Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.6.23

Session starts Tuesday, with a promise from Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers to deliver even more red meat than last year.

That’s saying something, considering lawmakers OK’d a 15-week abortion ban and passed a controversial parental rights measure that made national headlines (and a segment or two on SNL).

Republicans already had an iron grip on the state Legislature, but after routing Democrats last year and earning a supermajority, hard right proposals that seemed like pipe dreams a few years ago look like inevitabilities today.

Two of House Speaker Paul Renner’s most ambitious policy goals are zooming through the process — universal school choice (HB 1) is one Committee vote away from the chamber floor and permitless carry (HB 543) is already on the calendar.

Most likely, lawmakers will deliver on DeSantis’ priorities that would codify the likely presidential candidate’s tendentious views on defamation and immigration.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s wish list is markedly less controversial. She hopes to build on recent investments into the Florida Wildlife Corridor and establish a program (SB 102) that would incentivize businesses to play a bigger role in addressing the affordable housing crisis.

All three leaders have also come out in support of a massive tort reform package that makes broad changes on how people can sue businesses and insurance companies across all lines of insurance, including the elimination of one-way attorney fees.

As lawmakers debate these proposals and others, they’re also likely to pass the biggest budget in state history — again. The Governor’s spending proposal weighs in at $114.8 billion and includes pay raises for teachers and public employees, $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration and water-quality projects, and $7 billion to complete infrastructure projects across the state.

DeSantis also called for $2 billion in tax cuts, including two back-to-school sales tax holidays and an expansion of the “Freedom Week” holiday to “Freedom Summer.” The list also includes tax exemptions for homeowners and small businesses, a permanent sales tax exemption on gas stoves, and a two-year extension of sales tax exemption on natural gas fuel.

—@BrianKlass: A few years ago, those of us who warned Trump was a dangerous authoritarian were ridiculed as “alarmists.” Now, Donald Trump has released a song in which he sings with people who are in prison because he incited them to violently storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to seize power.

Florida Governor Desantis just started speaking at the Dallas GOP Reagan dinner. pic.twitter.com/VQsRv8kUEm — Intel Stream (@IntelStream) March 5, 2023

—@DougJBalloon: Trump received 62% of the vote in today’s CPAC straw poll but the real winner was Ron DeSantis, who received 20%.

—@TobyOverdorf: Ran into my boss @GovRonDeSantis and his wife @CaseyDeSantis at the @DallasGOP dinner tonight … they let the Texans know all about the great things we are doing in Florida!

Here is the racial makeup of the 2022 votes cast in Florida The turnout data is all final, and Monday will be a substack with key data points#flapol #sayfie pic.twitter.com/fCtCi4PfhR — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦 (@MappingFL) March 4, 2023

—@mlafferty1: Just FYI, the newly elected leader of the Florida Republican Party wants to eliminate early voting simply because he thinks it’ll help his party win, not because it’ll mean more Americans voting. This is textbook voter suppression.

—@RyanRay_Fla: Dr. @CornelWest at Godby HS in Tallahassee on Florida’s 2023 Legislative Session: “We should never be surprised by evil — or paralyzed by despair.”

—@NewtGingrich: The idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane. it is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately.

—@DecodingFoxNews: This makes me want to move to Florida and start a blog called “I’m going to write about Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody” and then just type their names hundreds of times like I was in “The Shining” just so I could sue them over this and win. 1st amendment suckas is federal!!!!

—@KlandriganUL: @RobertKennedyJr on running in 2024. “I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it.” #fitn #nhpolitics

“In Florida Legislative Session, a chance for Ron DeSantis to check off his wish list” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Since his landslide re-election victory, the emboldened Republican Governor has proposed or endorsed policy after policy that has enthralled his supporters and alarmed his detractors: Allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. Ban diversity and equity programs at public universities. Expand school vouchers. Allow a death sentence without a unanimous jury. Make it easier to sue the news media. Further restrict abortion.

Most — and perhaps all — of DeSantis’ wishes will likely soon be granted by the Republican-held state Legislature, giving him a broader platform from which to launch a widely expected 2024 presidential campaign. Ahead of the annual Session, Republican lawmakers have given every indication that they will be guided by whatever the Governor wants.

“We’re going to get his agenda across the finish line,” Passidomo, the Republican Senate President, said last month.

DeSantis has not been shy about using his power; last year he redrew congressional districts to give Republicans an even bigger advantage in the state. And his approach of picking high-profile fights has turned Florida into a frenzied culture-war battleground, where even political insiders struggle to keep up with the dizzying array of sweeping policy developments.

Tending to the Legislative Session buys DeSantis time to test the waters before announcing a run for President — which, if it happens, is not likely until perhaps May or June. Still, he has recently fueled speculation by crisscrossing the country to give campaign-style speeches and planning stops in the early Presidential Primary states of Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire.



“Before presidential bid, DeSantis has policies to push. Lawmakers are set to comply” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — Policy moves that may appeal to conservative voters across the country but will strike directly at Floridians are what DeSantis is demanding from the Republican-controlled Legislature during the 2023 Session. But here’s a spoiler alert. GOP lawmakers are poised to give DeSantis everything he wants in advance of his soon-to-be-announced run for his party’s presidential nomination. “Now we have supermajorities in the Legislature,” DeSantis said, pointing out the political lock Republicans have in Florida following last fall’s elections. “We have, I think, a strong mandate to implement the policies we ran on.

“DeSantis takes his culture war to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s turf” via Gromer Jeffers Jr. of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis won’t need much of an introduction at Saturday’s Dallas County Reagan Day Dinner. They know his name. They know his work. DeSantis is a top cultural warrior for conservatives in Florida and across the country. He’s pushed or copied a cavalcade of GOP policies and legislation praised by conservatives as common sense and blasted by critics as extreme. “Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis has said. Now he’s bringing his fighting words to Texas, where Abbott has been the leader of his own highly publicized cultural war. Abbott is not expected to attend any of the events featuring DeSantis.

“DeSantis rips Gavin Newsom in California speech, says state ‘hemorrhaging population’ to Florida” via Jessica Chasmar of Fox News — DeSantis ripped California Democratic Gov. Newsom during a speech Sunday in the Golden State, saying Californians are fleeing the state in droves to live in Florida where he said they can live freely. “I knew you guys got a lot of problems out here, but your Governor is very concerned about what we’re doing in Florida, so I figured I had to come by,” DeSantis joked at the start of his speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. DeSantis said Reagan “understood the vital role that government had to play” and how it could be a “negative force if not applied properly,” and that he governed Florida with that same understanding throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reagan library vandalized ahead of DeSantis visit” via Will Conybeare of KTLA — DeSantis will be visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sunday, but he has not received the warmest welcome by at least one vandal. According to the Simi Valley Police Department, library employees spotted graffiti on one of the library’s entrance signs around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, hours before DeSantis was scheduled to appear to promote his new book. The graffiti read “Ron DeFascist” in black spray paint.

“Donald Trump dances around DeSantis question at CPAC” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump, who had reportedly workshopped new nicknames for DeSantis before keynoting the final day of proceedings Saturday, offered a series of seeming allusions to the Florida Governor, who finished second in the CPAC straw poll for President and Vice President alike. But he did not offer the sort of withering put-downs that he has for months on his Truth Social platform. Trump, who defeated DeSantis 62% to 20% in the straw poll, called that seemingly preordained outcome a “beautiful straw poll” and a “great win.” “We’re leading every Republican by massive numbers,” Trump said, regarding the polls writ large. “People are tired of RINOs and globalists, they want to see America First.” Trump, of course, has called DeSantis both a RINO and a globalist.

“Trump spends days workshopping nicknames for DeSantis” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Trump has made developing nicknames for his GOP rival and potential presidential opponent DeSantis a priority as his team works on his 2024 campaign, according to a new Bloomberg report. Trump has floated “Ron DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment,” and “Tiny D” as monikers for the Florida Governor, but appears to favor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” according to Bloomberg. The former President coined “DeSanctimonious” days ahead of the midterm elections and shortly before launching his own presidential bid in November.

“DeSantis holds up Disney move as proof he’ll fight ‘woke’ corporations” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — As he declared victory over The Walt Disney Co. on Monday, DeSantis lectured the corporate leaders of the state’s biggest employer in its lifeblood tourism industry. He suggested new board members who will oversee Disney World’s reconstituted special district might want to influence the corporation’s new attractions, movies, and other shows. His appointees included the CEO of a Christian ministry and a leader in the conservative parental rights movement. “All these board members very much would like to see the type of entertainment that all families can appreciate,” DeSantis said at the fire station that serves Disney World.

“DeSantis appointee to new Disney oversight board suggested tap water could turn people gay” via Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck and Steve Contorno of CNN — An appointee to DeSantis’ new oversight board in control of Disney’s special tax district called homosexuality “evil” last year and shared a baseless conspiracy theory that tap water could be making more people gay. DeSantis appointed Ron Peri, an Orlando-based former pastor and the CEO of The Gathering, a Christian ministry focused on outreach to men, as one of five people who will now oversee the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the government body that has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for more than half a century.

“Democratic AGs slam DeSantis for seeking info on college students receiving gender-affirming care” via Jared Gans of the Miami Herald — A group of Democratic attorneys general sent a letter to DeSantis to urge him to cease his efforts to request information on college students in the state who are receiving gender-affirming care. The 16 signees, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, said the request for information will intimidate university administrators and health care providers and scare students from accessing needed medical care. They said reports have suggested that DeSantis might use the information to eliminate funding for gender-affirming care for students, which they said would follow on previous actions DeSantis has taken targeting the LGBTQ community.

“Families tell DeSantis, Scott not to make Orlando shooting victims ‘political pawns’” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The families of two of the victims in last week’s shooting in Pine Hills criticized DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Scott for their responses to the killings, adding that neither had reached out to offer condolences a week after the tragedy. Attorney Mark NeJame, who represents the families of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major, read a statement to reporters Thursday blasting both Republicans after they sent letters criticizing Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell for not prosecuting Keith Moses, the alleged killer, for misdemeanor marijuana possession in November 2021.

“Anti-trans bathroom bill filed in Florida Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 1674, called the “Safety in Private Spaces Act,” would mandate “exclusive use” of restrooms and changing facilities by gender. The legislation from Sen. Erin Grall would ban people from “willfully entering” such a facility designated for “the opposite sex.” Violators of this law could face second-degree misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $10,000. Grall’s bill posits that “females and males should be provided restrooms and changing facilities for their exclusive use in order to maintain public safety, decency, and decorum.” These include “changing facilities” in schools, jails and prisons, public shelters, and health care facilities ranging from optometrists to pharmacies. The bill defines “female” and “male” by tying those terms to their respective “specific reproductive role.”

“Anti-drag queen show, expanded parental rights legislation” filed via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Children would not be exposed to drag queen shows or called by pronouns that do not correspond to their gender at birth, according to legislation filed by Sen. Clay Yarborough. A third bill would require licensed health care facilities that offer gender-affirming treatment to attest that they do not treat children younger than 18 years old. “This legislation sends a strong message that Florida is a safe place to raise children,” Yarborough said. “Florida parents are worried about the radical, prurient agenda that has become pervasive across most forms of media, specifically targeting young children.” The efforts are an extension of the Parental Rights in Education Law passed last year, which critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” that more tightly regulates “age-appropriate” discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation, declared Senate President Passidomo.

“Clay Yarborough puts roller rink liability bill on wheels in Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Skating rink safety is moving one step closer to becoming the problem of the patron and not the facility. Yarborough has filed SB 1458, the Senate version of a recently filed bill in the Florida House (HB 1129). The “Roller Skating Rink Safety Act” would shift liability burdens in many cases to skaters and patrons rather than management and ownership. This legislation may seem rinky-dink to some, but for insurance purposes, it’s essential for rinks to shift burdens to patrons who skate, so the rinks themselves don’t die.

“Senate bill bans mandatory vaccinations in public health emergencies” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 1618, filed by Yarborough, makes several key changes to Section 381.00315 of the Florida Statutes, the section governing public health advisories and emergencies. Vaccinations would be impacted, as would the Governor’s prerogatives to impose a public health emergency and a right to refuse treatment based on “conscience” and other subjective factors. The bill clarifies legislative intent to include that “treatment” does not include compulsory vaccinations, a seeming response to inoculations made compulsory in much of the country in response to COVID-19. In addition to restrictions on the “administration of vaccinations,” the bill also puts restrictions on the executive branch, should a Governor see fit to impose a state of emergency.

“Cannabis legalization bill including homegrow provision filed in Florida Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Victor Torres‘ SB 1576 would make adult-use cannabis legal for those at least 21 years of age, establishing a so-called “Division of Cannabis Management” in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate it, including in concentrated and other derivative forms. Possession limits would be capped at 2.5 ounces per user and six marijuana plants, meaning that home cultivation would be allowed in the unlikely event this bill becomes law. Usage would be allowed in a “non-public place,” and violators would be subject to a $100 fine. Minors attempting to buy cannabis would be subject to a series of progressive fines, with the third offense being a $600 hit.

“Blaise Ingoglia: ‘Hypocrats’ perfect new name for Democrats if they’re canceled” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Sen. Ingoglia has a vision for the Democratic Party. Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who filed legislation (SB 1248) this week that would “cancel” the Democratic Party, noted the bill allows the party to remerge under a different name. He has one candidate: “Hypocrats,” complete with a red, white and blue hippo logo. Ingoglia said Republicans from California to Maine contacted him after Florida Politics’ story about the legislation went viral. “Republicans all over the country love this bill because we’re shining the light on the hypocritical Democrats,” he said.

“Electric vehicles, major road projects on Senate Transportation Committee’s agenda” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Senate Transportation Committee is poised to tackle issues such as looking at whether to add new registrations for electric vehicles, expanding EV charging stations and fast-tracking 20 major road construction projections. Sen. DiCeglie, who heads the Committee, outlined some of his priorities before the 60-day Regular Session starts Tuesday. “If we don’t have a vision for transportation, a vision for infrastructure needs, we’re going to fall behind,” he said in an interview with Florida Politics. “And if that happens, that’s going to impact the quality of life of folks who live here, folks who are visiting here.” One issue is how to manage and support the rise of electric vehicles on the road.



“Jimmy Patronis has TikTok, IRS in crosshairs” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — TikTok, tax enforcement agents and socially conscious investment strategies are all targets for restrictions or outright bans under plans pushed by Chief Financial Officer Patronis ahead of the Legislature’s Regular Session. Patronis wants TikTok, the app featuring video shorts popular among teenagers, banned from K-12 public schools. He called the app “digital fentanyl” last month when he threw his support behind SB 52 and HB 379. The Board of Governors for the State University System has discussed banning the app, which critics say allows the Chinese government to access users’ data, from universities’ networks. “(TikTok) fills their minds with rot and robs them of normal healthy social development,” Patronis said.

“Ashley Moody targets opioids, human trafficking” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — In the upcoming Regular Session, Attorney General Moody wants to crack down on opioids, human trafficking and recidivism. “We are working with lawmakers this Legislative Session to secure more weapons to fight the deadly opioid crisis, protect victims of human trafficking and keep dangerous repeat offenders out of our communities,” Moody said in a released statement. One of her top priorities is a measure to prohibit the deposition of victims of human trafficking in most cases, a move she believes will protect victims from being retraumatized and help more victims to come forward to police and prosecutors.

“Wilton Simpson pushes bills on firearms, farmland” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — New Agriculture Commissioner Simpson is looking to kick off his term by pushing for a spate of proposals during the upcoming Regular Session, including bills to shield gun purchases from data collection, ban vital farmland from being bought by foreign interests; and increasing penalties for stealing fuel. One of Simpson’s top priorities is legislation (SB 214, HB 221) that would prohibit credit card companies from giving weapons and ammunition sales a specific code to identify their purchases. Simpson said the companies have been doing so after being prompted by liberal activists.

“With insurance reform done, Jim Boyd wants Florida fighting the opioid crisis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Last year proved a busy one for Sen. Boyd, who carried insurance reform legislation in two Special Sessions. As the 2023 Legislative Session begins, the insurance agent said it’s time to let the market work for a period. “What passed in the last two years, and what was done last December, will reduce rates,” the Bradenton Republican argued. “That sadly is not going to happen overnight. Those reforms have to work through the rate-making process before all of us, including homeowners, will be able to enjoy the benefits of what we have done. But I believe strongly these reforms will create rate reductions.”

“Joe Gruters wants to bring alimony reform to law, reopen Midnight Pass” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When Sen. Gruters arrived in the upper chamber, he tried to set records for the number of bills filed. The Sarasota Republican’s 24 bills in the hopper this year seem modest by comparison. This comes even after Gruters heads to Tallahassee for the first time with no formal political role in the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). He declined to run again for RPOF State Chair. But he hopes to complete some yearslong efforts before the wrap of the 2023 Legislative Session. That includes finally bringing alimony reform across the finish line. A bill he sponsored last year passed in the House and Senate before being vetoed by Gov. DeSantis. “We’re bringing it back, and this time with no retroactivity,” said Gruters, citing concern from the Governor’s Office.

“Lori Berman prepares to champion child safety law” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Sen. Berman’s top legislative priority seeks not only a change in the law protecting children, but also a change in society’s understanding of domestic violence. The Delray Beach Democrat has filed a bill (SB 130) that’s named after a child, 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, killed by his father in a 2021 murder-suicide. Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel of Hollywood has filed a similar bill (HB 97) that’s already gotten a nod from the House Subcommittee on Civil Justice. “For too long, domestic violence issues have been ignored in this state,” Berman said. “And the narrative has been framed as the vengeful spouse, when in reality, it’s very often the violent husband, and that should be the narrative.”

“Tina Polsky’s bills target health, safety and prosperity” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — This year, Sen. Polsky’s Session priorities include limiting the damage from drug overdoses, despair and property insurance lawsuits. The Boca Raton Democrat, who also represents a chunk of Broward County, says she’s ready to fight hard to keep abortion rights being rolled back further. The GOP-controlled Legislature banned the practice beyond 15 weeks’ gestation last year. Largely, though, Polsky’s top priorities are in sync with what she believes any red-blooded Floridian would want: lower insurance costs, fewer fentanyl deaths and easing the shortage of mental health counselors. “Democrats are fighting for our health, safety and prosperity,” said Polsky, who is also Chair of the Palm Beach County legislative delegation. “I think my bills reflect that very well.”

“Shevrin Jones policy proposals aim for student success, pregnant prisoner aid, manatees protections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawmakers show their true priorities not by what they say but through the policies they propose each year. For Democratic Sen. Jones of Miami Gardens, his goal is to improve and save Florida lives. Atop Jones’ list of legislative priorities this year is a measure he’s again submitting for consideration that would make the Sunshine State’s criminal justice system more compassionate toward expectant mothers. The bill (SB 730) is called “Ava’s Law,” named after a newborn who died in August 2021 after being born in an Alachua County jail. It would enable judges during the sentencing period to stay the incarceration of a pregnant prisoner for up to 12 weeks so she can nurse and bond with her newborn.

“Jason Pizzo prioritizes progress over ‘pride of authorship’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Democratic Sen. Pizzo has — technically — only introduced or co-introduced 13 bills so far for the 2023 Legislative Session. But he says that number is hardly an accurate representation of his actual lawmaking influence and the number of bills he’s had a hand in authoring. He just cares less about getting credit than seeing his priorities succeed. That attitude, combined with his growing responsibilities within his party — the Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected him to lead them in 2024 — has translated into fewer bills under his name than in previous years. Pizzo said that’s fine with him. That’s not to say there aren’t a few bills in Pizzo’s 2023 roster he’s hoping will make it into law.

“Bryan Ávila adds reef restoration, teacher certification, police aid to priorities list” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Springs Republican Sen. Ávila already detailed an ambitious set of policy proposals he hopes to see through during the 2023 Legislative Session. But with several of those measures now advancing, he’s not letting the momentum go to waste. He’s adding three more bills to his list of legislative priorities this year. Like the ones he discussed before, they concern Florida’s environment, sworn service members and education. On the ecological front, Ávila is pushing SB 546 to continue long-overdue fixes to an artificial, aquatic habitat off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is sponsoring the bill’s House twin (HB 641).

“Ana Maria Rodriguez again targets condo fraud, school zone speeders, PACE changes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There are many maxims to which Doral Republican Sen. Rodriguez likely subscribes. One of them is certainly this: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Of the many bills Rodriguez is running for the 2023 Legislative Session, the ones she is most passionate about are reruns of past proposals that fell short of the proverbial finish line. This year, she hopes they’ll break through. First on the list is SB 950, which would change Florida’s Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, a financing model that allows consumers to repay the cost of certain home upgrades through assessments on their property tax bill. True to its name, the program mostly concerns home overhauls for energy efficiency.

“Allison Tant seeks new parental path for oversight after kids with disabilities hit 18” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Tant’s experience parenting a child with disabilities is inspiring her top priority bill during the upcoming Legislative Session. The Tallahassee Democrat’s son was born with a complex physical, developmental, and cognitive disability called Williams Syndrome. He’s 24 years old now. And the bill she’s championing would simplify the legal process needed to stay informed after students on Individual Education Plans enter a new phase at age 18 and begin the last segment of their secondary education. Right now, students with disabilities are allowed to stay in school until they are 22. But, upon turning 18, when all the rights and responsibilities of adulthood are conferred upon the student, keeping parents in the loop at school gets more complicated.

“Ralph Massullo eyes universal school choice” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Rep. Massullo is headed back to school. The Lecanto Republican points to all things education as priorities heading into his seventh Regular Session. Topping that priority list: universal school choice. “It’s going to make a big difference,” he said. “Our kids are going to have a much better experience.” Massullo is referring to HB 1, which provides tax-supported scholarships regardless of family income to students attending private school or are home-schooled. Massullo, who chairs the House Education and Employment Committee, said parents and students want options other than the traditional public school. The aim, he said, is to improve student achievement regardless of whether the schooling is public, private or at home.

“Fiona McFarland wants to ease burdens on families and care providers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With a baby due halfway through the Legislative Session, Rep. McFarland is balancing her priorities. And motherhood isn’t just changing how she manages time. It’s also influencing her legislative agenda. The Sarasota Republican wants to create a child care tax credit, something included in legislation (HB 1021) dealing with numerous facets of early learning. The reason for her passion becomes more visible each trimester. “Having three babies in three years, I have learned so much,” she said. “One of those things is that even in Sarasota County, child care is both outrageously expensive and rarely available.” McFarland remains on a waiting list with four different providers for her unborn child.

“Hurricane recovery remains top priority for Adam Botana” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In the wake of a historic storm, Rep. Botana said one priority reigns supreme for Southwest Florida’s lawmakers. His waterfront district hosted Hurricane Ian’s landfall in September and has been recovering from the hit ever since. “Estero Bay took it on the chin with Hurricane Ian,” the Bonita Springs Republican said. “Appropriations are at the forefront this year.” Botana will lobby for beach renourishment dollars, access to bridge loans for small businesses and improvements to first responders’ communications abilities. While Botana remains proud of how Southwest Florida responded to the storm, he said now is the time to look back post-disaster and see ways to improve. Local leaders have taken media hits for failing to order evacuations sooner.

“Christine Hunschofsky prioritizes mental health, resiliency, fighting fentanyl” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As Florida lawmakers gear up for the 2023 Legislative Session, Democratic Rep. Hunschofsky of Parkland has her sights set on improving the lives of residents through smart prevention. To that end, she’s prioritizing the passage of three measures. Two target Floridians’ mental and physical health well-being through treatment and testing. The third focuses on flooding. Hunschofsky is bringing back legislation she sponsored last year that aimed to authorize Florida to join the Psychological Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT), which would allow psychologists in participating states to provide telepsychology or face-to-face counseling for up to 30 days a year.

“Dan Daley champions more Florida National Guard boots on the ground” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Increasing the number of boots on the ground protecting Floridians and improving the chances that someone in distress could be saved are at the heart of Rep. Daley’s priority list as the Session begins. The Sunrise Democrat has filed legislation (HB 723) aiming to bolster recruitment for the Florida National Guard, which currently has one of the lowest soldier-to-citizen ratios in the country compared to other states. “It’s simply inadequate for the size of our state and its propensity for disasters,” Daley said. Right now, the federal government has capped the Florida National Guard at 12,000 members.

“Chip LaMarca presses for KidCare eligibility expansion” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill to expand wine containers’ size is once again on Rep. LaMarca’s list, but his biggest push this Session would have him toasting an expansion in the number of kids eligible for the state’s health insurance. The Lighthouse Republican — the only member of the red team representing a district entirely contained in blue Broward County — says his biggest priority is expanding eligibility for Florida KidCare. The bill (HB 1245) is like the legislation he proposed last year. The idea is to make it so a family’s efforts to better themselves don’t land them in a situation where health care costs consume all their new earnings if their income is too high to qualify for the state-supported children’s health insurance.

“Christopher Benjamin wants to ban citizen’s arrests, boost paternal rights, accountability in schools, jails” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a common theme among the bills Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Benjamin is prioritizing for the 2023 Legislative Session: accountability. That includes self-accountability, as several of the measures he’s carrying this year are updated versions of prior proposals that failed to pass. Take HB 25: The measure would build on legislation Benjamin introduced in January 2022 to outlaw most citizen arrests in Florida, with exceptions for police officers acting outside their jurisdiction. After the bill and its Senate analog died without a Committee hearing last year, Benjamin vowed to bring it back. This time, it has a few tweaks — and bipartisan support. Republican Sen. Corey Simon filed an identical companion (SB 812) this month.

“Vicki Lopez prioritizes housing reforms, first responder support, stopping predators” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For her first Florida House term, Republican Miami Rep. Lopez’s legislative agenda has a little bit of everything, from helping first responders and addressing condominium oversight to cracking down on predatory business practices and human trafficking. That’s due not to a lack of focus, but a broad range of interests. “I’m excited about resilience. I’m excited about first responder mental health, affordable housing and condo safety,” she said. “It runs the gamut, but they’re all good priorities.” Atop Lopez’s list of legislative priorities is a yet-to-be-filed measure to amend a new law governing condominium oversight in Florida.

“Daniel Perez backs leadership on affordable housing, permitless carry, school choice funding” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House Speaker-designate Perez is bullish on the 2023 Legislative Session. Republicans now hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature thanks to a massively successful Midterm Election. They’ve already leveraged that advantage to pass new laws on property insurance, condominium safety and give Gov. DeSantis control over the special taxing district of a certain entertainment and theme park giant headquartered in Central Florida. They’re just getting started, according to Perez, who said his main aim this year is to back DeSantis, Renner and Passidomo on a wave of game-changing policy proposals. “It’s a collaboration of us all working together on the same page,” he told Florida Politics.

“Torres gets threatening phone message, blames polarizing legislation” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is calling for colleagues on both sides of the aisle to condemn profanity-laced “threats of violence” on a voicemail message Sen. Torres received at his office earlier this week. The caller, identifying himself only as a Polk County resident, said Torres should “eat sh** and drop-dead you son of a b**ch,” in a 58-second recording that contained 13 words that would not be printed in a family publication, as he ranted against Torres’ vote on gun legislation.

— The Revenue Estimating Conference discusses ad valorem revenues: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Senate Children, Families & Elder Affairs Committee will hear a presentation from Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence Executive Director Amanda Price. The agenda also includes the following bills: SB 226, SB 390, SB 404, SB 536, SB 538 and SB 664: 1 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Education PreK-12 Committee will consider several bills, including a measure (SB 196) calling for students to have a certified guidance counselor and adding technical education and work-based learning opportunities to the list of items they will be counseled about: 1 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Environment & Natural Resources Committee will consider gubernatorial appointments to the St. Johns River and Suwannee River water management districts: 1 p.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Agriculture Committee will hear presentations from 4-H, UF/IFAS, the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, the University of South Florida and Florida A&M University: 3:30 p.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will consider several bills, including a measure that would regulate the sale of kratom (SB 136) and provide a sales tax exemption for natural gas stoves (SB 844): 3:30 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider three bills, including a measure (SB 382) that would strike out the “clean hands” provision for wrongfully incarcerated persons: 3:30 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Health Policy Committee will consider the following bills: SB 356, SB 380, SB 558, SB 614 and SB 870: 3:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 5:45 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

Spectrum News Session preview — Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13 will air a half-hour special on the upcoming Florida Legislative Session and what Floridians can expect to be discussed over the next 60 days. “2023 Florida Legislative Session Preview” airs at 7 p.m. Hosted by Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual live from Florida’s Historic Capitol Museum, “2023 Florida Legislative Session Preview” will examine the biggest issues legislators are considering. Topics will include, abortion, health care, immigration, Black history curriculum in public schools, social media and minors, the fate of a hiking and biking trail linked to a planned wildlife corridor, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs in higher education. Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13 are available to customers on channel 9 in Tampa and channel 13 in Central Florida. Additionally, all Spectrum residential customers can access Spectrum News 1 on the Spectrum News App.

Happening tonight:





“Insurance industry leaders say it’s time to fix a broken legal system” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It’s already been a busy year for the insurance industry. With a push on homeowners insurance done for now, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) will focus on smaller changes. Leaders say that includes exploring benefit assignment on auto glass repairs. Oh, and it also includes changing the law to counter decades of lawsuit abuse, and going to battle with trial lawyers in what could be the food fight of the 2023 Legislative Session. Michael Carlson, president of PIFF, said his group will closely follow bills filed by Sen. Travis Hutson in the Senate (SB 236) and by Rep. Tommy Gregory in the House (HB 837).

“Florida Justice Association braces for tort reform battle” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lawyers have been bracing for a major push this year for tort reform. But they said that did not adequately prepare them for newly proposed legislation that undoes a century of legal best practices. A massive bill (SB 236) unveiled days before the start of the Legislative Session would cap medical damages, restructure attorney’s fees, cut in half the statute of limitations and shift Florida to a different standard for determining negligence. “Big insurance wants to come in and take away the rights of the most vulnerable, most catastrophically injured people,” argued Curry Pajcic, president of the Florida Justice Association (FJA). And members of leadership said they are just getting started.

“Litigator warns of ‘collateral damage’ as lawmakers pursue tort law legislation” via Jim Ash of The Florida Bar — Lawmakers are risking collateral damage with a “shotgun” approach, when more targeted civil litigation reforms will do, says a veteran South Florida trial attorney. West Palm Beach attorney Jeff Liggio, a managing partner of Liggio & Cornell, has represented policyholders, individuals, families and small businesses, in insurance disputes for more than 40 years. The Annapolis graduate and board-certified civil trial lawyer warns that the sweeping reform measure, HB 837, which includes repealing the one-way fee provision, would leave his clients at the mercy of the insurance industry.

“ACLU fears proposed restrictions on education, freedom as Gov. DeSantis flexes his agenda” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) leaders argue Republicans in the Legislature have eroded the rights of Floridians for years. With GOP supermajorities now in both chambers and Gov. DeSantis pushing a culture war agenda, the group is expecting the worst when the Legislative Session begins. “Gov. DeSantis and his allies have made voting more difficult. They’ve obstructed our right to protest peacefully. They banned conversations about Black and LGBTQ people from our classrooms and other environments,” asserted Kirk Bailey, political director for the ACLU of Florida. “They’ve passed harmful legislation to score political points at the cost of immigrants. And they’ve intervened in individuals’ private medical decisions with their 15-week abortion ban.”

“Florida TaxWatch wants inflation countered, businesses protected as policy evolves” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Inflation, infrastructure and growth sit top of mind for Florida TaxWatch as the 2023 Legislative Session begins. Longtime President and CEO Dominic Calabro said the organization’s commitment to transparency and focus on economic success will continue. “Florida is the best place to work, be it remotely or in a traditional office setting, and we’ve always known it’s the best place to play, with idyllic temperatures and breathtaking beaches around every corner,” he said. “But lately, whenever I ask someone who recently moved here, ‘Why Florida?’ they tell me it’s because this is the place where they can realize their dreams; this is the place where their families can not only grow, but thrive.”

AFP-FL praises occupational licensing bill — Conservative group Americans for Prosperity-Florida praised a bill filed by Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Traci Koster that would allow people who move to Florida to have their occupational license recognized by the state. Collins, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army, said the bill would also help exiting service members enter the workforce. “Many hardworking Americans have spent a great deal of time and money, earning their occupational licenses in a career field to then move to Florida and lose progress as Florida, by law, currently doesn’t recognize licenses, training or testing progresses from another state,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “Our country’s workforce is becoming increasingly mobile, and professionals have more and more choices about where they’d like to build their lives and careers. This important legislation will remove unnecessary restrictions and open opportunities for many Americans who hope to call Florida home — whether they’re barbers, manicurists, school bus drivers or others.”

Equality Florida pans anti-trans bill — Equality Florida railed against a bill filed by Yarborough (SB 254) that would impose new restrictions on gender-affirming health care for youths. The bill includes courts exercising temporary emergency jurisdiction over a child who “is at risk of or is being subjected to” gender-affirming care; includes granting of warrants for physical custody over children “likely to imminently” receive gender-affirming care; and imposing felony penalties on parents or health care providers providing gender-affirming care to minors. “This legislation is a gross assault on parental rights. Republican leadership wants to seize control over children if their parents might seek supportive health care that doesn’t align with the DeSantis agenda,” said Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality Nikole Parker. “Parents have the right to make health care decisions for their children. This includes health care widely and safely used with children for decades. This bill is about extremist politics, not well-being.”

“Florida’s edicts on classrooms are wearing thin with some School Board members” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The first directive came last week. State officials told school districts to submit lists of books and programs that deal with sex education, social-emotional learning and other topics that DeSantis wants banned or restricted. Next, on the day the lists were due, state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a follow-up memo to all Superintendents and School Boards. It said the Miami-Dade County School District was using “divisive and discriminatory content branded as social-emotional learning,” and he wanted everyone to be clear. Social-emotional learning has “no place in Florida’s classrooms,” Diaz wrote. “Schools should immediately cease using any materials that conflict with Florida law.”

“Why children need nurturing fathers” via Jennifer Breheny Wallace of The Wall Street Journal — Until a few decades ago, American parents generally fell into specific gender roles, with fathers as providers and mothers as nurturers. Though many more mothers are also providers today, research suggests that fathers still lag behind as responsive caregivers. A soon-to-be-published survey of more than 1,600 teenagers by the Harvard Education School’s Making Caring Common project found that almost twice as many 14-to-18-year-old boys and girls feel comfortable opening to their mothers (72%) as their fathers (39%) about anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges. The gap suggests that fathers can become much more involved at home, offering the kind of emotional support that many children today so urgently need.

“Student loan case could be another blow to Joe Biden’s racial equity push” via Toluse Olorunnipa and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post — Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar did not mention race in Tuesday’s appearance at the Supreme Court, but her impassioned defense of Biden’s student loan relief program had a second, unmistakable purpose: It marked a last-ditch bid to protect one of the last remaining pillars of Biden’s effort to shrink the racial wealth gap. The $400 billion program, which was consciously tailored to address the reality that Black Americans shoulder a disproportionate share of the nation’s student debt, faced a frosty reception from several justices, who questioned whether Biden has the authority to enact such sweeping changes without Congress.

“Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are asking the Biden administration to grant a waiver so unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic can compete in a Florida tourney” via POLITICO — “It seems both illogical and misaligned with the opinions of your own administration to not grant him the waiver he requests so that he may travel to the U.S. to compete in a professional event. The lack of public health risk, along with the clear benefit of his participation in an event that will be a major driver for our local economies should make the decision before you simple and serve as a precedent for others in his position,” Sens. Rubio and Scott said in a letter. Djokovic is one of the highest-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus.

“Bill to make daylight saving permanent re-emerges from the dark” via Remy Tumin of The New York Times — Sen. Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in the Senate, months after the same bill, which the Senate passed unanimously last March, died in the House at the end of the last Session. The bill would end the practice of turning the clocks back one hour to standard time every November and make daylight saving time, which currently begins in March, last throughout the year. “This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” Rubio said in a statement on Thursday. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support.”

“House committee budgets swell as GOP plans road shows across U.S.” via Annie Karni and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — When the House Ways and Means Committee traveled to Petersburg, W.Va., last month for its inaugural field hearing on “the state of the economy in Appalachia,” it met at the headquarters of a hardwood lumber manufacturer whose chief executive has donated the maximum campaign contribution allowed to a Republican member of the panel. When the Committee descends on Yukon, Oklahoma, this week for its second field hearing, this one on “the state of the economy in the heartland,” it will convene at Express Clydesdales, a restored barn and event space owned by a major donor to the super PAC aligned with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republican National Committee, Senate Republicans’ campaign committee and Trump.

“Government pensioners look to elbow into Social Security talks” via Laura Weiss of Roll Call — Lawmakers backing a push from public sector workers to restore higher Social Security payouts are gearing up to capitalize on the momentum in the last Congress and force action in the House this year. The “windfall elimination provision” and “government pension offset,” enacted in 1983 and 1977 respectively, have vocal foes on Capitol Hill who argue both measures unfairly cut Social Security for public employees with pensions. Efforts to strike the provisions have long faced cost barriers and political headwinds, but opponents see growing House support and the pressure of Social Security’s impending shortfall as opportunities to act. A bipartisan effort to shore up Social Security’s finances could be their chance. “This has got to be fixed,” Rep. Garret Graves said.

“Attorneys general call on Congress to review National Human Trafficking Hotline” via Kylie McGivern of ABC Action News — Attorneys general from across the country are now questioning the effectiveness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline, a resource for victims, survivors and the public. Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 35 other attorneys general in calling on Congress to look further into the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which is federally funded and operated by the nonprofit Polaris. The letter to Congress stated that unless an adult victim calls the hotline and gives consent, they recently learned those tips don’t make it to law enforcement.

“Matt Gaetz takes CPAC victory lap over sex trafficking probe: ‘Vindication looks pretty good on me’” via John Bowden of CBS News — Gaetz appeared onstage for day 2 of Trumpworld’s CPAC bash in Washington D.C. and took the opportunity to deliver a rambling tirade against Democrats that began with him celebrating his own political survival. The Florida Republican found himself at the center of an investigation headed by the Department of Justice into his alleged travels with a teenage girl for the purposes of sex while she was underage. Gaetz has vehemently denied the charges, but his longtime associate Joel Greenberg would end up swallowed up by the investigation anyway and sentenced to a lengthy prison term after supposedly cooperating for months with prosecutors.

“Gus Bilirakis brings back bill to expand retirement benefits for disabled veterans” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — U.S. Rep. Bilirakis is once again championing a proposal to expand retirement benefits for disabled veterans is gaining traction on Capitol Hill. In recent years, Bilirakis has paired up with U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz to push the “Major Richard Star Act.” Bilirakis reintroduced the bill this week. “This critical legislation will rectify an injustice that keeps combat disabled Veterans from receiving full military benefits. Currently, over 50,000 medically retired veterans are forbidden from receiving their full retirement pay and disability compensation,” Bilirakis’ office noted.

“Byron Donalds wants more transparency from DHS” via Kevin Derby of Florida Daily — This week, U.S. Rep. Donalds introduced the “Immigration Authorization Act.” The bill “demands transparency from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) relating to programs and components of DHS that Congress hasn’t explicitly authorized.” “This simple proposal calls for reasonable transparency and accountability outlining unauthorized DHS programs and offices that sustain the immigration-related duties of the agency tasked with keeping the nation safe. The American people deserve to know where their hard-earned tax dollars are going, and this bill does just that,” Donalds said.

“Mike Waltz announces funding for Northeast Florida Coastal Infrastructure Restoration” via Florida Daily — This week, U.S. Rep. Waltz announced that $3 million appropriated by Congress was disbursed to fully fund a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works (USACE) study to help begin planning and designing critical stormwater and flood protection projects for the City of Daytona Beach. This project will help restore and rebuild Daytona Beach’s infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

“Jared Moskowitz, Jamie Raskin blast Lauren Boebert over COVID-19 ‘amnesia’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It’s been less than three years since COVID-19 upended the world, but U.S. Rep. Boebert is already struggling to remember who oversaw America’s first-year handling of the pandemic. U.S. Reps. Moskowitz and Raskin are helping to set the record straight, and clips of them taking the “Ultra MAGA” Congresswoman to school are going viral online. This week, Boebert launched into a tirade during a House Oversight Committee meeting, accusing the federal government of “silencing” Americans and “colluding to cover up what China released into the globe.”

“Kudos to these South Florida women who are honored for making a difference” via Christina Mayo of the Miami Herald — Women, just getting started in their lives and those experienced and successful, will be celebrated on International Women’s Day, March 8. Here are some in South Florida who strive to make a difference. Congratulations to Isabella Cruz, 18, a senior at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart on earning The Congressional Award Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor for civilian youth. The honor goes to those ages 14 to 24 who’ve challenged themselves to be their best selves. They are especially committed to voluntary public service, personal development and physical fitness. “To earn The Congressional Award Gold Medal, I completed over 440 hours of volunteer service, 283 hours of personal development, over 600 hours of physical fitness, and completed an in-depth exploration,” Isabella said.

“Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot, Justice Department says” via Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post — Trump can be held liable in court for the actions of the mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said Thursday. “Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the President’s Office includes a vast realm of such speech,” attorneys for the Justice Department’s Civil Division wrote. “But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence.”

“Trump seeks to block Mike Pence grand jury testimony, asserting executive privilege” via David Jackson and Kevin Johnson of USA Today — Trump is seeking to block his former vice president, Pence, from testifying before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to interfere in the transfer of power following the 2020 election, two people familiar with the matter said Saturday. Trump’s attorneys are asserting executive privilege in a sealed motion, a tactic the former President has attempted to use to block key witnesses from providing testimony to a House Committee that investigated the Capitol attack and the federal investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

“Paul Manafort agrees to pay $3.15 million to settle with Justice Dept.” via Azi Paybarah and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post — Manafort, a longtime fixture in Republican politics who briefly managed Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case brought by the Justice Department last year over foreign bank accounts that he did not declare to United States officials. Jeffrey Neiman, a lawyer for Manafort, confirmed the settlement in a brief telephone interview on Sunday and said his client “is happy to have this chapter of his life behind him.”

“Singin’ the coups: Trump releases single with Jan. 6 prisoners” via Martin Pengelly of The Guardian — Trump has released a charity single, recorded with a choir of men held in a Washington D.C. prison for their parts in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection he incited. On Friday, Justice for All by Donald J Trump and the J6 Prison Choir was available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. The move is the latest in a growing trend by Trump and others on the far right of U.S. politics to embrace the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a political cause and portray many of those who carried it out as protesters being persecuted by the state.

“Trump’s 5-part plan to attack DeSantis” via Mike Allen and Josh Kraushaar of Axios — Trump is convinced his attacks on DeSantis are chipping away at the Florida Governor’s support and confidence, sources and friends familiar with Trump’s thinking say. So, Trump is planning to ramp up the attacks and name-calling in the coming weeks. Trump believes DeSantis is the only candidate who could last with him in a long, bitter campaign for the 2024 GOP nomination. Trump hopes to scare DeSantis out of running, or at least damage him if he follows through on signs he will enter the race.

“Trump vs. DeSantis: A shadow Presidential contest revs up and heads to Iowa” via Eliza Collins of The Wall Street Journal — Trump and DeSantis dug in this weekend for what is expected to be a bitter and personal race between the two for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Trump revved up supporters Saturday at the CPAC outside Washington, an event DeSantis skipped, while the Governor appeared before Republican groups in Texas and gave a speech Sunday afternoon at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. The two will then descend on Iowa, which holds the first GOP nominating contest.

“Trump’s chances of beating DeSantis as CPAC straw poll released” via Khaleda Rahman of Newsweek — Trump easily won a straw poll of CPAC attendees on Saturday, beating DeSantis, as he seeks to win back the White House in 2024. The poll found Trump was the top choice to be the GOP’s nominee in 2024, with 62% support. DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce a presidential bid, came a distant second, securing just 20%, while businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his long shot bid for the White House on Thursday, got just 5%.

“Chris Sununu: DeSantis would ‘win New Hampshire’ if Primary were held today” via Caroline Downey of National Review — Sununu, an expected 2024 GOP presidential contender who has not yet declared his bid, said Sunday that DeSantis would win his home state if the presidential election were held today. The popularity of the Florida Governor is well-established and growing, Sununu said. Sununu said DeSantis is the effective, electorally competitive “alternative” to Trump that the GOP has been seeking to lead the party. “The vast majority of the party [is] looking for an alternative” to Trump, he said. “Right now if the election were today, Ron DeSantis would win in New Hampshire. There’s no doubt about that in mind.” DeSantis would also likely capture the crucial state of Florida in the race, Sununu said.

“‘The final battle’: Trump says GOP establishment can’t wrest back control of party” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — Trump on Saturday framed the 2024 GOP Primary as a fight between populist conservatives like himself and the self-interested Republican establishment, telling a gathering of national conservatives that either he wins the presidential election or the country will be lost. “This is the final battle,” Trump said at the CPAC near the nation’s capital, in what has traditionally been a major campaign stop for GOP candidates seeking the party’s presidential nomination. “They know it, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. This is it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”

“‘Obviously a big decision’: Daniel Suarez says he’s still mulling presidential run” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — Suarez said he was still considering a run for President but indicated that time was running out for him to make a final decision. “As you know, the due diligence related to that is extensive and it’s obviously a big decision,” Suarez said. “So I’m going to continue to go through the process, and when I’m ready, I’ll make the decision.” Pressed if a decision would come in a matter of weeks or months, Suarez demurred. “It can’t take too long,” he said. Suarez was set to give a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“This 21-year Miami City Hall veteran says he wants to run for Mayor again” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami’s next mayoral election already has attracted a familiar face to the race. Tomás Regalado, who served in public office for two decades in Miami City Hall, announced this week that he intends to run for Mayor again. He plans to run after Francis Suarez leaves office, whether that’s at the end of his second term in 2025 or sooner — Suarez is considering a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “There are things that need to be fixed,” Regalado, 75, said. “Not that I can fix everything, but I think that I am healthy — I am old but healthy. I’m younger than Biden and Trump. I have historic memory, and I think that I can do something to restore decorum to the government of the city, which it doesn’t have anymore.”

“‘Our best days are ahead’. New Miami Commissioner sworn-in and ready to get to work” via Devoun Cetoute and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Standing alongside her two sons, newly elected City of Miami District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo was beaming as she stood in her pink pantsuit in the Commission chambers waiting to be sworn into duty Saturday afternoon. “We know that our residents want to love where they live and to achieve this we must move to protect and enhance the quality of life of our community,” she said. “I know our best days are ahead and that we can get things done if we work together …” Judge Lody Jean, of Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court, swore Covo into office — but not before noting that the new Commissioner was the first Hispanic American and woman to serve District 2.

“48 Cuban migrants arrive at Florida Keys in 2 boats” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — A boat with rust- and green-colored lettering reading “Solo Dios Sabe” (Only God Knows) was one of two boats that may have carried a group of 48 Cuban migrants to shore at the Dry Tortugas National Park Saturday morning. According to a tweet and images released by Walter Slosar, chief Border Patrol agent for the Miami sector, U.S. Border Patrol and law enforcement agents responded to a migrant landing via two boats in the Florida Keys. Among the 48 migrants, two were juveniles, according to Slosar. The migrants were awaiting transfer to a Border Patrol facility on Key West for medical screenings, said Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

“Eleven bridges on Miami’s historic 1926 Venetian Causeway will be demolished, rebuilt” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Under a $148 million Miami-Dade County plan recently ratified by Florida and federal highway officials, the historic but badly deteriorated bridges along the Venetian, completed in 1926, will be replaced by higher spans designed to withstand rising seas and more potent storm surge due to climate change. In an acknowledgment of the causeway’s historic import — and the uniquely close-up and sweeping views it affords of Biscayne Bay — the plan requires that the new bridges replicate the look, scale and feel of the old, down to the arched supports and the open, crosshatch patterns of the concrete bridge railings. The new bridges will have an expected life span of at least 75 years, county engineers said.

“Python invasion has exploded out of the Everglades and into nearly all of southern Florida, new map shows” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun Sentinel — Burmese pythons are too good at what they do; they’re nearly undetectable to both humans and their prey, they barely need to move and when they do, they’re deadly. On top of that, they have lots of babies. As a result, according to an ambitious new paper produced by the U.S. Geological Survey, their population has exploded in only 20 years from a few snakes at the southern tip of Everglades National Park to an invasion that envelops the southern third of Florida.

“Brevard may put moratorium on lagoon tourism grants so money can go to fixing beaches” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Brevard County Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to place a moratorium on a special grant program designed to help the Indian River Lagoon. The $1 million-a-year “Tourism + Indian River Lagoon Grant Program” is funded by revenue from the county’s 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms and other short-term rentals. Under a proposal before the County Commission ― which was unanimously approved on Feb. 22 by the advisory Brevard County Tourist Development Council ― the lagoon grant money instead would go toward helping pay to repair damage to Brevard’s south beaches caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The 14.5-mile south beaches area stretches from Spessard Holland Park south to Sebastian Inlet.

“Rents stay high, but Orlando apartments get bigger, study says” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — The median asking rent in metro Orlando was $2,109 per month in January, down less than a percent from December and up 4% year-over-year, according to Rent.com. That includes rents from Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. But renters may be happy to learn they live in some of the biggest apartments in the country, collectively speaking. According to a study from RentCafe, new Orlando apartments average 978 square feet, 91 more square feet than the national average. Around the country, apartments averaged 887 square feet, down 54 square feet over the past 10 years. But in Orlando, they have grown by 23 square feet in the past decade.

“Wildfire in Volusia County contained, officials say” via WESH — A wildfire in Volusia County has now been contained, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Friday near the Tiger Bay State Forest. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was 100% contained and no structures were in danger.

“Port Canaveral aquarium should break ground by fall 2024, feature manatee rehab facility” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Construction should begin by October 2024 on the Brevard Zoo-spearheaded $100 million aquarium and nature conservation campus at Port Canaveral, which will now feature a manatee rehabilitation center to treat sickly and struggling sea cows. And after the first phase opens in early 2027, Brevard Zoo Executive Director Keith Winsten said the aquarium will serve as a key economic generator for the Space Coast. In December 2021, zoo officials launched a $100 million campaign to construct the aquarium and conservation campus on 14 acres of Canaveral Port Authority-owned property. Winsten said the nonprofit zoo’s parent organization, the East Coast Zoological Society, has raised $55 million so far by creating a philanthropic drive extending into Orlando, Volusia County and Indian River County.

“Tampa neighborhood groups threaten lawsuit over campaign mailer” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Harbour Island neighborhood groups have taken a possible first step toward a lawsuit against backers of Janet Cruz over an attack mailer in her citywide Tampa City Council race against incumbent Lynn Hurtak. The mailer accused Hurtak of supporting “a massive hotel development” and then switching her vote “after she was paid off by the opposition.” That defames the neighborhood groups that opposed a recent Harbour Island hotel project, said Eric Appleton, an attorney representing the South Neighborhood Association and Harbour Island Community Services Association. He said it suggests they “engaged in public corruption” by bribing a city official.

“After 2 failed challenges, Hillsborough School Board to rule on ‘This Book Is Gay’” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County School Board can add another task to its busy schedule: Issuing a final ruling on the suitability of “This Book Is Gay.” The case, which recently attracted the attention of Florida House Speaker Renner, centers around a nonfiction book in the Pierce Middle School media center about topics of interest to young people in the LGBTQ community. Parent Stephanie Ascroft, who filed the series of challenges, does not have a child at Pierce. The oldest of her three children is in kindergarten.

“Cuban ambassador’s dinner in Tampa sparks protest, scorn” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — A band of Cuban dissidents protested inside an expensive Tampa restaurant Friday night, disrupting a meeting between Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera and a group of business officials and local politicians. The protest was around 7:30 p.m. at Mise en Place, the French-inspired fine dining staple near the Oxford Exchange and across from the University of Tampa. The incident was captured on the cellphone of one of the protesters, who chanted anti-Havana regime slogans and questioned the ambassador’s presence in Tampa. Torres was with her husband and Nora Albertis Monterrey, the Cuban consul in Washington. They were meeting with Guido Maniscalco, the Tampa City Council member who represents West Tampa; Karen Perez, a Hillsborough County School Board member; and Cindy Stuart, the Hillsborough Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

“HART CEO Adelee Le Grand could soon exit, with agency attorney recommending settlement package” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Le Grand may soon leave her post. Just as an investigation into Le Grand’s conduct was supposed to wrap up with an update scheduled for a Monday board meeting, General Counsel David Smith has recommended that board members approve a settlement package that would lead to Le Grand’s departure and would shield the findings of the investigation from the public. Le Grand would stay in her position through at least May 31 under the proposal. She would be paid her accrued sick and annual leave balances while amicably separating with HART, with both sides needing to agree to avoid disparaging each other.

“Rays radio broadcaster Dave Wills dies at age 58” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Wills, the Rays’ engaging and gregarious radio broadcaster for the past 18 seasons, has died. Wills, 58, joined the Rays in 2005, along with partner Andy Freed, and they became immense favorites of Rays fans and were considered one of the top duos in the majors. “Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend, and an even better person,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“Chair of Collier Affordable Housing Committee removed; is there fallout?” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — The Collier County Commission’s ouster of the Chair of its Affordable Housing Advisory Committee earlier this week is causing outcries that progress toward addressing one of the most pressing issues will be impacted. Commissioner Chris Hall, who is the board’s representative on the Committee, made the motion at Tuesday’s board meeting to remove Joe Trachtenberg. It was carried by a unanimous vote. Former Commissioner Penny Taylor, who lost her re-election bid last year, said she has never heard of any citizen volunteer removed from a Committee in the 20 years she’s been active in local politics. She was elected to the Commission in 2014 and served two terms. She was on the Naples City Council before that.

“It’s rare, but Estero is having an election for City Council on Tuesday” via Bill Smith of Naples Daily News — It’s rare, but there is a contested race for election to the Estero Village Council on Tuesday. There are four City Council seats up for election, but three candidates, incumbent Jon McLain, District 3, and first-time candidates Lori Fayhee, District 4, and George Zalucki, District 7, are unopposed and will have a walk-over victory. Wards 1, 2 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025. The only challenge comes in District 5, where Jim Bosch must step down because of village term limits. Two candidates are on the ballot to replace him, Gary Israel and Rafael “Ralph” Lopez. Only one other time following the initial Council election have any challengers emerged.

“Collier moves closer to starting emergency beach berm project to protect property post-Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Plans to construct an emergency berm on Collier County’s beaches to protect coastal property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian are advancing. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners unanimously approved agreements with three sand suppliers. The countywide project will run from Marco Island to Barefoot Beach. It will be divided into two parts, a north side and a south side. The project will place about 200,000 tons of sand on each side, or about 400,000 tons in total. The sand would get trucked in at a rate of 4,500 tons per day. One ton equals 2,000 pounds.

“One month later: Iconic SWFL eagle, Harriet, remains missing from nest, community mourns” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — It’s been over one month since Harriet, a beloved Southwest Florida eagle, has been spotted by either officials or her thousands of adoring fans viewing livestream cameras. The animal icon shocked both the community and the nation with her sudden disappearance from her North Fort Myers nest. They watched as her mate M-15 was left to care for their eaglets, E21 and E22. Comments and posts surged throughout social media, supporters holding out hope that the matriarch would be spotted and return home. However, Harriet has yet to return, and the nest now has a new normal with the single dad running the show.

“Jacksonville Civic Council and chamber back city financial support for UF campus” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville Civic Council cast its support behind using city taxpayer money for a potential University of Florida graduate campus in the downtown area. JAX Chamber also is backing the drive to bring a UF campus to Jacksonville. The support from business leaders comes as legislation heads toward votes in City Council Committees for $20 million of city money as the first installment in $50 million over three years, a much larger amount than the city of Jacksonville has spent supporting existing universities. “A University of Florida graduate campus focused on innovative programming in medicine, technology and engineering is an incredible opportunity for our community and one we fully support,” JAX Chamber Chair Brad Talbert said.

“Alachua County schools cope with new DeSantis-backed library book law” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Unlike most other Florida districts, the Alachua County Public School district has had a catalog of its library books for years, ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said. The district had also already established a complaint process for concerned parents or citizens who wish for books or instructional material to be reviewed. “We haven’t had any such requests,” Johnson said. “But we’ve had that process in place for years.” Still, the district’s existing database has caused some issues. In February parents expressed their concern about a couple of books in the database they claimed contained pornographic material. The School Board had to explain that the books had been discontinued in 2019 but hadn’t been removed from the database.

“Gainesville City Manager disbands police K-9 unit effective immediately” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — The K-9 unit at the Gainesville Police Department is being disbanded effective immediately until further notice. City Manager Cynthia Curry announced the temporary executive decision Friday after weighing community input following the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye during a K-9 apprehension. She said more review is needed before sending the dogs back out to the streets. “As always, public safety comes first,” Curry said in a prepared statement. “I am not denying the usefulness of a well-coordinated K-9 Unit. However, based on recent information, this affords us the opportunity to reassess how best to serve our neighbors. We will involve the community going forward.” On Feb. 20, GPD reinstated the K-9 unit, which has been the topic of debate amid protests and numerous city meetings.

“Amelia Island vacation rentals see slowdown following COVID-19 bounce back” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — You could argue that a real return to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic is when people have a chance to go on vacation but choose not to, as opposed to the tourism explosion seen in past months on Amelia Island. That normalcy appears to be settling in, as Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Gil Langley told the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council. “Although the traditional lodging and select … properties have done pretty well in the first quarter of the year, as you know we have an occupancy forecast program, and you can see that we’re significantly behind pace, versus what we were in the past year (on short-term vacation rentals),” Langley said this week.

“‘A one-stop shop’: Lynn Haven gearing up to launch comprehensive app” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — According to Jesse Nelson, Mayor of Lynn Haven, the city is gearing up to launch on March 9 a comprehensive app that will allow residents to pay utility bills, check for city job openings, report infrastructure damages, watch City Commission meetings and directly message Commissioners. Dubbed “MyLynnHaven,” the free app will be available for both iPhones and Androids. It also will be accessible to everyone, not just Lynn Haven residents. “People are so tech-savvy now,” Nelson said. “Using technology is not limited to a particular demographic. … I think it’s something that will be utilized by all the citizens throughout our community.”

“As a new Session begins, don’t watch what DeSantis says. Watch what DeSantis does.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — You may recall that, in the months leading up to the 2022 Legislative Session, DeSantis made a big deal about how he was going to push the Legislature to pass a gigantic gas-tax cut. Specifically, the Governor said he was going to order lawmakers to suspend the state’s gas tax for as long as five or six months.

“Some people said, ‘Why don’t you just do something for a month or two?’” DeSantis said in a televised news conference in late November 2021. “And I was like, ‘No, we’ve got to do it longer than that.’ So, this’ll be for many months.”

But the public records produced last week by the Florida House show that the Governor privately asked lawmakers to do something different — something less helpful for Floridians but more helpful for DeSantis himself.

The records show that just one week after that televised news conference, the DeSantis administration sent the state House a proposal to cut the gas tax for just one month. Not only that, but DeSantis’ office also suggested they delay the tax cut until just before last year’s gubernatorial election, when it would be most beneficial to DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

“Cuban agents in U.S. military headquarters? ‘Not on my watch’ says Florida U.S. Senator” via Sen. Marco Rubio for the Miami Herald — “I gotta talk to you about Cuba.” Viewers wondered what Biden meant by that comment to his colleague, caught on a hot microphone after the State of the Union address. Now we can guess what the President was hinting at: a plan to further re-establish ties with the Cuban regime, starting with inviting its security agents to observe security procedures at a working U.S. port. I’m sure Biden and the regime apologists in his administration hoped their announcement would go unnoticed, but they were out of luck. So why has the President committed this obvious blunder? He could be preparing to remove Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list.

“Florida’s insane insurance market has a dirty little secret. Know why lawmakers won’t fix it?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Florida property-insurance market is so complicated, lawmakers tell us. Fixing it is hard, they moan. It’s not our fault costs have gone bonkers. It’s a bunch of other stuff: too many people suing, or the bad storms that keep hitting our state, or shoddy construction. Also lawmakers: We are really, really busy fighting drag queens and going through elementary school bookshelves with magnifying glasses to detect “wokeness.” And yet there’s an interesting and important idea, one that has surfaced repeatedly in Florida, on how to stabilize our insane property insurance market that they should pay attention to. It deserves serious discussion. But it keeps getting kicked aside by Tallahassee for all the wrong reasons. Political ones, in other words.

“It’s Session time again, so speak up loud and clear” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Know this: Legislators want to hear from you. Here are some tips for making an impact. Keep your email short, factual and clear. Explain how a law would affect you or your family. Be as specific as possible. Use real-life examples, not hyperbole. Some lawmakers receive hundreds of emails every day, so their time is limited. Form letters sent by interest groups are generally not well-read. A personal appeal from an individual is much more effective, and specifics help because lawmakers want to cite real-life examples when they debate. The Senate site has detailed examples of how to effectively communicate with legislators.

“To get healthy, Florida needs a huge dose of compassion” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Living in Florida can be hazardous to your health. Keeping the state’s economy afloat requires a constant stream of visitors, so Florida promotes itself as a land of perpetual fun in the sun, a carefree place to relax and be healthy. But those who live here know the sales pitch isn’t true. Far too many people in Florida can’t afford health insurance — an estimated 2.6 million. With no access to care, they are forced to seek charity care at hospital emergency rooms, which drives up the cost of care for everybody else. Florida’s infant mortality and premature birthrates are higher than the national average.

“Some Miami Commissioners mean to public, each other. Such abuse of power must stop” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Miami City Commission has often been a spectacle to watch. Miami is known for its pugilistic, often bizarre style of politics. The problem is that Commissioners have often aimed their ire not only at each other but at members of the public speaking before them. Citizens who speak at City Commission meetings too often are met with insults. This behavior isn’t new, and many City Hall watchers have grown numb to it. But it is a disservice to the democratic process and an insult to the people whose tax dollars support elected officials.

“First look: Epcot’s 2023 Flower and Garden Festival” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World’s new topiary figures of “Encanto” characters and Princess Tiana helped kick off the 2023 edition of the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival at the theme park Wednesday. Four members of the Madrigal family — Luisa, Mirabel, Antonio and Isabela — are featured in all their greenery (and bigger than life) in the flower bed near Epcot’s main entrance. Tiana, the title royal from “The Princess and the Frog” is stationed in the American Adventure pavilion on the World Showcase side of the park. Epcot visitors crowded around the “Encanto” family for photos. Drawing attention were Mirasol holding a butterfly (it lights up at night) and the statue of Louisa.

