60% of white voters, winning Hispanics by double digits as well as winning Independents and even females.”

His latest survey results also show Gov. Ron DeSantis with 54% job approval compared to 42% disapproval, with his popularity going up with conservatives since he suspended his presidential campaign against Trump. Meanwhile, Biden’s disapproval sits at 56% with approval at 38%.

—

First in Sunburn — Progress Florida and Florida Watch issued a joint report card for lawmakers in the 2024 Legislative Session. Some of the state’s most recognized liberal leaders earned top grades from the progressive groups.

The organization issued five lawmakers “People’s Champion” awards for earning 100% A+ grades: state Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis, Anna Eskamani, Ashley Gantt, Angie Nixon, and Susan Valdés. All notably serve in the Florida House as part of a Democratic super-minority.

Grades were based on 30 key votes identified by Progress Florida and Florida Watch, chiefly involving abortion, civil rights, education, environmental conservation, gun safety and ethics.

The groups unsurprisingly didn’t offer high marks to Republican supermajorities.

“This Session, Floridians were looking for their elected officials to address the real issues impacting their lives, but their priorities went largely unaddressed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies in the legislature,” said Florida Watch Executive Director Josh Weierbach.

But the report card recognizes those who boost progressive priorities, and good grades are something Democratic lawmakers can tout as they seek re-election.

“The ‘People First’ report card is an easy-to-use, effective tool for Floridians to stay informed about the actions of their elected leaders,” said Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo.

“As Florida’s working families and seniors continue to struggle under an affordability crisis that has them wondering if they will be able to enjoy a secure retirement or pay for the medical care they need, it’s crucial for the public to know which lawmakers are fighting for the people and which ones are doing the bidding of powerful special interests and anti-freedom extremists.”

Only three state Senators earned A grades: Democratic Sens. Tracie Davis, Jason Pizzo and Bobby Powell. Meanwhile, a total of 27 House members earned A grades, including the five A+ members.

—

First in Sunburn — Hillsborough County Commissioner Mike Owen will run for Florida House District 70, which will leave a vacancy on the Commission. Christine Miller, currently a candidate for the District 6 seat, will swap races to run for Owen’s District 4.

The switch comes after Rep. Mike Beltran, the current HD 70 representative, announced he would not seek a fourth term. Beltran represents parts of southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties.

Owen will join Republican Jessica Harris in the race, setting up a GOP Primary. The winner will take on Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins in the November General Election, though the district skews Republican.

The shuffle will also impact Hillsborough County races, eliminating an incumbent and leaving Jim Davison the only remaining Republican vying for District 6. Miller will have a huge advantage in her new race for District 4, with nearly $50,000 banked. She’ll face Democrat Jonathon Chavez, who has raised just over $5,000, and no-party-affiliated candidate Matthew Taylor, who has raised less than $8,000.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@Fineout: INBOX from Texas: Gov. Abbott today lauded the strength of the booming Texas economy at the ribbon cutting for the world’s largest Buc-ee’s. “As the state’s greatest fan of ‘beaver nuggets,’ I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store,” he said.

—@IleanaGarciaUSA: The DBPR office in Doral has been in the process of transitioning since February and is currently closed to walk-ins. It’s no wonder homeowners are desperate!! Unfortunately, I was not notified about this change. My APOLOGIES!! I am hopeful that Governor @GovRonDeSantis will approve the necessary funds for the expansion of DBPR, including funding for the pilot forensics unit at State Attorney Kathy Rundle’s office and legal assistance through the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) to support our seniors and low-income individuals who are facing challenges due to poor administration

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@Sepinwall: 17 years ago tonight, Tony Soprano and his family met at their favorite ice cream parlor for some onion rings. The meal ended with

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

DreamWorks Land officially opens at Universal Orlando — 3; season two of ‘House of the Dragon’ returns to Max — 5; CNN Presidential Debate — 16; Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World — 18; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 19; Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday begins — 22; Universal Mega Movie Parade debuts — 23; Trump’s felony sentencing — 30; Republican National Convention begins — 33; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 42; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 45; ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premieres — 46; Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins — 49; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 67; Florida Primary Election — 68; Democratic National Convention begins — 70; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins — 71; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins — 75; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 75; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins — 83; 2024 NFL season kicks off — 88; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil — 88; Vice Presidential Debate — 107; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 130; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 137; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting — 146; 2024 Presidential Election — 147; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session — 161; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 161; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres — 178; MLS Cup 2024 — 179; College Football Playoff begins — 192; Fiesta Bowl — 203; Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls — 204; Orange Bowl — 212; Sugar Bowl — 214; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 248; the 2025 Oscars — 266; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins — 268; 2025 Session ends — 328; ‘Moana’ premieres — 378; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 408; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 408; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 515; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 557; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 693; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 710; FIFA World Cup 26™ final — 730; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match — 768; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 921; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,061; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,020; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,742.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida teachers will get $1.25 billion in state-allocated raises, Ron DeSantis says” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The announcement, filled with praise for charter schools and scorn for teachers’ unions, was made at the City of Hialeah Educational Academy, a city-run charter school.

But there’s no guarantee many teachers will get a higher raise than last year.

In South Florida, school districts combined state money earmarked for raises with discretionary funds, referendum dollars, and COVID-19 relief money to create raises. However, the COVID-19 money has now expired. Enrollment has declined in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, decreasing funding for the districts.

Districts also have new expenses, including settlements with charter schools that sued districts, saying they were shortchanged for referendum dollars in 2018.

Palm Beach County has agreed to pay $54.9 million for charter schools, although the district said the money had already been set aside. Broward is facing a bill of more than $80 million from a settlement, and district officials have warned it will come out of the pot of 2022 referendum dollars budgeted for teacher supplements.

DeSantis said with the latest allocation, teachers will have received $4.6 billion in money to increase teacher pay since 2020.

Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said allocations are good but also need to be made for support staff, where districts have struggled to find money to give raises.

During the event, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said many districts have been slow to give teachers raises in the past due to lengthy negotiations with teachers’ unions.

He said that’s an issue that wasn’t faced by teachers at charter schools, most of whom are not unionized.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Amendment 4 raises nearly $12M in April and May, including $20K from Judy Blume” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The campaign for the Amendment 4 abortion rights ballot issue raised nearly $12 million in two months. Florida currently has a six-week abortion ban that took effect last month. A grassroots effort successfully got language on the ballot this November that would protect abortion rights from state limitations. “Floridians are already reeling from the devastating impacts of the May 1 implementation of Florida’s extreme abortion ban. Seeing increased financial support for the Yes On 4 effort provides us a glimmer of hope,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director for the Yes On 4 Campaign. Floridians Protecting Freedom said it had received 28,000 contributions, with about 70% coming from Florida for the period of April and May. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $32 million.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

—”Jim Boyd adds name to list of supporters for Tom Leek in SD 7” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“David Shoar enters already heated GOP Primary in SD 7” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Major donors to Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Lincoln Project fund anti-Tom Leek attacks in SD 7” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

“Kristen Arrington reports an additional $57K in fundraising in SD 25” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Arrington raised more than $57,000 over the most recent two-month period. That means the Kissimmee Democrat has nearly $148,000 cash for her bid to succeed Sen. Victor Torres. “I really feel the enthusiasm for my campaign growing. To have such a strong quarter as we move into peak campaign season is really validating. I feel so much energy as I campaign in the district and it’s gratifying to see that matched in my donors’ support.” Arrington, a candidate running for Senate District 25, remains the cash leader in the race. That showing may ensure she continues to outraise Carmen Torres, wife to Torres and also a candidate for the race. But the Orlando Democrat has yet to file fundraising reports for the latest filing period.

“Rodney Jacobs smashes personal fundraising record for SD 35 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miramar Democrat Jacobs just turned in his strongest round of fundraising yet. Between April 1 and May 31, Jacobs stacked nearly $80,000 between his campaign account and political committee, A New Hope For Tomorrow. Combined with prior fundraising, the two-month haul brings Jacobs’ total gains since entering the race to succeed term-limited Sen. Lauren Book to almost $166,000. Of that, he had about $82,000 remaining by June 1. His prior fundraising record was $49,000 collected between mid-August and Sept. 30. “I’m beyond excited to have just posted my largest quarter to date,” Jacobs said in a statement.

R.J. Larizza backs Sam Greco in HD 19 — Larizza, the State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, is endorsing Greco as he seeks to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner. “As a Navy Prosecutor, Sam has shown unwavering dedication to upholding the law and serving his country,” said Larizza, who serves the regions covered by House District 19. “His strong conservative principles and proven commitment to justice make him the ideal candidate to represent our community.” Renner backed Greco as his preferred successor, and Larizza joined other leaders in doing the same. “I share State Attorney Larizza’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, and I look forward to partnering with him to ensure that our community remains safe,” Greco said.

Greco with big fundraising numbers during Qualifying Week — Greco added a whopping $68,500 from April 1 to May 31. That includes $45,027 into his campaign account and another $23,500 into his PC, First Coast Conservative Coalition. Greco has totaled more than $219,000 since launching his campaign in mid-February. He’s up against Darryl Boyer and James St. George in a GOP Primary. Greco’s campaign is quick to point out it tops in the field in fundraising when excluding personal contributions and loans from all candidates.

—“Greco builds criminal justice cred with endorsement from local State Attorney” via Florida Politics

“DeSantis endorses ‘conservative fighter’ Brad Yeager for re-election to Pasco-based HD 56” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis is endorsing Yeager for re-election to House District 56, a big nod as he faces a Primary challenge before heading to the General Election where a Democrat awaits. “Brad Yeager has been a conservative fighter for Pasco County in the Florida Legislature and I’m happy to endorse his election. Brad has consistently fought alongside us to support common-sense legislation that protects Florida families, businesses, and law enforcement. I look forward to seeing him back in Tallahassee serving District 56,” DeSantis said.

“Debra Tendrich first to qualify for HD 89 race, vows to ‘serve all Floridians’ if elected” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tendrich, a Lake Worth nonprofit executive, just became the first person to qualify in the race for House District 89 this year. She beat fellow Democrat Destinie Baker Sutton, a former prosecutor, and Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata by paying a qualifying fee. Candidates for state office have until noon Friday to qualify by petition signature or payment. But Tendrich said doing so early — on the first day of the weeklong qualifying period — evinces her readiness to bring effective leadership to the House. “Serving our community is my top priority, and being the first to qualify shows how serious I am about this mission,” she said. Tendrich qualified Monday, three days after she reported raising $10,000 in April and May toward her bid to succeed Rep. David Silvers in HD 89. Going into June, she’d raised about $31,000 total. Of that, she had about $13,500 left.

“Boo! Does Miami have another ghost candidate?” via Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — Last week, a mysterious candidate entered the Florida House of Representatives District 106 race against incumbent State Rep. Fabián Basabe. On Thursday, June 7, Maureen Saunders Scott filed to enter the race as a No Party Affiliation (NPA) candidate. Records show the 63-year-old doesn’t live in District 106 — which covers the barrier island communities of Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, and Bay Harbor Islands — but in a townhouse near Jacksonville, nearly 300 miles away. In the November election, she will face Basabe, Republican attorney Melinda Almonte, and former Florida Democratic state Rep. Joe Saunders, who filed to run against Basabe in May 2023 as the freshman legislator made headlines for breaking campaign promises and getting mixed up in tabloid-worthy antics. Scant other information about Scott is publicly available. There appears to be no trace of her online or on social media.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“R.F.K. Jr. will be on the ballot in Florida, his campaign says” via Chris Cameron of The New York Times — Kennedy, the independent presidential candidate, will be on the ballot in Florida this Fall, his campaign said on Friday, after the minor party that nominated Kennedy as its presidential candidate had its ballot access reinstated this week. It is a significant victory for Mr. Kennedy’s sprawling effort to get on the ballot in all 50 states. Florida has the third-largest number of electoral votes in the country, behind California. Florida is an increasingly Republican state, and it is unclear what effect Kennedy’s campaign could have on the race there. Kennedy is drawing support from both Biden and Trump, and both campaigns are concerned about the potential for him to swing the election in key states.

“Donald Trump suffers quadruple polling blow” via Newsweek — Trump has been stung by a number of polls in recent days, including those suggesting his hush money felony conviction may be harming his 2024 Election chances. With less than five months to go, Trump and Biden still appear to be neck-and-neck in the race, although results of recent polls suggest that Biden may be ahead. Newsweek has compiled at least four results from recent surveys that may be concerning for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. Trump representative Steven Cheung told Newsweek in reaction to some of the polls: “President Trump continues to lead Crooked Joe Biden across polling averages nationally and in battleground states.”

“Rebranded ‘Latino Americans for Trump’ coalition launches with notable Miami politicos” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump’s campaign to retake the White House this November just launched a rebranded coalition of Latino supporters called Latino Americans for Trump. Many notable political players from the Sunshine State, particularly Miami, are on board. Topping the list of members to the group, formerly called “Latinos for Trump,” is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He said Trump “is not going to play petty politics” while seeking a second term as the most powerful person in America. “President Trump understands the challenges Hispanic Americans are facing under the (Joe) Biden administration. Everything costs more. Our communities aren’t safe. And the world is on fire,” he said. “His focus is on rebuilding this country and making life better for you and your family.”

Solid read — “In Wisconsin, Biden tries to hold on to White voters without degrees” via Theodoric Meyer of The Washington Post — Biden still trails Trump by big margins with these voters, but he seems to be holding onto more of them in Wisconsin than in other swing states. He lags behind Trump by 13 points among White voters without degrees in Wisconsin, versus 27 points in Michigan and 21 points in Pennsylvania. Biden’s re-election odds increasingly hinge on winning all three of those states as he struggles with Black and Hispanic voters frustrated with his handling of the economy. Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin each have fewer racial minorities and higher shares of White voters without degrees than other swing states. That’s especially true in Wisconsin, where those White voters make up 58% of registered voters — a higher share than any other battleground state. Biden lost those voters by 14 points when he won Wisconsin in 2020. “In order to win, Democrats have to overperform — by a lot — with White working-class voters in the state, because most voters in Wisconsin are White working-class voters,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said. “No one who’s active in politics forgets that for a second.”

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis’ wager with Canadian leader over Stanley Cup Final: Florida rum vs. Canadian whiskey” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis has taken up the challenge from Danielle Smith, the premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, with a spirited wager. They’re betting over the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. If the Oilers win, DeSantis said he’ll send Florida rum to Canada. If that happens, something DeSantis suggested was unlikely, he added, “I’ll also throw in a Key lime pie to boot.” If the Panthers win and Smith loses the wager, DeSantis said she would send Canadian whiskey to Florida. “It’s amazing how Florida has kind of become a hockey state. When I was growing up, we didn’t have hockey,” DeSantis said. “I didn’t know anybody that ever played hockey. And now we have two of the best franchises in the NFL (sic).”





— D.C. MATTERS —

“‘You’re lying’: Byron Donalds refutes Al Sharpton’s claims on Jim Crow comments” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Donalds refuted claims made by Sharpton regarding his comments on the Black family before and after Jim Crow policies were repealed. The Congressman originally made the comment that Black families were more “together” during the Jim Crow era, while participating in a voter outreach event for Trump. Sharpton attacked Donalds over the remarks later on Saturday on MSNBC. “It’s very interesting how people can just lie and mischaracterize what I said,” Donalds explained on the show. “The video is on my social media; go to @ByronDonalds; you can listen to it in full.” “I never said or insinuated anything about Jim Crow being better. Just was talking about the marriage rates of Black families in America during that time period,” he said. Sharpton argued that Donalds should apologize for purportedly “sanitizing” Jim Crow.

“Samuel Alito caught on secret recording: There’s no compromising” via Matt Arco of NJ.com — Lauren Windsor posed as a religious conservative and secretly recorded her recent exchange with Alito. “I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end,” Windsor told Alito at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner on June 3. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.” “I think you’re probably right,” Alito responded. “On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So, it’s not like you are going to split the difference.” “People in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that — to return our country to a place of godliness,” Windsor went on.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Happening today — Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s campaign to open a new Liberty City office: 6 p.m., 6209 NW 18th Ave., Miami. RSVP to Gianna Trocino Bonner at (352) 638-7801, or [email protected].

—“David Richardson qualifies for ballot in bid for Miami-Dade Tax Collector” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—”‘Fired up’: Annette Taddeo qualifies for Miami-Dade Clerk contest” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Vince Lago campaign reports $200K raised in one day toward re-election as Coral Gables Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A campaign kickoff for Coral Gables Mayor Lago added nearly $200,000 to his re-election war chest, his campaign said. The one-day event drew “a large crowd of supporters and community leaders” from Coral Gables and Miami-Dade County. Donors gave money to Lago’s campaign account and political committee, Coral Gables First. “Since being elected to serve the residents of Coral Gables over a decade ago, we have worked hard to lower taxes, fight overdevelopment and keep Coral Gables safe, always putting our residents first,” he said. “Together, we will continue to build on our city’s successes and address the challenges ahead.”

“Broward Sheriff’s proposed budget would surpass $1B; county to consider request” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is proposing more than $1 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a much larger figure than last year’s budget. And some County Commissioners, who will ultimately vote on the matter, already say it’s unlikely that much would be approved. For the budget, the Sheriff’s Office is citing the need for projects such as new helicopters, jail improvements and a better workspace for deputies assigned to the airport. Although constitutional officers — the Property Appraiser, Public Defender, State Attorney and Clerk of Court — submit budgets for approval, “the largest and, to many, the most important submission comes from the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a written statement.

“As FAU prepares to search for new president again, some remain concerned” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After being forced to end a controversial search last year for a new president, Florida Atlantic University is ready to try again. The head of the FAU’s Board of Trustees vows this will be a fresh start for the university, following a search last year that faced complaints of political pressure and violations of state law. However, some at the university say they already have concerns about this new search after seeing who is and isn’t on the Search Committee. Piero Bussani, the Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees, said in a recent letter to the FAU community that the search process will start this Summer.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Monique Worrell puts her political future in the hands of voters” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Suspended Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Worrell, flanked by local and state Democrats this weekend, publicly denounced the recent Florida Supreme Court decision that upheld DeSantis’ decision to remove her from office. Worrell — who made remarks ahead of a gathering of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida in Orlando — also suggested that she would put her career in the hands of voters instead of challenging her suspension in the Florida Senate. Worrell is seeking another term in office and is already on the November ballot. She said she had “no expectations from anyone except my constituents” when asked about what she expected from the Senate, which can either uphold or reverse suspensions ordered by the Governor.

“One candidate was fired. Another has multiple arrests. Orlando’s District 5 race heats up.” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — With the contest winnowed to Shaniqua “Shan” Rose and Travaris McCurdy, questions have surfaced surrounding Rose’s forced exit from a job at Orlando City Hall, along with others about McCurdy’s arrest history, which were highlighted in a mailer sent by a secretive group that may flout state election laws. An incendiary advertisement has circulated to voters throughout the district by mail, email, and hand-delivered by canvassers with a photo of McCurdy, along with his history of arrest for various offenses ranging from carrying a concealed weapon to petit theft and speeding. Rose, whose experience at City Hall is a tenet of her campaign, was fired from her job as an administrative specialist in 2019.

“Christopher Heath leaves journalism to be Orange County elections’ PIO” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Longtime investigative reporter Heath clocked in his last report for Eyewitness News WFTV 9. Beginning on Monday, June 10, he will be the Orange County Supervisor of Elections‘ new public information officer. “I am excited to embrace this opportunity and help the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office as Florida heads toward a pivotal election with voters shaping the future of our state and nation,” he told Florida Politics. Heath started working at WFTV in Orlando in 2013 and became known statewide for his reporting on government and politics over the course of more than a decade. He previously worked in Ohio and Texas.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay’s vote-by-mail requests plunge as 2024 Election nears” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay is facing a steep drop in vote-by-mail requests ahead of the presidential election, the result of changes in state law that DeSantis said would make the voter rolls more secure. Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties have far fewer mail ballot requests on file for General Election ballots this year than they did in the 2022 midterms. So far, fewer than 42,000 Pasco voters have requested mail-in ballots for the General Election.

“‘The voice of Pinellas voters has never been more secure’: Bob Gualtieri backs Julie Marcus for Pinellas Supervisor” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Sheriff Gualtieri has endorsed Marcus for re-election as Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. His endorsement comes just as Marcus drew a challenger. Republican Christopher Gleason has filed to challenge Marcus, setting up an open GOP Primary if no one else jumps in. Gleason has not yet qualified, however. He has until Friday at noon to do so. “Julie Marcus is a consummate professional who works diligently to ensure our elections are administered fairly and according to the law,” Gualtieri said. “Over her 20-year career as the Supervisor of Elections office, Julie has administered over 300 successful elections and multiple audits to ensure accountability. The voice of Pinellas voters has never been more secure. I’m proud to endorse Julie Marcus for Supervisor of Elections.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

—”Allison Tant re-election campaign qualifies for HD 9 race” via Florida Politics

“California nurse, political unknown files for Tallahassee City Commission race” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — An apparent newcomer to politics — if not the city of Tallahassee itself — has filed to run for City Commission Seat 2, though she’s keeping her candidacy low-profile at best. Donna Nyack, a longtime registered nurse from the Bakersfield, California, area, filed to run for the post on May 28. She prequalified for the ballot on May 31, which means she will have met all her filing requirements by the time the qualifying week begins Monday. Nyack, 58, resides in a rented house in Betton Hills, where she moved in last year. The Black Republican registered to vote for the first time in Leon County on Dec. 28, 2023.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Barbara Ford-Coates to qualify to run for 11th term as Sarasota Tax Collector” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota County Tax Collector Ford-Coates says she’s ready to seek another term. The only Democrat holding county office in Sarasota, she will fund qualifying paperwork Thursday at 10 a.m. to seek an 11th term. “My staff and I pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service at the lowest cost in Florida,” Ford-Coates said. “When voters cast their ballot this November, I hope they will want to keep the same quality of service and efficiency they have experienced when visiting one of my four offices.”

“Newtown resident to challenge Kyle Battie for Sarasota City Commission District 1 seat” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Newtown resident Sequoia Felton announced she will challenge Battie to represent District 1 in the Sarasota City Commission. “The economic outlook for Sarasota’s working residents remains bleak as rents and homeowner insurance rates have increased at a far faster clip than the salaries of the service workers required to support a prospering and livable Sarasota for all,” Felton said in a campaign news release. District 1 encompasses the Newtown neighborhood and contains Sarasota’s only historically Black voting bloc. The district also includes the Gillespie Park and Bayou Oaks neighborhoods.

“3-way contest for Collier Supervisor of Elections: Does incumbent have a sure thing?” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — The job of Supervisor of Elections in Collier County has not been in the spotlight for decades but is this year. Melissa Blazier, who was appointed by DeSantis to the position last year, faces two opponents in her bid to retain the job. The Primary for the three-way race among the Republican candidates is Aug. 20. The two other candidates are Tim Guerrette, a retired Chief with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and Dave Schaffel, whose background is in information technology. Both candidates looking to unseat Blazier talk of election integrity, security and transparency without directly saying there have been problems with the local elections, which would be before Blazier becoming the Supervisor last year.

“Race to watch: Fort Myers Ward 2 ex-lawman Johnny Streets steps down, contenders step up” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — With the qualifying period over June 14, four women so far are vying for 17-year incumbent Streets’ Fort Myers City Council seat. Ward 2 covers much of the historically Black Dunbar neighborhood and runs to Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. Sliced by Interstate 75, it also includes the Forum and the area around Top Golf. The oft-challenged ward has faced crime — in 2017, almost two dozen young men known as the Lake Boyz were arrested on racketeering charges — pollution, notably a toxic landfill site, where the city dumped arsenic-tainted sludge for years before cleaning it up in 2019 — and chronic housing shortages, but is suffused with the kind of community pride evident at the eight-decade-old Dunbar Easter Parade.

“Affordable housing crisis impacts Manatee’s school employees. District has a new idea” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — The Manatee County School Board is in talks with a developer to provide affordable housing for teachers and other school district staff who struggle to afford a place to live. One Stop Housing wants to build 132 apartments on 5 acres of district-owned land at 2501 63rd Ave. E, Bradenton, next to the Professional Support Center. There are no plans to build a school there, district officials say. The project would include two four-story buildings with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The amenities would include a clubhouse, a workspace, a laundry room and a washer and dryer in one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“Army Corps spells out Okeechobee releases, expects several inches of rain over next week” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is maintaining target flow rates for the Caloosahatchee River over the next week, and the agency is expecting some heavy rainfall across the region over the next week. In charge of Lake Okeechobee management and discharges, the Army Corps held a meeting to talk about lake levels, which have dropped to 12.7 feet above sea level. “We’ve seen a relatively slow start but in the next seven days we’ll begin to see meaningful rainfall across south Florida and Lake Okeechobee,” Col. Todd Booth said. The dry season started off wet as an El Nino pattern was in place.

— TOP OPINION —

“What happens when voting is not a Primary concern” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In the dead of Summer, voters will pick judges and county School Board members — the people who dispense justice and who oversee public education and are elected in nonpartisan races that are open to all voters.

The other contests on this year’s Primary ballot will be equally important partisan races for Congress, sheriff, state Legislature and County Commission, among others.

These are “closed Primary” races in which only members of the Republican or Democratic Party can vote for their party’s candidates.

This newspaper editorially has opposed the creaky, outdated closed Primary system because it disenfranchises the fastest-growing share of the Florida electorate: voters registered NPA, for no party affiliation.

Closed Primaries encourage extreme partisanship on both ends of the political spectrum and they are part of why there no longer appears to be a centrist middle in Florida politics.

This partly explains why, when November arrives, so many voters seem disillusioned with their choices.

But the closed Primary system is all we have.

Timing doesn’t help. For too many people, politics are an afterthought in the dog days of August. But now, voters can ask for a mail ballot and vote at home in air-conditioned comfort.

But those vote-by-mail numbers are troubling, too. A Republican strategy to force voters to ask for mail ballots more often is working. On Friday, Broward’s mail ballot requests for the 2024 Election were at 165,337, and the Palm Beach total was 163,952, far below what they were in the last presidential election.

Despite such widespread public indifference, Primary Elections can be pivotal.

— OPINIONS —

“Naturalization ceremonies in Miami are powerful civic lessons” via Judge Beth Bloom and Michael Weiser for the Miami Herald — At the naturalization ceremony, new citizens dedicate themselves to the timeless principles that make our country different from all the others that came before. Our political tradition of freedom is announced in the Declaration of Independence, codified in the Constitution, and given life by the everyday choices of our citizens to uphold our shared principles. At the same time, though, we must remember that citizenship is not easy. It is a high calling, and the naturalization oath binds those who take it to sacrifice greatly for this republic. Being a successful citizen is a challenge; it is not something a person can become overnight. Some of America’s greatest citizens have been naturalized immigrants. Public, private and charter school students should take field trips to naturalization ceremonies annually. Students would put aside their phones and, for a short while, see the meaning of our nation through the eyes of new Americans.

— WATCH ALL OF THIS —

— ALOE —

“Gas prices fall to lowest since February” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida have declined for 18 consecutive days to their lowest point since February. The state average Monday morning was $3.28 per gallon. That’s 27 cents cheaper than when prices began to fall last month and the lowest daily average price since Feb. 28. Sunshine State pump prices are now 17 cents lower than a week ago, 24 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than this time last year. And that’s noteworthy; gas is typically more expensive in the Summer. “Floridians and Summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. “Gas prices are the lowest in several months because of weakness in the oil and gasoline futures.”

“Orlando’s water parks at night are best bet to cool off this Summer” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — You can finally get away with not wearing sunscreen at Aquatica Orlando water park. During the evening, with the humidity finally letting up and the sky getting dark, the water park comes alive, glowingly, for the after-hours special ticketed event that runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select nights through Aug. 10. Tickets start at $49.99. The event features a foam party, short waterslide lines and a laser light show with dance music in the wave pool. What it doesn’t feature: Orlando’s unbearably hot sun. Part of the selling point of AquaGlow is the exclusivity. Park President Brad Gilmore, said the nighttime event has a smaller attendance, although he did not provide specific numbers when asked.

“Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Transformers One’ draws laughs, cheers in its Annecy debut” via Ryan Gajewski of The Hollywood Reporter — Transformers One helped get things rolling Monday as the Annecy Animation Festival goes into full tilt. Director Josh Cooley and Paramount Animation President Ramsey Naito addressed the crowd before showing a not-quite-finished version of the film in Annecy, France. The animated project’s star-studded voice cast (who were not at the screening) includes Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. “I’m very, very excited,” Cooley told the audience while introducing the movie that hits theaters Sept. 20. “So much talent and nostalgic love has gone into this movie.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, as well as Hunter Clary, Traci Deen of Conservation Florida, Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Cesar Gonzalez, chief of staff for Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, and Stuart Rogel.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.