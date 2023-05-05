Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.5.23

Good Friday morning.

There are clear winners and losers in every Session, while others prove more elusive to pin down.

Once again, Florida Politics is assembling an (arguably) comprehensive look at who walked away from Sine Die 2023 victorious, who tanked and who landed somewhere between. Of course, lawmakers must pass one bill: Florida’s upcoming state budget.

Like last year, the 2023-2024 budget is stuffed with billions of dollars and weighs in at more than $115 billion. It will undoubtedly create a lot of winners, but with that much funny money at lawmakers’ disposal, a snub is nothing short of a loss.

A special emoji for the Coronation has gone live today! The emoji, based on St Edward’s Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used: #Coronation#CoronationConcert#TheBigHelpout#CoronationWeekend#CoronationBigLunch pic.twitter.com/ueHOpkNn6M — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

—@GovRonDeSantis: On this National Day of Prayer, we thank God for our freedoms and for the many blessings He’s bestowed on America and on the state of Florida.

—@ChristinaPushaw: As @GovRonDeSantis said — if you’re demanding that I pretend a man is a woman, you are making me complicit in a lie. We don’t have to accept that. If taking pornography out of kids’ schools is fighting a “culture war,” then that is a war that needs to be fought.

—@AGAshleyMoody: Grateful for @DannyBurgessFL and @TaylorYarkosky’s tireless efforts to defend victims of crime, especially the most vulnerable — our children. A bill that would protect these survivors in judicial proceedings from unnecessary depositions is heading to @GovRonDeSantis’desk!

—@JaredEMoskowtiz: The FL bill to lower the age to 18 to buy a gun in Florida is dead! As I said from the beginning of Session. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas School safety bill that I helped pass 5 years ago remains intact.

—@MaryEllenKlas: Senate votes to approve @FDOT_Secretary Jared Perdue 32-6 after @senpizzo chastises him for “being drawn into political theater” and repeatedly refusing to answer questions about @GovRonDeSantis migrant flights with “millions of dollars on private flights to Martha’s Vineyard.”

Happy May the 4th from the building I’ve always thought, up close, kinda looks like an imposing Galactic Empire fortress. pic.twitter.com/A8sECmQiS6 — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) May 4, 2023

—@AP_Sports: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures in Florida. “I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet,” Hamilton said ahead of F1’s race in Miami this weekend. “It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

“Andrew Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI as jury deadlocks on other charges” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — After five days of behind-the-scenes drama and deliberations, jurors found former Tallahassee Mayor Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI about a “Hamilton” ticket and other gifts he was accused of taking from undercover FBI agents in New York.

In a stunning defeat for the government, the jury deadlocked on the most serious charges against Gillum, Florida’s Democratic nominee for Governor in 2018 and his co-defendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, involving the misuse of campaign funds. The 12-person jury was unable to reach a consensus on one count of conspiracy and 17 counts of wire fraud against both defendants.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor declared a mistrial on the counts that ended with no verdict reached.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan II said the government will retry Gillum and Lettman-Hicks on the conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Outside the courthouse, defense attorneys urged the government to reconsider.

“I think about what it has felt like to, in my opinion, be hunted for seven years, to have people who you’ve known forever to doubt you, to read things about you that not only don’t resemble the truth but don’t resemble who you are,” Gillum said.

“Donors to Ron DeSantis know he’s struggling. They still want him to be President in 2024” via Erin Mansfield and Zac Anderson of USA Today — As he made public appearances in the past month and a half to increase his national profile before officially declaring a presidential run, Gov. DeSantis came under fire for everything from calling the Ukraine war a territorial dispute to his battle with tourism magnate Disney. But even as he slips in the polls against former President Donald Trump, who has given him monikers like “DeSanctimonious,” the most recent numbers show DeSantis is sitting on more campaign cash for a potential presidential campaign than Trump, a signal that he can’t be counted out just yet.

“‘The season is what it is’: DeSantis still coy about 2024 plans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Legislative Session is all but over, and decision time looms for DeSantis regarding 2024. In Panama City, reporters seemed to ask about “DeFuture.” And the response was DeFamiliar: “At the end of the day, these things will happen in relatively due course. I mean, you know, the season is what it is. I mean, there’s only so much time, but I think that so many people just didn’t understand that, you know, you win an election, and you need to do something with what you’ve done. And that should have been my focus and that’s what has been our focus. So, you’re just going to have to stay tuned to all this, OK? You’ll get there one way or another very soon.”

—“DeSantis to headline conservative Nevada PAC’s annual basque fry amid 2024 speculation” via Julia Johnson of Washington Examiner

—“DeSantis hasn’t fostered deep political relationships. Will it matter?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

“Bob Iger rebuilt Disney. Fighting DeSantis could define his legacy.” via Taylor Telford of The Washington Post — After boomeranging back to Disney, Iger finds himself in a high-profile political battle with a leading Republican. It’s shaping up to be one of the defining challenges of Iger’s career, with consumers and corporate America closely watching to see whether one of the country’s most powerful companies will face down a threat to its power and free speech. In addition to overseeing Disney’s transformation into a modern media titan, Iger may end up being known “for putting DeSantis in his place,” says Michael Eisner, a former Disney CEO who worked with Iger for years. Although Disney has avoided wading into political issues in the past, Eisner said: “There are certain times you just have to stand up.”

“Could Disney move out of Florida? No way, experts say.” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post — If Disney were to flee, Florida would lose a visitor magnet and major moneymaker: In 2019, the four theme parks drew nearly 60 million guests combined, according to an industry estimate. And the company said the resort contributed more than $780 million in state and local taxes for fiscal 2021. The vast complex sits on 47 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, encompassing four theme parks, two water parks, 31 hotels with about 29,000 rooms, a 220-acre sports complex and an outdoor mall. Disney World employs about 75,000 workers. “Too big to move,” said Richard Foglesong, Professor Emeritus of political science at Rollins College in nearby Winter Park and author of “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando.”

“Christmas in July: Lawmakers stuff budget with gifts for DeSantis” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — For DeSantis, the Florida Legislature is the gift that keeps on giving. Florida Politics previously reported on numerous statutory changes lawmakers have OK’d that would benefit DeSantis’ as-yet-unannounced presidential campaign, including a resign-to-run “clarification” and a Sunshine Law edit to exempt law enforcement records on travel and security from public disclosure. As another famous Ron would say, “But wait, there’s more.” The new budget more than doubles spending for “executive administration,” going from about $4 million in the current budget to $8.5 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“Florida bills that will alter the lives of transgender people await DeSantis’ signature” via Steve Contorno of CNN — Florida lawmakers have sent to the desk of DeSantis a slate of bills that will alter the lives of transgender people in Florida, including their access to health care and everyday amenities. DeSantis is expected to sign them. Lawmakers gave final passage to a bill that prohibits transgender children from receiving gender-affirming treatments, including prescriptions that block puberty hormones or sex-reassignment surgeries. Under the legislation, a court can intervene to temporarily remove a child from their home if they receive gender-affirming treatments or procedures. The bill treats such health care options, which are supported by the American Medical Association, the same as it would a case of child abuse.

“Ban on sex reassignment surgeries, medications for minors heads to DeSantis” via Lydia Nusbaum of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Legislature passed a bill to ban sex reassignment surgeries and medications for minors. The House voted 83-28 and the Senate voted 26-13 Thursday, sending the bill to DeSantis for his signature. “This is not science. This is a cult that is focused on the abuse of children,” Bill sponsor Rep. Randy Fine said on the House floor. “Trans people are not evil. We get accused of that. They’re not evil. But you know what they are? They’re the victims of those who are, who prey on them and who prey [on] a mental condition to make money,” Fine said.

“Lawmakers pass plan to shift funding from public school coffers to charter schools” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would mean charter schools get a share of school districts’ tax money for capital costs won Senate approval and will next head to the Governor’s desk. The bill (HB 1259) that Sen. Travis Hutson carried forward after swapping out his bill (SB 1328) was approved 29-12, along party lines. “I believe the money should follow the student,” Hutson said as he closed on the bill. Democrats, however, maintain that it makes no sense to distribute capital funding on a per-pupil basis. They say the bill ignores how taxpayer-owned schools are used as hurricane shelters and are often older than the buildings charter schools often lease.

“Push to lower Florida’s gun-buying age dead in Session’s final days” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida’s minimum gun-buying age will remain at 21 years old. A proposal to return the minimum age to 18 is officially dead this year. The House in April passed a bill (HB 1543) on a 69-36 vote that would have reduced the purchase age for rifles and long guns. But no such legislation was ever filed in the Senate, and the clock has run out on the bill finding another vehicle to reach the Senate floor. Gun safety advocates cheered the proposal’s demise. “The Florida bill to lower the age to 18 to buy a gun in Florida is dead! As I said from the beginning of Session,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz. “The Marjory Stoneman Douglas School safety bill that I helped pass five years ago remains intact.”

“Legislature passes bill to retroactively cancel Disney agreement kneecapping new Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Legislature has passed a bill seeking to retroactively invalidate Disney’s agreement with its outgoing Board, a contract that is now at the center of an ongoing lawsuit. Senators approved SB 1604 with a 27-13 vote Thursday evening. The bill is seeking to roll back an agreement Disney made with its old Reedy Creek Improvement Board in the weeks before the state fired those members and DeSantis appointed his own Board members in their place. Sen. Joe Gruters, who previously voted against the bill requiring Disney World’s monorail to be subjected to state inspections, broke ranks again and voted against SB 1604.

“Ready for upload: Legislature approves data privacy bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After three years of system crashes, the Legislature has passed a data privacy bill. The House approved a bill (SB 262) hours after the Senate approved amendments negotiated over the final days of Session. Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, cheered the legislative achievement she had worked on over three Sessions. “Florida took a huge step today toward restoring the balance between our rights to digital privacy and tech companies’ ability to target ads,” she said. She explained on the House floor that the final language would drop many data tracking restrictions that had tied negotiations in the past. “It retains the protection of children in online spaces,” McFarland said. Ultimately, the bill cleared the House on a 110-2 vote.

“Sleep in: Legislature OK’s later school start times” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would give middle and high school students a little more shut-eye during the school week cleared its final hurdle in the Legislature, but the change is still years away for most schools. Senators voted 38-2 for the measure (HB 733) which would require school districts to begin middle school hours no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes at 8:30 a.m. or later. The change won’t kick in until the 2026-27 school year.

“Revamp of high school sports clears the Legislature” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A measure that revamps high school sports has crossed the legislative finish line. By a 20-12 vote, with Democrats largely against it, the Senate approved legislation (HB 225) that will change up the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board and expand where students can choose to play sports. “This is a school sports choice bill,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jay Collins of Tampa, in a previous debate. “This is about the kids. Everyone’s focused on making sure they have the opportunity to play sports and take part in competition.”

“Lawmakers pass bill to strengthen reporting requirements on African American history lessons” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that will require school districts across Florida to prove they are teaching African American history to state standards has now cleared both chambers of the Legislature with unanimous support. The measure (HB 551) by Miami Gardens Democratic Rep. Christopher Benjamin and Palm Bay Republican Fine would mandate districts to report yearly to the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) with proof the lessons are being taught, how, and in what ways the curriculum can be improved.





This is big — “Florida KidCare expansion clears Legislature with unanimous support” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — In an area of bipartisan accord during a bitterly divided Session, lawmakers agreed to expand eligibility for the state’s children’s health insurance program commonly called Florida KidCare. The passage of the bill comes after House Speaker Paul Renner put his clout behind the Medicaid expansion, saying in his opening-day remarks that families should not lose access to a subsidized children’s health insurance policy just because their incomes have risen. The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to pass the expansion contained in HB 121, sponsored by Rep. Robin Bartleman. The House had voted unanimously to pass the expansion earlier this Session.

“Consumer-centric $1.3B tax cut package deal prepped for final vote in Senate” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — House and Senate negotiators have agreed to a variety of tax cuts valued at an estimated $1.3 billion next year, with a heavy emphasis on eliminating sales taxes for select items but also a cut in the business rent tax, something favored by small businesses throughout the state. The Senate approved an amendment that reflects the deal between the chambers Thursday and will vote it out Friday, the scheduled final day of the Regular Session. The original Senate version of the bill didn’t include a reduction in the commercial rent tax paid by businesses, but the House preferred it, and is part of the final package.

“Ophthalmologists win latest battle in long-running ‘Eyeball Wars’” via Christie Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The 2023 version of the “Eyeball Wars” is officially over, with ophthalmologists coming out on top. The House on Thursday voted 78-34 to pass SB 230, a top priority for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. The bill essentially bans anyone but medical doctors and osteopathic physicians from using the word “physician” in their advertisements and daily interactions with patients. Dentists, podiatrists and chiropractors, whose underlying governing statute describes them as physicians, will continue to be allowed to call themselves physicians.

“Legislature agrees to license Black cannabis farmers, extend telehealth prescription renewals” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Legislature has agreed to extend renewal of marijuana certificates over telehealth. Legislation passed by the House and Senate also authorizes more licenses for almost a dozen Black farmers to enter the cannabis industry. “This has been a long time coming,” said Sen. Darryl Rouson. “The Black farmers were already victimized, and this Legislature in 2017 started to make that situation right.” Passage early this morning seemed shaky, with some House Representatives upset the inclusion of Black farmers wasn’t vetted through House Committees. But no one spoke against the bill on the House floor. Rather, the House passed the bill (HB 387) in a 105-8 vote.

“Legislature approves ban on under-21 sales of kratom” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After bouncing back and forth between the Senate and House this week, a years-in-the-making measure that would ban the sale of products made from a consumable plant called kratom to people under 21 has finally passed. Sen. Joe Gruters, the only local government in Florida with a kratom ban, accepted a weaker version of legislation he and Rep. Alex Andrade carried this Session. Both bills are named the “Kratom Consumer Protection Act.” Gruters’ bill (SB 136) was far truer to that title and included detailed processing, reporting and labeling requirements.

“Legislature gives surgeons relief from pending Brazilian butt lift rules” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — After getting spanked in court, Florida surgeons who perform Brazilian butt lifts got relief from the Florida Legislature. Passed Thursday, HB 1471 puts in statute the standards of care that surgeons must follow when performing the popular procedure, in which a surgeon augments the size and shape of the buttocks by injecting excess fat that has been removed from the patient via liposuction. The bill should negate the need for the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine to move ahead with proposed rules that would limit to five the number of Brazilian butt lifts a surgeon may perform in a calendar day. Unlike the proposed rules, the bill does not limit the number of procedures performed daily.

“In economic development switch, jobs agency could get name change” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — After a 30-year hiatus, the Department of Commerce could be back. Lawmakers passed HB 5, which overhauls Florida’s economic development programs and renames the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) as the Department of Commerce. The change is being made for clarity. “If somebody came in off the street and asked you what DEO is — it’s confusing. Department of Commerce — that’s sort of self-explanatory,” said Sen. Ed Hooper, a Clearwater Republican who chairs the Senate Tourism, Transportation and Economic Development Appropriations Committee, during budget negotiations last week. His House counterpart, Rep. Alex Andrade agreed.

“Lovers of historic Florida buildings can relax. Bill that threatened them is dead” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — After warnings that a bill to end local control of historic preservation could lead to the bulldozing of buildings in iconic communities like Miami Beach, the House sponsor of the measure has abandoned the legislation but vowed to bring it back next year. Rep. Spencer Roach said he filed HB 1317 “to defend private property rights, which are under constant attack by local governments.” The measure quietly moved through Committees, receiving bipartisan support but after preservationists sounded the alarm across the state last week, Roach admitted it is dead for the Session, which ends Friday.





“Central Florida secures millions for roadway expansion, public safety” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orlando area lawmakers from both sides of the aisle celebrated budget wins. From cultural grants to public safety facilities, Central Florida scored millions. “The budget reflects the priorities of the legislators,” said Sen. Geraldine Thompson, Chair of the Orange County Legislative Delegation. “I am pleased to see that the needs of my district were prioritized.” The budget includes nearly $18.4 million for the widening of Old Kings Road and West Orange Trail. There is another $2 million allotted for the Orlo Vista Integrated Water Resources Project.

“State budget includes $1M for Clearwater ferry service” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Legislature has included $1 million for ferry service connecting downtown Clearwater and Dunedin to Clearwater Beach, meaning it is now up to DeSantis whether to leave the funding intact. Lawmakers signed off on the $117 billion budget Tuesday. It includes a funding request from Sen. Nick DiCeglie, whose district includes Clearwater Beach, seeking $1 million to replace outdated vessels, help fund dock renovations and provide an annual subsidy to the existing ferry provider. Clearwater, in partnership with the city of Dunedin, has been operating a pilot program since 2015, using water ferries to transport residents and visitors from mainland Clearwater and Dunedin to Clearwater Beach.



“Institute for the Building Envelope praises Senate passage of bill to protect Florida homes against natural disasters” via the Institute for the Building Envelope — The Institute for the Building Envelope (IBE) released the following statement today after the Florida State Senate passed HB 799. The bill requires insurance companies to provide premium reductions for homes with wind uplift prevention solutions. The House passed the bill Thursday. “It is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, making it a great time for the Florida Legislature to incentivize homeowners to improve their homes’ resiliency,” said IBE Board member Doug Brady. “High winds during hurricanes and other natural disasters can have devastating damage. Wind uplift prevention is a key way to prevent losing the roof of your house during high winds. I urge the House to quickly pass the updated bill to help protect Florida homes against natural disasters.”

“U.S. education secretary highlights Miami mentor program, slams Florida education bills” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday that the slew of education bills coming from this year’s Legislative Session in Florida is the “opposite of what we need for our children.” “There are several states where the state legislation is really attacking public schools, limiting access to students, limiting access to curriculum materials, and even making students feel unwelcome,” Cardona told reporters in Miami after questions were raised about the push from Florida’s GOP lawmakers to curtail what can or can’t be said or taught in public schools.

AFP-FL cheers downfall of Enterprise Florida — Americans for Prosperity-Florida is jumping for joy after lawmakers approved a bill (HB 5) that would kill Enterprise Florida, a public-private economic development agency that has long been in AFP’s crosshairs. “We commend the Florida legislature for eliminating Enterprise Florida, an ineffective program that did more for existing corporations than for small businesses and job creation,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “We thank the Legislature for this legislation, and we particularly appreciate House Speaker Renner for his leadership and Rep. Tiffany Esposito for shepherding this important bill to passage. We look forward to Gov. DeSantis swiftly signing this important legislation into law.”

“Jerry Carter joins crowded field to succeed Sam Killebrew in HD 48” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Carter, a small-business owner and self-proclaimed family man, is running for the House District 48 seat to replace outgoing Rep. Sam Killebrew. Killebrew is not seeking re-election due to term limits. The seat is up for election next year. Carter said he is running to bring conservative leadership to the eastern Polk County district. “I grew up in Winter Haven, built my business here, and raised my family in East Polk County,” Carter said. “There’s a lot that’s going right in the Sunshine State, and I’m running to build on that conservative legacy.”

Brian Ballard, Bradley Burleson, Jordan Elsbury, Adrian Lukis, Ballard Partners: Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Allison Liby-Schoonover, Metz Husband & Daughton: National Association of Social Workers Florida Chapter

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate Chambers.

— The House holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., House Chambers.

— The Legislature adjourns Sine Die: TBD.

“Hollywood Studios say they offered writers a $97 million raise” via Thomas Buckley of Bloomberg — The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios in contract talks with striking writers, said it offered wage increases of close to $97 million. That’s more than double the $41 million the writers claim they are being offered, the studios said in a statement Thursday. The Writers Guild of America, which represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally, went on strike Tuesday, knocking late-night talk shows off the air and threatening the production of hundreds of TV programs and films, including ones for the upcoming fall season. Their talks broke down on Monday after six weeks of negotiations.

“Donald Trump’s dig at DeSantis over Disney wasn’t a random attack” via “DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original PR plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face,” Trump wrote. But the Truth Social post wasn’t one of Trump’s reflexive, stream-of-consciousness remarks — in fact, the campaign had been prepping its Disney attack for weeks before Trump’s post, according to two sources close to the former President. Nor was it a one-off moment: As the DeSantis-Disney war continues to ramp up and move to court, it’s expected to be a recurring focus as part of a broader plan to undermine DeSantis’ strengths before an expected run.

“DeSantis has a big problem with women voters, new poll shows” via Nick Mordowanec of Newsweek — DeSantis is underwater among national female voters on a variety of issues championed by conservatives as part of the so-called culture wars. DeSantis has been rumored to join the Republican presidential fray this month following months of skepticism of whether he would challenge Trump, who has ratcheted up his attacks against the popular Governor in recent weeks. Trump actually did better among female voters in 2020 than he did in 2016, by a five-point margin, but he still trailed Joe Biden by 11 percentage points. A majority of women have preferred Democratic candidates in presidential candidates dating back to 1996.

“Joe Biden’s plan to win back Latino voters is built off his 2020 mistakes” via Christian Paz — One of the biggest challenges that Biden and his campaign will face as they embark on his fourth presidential campaign has been obvious for years: rebuilding support from Latino voters. Republican gains in Latino communities have been a major political story, growing insecurity for Democratic politicians and donors, and a big liability for the Biden administration. In 2020, Trump did 8 percentage points better with Latino voters than he did in 2016, winning nearly 40% of Latino voters nationally. Republicans retained most of this Latino support in the 2022 Midterms, holding about 40 percent of their national popular vote.

“‘It’s a hard sell’: Gen-Z activists warn Biden over frustration among young voters” via Gregory Krieg and Eva McKend of CNN — Young voters played a critical role in delivering Biden to the White House in 2020. But as his re-election campaign kicks off, leading activists are uneasy about vouching for the President and concerned the administration could squander years of momentum The relationship between the White House and young organizers is at a crossroads. The President and congressional Democrats have delivered on many notable promises but fallen short on others — a frustrating reality that has contributed to Biden’s plunging approval ratings with 18- to 29-year-olds.

“Georgia’s 2024 Presidential Primary date set for March 12” via Greg Bluestein and Mark Niesse of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — Georgia’s top election official scheduled the state’s Presidential Primary for a date in mid-March, dashing the hopes of state and national Democrats who wanted Georgia to be one of the first states to vote on the 2024 nominating calendar. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his decision Thursday to hold the Presidential Primary on March 12, a date he said will put Georgia “at the center of the national focus.” “Georgia is the bellwether state. If you can win Georgia, you will win nationally,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

“Scrambling to avoid default, White House weighs debt-limit fallback options” via Andrew Duehren and Annie Linskey of The Wall Street Journal — The Biden administration and Capitol Hill leaders are scrambling to avoid a first-ever government default that could arrive as soon as June 1, taking potential alternative strategies more seriously after months of deadlock over raising the country’s borrowing limit. Publicly, both Republicans and Democrats are still sticking to their demands as the clock ticks. GOP lawmakers are seeking to force cuts to federal spending in exchange for supporting raising the debt limit, while Democrats continue to call for a debt-limit increase without any other policy conditions.

“Recession fears abound, but the Fed Chair bets this time is different” via Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times — The Federal Reserve’s push to slow the economy and bring inflation under control is often compared to an airplane descent, one that could end in a soft landing, a bumpy one or an outright crash. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, is betting on something more akin to the Miracle on the Hudson: a touchdown that is gentle, all things considered, and unlike anything the nation has seen before. The Fed has raised rates sharply over the past year, pushing them just above 40% on Wednesday, in a bid to cool the economy to bring inflation under control.

“Justice Clarence Thomas’ friend defends failure to disclose tuition payments by Harlan Crow” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times — A Republican donor from Texas paid for two years of private-school tuition for Justice Thomas’ great-nephew, a gift that the justice did not disclose, a friend of the justice acknowledged in a statement on Thursday. The acknowledgment added detail to a report on Thursday by ProPublica, which last month documented how Justice Thomas had received gifts of luxury travel from the billionaire donor, Crow. The revelations, which also include the sale of the home of Justice Thomas’s mother to Crow, have raised questions over the justice’s ethical practices.

“Top U.S. spy warns that China would seek to exploit a debt default” via Peter Martin of Bloomberg — Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that China and Russia would probably seek to exploit a U.S. government default on its debt. It is “almost a certainty” that both countries would use such an event for propaganda purposes through “information operations,” using it as evidence that the U.S. political system is dysfunctional, Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. Haines said the intelligence community didn’t have information to provide an independent assessment, but she said that a default would create “global uncertainty” about the value of the dollar, U.S. leadership and American institutions.

“GOP Senator harms national security by stalling military promotions, ex-Defense secretaries say” via Azi Paybarah of The Washington Post — A bipartisan group of former defense secretaries, including two who served in Trump’s administration, say that military readiness and U.S. national security are being harmed by one Senator’s delay of the quick approval of nearly 200 military promotions because of his objection to the department’s abortion policy. That delay, which Sen. Tommy Tuberville began in March, “risks turning military officers into political pawns, holding them responsible for a policy decision made by their civilian leader,” the former defense secretaries wrote in a letter to Senate leaders Thursday.

“Marco Rubio accuses NIH of pushing Biden’s ‘woke rhetoric’ on taxpayer-funded scientific research” via Emma Colton of Fox News — Rubio is calling out the NIH for “prioritizing” woke initiatives, such as promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and gender surgeries, demanding answers on how funds at the U.S.’s primary health research agency are allocated. “Instead of allocating critical funding toward important research efforts like Cancer Moonshot or the BRAIN Initiative, the NIH is using its $47.5 billion budget to fund initiatives and put forward messaging that caters to President Biden’s progressive base. These actions call into question the institutional integrity of the agency,” Rubio wrote in a letter to NIH acting Director Lawrence Tabak on Thursday.

“Top SBA official oversaw PPP, then did work for one of its worst offenders” via Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — As the chief of staff at the U.S. Small Business Administration, William Manger oversaw the agency’s implementation of the $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The signature small business federal relief program introduced early in the COVID-19 pandemic offered loans up to $10 million that was forgivable if used for approved expenses such as payroll. The money for the program came from the federal government, but the SBA relied on lenders, including thousands that had never previously worked with the agency, to vet applicants and help get money as quickly as possible into the bank accounts of struggling small businesses. Lenders were paid a commission for their work, on a sliding scale based on the size of the loan.

“Four Proud Boys convicted of sedition in Key Jan. 6 case” via Alan Feuer and Zach Montague of The New York Times — Four members of the Proud Boys, including their former leader Enrique Tarrio, was convicted on Thursday of seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep Trump in power after his election defeat by leading a violent mob in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The fifth defendant in the case, Dominic Pezzola, was found not guilty on the sedition charges, although he was convicted of other serious felonies. The verdicts, coming after seven days of deliberations in the U.S. District Court in Washington, were a major blow against one of the country’s most notorious far-right groups and another milestone in the Justice Department’s vast investigation of the Capitol attack.

“Does firebrand Randy Fine want to lead FAU? He won’t say. Others worry he’s not a good fit.” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — In a move that could result in conservative leadership at another state public university, a partisan Republican state lawmaker may join those vying to be the next president of Florida Atlantic University. Fine has been approached by DeSantis’ office about the vacancy. Fine, who previously had announced plans to run for the Florida Senate next year, said he would not comment on the FAU post. In a statement, an FAU representative said the university has an established process for choosing its next president, and that will include Fine if the lawmaker chooses to become a candidate. But the word that his name has entered the conversation alone has made some in the university’s community queasy.

“‘Family, community and equality’: Joe Magazine launches bid for Miami City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach resident and Planning Board member Magazine is running for the City Commission. A third-generation resident with a nearly 20-year career in finance, Magazine is running for the Group 6 seat on the Miami Beach Commission. The current Commissioner in Group 6, David Richardson, filed Monday to run for Miami-Dade County Tax Collector. Magazine said he wants to boost transparency and resident participation in government. “I am running with integrity, service and love for my community because I want my daughter and all residents to enjoy the safety, prosperity and freedoms we all deserve,” he said in a statement.

“Florida GOP politics turn top Broward school job into one with flashing ‘caution’ sign” via With DeSantis’ heavy-handed power grabs on local School Boards and the punitive political climate in Florida, especially in education, anyone with the slightest common sense might think twice about raising a hand for the Broward County School superintendent’s job. Just ask the hapless consultants trying to find top-notch candidates for the post. Broward is the sixth-largest school district in the country. This should be a plum position, with people falling all over themselves to apply. But the consultants said that’s not the case.

“Flood insurance costs soar in South Florida. New rates to double, even triple for many” via Nicolas Rivero of the Miami Herald — Brace for a few years of flood insurance rate hikes, South Florida. And they’re going to be steep — doubling, even tripling for thousands of homeowners. FEMA has changed the way it calculates flood insurance prices. Instead of relying on old flood zone maps covering broad areas, it’s now basing premium prices on a wider range of factors, like an individual property’s distance from the ocean, rainfall levels and the cost to rebuild a home. Last month, for the first time, FEMA shared estimates for what that will mean for the average flood insurance premium by ZIP code. For the worst-hit ZIP code in South Florida — 33469, a stretch of coastal Palm Beach County that covers parts of Jupiter and Tequesta — that will mean a 342% premium increase, on average.

“Will future of the Deauville site go back to voters? A Florida bill may not allow it” via Aaron Liebowitz — After Miami Beach voters rejected a proposal in November by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to exceed building-size regulations for a condo and hotel project at the former Deauville Beach Resort site, Ross began wondering if the city could hold another referendum on the matter this year. He raised the idea last month at a meeting with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who directed city staff to ask Miami-Dade County’s elections department if and when they could hold a Special Election. The department said it could accommodate a mail-only election in July. “He and his team wanted to know what the possibilities might be,” Gelber said of Ross. “I’m hoping they’re thinking about it, because Lord knows an empty lot is a drain on that community economically.”

“Miami should redraw Commission districts over racial redistricting plan, magistrate says” via Douglas Hanks and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami’s political battle lines could be redrawn after a federal judge sided with advocates who accused the city of drawing racial gerrymandered district boundaries. In a 100-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis recommended that the federal court block the city from using a map approved by City Commissioners in 2022 and force Miami to quickly draw new district boundaries for the November elections, a process that could drastically change the city’s political landscape. At the time, the Board included three Hispanic members, one Black member and one non-Hispanic White member.

“‘They are all lying.’ Days as witness show why Joe Carollo is Miami’s most mercurial politico” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — After three days of testimony this week in federal court, Miami Commissioner Carollo has branded almost a dozen witnesses against him as liars, including the attorney asking him questions. He accused one businessman suing him of election fraud. He said he’s convinced wealthy Venezuelans want to buy up Little Havana. And he began to tell a story of meeting a Cuban Jew who told him of Iranians infiltrating a mosque in Cuba with nefarious aims somewhere in Latin America before the judge cut him off. His marathon turn as a star witness has simply been Joe being Joe: outspoken, brusque, combative, meandering, conspiracy-driven and sometimes paranoid — one of the longest-running characters in the soap opera of Miami politics.

“Fort Lauderdale Mayor wants to hand out millions to flood victims. Commission says no way.” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Flood victims with badly damaged homes would have gotten up to $5,000 each, compliments of Fort Lauderdale, under a plan pitched by Mayor Dean Trantalis. “There are limits to what FEMA will cover,” Trantalis said during a news conference last week. “So, the city of Fort Lauderdale needs to pony up.” But for now, it looks like FEMA is your best bet. City Commissioners nixed the Mayor’s idea during a public meeting Tuesday, citing bureaucratic roadblocks and the high cost of paying out millions to flood victims.

“DOH in Martin County issues toxic algae health alert for Lake Okeechobee, St. Lucie Canal” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The public should avoid contact with toxic algae near the east shore of Lake Okeechobee at the recreation area at Port Mayaca, according to a state health alert. The cyanobacteria, more commonly called “blue-green algae,” contained the toxin microcystin measuring 2.8 parts per billion in water samples taken May 1 on the lake side of the S-308 dam floodgate. When open, the gate allows lake water to enter the C-44, also called the St. Lucie Canal, in Martin County, 10 miles west of Indiantown. At 8 parts per billion, the toxin makes the water too hazardous to touch, ingest or inhale for people, pets and wildlife, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Will future of the Deauville site go back to voters? A Florida bill may not allow it” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — After Miami Beach voters rejected a proposal in November by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to exceed building-size regulations for a condo and hotel project at the former Deauville Beach Resort site, Ross began wondering if the city could hold another referendum on the matter this year. He raised the idea last month at a meeting with Gelber, who directed city staff to ask Miami-Dade County’s elections department if and when they could hold a Special Election. The department said it could accommodate a mail-only election in July. “He and his team wanted to know what the possibilities might be,” Gelber said of Ross.

“U.S. Education Secretary highlights Miami mentor program, slams Florida education bills” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the slew of education bills coming from this year’s Legislative Session in Florida is the “opposite of what we need for our children.” “There are several states where the state legislation is really attacking public schools, limiting access to students, limiting access to curriculum materials and even making students feel unwelcome,” Cardona told reporters in Miami after questions were raised about the push from Florida’s GOP lawmakers to curtail what can or can’t be said or taught in public schools. “You want to talk about fixing the teacher shortage? Let’s make sure our educators, parents and students feel welcomed,” he said.

“He accused a government attorney of lying. Then a cop hand-delivered a lawsuit threat” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The top government attorney of a South Miami-Dade suburb threatened this week to sue a political activist for accusing him on Twitter of lying — using official Palmetto Bay letterhead and a police officer to deliver the message. Palmetto Bay resident Mark Merwitzer, 23, arrived at Village Hall prepared to comment on the village’s controversial decision to kill a group of Muscovy ducks in a local park. Merwitzer took a seat before the meeting began, he said, and shortly thereafter a police officer tapped him on the shoulder, escorted him out of the chambers and asked to see his ID before handing him a letter. It was written by Village Attorney John Dellagloria on Palmetto Bay letterhead.

“Mike Grieco announces $400K raised, 1,000 petition signatures for Miami Beach Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Grieco added $50,000 more in April toward his bid for Miami Beach Mayor, according to his campaign, which says he also collected 1,000 petition signatures supporting his candidacy. Greico’s reported fundraising haul would bring his war chest total to more than $400,000 between his campaign account and political committee in just three months. Official figures are due Wednesday. “Miami Beach voters deserve a Mayor with experience who will get things done for our residents,” he said in a statement.

“Melbourne Mayor hired private eye to follow Brevard political consultant, state report shows” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey hired a private investigator to snoop on a Brevard County political consultant in late 2021, documents related to a state ethics investigation into Fine reveal. The incident also roped in Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, who filed the complaint against Fine that prompted the Florida Commission on Ethics investigation. Alfrey told state investigators he had hired a Melbourne private investigator to follow and surveil Brevard political consultant Robert Burns at his Viera home in September 2021, according to an investigation report. The private eye took a photo of Jenkins leaving Burns’ home the afternoon of Sep. 17 that later became fodder for attacks from Fine and an anonymous website targeting Jenkins and Burns.

“Businessman Randy Dye joins two others in a run for Volusia County Council Chair” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — There’s still more than a year before qualifying in the 2024 Primary Election, but a third candidate for Volusia County Chair, the top elected post in county government, has emerged. A prominent businessman and community leader, Dye says he’s running for the job. He’s hoping to knock off incumbent Jeff Brower, who said earlier this week he intends to seek re-election. The third candidate who just recently announced is two-term Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette. This is Dye’s first run for political office. “I don’t know that I consider this politics,” Dye said. “I would tell you this is more of an extension of my community service.”

“Republican State Committee member files to run for Brevard County Commission” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Republican State Committee member Kim Adkinson has filed to run for County Commission, hoping to represent Brevard County District 3 on the dais next fall. She and West Melbourne Council member John Dittmore are currently the only two names in the race, setting the stage for a Republican Primary that would determine the ultimate winner of the election. Adkinson is a Melbourne Beach Republican who has previously held various roles in Brevard County’s civic life, including as Republican Chair of District 3, member of the Melbourne Beach Code Enforcement Board, and member of the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce. District 3 is currently represented by Commissioner John Tobia, who is unable to run again next year due to term limits.

“Facing termination, Apopka City Attorney resigns: ‘I’ll save you the time’” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Apopka City Attorney Michael Rodriguez, squabbling with the City Council over whether they had the authority to fire him, tendered his resignation, telling Commissioners, “I can save you some money.” His surprise announcement was greeted with a smattering of applause from the audience. “At this point, I have serious concerns about the directions the Council is taking and the means by which certain things have just been communicated,” Rodriguez said near the end of the Board’s meeting. “I ultimately fear that I can no longer ethically represent this Council. I fear that this Council could be on the verge of conducting ‘ultra vires’ actions, and I cannot ethically remain as its City Attorney.”

“Daytona Beach’s Deputy City Attorney is heir apparent to retiring City Attorney” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Barring an unexpected turn of events, it appears Deputy City Attorney Ben Gross will become Daytona Beach’s next City Attorney in a little over a month. Gross signed an employment agreement with the city on April 26, and City Commissioners are expected to approve the contract at their May 17 meeting. They had been slated to vote on the five-page agreement at their meeting Wednesday night, but City Manager Deric Feacher said he wanted to delay that decision because the City Commissioner who helped develop the contract was unable to attend this week’s meeting.

“Orange Zoning Board rejects proposed ‘puppy mega-mill’” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Animal welfare advocates, most wearing red, erupted in applause Wednesday when an Orange County Advisory Board voted to deny a zoning exception for a dog breeder to build what critics derided as a “puppy mega-mill.” Juan David Valencia Santa, who sought permission to build a 4,800-square-foot commercial kennel on four acres in rural east Orange, said afterward that he was uncertain whether he would appeal the Zoning Board’s decision. “If everyone’s against it, we can’t break the wall,” he said.

“Former Orange Commissioner, state legislator Fred Brummer dies” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Former Orange County Commissioner and eight-term state legislator Brummer, a political figure who cared little about what people thought of him, died after a brief illness. He was 77. His death was reported on Facebook by Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, who previously served as Brummer’s Campaign Manager and who now holds the District 2 seat Brummer filled from 2006 to 2014. Moore said Brummer “was like a dad to me,” crediting him with encouraging her to run for office. “He always told me that I could be a Commissioner and appointed me to Boards to build up my skills and resume,” Moore said of her fellow Republican. “I am truly grateful for his large impact in my life.”

“SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral” via Emre Kelly of Florida Today — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tore through the early morning sky Thursday, taking more Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. At 3:31 a.m. EDT, the rocket’s nine Merlin main engines roared to life with some 1.7 million pounds of thrust, boosting 56 Starlink internet satellites along a southerly trajectory that eventually included a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. The satellites deployed from the rocket’s upper stage just over an hour after liftoff.

“Pinellas banned a controversial loan program. Now it’s here anyway.” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — For years, Florida counties have sought to curb a controversial loan program that has become infamous for burying unsuspecting homeowners under insurmountable property tax bills. Pinellas County barred the residential arm of the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, better known as PACE, in 2017. Within a few years, Hillsborough and Hernando counties had stopped the program from operating locally, and Pasco had imposed its own regulations. But local government’s ability to ban or regulate the program may have evaporated. In late 2022, a judge in Leon County ruled that the Florida PACE Funding Agency, one of the special districts created to administer the program under state law, can give out loans wherever it wants, regardless of a local ordinance.

“These Tampa Bay retirees worry about future under Florida LGBTQ+ laws” via Hannah Critchfield of the Tampa Bay Times — Like most older adults, Brian Kelly wants to stay in his home as long as he can. The Seminole resident’s concerns go beyond losing his independence or the rising cost of long-term care. “I wonder, ‘Is the facility welcoming to LGBTQ?’” asked Kelly, who is gay. Fear of having to “re-closet” upon entering a nursing home has long haunted aging LGBTQ+ people. To Kelly, who is 68, the threat feels more palpable these days. As Florida reddens and a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills sail through the Legislature, some LGBTQ+ seniors fear for their retirement future in Tampa Bay.

“USF lands $8M in grants to train mental health counselors, study student behavior” via Eric Glasser of WTSP — The University of South Florida just received millions of dollars in grant money to help train dozens of graduate students to become mental health professionals in our local schools. The grants, amounting to a little over $8 million, will help train as many as 40 mental health professionals who will be working with counselors and students in local school districts. The CDC reports a surge in mental health issues among young people since the pandemic. The USF program also aims to help schools adopt a framework for mental health assessments, including techniques to increase efficiency — such as spotting issues earlier on when they’re often easier to treat.

“Tampa developer wants to buy St. Pete site previously targeted for Moffitt facility” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa-based Third Lake Partners has offered St. Petersburg $6 million for a city-owned parking lot that was once part of a proposal for a Moffitt Cancer Center facility. The parking lot is at the corner of the 800 block of Second Avenue South and was once targeted for the development of a cancer facility, residential tower and parking garage. Moffitt and its partner, Atlanta-based TPA Group, offered the city $5 million for the property. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch killed Moffitt’s proposal in August 2022, saying it didn’t include enough affordable housing.

“Milton Florida fire 75% contained, no further flares ups expected” via the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida Forest Service reported that a more than 200-acre wildfire in Santa Rosa County is largely under control, with “no future fire activity anticipated.” Dubbed the San Rafael fire, the blaze was reported Wednesday in an area south of Interstate 10 and west of Avalon Boulevard. The wildfire was around 75 acres when the Forest Service issued its first update Wednesday evening. As of about 8 a.m. Thursday, the wildfire was approximately 215 acres and 60% contained. In a final update around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Forest Service reported the fire was mapped at 226 acres and was 75% contained with fire containment lines improving throughout the day.

“Senate sends GRU takeover bill to DeSantis’ desk for signature” via Andrew Kaplan of The Gainesville Sun — Control over the future of Gainesville Regional Utilities now rests in the hands of DeSantis. The Senate gave approval to House Bill 1645 Thursday with little debate and no amendments. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Clemons and dubbed the “GRU Takeover bill,” now heads to the Governor’s desk for a final signature. The bill creates a five-member Authority Board appointed by DeSantis to make all GRU-related decisions, stripping away the Gainesville City Commission’s century-long control of the municipal utility.

“Cheers! Drinking and dining zones expand in Duval County” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate passed legislation already approved by the House that will expand zones in Duval County where liquor can be served legally. The “Downtown Incentive Zone,” the North Florida Keys Corridor, and the Dennis Street Commercial Corridor Area in Mixon Town are all poised to be able to expand alcohol service after Thursday’s Senate vote on HB 1561. The bill, carried by Sen. Tracie Davis in the Senate and Rep. Wyman Duggan in the House, was passed en masse with a swath of other local bills.

“Panama City Beach to host 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast, traffic delays expected” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News-Herald — Some traffic detours are around the corner as the Beach is slated to host the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast on May 13. According to Ben Rausa, race director, about 2,000 people are registered to compete in the event, which boasts a 2.1-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. The race is known to attract athletes not only from across the U.S., but the world. “It’s got a long history, with the Gulf Coast Triathlon that owned it before us,” Rausa said of the event. “IRONMAN purchased it in 2016, and we’ve since continued to grow it and maintain it. The first year IRONMAN took it over, we saw a 1,000-athlete increase.”

“North Florida lawyer argues judge’s ‘inflexible’ stance is unfair to undocumented defendant” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A public defender in the Second Judicial Circuit wants a Liberty County judge removed from the trial of a Hispanic defendant because he said the judge has an inflexible sentencing policy for people without government-issued documents. “Balderdash,” is how Judge Kenneth Hosford responded to public defender John Knowles’ assertion. The dispute comes to light after a leaked memo showed the state attorney’s office in Jefferson County was not to accept plea deals offering pretrial diversion programs that withheld adjudication of guilt — which avoids a criminal record and complications to resolve immigration status — for traffic violations with a Hispanic defendant.

“Legislation could undo land use changes made in Naples since Hurricane Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A state bill stands to undo more restrictive land use and development rules Naples City Council has adopted since Hurricane Ian. The Senate unanimously approved a bill on May 1 that includes a retroactive prohibition on adopting any harsher regulations. It would essentially render them “null and void.” City Manager Jay Boodheshwar briefed the City Council on the implications of the legislation, with city attorneys weighing in on the potential effects. “The Governor has not signed this yet, but it has been approved and I think if the Governor fails to sign it, it still goes into effect,” Boodheshwar said.

“Text messages show New College alum acted as liaison between DeSantis’ Office and Board” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Text messages released by New College of Florida through a public records request show that alum Bob Allen functioned as a liaison between DeSantis’ Office and Board members in the early days of the Governor’s conservative takeover of the school. DeSantis appointed six new trustees to the college’s 13-member Board on Jan. 6 to transform the small Sarasota college into something resembling Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school. On Jan. 9, Allen texted holdover Board member Sarah Mackie and asked her to “please call me,” according to the messages obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability through a public records request coordinated with the Herald-Tribune.

“Fears of politicization dog another Florida public university’s presidential search” via Francie Diep of The Chronicle of Higher Education — In the wake of several contentious presidential searches across the state, Florida Gulf Coast University is set to choose its next leader. But some students and staff and faculty members worry that there’s an invisible political thumb on the scale for one candidate. That candidate is Henry Mack III, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education and one of four people vying for the post. The others are Neil MacKinnon, provost of Augusta University, in Georgia; Joseph Morgan, president of Morehead State University, in Kentucky; and Aysegul Timur, vice president for strategy at Florida Gulf Coast.

“Aysegul Timur selected as FGCU’s next president. What we know.” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — Timur was selected to become the next president of Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in a 7-6 vote. She is the first woman to hold the top position in the history of the university. “I don’t have enough words to say how honored I am to lead this great institution,” Timur said after the vote. “This is — after my own family, my kids, my husband — this is really a life achievement for me to be considered president-elect of FGCU.” The selection was made after the four finalists were interviewed Thursday morning by the Board of Trustees. Twelve public comments were made and there was a Board discussion.

“Board votes, 3-2: Leslie Ricciardelli is new Superintendent of Collier Schools. What we know” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — The School Board voted, 3-2, in favor of Ricciardelli, choosing her over finalist Charles Van Zant Jr. “Throughout this process, I have heard from hundreds of people: old classmates, former co-workers and current employees, former and current students and parents, and I could not be more grateful for their support of Collier County Public Schools and of me,” Ricciardelli said in an emailed statement. “To our School Board members, thank you for seeing beyond the politics, for putting students and staff at the center of your decision, and for giving me and our amazing team of educators this opportunity to move forward inspiring students to achieve academic excellence. I am humbled, honored, and excited to continue our work.”

“Redevelopment of Sarasota mall could result in addition of 1,200 multifamily units” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota Square Mall could soon have a face-lift, transforming the outdated, enclosed mall built in the 1970s into a mixed-use property with up to 1,200 multifamily units, according to a plan filed with Sarasota County. Most of the enclosed mall would be demolished under the plan and the property reconfigured with three apartment or condo buildings behind the commercial space on the northern end of the 93.5-acre property. The plan appears to show space for a 40,000-square-foot grocery, as well as out-parcel space ranging from a 3,500-square-foot drive-thru to a 32,000-square-foot retail space. The plan does not include any projected tenants besides the three there.

“The limits of press-bashing” via Jim Geraghty of the National Review — Sure, there’s a lot of lousy coverage of presidential candidates out there, and you can find a lot of hagiographic coverage of Democratic figures and unfairly critical coverage of Republican figures.

But press-bashing has now become a reflex among certain Republican officeholders, and it’s starting to become a crutch, an easy way to swat away legitimate questions. The widespread contempt for reporters and the process of covering campaigns raises some questions about just what Republicans think is fair coverage, and whether they would prefer to sit back and watch a Primary that consisted entirely of speeches and scripted applause lines, with no questions or off-the-cuff answers.

Last week, DeSantis completed an overseas trade tour of Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the United Kingdom that was totally focused on increasing Florida’s exports to those countries, and purely coincidentally provided him some B-roll footage for future presidential-campaign commercials touting his relevant foreign-policy experience.

We get it, Republican presidential candidates. You hate most or all of the mainstream media and think they ask stupid questions. And DeSantis has had plenty of feisty interactions with both the state and national press.

Can you run an effective campaign by only talking to a handful of preferred outlets? The presidency is not an easy job, and a candidate doesn’t get prepared for the challenges of running the executive branch and being commander in chief by doing softball interviews.

“Vivek Ramaswamy’s vision is America first — even more than Trump” via Miranda Devine of the New York Post — While Trump and DeSantis are busy tearing chunks out of each other, there is an unlikely sleeper candidate in the Republican race who is quietly winning hearts and awakening hope across the country with his sunny version of America First. Ramaswamy, 37, the woke-busting entrepreneur, son of Indian immigrants from Ohio and the GOP’s first millennial presidential candidate, is rising steadily in opinion polls, just 10 weeks after announcing his candidacy on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. He’s pitching himself as a more energetic but less divisive version of Trump, as “the outsider that doesn’t just talk about draining the swamp,” he said in New Hampshire this week.

“Florida’s anti-immigrant fervor will do great harm” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Over and over during the House floor debate on two anti-immigrant bills, opposition lawmakers talked about fear. It’s fear of making people afraid to seek access to health care. Making people afraid to drive. Making people afraid to carry out religious missions. The fear is real, and it’s not just among the groups these two bills claim to target. In reality, this legislation will cast a spotlight on anyone who talks with an accent. Or wears clothes that reflect a different heritage. Or speaks a language other than English. Or whose skin tone, accent or behavior suggests they were born someplace else, whether they are American citizens, legal permanent residents of the U.S., legal asylum-seekers or undocumented immigrants.

“DeSantis’ anti-ESG vendetta strips away choice” via Ken LaRoe in the Orlando Sentinel — While imperfect, America’s free enterprise system has powered a strong, innovative, formerly best-in-the-world economy. Consumers have a greater voice — determining which companies fail or succeed based on their purchase decisions. Unfortunately, this American recipe for economic resilience and growth is being targeted in Florida by DeSantis and his Republican cohorts — jeopardizing free market blessings for obvious political theater. This Session has seen attacks on ESG principles. This anti-capitalist legislation is part of an initiative to “protect” Floridians from “ESG financial fraud.” But DeSantis and lawmakers aren’t protecting Floridians from anything, except from responsible companies that protect the environment and make positive contributions to the communities they serve. Instead, our leaders are eliminating the freedom of free market choice.

“DeSantis vendetta targets Monique Worrell, sends shrapnel flying” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Removing or suspending a duly elected public official is supposed to be a last-ditch option, one to be undertaken only in the direst of circumstances. Usually, in Florida, it comes on the heels of criminal charges or proven grave misconduct. Lately, however, DeSantis has been acting more like he’s planning a surprise birthday party, with Ninth Circuit State Attorney Worrell cast in the role of piñata. He’s smirked and teased about his intentions to put her on ice multiple times, showing blatant disrespect toward Orange and Osceola voters who elected Worrell to occupy this critical office in 2020, and a callous lack of concern for the havoc he’s creating with his attempts to weaponize local law enforcement against her.

“Water quality in Florida to take a hit as lawmakers show their disdain for voters” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida lawmakers pulled a fast one over the weekend, sliding a new measure into the state budget plan that could damage the state’s water quality and make red tide and blue-green algae worse. Without allowing public comment or discussion, legislators added language to the so-called budget implementing bill that would stop some 117 local governments including Miami-Dade County from imposing strict fertilizer control measures next year, as the Miami Herald reported. The result of this egregious preemption of local government — yes, another state attack on local control — is likely to be dirtier water for all of us. And who stands to benefit from this shortsighted idea? The state’s fertilizer industry, critics say.

“Sean Shaw: Floridians deserve full, fair regulations on insurance companies” via Florida Politics — Without life insurance, seniors might not be able to live independently at home, and parents might not be able to put food on the table. MetLife, Prudential and other big insurance companies are using their influence within the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which develops policies and regulations that are adopted at the state level, to steamroll competitors and consumers at the same time. In April, the big corporations that control more than half the life insurance market asked the NAIC to adopt a new policy that would not apply to them but would amount to a 50% penalty on smaller insurers that create competition, provide options to consumers and drive down prices. When the big insurers say jump, the NAIC said, “How high?” The penalty was adopted by an NAIC Committee in a matter of days.

“Miami’s bad-boy cop Javier Ortiz gets away with a slap on the wrist and taxpayers be damned” via the Miami Herald editorial board — You often hear that police brutality and misconduct are caused by a few “bad apples.” Solving these problems should be as easy as tossing out cops who are spoiling the reputation of the men and women who honorably serve the public. When you look at the saga of Miami’s bad-boy cop Ortiz, there’s no justice at the end of the day — at least for taxpayers — and no day of reckoning for someone who has served less than honorably. Ortiz — known for racist social media posts and accusations of excessive force — was fired last year but will be reinstated after the city reached a settlement with the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the police union representing him.

“Disney fan sites cover cupcakes, characters — and now, political wars” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post — Sites like the Disney Food Blog, Blog Mickey, WDWMagic and AllEars are better known as a place for fans to get updates and weigh in on menus, merchandise and character greetings. Recently, they’ve been wading into choppier waters as the battle between DeSantis and the company has intensified and writers and commenters have turned into armchair legal correspondents. The online Disney bubble, that pixie-dust-sprinkled atmosphere surrounding the world’s most popular theme parks, hasn’t quite burst. But amid culture wars, occasional fan squabbles and escalating legal maneuvers, it has been pierced. Site editors and owners say they are dedicated to coverage of the topic because it interests readers — and could directly affect their vacations.

“New Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Awards announced for Orlando” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — Ahead of the official ceremony on May 11 in Miami, the Michelin Guide has announced eight new Florida debuts to the Bib Gourmand selection, including four in Orlando. These include Isan Zaap, Norigami, Otto’s High Dive and Taste of Chengdu. “It’s a dream come true,” said David Tsan, Norigami’s chef de cuisine, who was surprised by today’s announcement. “Starting out in the restaurant business I always wanted to be a part of the Michelin Guide and now it’s happening. It’s crazy.” Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a meal of good quality at a good value. In February, Norigami was the Critic’s Pick for Best Cheap Eats in the 2023 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards.

