Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.15.20

Coronavirus by the numbers — A variety of state agencies updated numbers to give a snapshot of the coronavirus in Florida, both in the number of cases and the economic effect. Agencies reporting include the Florida Departments of Health, Corrections, Economic Opportunity and Health Care Administration.

Here are some takeaways via the News Service of Florida:

— 43,210: Total number of cases.

— 808: Increase in cases from a Wednesday count.

— 1,875: Deaths of Florida residents.

— 943: Prison inmates who have tested positive.

— 100: Increase in inmates who have tested positive from a Wednesday count.

— 166: Inmates who have tested positive at Homestead Correctional Institution.

— 86: Increase in Homestead Correctional Institution inmates who have tested positive from a Wednesday count.

— 1,425,295: Confirmed “unique” unemployment claims from March 15 to Wednesday, as some people submitted more than one claim.

— 1,148,656: Claims processed.

— 1,826,218,017: Dollars paid to claimants.

— 29.5: Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.

— 28.1: Percentage of available adult intensive-care unit beds statewide.

— TOP STORIES —

“Ousted federal immunologist Rick Bright warns Congress of ‘darkest winter’” via The Associated Press — America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Donald Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright, wearing a protective mask, testified Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. A federal watchdog agency has found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was removed from his post after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Unemployment: Florida numbers on the rise again” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Florida’s unemployment ranks grew by more than 221,000 people in the latest federal report, reversing a recent trend that had seen the weekly tallies shrinking. During the week ending last Saturday, 221,905 Floridians filed new unemployment claims. That’s a significant uptick from the adjusted total of 174,860 Floridians who had filed new unemployment claims in the prior week. In the latest federal report, only residents in Georgia and Connecticut filed more new unemployment claims. Nationally, just under 3 million more new unemployment claims were tallied last week. That’s a decrease of almost 200,000 compared to new claims reported the previous week.

“Ron DeSantis says announcement about Florida gyms to be made today” via WESH 2 News — DeSantis said he will be making an announcement about gyms in the state of Florida on Friday. The state agency that regulates gyms has been calling on DeSantis to make a decision about reopening as owners across the state have become increasingly frustrated. Gyms were not included in phase one of the governor’s plan to reopen Florida. After initially keeping barbershops and hair salons closed, the Governor announced last week that they would be allowed to open in Phase One.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TheHowie: US testing now close to 320K+ rate and doubling every 4 weeks. Puts us on track for 2.5M daily testing in early August. This makes me much more optimistic that schools and big parts of the economy will reopen by end of summer with lower risk of big second wave. keep it up!!

—@LearyReports: Trump says that maybe testing is “overrated” while touting the “greatest testing in the world.” Says U.S. has now conducted 10 million tests.

Tweet, tweet:

This is even worse than "The Wire" subplot where police try not to find dead bodies so they can lie to taxpayers that there are fewer murders https://t.co/5NHqAN3FW0 — Tom Risen (@TomRisen) May 14, 2020

—@JoeLockhart: I know I wrote this week about newspaper editorial boards not calling for Trump to resign, but this is much much better. Thank you, Howard, for doing what America’s newspapers won’t do.

—@Liz_Cheney: Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had. He is not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives. We need his expertise and his judgment to defeat this virus. All Americans should be thanking him. Every day.

—@MikeDeeson: The GOP House members questioning Dr. Bright should be ashamed … they are bashing Bright on anything they can to defend Trump … even questioning why he is being paid (he took vacation) to testify. These people are not fit to be in Congress!

—@Scottcrates: Lemme get this straight … We should resume life because the virus is overhyped but Manafort is going home because the virus is deadly?

Tweet, tweet:

Florida Governor Deploys National Guard To Force Residents Back Into Malls, Movie Theaters https://t.co/p0U2FN6O8f pic.twitter.com/PVS8Avcg3E — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 14, 2020

—@GwenGraham: If it is really safe enough to take your family to a restaurant in the current climate, prove it. Do it. And, have @helenaguirrefer post photos of the family meal on social media. Floridians have no reason to believe you. You have proven more than willing to risk our lives.

—@AshleyLCarter1: Universal did a great job with the partial reopening of CityWalk. Parking was staggered. The temperature check was quick. Plenty of signs and markers reminding everyone to social distance. And visitors were respectful, keeping their distance. And wearing masks without issue.

—@RichardCorcoran: WHATEVER occurred prior to the video of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery doesn’t matter. What’s on the video is 100%, unadulterated, murder.

— DAYS UNTIL —

NASCAR season resumes at Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina — 2; TNT’s adaptation of “Snowpiercer” premieres — 2; English Premier League soccer to restart — 24; PGA Tour resumes — 27; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 28; Father’s Day — 37; Apple to hold Developer Conference — 38; Federal taxes due — 61; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 63; “Mulan” premieres — 70; TED conference rescheduled — 72; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 94; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 98; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 101; “A Quiet Place Part II” premieres — 112; Rescheduled running of the Kentucky Derby — 113; Rescheduled date for French Open — 128; First presidential debate in Indiana — 137; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 147; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 153; Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” premieres — 154; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 160; 2020 General Election — 172; “Black Widow” premieres — 175; Florida Automated Vehicles Summit — 186; “No Time to Die” premieres — 193; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 222; New start date for 2021 Olympics — 434; “Jungle Cruise” premieres — 443; “Spider-Man Far From Home” sequel premieres — 539; “Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres — 637; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres — 679; “Black Panther 2” premieres — 722; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel premieres — 875.

— CORONA NATION —

“Nearly three million sought jobless benefits last week” via Sarah Chaney and Gwynn Guilford of The Wall Street Journal — Three million workers or more have applied for unemployment benefits each week for the past two months, as disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to ripple through the U.S. economy. About 36.5 million Americans have filed applications in the past eight weeks, with weekly totals remaining at historically high levels. Still, in 43 states, unemployment applications fell last week. Three million workers or more have applied for unemployment benefits each week for the past two months, as disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to ripple through the U.S. economy. New claims in Georgia and Florida, which have begun lifting business restrictions in recent weeks, increased last week compared from the previous week.

“5 takeaways from coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright’s testimony” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — A Trump administration vaccine expert who says he was removed from a key role for raising concerns about the federal government’s coronavirus response — and its promotion of unproven drugs to treat the virus — testified Thursday before Congress. Bright became a whistleblower after being removed from his post as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services. Here are some takeaways from Bright’s testimony: ‘Lives were lost’ because of ‘inaction,’ unheeded warnings; the administration pushed vastly expanded use of unproven drugs; he was pessimistic about the 12- to 18-month timeline for vaccine; there is no ‘single point of leadership’ or ‘master plan’; and Republicans cast Bright as a malcontent skipping work.

“Donald Trump’s lockdown workaround: Bring the Governors to him” via Anita Kumar of POLITICO —: The visits are strikingly similar: Trump touts the Governors as “special” and “great” and they, in turn, thank him for the “enormous help in our darkest hour of need.” The president cracks a joke or two about the Governor getting a negative coronavirus test sitting down next to him. And then they all pose for the cameras. The meetings — which sometimes border on comedy despite the serious subject — have served as Trump’s workaround to his inability to hit the road and hold rallies and promote the economic reopening of America, which he believes will be key to his reelection in November. Instead, he’s getting the Governors to come to the White House to do it for him.

“Trump administration to expand strategic stockpile for pandemic needs” via David Lim of POLITICO — Plans include ensuring there’s a 90-day supply of testing supplies and essential drugs, to serve as a backup while the U.S. boosts manufacturing capacity, according to a senior administration official. An official said: “We did not carry a lot of critical care drugs, we did not carry testing supplies. These were never in the Strategic National Stockpile. They will be in the Strategic National Stockpile going forward.” The stockpile was designed for bioterror threats in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and not for a pandemic like a coronavirus. Retooling it toward pandemic needs could be an important step if a second wave of infections emerges this fall, as many public health experts predict.

“Emails: Trump nominee involved in shelving CDC virus guide” via Jason Dearen and Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press — Nancy Beck, a former chemical industry executive nominated to be the nation’s top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Emails show that Beck was the U.S. CDC and Prevention’s main point of contact in the White House about the proposed recommendations. At issue was a 63-page guide created by the CDC that would give community leaders step-by-step instructions for reopening schools, day care centers, restaurants and other facilities. “Nancy Beck reportedly led efforts to thwart CDC’s science-based guidance for protecting public health — exactly the wrong credential for a nominee to lead the CPSC, and clear reason her nomination should be withdrawn,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“CDC posts advice on reopening U.S. bars, restaurants and workplaces” via Jennifer Jacobs, Emma Court, and Justin Sink of Bloomberg — New guidance from the CDC advising states on how to reopen bars, restaurants and workplaces was posted by the agency on Thursday. The guidance outlines a series of steps that should be taken to keep employees and customers safe. Bars and restaurants, for example, shouldn’t reopen until they can follow applicable state and local orders, and until they’re ready to protect people who are at higher risk for severe illness, the guidelines say. Then they should encourage social distancing — add spacing of tables and stools; encourage drive-through, delivery and curbside pick up; limit party sizes and occupancy; avoid self-serve stations, and restrict employee shared spaces. Employers should check staff for signs and symptoms of illness as they arrive, “as feasible.”

“Economists see Georgia’s reopening as ‘bellwether’ for nation” via Steve Matthews of Bloomberg — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s move to allow businesses to reopen almost three weeks ago, widely ridiculed by public-health officials, has so far not resulted in a surge of hospitalizations or deaths. That’s caught the attention of economists. Some Wall Street economists say a continued decline in serious illnesses suggests Georgia’s reopening may encourage other states to ease restrictions and lead to an eventual resumption in economic activity in the U.S. “Georgia is a bellwether mainly because the reopening has been so aggressive,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “The other aggressive states, like Florida and Texas, are still opening up more slowly,” Stanley said. “So, if Georgia is successful then, in theory, no one is going too fast.”

“What’s happening in states that reopened their economies? It’s complicated.” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Several states, including Georgia, embarked on an unexpectedly political experiment late last month. Despite not hitting the benchmarks established by the federal government for scaling back social distancing measures, they were going to do so anyway. An intense debate over the decision erupted, with critics suggesting that those states would see a spike in new coronavirus cases, given the renewed ability of the virus to spread. While it’s not clear that states which reopened their economies paid no price, it’s also not clear that they saw big spikes in new cases.

“Where are people less likely to obey coronavirus restrictions? Republican counties.” via Keena Lipsitz and Grigore Pop-Eleches of The Washington Post — According to survey research, average Americans may be following their party leaders, with Democrats saying they support social distancing measures far more than Republicans do, as to how strongly to support social distancing measures. People in Democratic counties have stopped moving around far more than have people in Republican counties. And that’s true even when cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, increase in their communities or when their Governors tell them to stay home.

“NYC and Long Island are several steps away from reopening” via Keshia Clukey of Bloomberg — New York City, Long Island and Western New York will remain closed for the foreseeable future after failing to meet the requirements to begin restarting their economies Friday. Five of 10 regions of the state are slated for a phased reopening when Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s stay-at-home order expires: Central New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, North Country and Mohawk Valley. Those regions must keep hospitalizations and new cases down in order to remain open. Certain construction and manufacturing businesses can open tomorrow, and some retail stores can begin curbside and in-store pickup. The businesses that choose to reopen must follow certain guidelines, including having workers 6 feet apart and using personal protective equipment, Cuomo said.

“Americans’ commitment to social distancing is eroding” via Mira Rojanasakul and Allison McCartney of Bloomberg — Most states have lifted at least some restrictions on the types of businesses that can be open, and distancing in nearly every one is on the decline — particularly on weekends — according to data from Unacast, a location data and analytics firm. Before states began lifting restrictions, many Americans had accepted social distancing. People in the U.S. moved around 41% less in April than they normally would. In every state, residents reduced their travel long before most Governors issued stay-at-home orders. Travel remained higher from Monday through Friday, suggesting that many were still leaving home when their jobs required it.

“We’re retreating to a new strategy on COVID-19. Let’s call it what it is.” via Leana S. Wen of The Washington Post — Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, has warned of “needless suffering and death” if reopening occurs prematurely. No state has met the White House’s own reopening criteria, yet more than 40 of them have loosened or are loosening social distancing restrictions. The administration has yet to use these words, but it appears that we’re adopting a strategy that I recognize from other aspects of public health: harm reduction. Under harm reduction, leaders face the reality that if a behavior with harmful consequences is going to happen regardless, steps should be taken to reduce the risk for both individuals and others around them.

“COVID-19 stroke risk? Marco Rubio wants answers” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As the world becomes more acquainted with COVID-19, what is not known becomes more clear. Among the mysteries of the novel coronavirus is why younger people who have contracted the disease have strokes. To that end, Sen. Rubio is working across the aisle with Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar to find out. The Senators contacted the CDC to explore the correlation between the disease and strokes in people middle-aged and younger, a “possible trend of increased stroke risk among younger and middle-aged Americans who are, or previously were, infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“Rick Scott’s reopen economy plan urges buy American, ramp up testing” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — As part of the White House’s Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, Sen. Scott, a former two-term Governor, laid out plans for how he thinks the state should balance reopening its economy against a surge of coronavirus. The plan, in no small part, urges the U.S. government and citizens to cut ties with “Communist China” and hold the world’s second-biggest economic and political power “accountable and liable for the thousands of American lives lost due to their negligence.” Scott is part of a group formed at the behest of Trump, who tasked 97 Senators and congressmen — 22 Democrats and 75 Republicans — with submitting reopening strategies.

“All eyes on Gilead” via Robert Langreth of Bloomberg — Remdesivir was one of the few experimental medicines that had shown promise in lab studies against a wide variety of coronaviruses. Like the rest of the world, Gilead knew next to nothing about this new one. The World Health Organization hadn’t yet confirmed there was sustained human-to-human spread, and the extent of the outbreak in Wuhan wouldn’t become clear for weeks. Nobody knew at that point whether it would become a pandemic, but Gilead started planning on the assumption it could. Even by the exacting standards of pharmaceuticals, remdesivir is tricky to produce — the monthslong process involves 70 raw materials, reagents, and catalysts. Thanks to its work on Ebola, Gilead already had a small supply of remdesivir on hand.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“DeSantis: Florida ready for Phase Two reopening” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — In Phase Two, people from vulnerable populations would still be asked to self-isolate, groups of up to 50 would be permitted, albeit with social distancing still in play. Phase Two would also allow increased restaurant capacity, as well as the reopening of gyms, schools, and bars with social distancing and diminished occupancy. “Phase Two really isn’t that different from what Florida’s done already … ” “Sanitation” is one key, as well as gym users “being in shape,” the Governor said, citing the importance of “access to gyms” and “exercise.” DeSantis lauded his decision not to crack down on golfing during the coronavirus-driven economic shutdowns. “Outside prisons and nursing homes,” the Governor noted, there are “very few cases.”

“Florida Chamber says it’s ready for reopen Phase 2. DeSantis: ‘I’m not singing their tune’” via Samantha J. Gross of the Miami Herald — The Florida Chamber of Commerce alluded to an upcoming Phase 2 reopening of the state to begin Monday, May 18. “I don’t know what the Florida Chamber is saying,” DeSantis said in Doral. “I go by the beat of my own drum. I’m not singing their tune or anyone else’s tune.” To date, DeSantis has not strictly followed White House guidelines, and he said he has not had any discussion about Phase 2. He did indicate that he would authorize a 50% cap on capacity at Miami-Dade County restaurants, double the state’s current 25% cap.

“Tattoo artists’ plea to DeSantis: Let us work!” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Earlier this month, Georgia permitted its tattoo artists to get back to work. On the Florida side of the border, however, the ink shops are running dry. With the Sunshine State preparing to enter Phase Two of reopening, some personal services, such as barbershops and beauty salons, are already back online. However, tattoo shops are not. And that concerns many practitioners of the art, including Citrus County’s Elisha Belden. “Many tattoo studios are on the border of not being able to reopen as this closure continues to extend for our industry,” Belden said. She said some shops are open already, “battling against local law enforcement as a sort of protest.” However, unlike some protests that are symbolic in nature, for tattoo artists, this is a serious matter.

“Jimmy Patronis to congressional leaders: solve business interruption insurance” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — CFO Patronis called on Congress Thursday to find solutions to the issues surrounding business interruption insurance policies. In a letter addressed to Florida congressional leaders, Patronis urged them to find a remedy that would help business owners who hold the interruption insurance and that would not collapse the insurance market. “While I believe we need to offer some type of relief to our small business owners, we shouldn’t retroactively mandate insurers cover policies they never contemplated,” said Patronis, a former restaurant owner. “It would bring down the entire insurance market which would undermine the American and global economy.” Patronis suggested that Congress should sit down with both consumers and industry leaders to find a solution.

“Another 100 prison inmates positive for COVID-19” via the News Service of Florida — The new cases brought the number of infected inmates to 943, with the cases primarily concentrated in nine prisons throughout the state. Also, an additional 17 corrections workers have tested positive, bringing the employee total to 225. Most of the increase in inmate infections came at Homestead Correctional Institution, which had 166 cases Thursday, up from 80 in a Wednesday count. The other prisons with large number of inmate cases: Liberty Correctional Institution, with 191 cases; Tomoka Correctional Institution, with 132 cases; Hamilton Correctional Institution, with 112 cases; Sumter Correctional Institution, with 102 cases; Apalachee Correctional Institution, with 72 cases; South Bay Correctional Facility, with 66 cases; Blackwater Correctional Facility, with 57 cases; and Columbia Correctional Institution, with 25 cases.

“Florida AFL-CIO petitions DeSantis to fix unemployment debacle” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Florida AFL-CIO is calling on the state to rework the legal reasoning behind its unemployment system in a petition sent to DeSantis. Rich Templin, the union’s politics and public policy director, said the legal presumptions surrounding the system need to change from an ideology encouraging denials to one that helps workers get paid. More than 11,000 signed the petition delivered to the Governor’s Office Thursday “It doesn’t matter how well people apply,” Templin said. “If the law is set up so that all the cards are stacked against you from being deemed eligible, it doesn’t matter how they’ve applied, it doesn’t matter who did the application, and I think that’s the problem that we’re seeing.”

“Florida axed PPE deal with company under federal investigation” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida — In April, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement spent $12,345 to buy personal protective equipment from Blue Flame Medical. The company was founded in March by John Thomas and Mike Gula, who have no health care experience. Gula’s firm, Gula Graham, raised money in 2016 for DeSantis‘ U.S. Senate bid and a super PAC supporting Sen. Rubio‘s presidential campaign. Gula said the firm started a medical supply company with the idea that political connections would compensate for a lack of industry knowledge. FDLE canceled the Blue Flame contract when the company failed to deliver. The Department of Justice is investigating Blue Flame after Maryland and California had to cancel personal protective equipment contracts with the company.

“Craig Fugate, Ed Moore hired for business associations’ reopening task force” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A coalition of Florida business associations has hired Fugate and Moore to play leading roles on its task force on revitalizing the economy after the pandemic. Moore will serve as the task force’s executive director and Fugate will be a senior adviser. The Restore Economic Strength through Employment and Tourism Task Force’s next step is to plan and research policy recommendations and initiatives to help the state economically rebound from the COVID-19 lockdown or similar future crises. The Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent Business and Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association established RESET last month.

“Nursing home legal battles loom” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — One of Florida’s best-known law firms is preparing to file lawsuits against two nursing homes related to the deaths of at least three residents from COVID-19. The move by Morgan & Morgan comes amid an unsettled legal environment in which Congress and DeSantis’ administration have been asked to shield nursing homes from litigation related to the pandemic. Morgan & Morgan attorney Alexander Clem said the firm will represent at least three families of residents who died at the Opis Coquina Center in Ormond Beach from COVID-19 and that pre-suit notices will be filed in the next 10 days. Opis Coquina Center has had 16 residents die from COVID-19, according to state data.

“Snowbirds cling to their Florida perches in fear of flying back north amid COVID-19 pandemic” via Mike Vogel with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In this year of the apocalypse, I’m now among the thousands of seasonal visitors afraid to fly back north. With New York City the epicenter of the coronavirus, it would be insane to go back now. Snowbirds are well aware many year-round South Florida residents can’t wait until we’re gone. “What’s going to happen if they (snowbirds) are still here for hurricane season?” a former fellow condo owner fretted to me, forgetting I’m no longer one of them. “It’s tough enough getting basic provisions without them around. Imagine the water and toilet paper situation if that happens?”

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Not a single coronavirus case found in Jacksonville homeless after mass-testing” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Not a single one of the nearly 700 coronavirus tests among Jacksonville’s homeless population turned up positive. Officials attribute the surprising results to Mayor Lenny Curry‘s early precautions. Jacksonville officials administered 679 COVID-19 tests among its homeless population at eight shelters in downtown. Homeless center officials, UF Health and Quest Diagnostics administrators double-checked the tests, worrying the results weren’t accurate, but upheld the results after analysis. The tests were also part of a broader UF Health and Sulzbacher Center study examining how the pandemic affects different socioeconomic groups.

“PPP loans were supposed to keep unemployment low. That’s not happening in South Florida” via Rob Wile of the Miami Herald — Though approximately $500 billion has been transferred to small businesses to help keep them afloat through the two PPP rounds, the intended effect of keeping employees on payroll has not been fully achieved, neither in Florida, where 1.4 million individuals have now filed for unemployment; nor in the U.S. as a whole, where the unemployment rate has soared to 14.7%. The question of why more jobs have not been saved by PPP is now being addressed by the main architect of the PPP program itself, Sen. Rubio. According to Rubio, lenders should be allowed flexibility on whether to forgive a borrower’s PPP loan.

“Orange, yellow, green and blue. What Miami-Dade’s reopening colors mean for you” via Michelle Marchante and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County is using colored flags to help people track what’s open, what’s closed and what restrictions are still in place as it slowly moves to a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re just like the flags that lifeguards fly on their stands at the beach. Except more confusing. The county is currently in “Phase Orange” and will be moving to “Phase Yellow” Monday with a limited reopening of businesses. Businesses that were previously considered “nonessential” such as museums, retailers and office buildings will be allowed to reopen and restaurants can begin to offer dine-in services again. The reopened businesses would have to follow new regulations on how many people can be allowed inside a business at a time.

“Miami, state evict homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic. What were they thinking?!” via the Miami Herald editorial board — In a blatantly thoughtless act, workers showed up at a long-standing homeless encampment under an Overtown overpass, posted a metal sign in the ground saying anyone on the premises was trespassing, then forcibly removed the people to who-knows-where. The workers, of course, were following ill-thought-out orders, gathering the heap of belongings left behind in the makeshift tents set up along Northwest Second Avenue and 11th Street in Miami. A group of local activists, the Dream Defenders, captured on video the poorly conceived mission and posted it on social media. Outrage ensued.

“Broward cities want to reopen beaches after Memorial Day. The county won’t commit.” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — After two months of closures, the mayors of coastal cities in Broward County are pushing for a May 26 reopening of beaches for exercise. But county officials seem reluctant to jump ahead of Miami-Dade, whose mayor has not yet indicated he’s willing to take that step. Broward County Mayor Dale Holness mentioned the 26th as the earliest possible date that Broward’s beaches could reopen. But he was vague about whether that would actually happen. The mayors were eager to take that step on beaches, which have been closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus while putting rules in place that would prevent people from lounging in chairs or gathering in large groups.

“Homeowner ticketed for letting relative stay at beach house amid pandemic” via Evan Donovan of WFLA — Holmes Beach police are handing out citations to any new guests and the owners of that vacation rental property, even if they are relatives of the owner, or friends who are not paying to stay there. Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said he checked with the governor’s legal counsel and was told he is interpreting the executive order correctly even for family members. Tokajer is not ticketing guests who are staying at homes that aren’t vacation rentals. Guests who meet the exemption criteria laid out in the governor’s executive order, such as those staying longer than 30 days, are also not ticketed.

“Miramar face furloughs due to the coronavirus crisis” via The Associated Press — The city of Miramar in South Florida has decided to partially furlough all of its employees through the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a memo sent to employees on Wednesday, City Manager Vernon Hargray laid out the plan for each worker to take one furlough day per week, beginning June 11 and continuing through Dec. 9. Hargray wrote that the furloughs, which translate to one eight-hour shift taken off for each 40-hour week, are necessary to “protect the financial stability” of the city. Each of the city’s unions was informed of the changes and a reevaluation of the city’s financial situation will be completed at a later date, according to the memo.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Major Central Florida hospital system uses hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus despite concerns about effectiveness” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — One of the two major hospital systems in Central Florida is continuing to treat COVID-19 patients with the controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, taking its cue from a cautious advisory by the FDA. But the other major system has stopped using the drug altogether, after having used it to treat patients in March and April. The FDA issued an advisory in late April saying the drug could cause “serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems” in COVID-19 patients. The FDA didn’t outright advise it shouldn’t be used, but it did stress that patients should be screened and monitored to reduce the risk.

“Universal CityWalk partial reopening begins” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — What is it like as select restaurants and stores at Universal CityWalk open and signal the beginning of the end of Universal Orlando’s coronavirus-pandemic shut down today? Starting Thursday, the shopping and dining complex will have limited operations from 4-10 p.m. daily. As with other businesses that have and will reopen, expect things to look and be different. CityWalk employees and customers will be asked to wear face coverings that cover mouth and face, per CDC guidelines. Employees and visitors will also be subject to temperature checks. Visitors who record temperatures of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter CityWalk. Here’s what we saw, heard and experienced on the first day back at CityWalk.

“Orlando convention center to host 30,000 people next month” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County Convention Center is preparing to open back up next month with an expected gathering of 30,000 people for a national youth volleyball tournament with promises it will follow social distancing and other coronavirus safety protocols. The tournament, which drew more than 100,000 people last year, will be less than a third of that size and will not allow spectators. Convention center spokeswoman Nadia Vanderhoff said the event is “still tentative and contingent” on DeSantis’ allowing Florida to move into the second phase of his plan for reopening the state’s economy.

“Pinellas Co. commissioners extend local state of emergency, clarify testing requirements for residents” via Christine McLarty of WFLA — In the Pinellas County commissioners meeting there was discussion to clarify where residents can get tested for COVID-19 and the requirements they must meet per testing site. According to the county spokesperson, you do not have to have symptoms to be tested at any of the CHC sites. The Community Health Centers of Pinellas sites are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the Pinellas County Department of Health testing sites, their spokesperson said it is strongly encouraged that you have symptoms before trying to get tested at any of their locations. Lastly, for Baycare testing sites, you are required to have symptoms before getting tested.

“St. Petersburg nursing home sends 8 more residents with COVID-19 to hospitals” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A St. Petersburg nursing sent eight more nursing home residents to local hospitals Thursday night after sending ten to the hospital earlier this week. An emailhome from Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice sent to fellow commissioners confirmed the impending transfer from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation to local facilities. Ron Tencza, the facility’s executive director, told Florida Politics the nursing home is currently working on taking care of its residents but would not confirm the number of residents. A report from the Department of Health shows 23 residents had tested positive in the facility as of Wednesday afternoon, as had two staff members.

“Seminole Hard Rock’s Florida casinos could open late May or early June, chairman says” via Richard Danielson of the Tampa Bay Times — The operator of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa says his company is looking at reopening its Florida casinos within a month. “Our business is actually in 76 countries around the world, so we’ve been dealing with this situation since January,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said. Inside, some slot machines would be turned off to create open space between players. All employees would wear gloves and masks with hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the casino. The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has a staff of 4,800 and features nearly 5,000 slot machines, 179 table games, a poker room with 46 tables and 10 restaurants.

“MacDill KC-135s to fly over Tampa Bay in show of thanks to COVID-19 first responders” via Haley Hinds of Fox 13 Tampa Bay — The Tampa Bay area got skipped in the first round of first-responder flyovers by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels, but the hometown folks at MacDill Air Force Base are planning their own show of support. A pair of KC-135 refueling tankers from MacDill’s 6th Air Refueling Wing and 927th Air Refueling Wing will perform a flyover of the area’s major medical centers in a homegrown salute to COVID-19 first responders. “This community goes out of their way to honor our sacrifices,” said Col. Stephen Snelson, the wing’s commander. “This is an honor for us to be able to display our gratitude to these warriors who protect our base and this community from this horrible virus.”

“Judge rules Cafe Risque entitled to federal loan” via Cindy Swirko of the Ocala Star-Banner — The ruling of a federal judge in Michigan means that Micanopy’s Cafe Risque is entitled to a federal loan to help struggling businesses during COVID-19 pandemic, a loan it was initially denied. Gainesville attorney Gary Edinger represented the restaurant with topless dancers in a lawsuit by like-minded restaurants and clubs across the country to overturn a Small Business Administration rule that sexually-oriented enterprises are not eligible for the loans. They won, not on sweeping First Amendment grounds, but on the meaning of the words “any business” in the legislation approved by Congress.

“Two Destin resorts announce reopenings” via Jim Thompson of the Northwest Florida Daily News — With some significant operational changes at least for the immediate future, two resorts are reopening Friday as the state moves to loosen restrictions imposed in the effort to control the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, Walton County commissioners are joining an effort to convince DeSantis to take other action to loosen restrictions in the state. They’re asking the governor to lift his statewide ban on short-term vacation rentals, another significant source of visitor accommodations — and tourism revenue — in the county. In the meantime, both the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa and the Henderson Park Inn, announced their reopening plans earlier this week.

“Coronavirus in the Big Bend: Calhoun sees first death; Leon County officials prepare for future” via CD Davidson-Hiers of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County has four more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which puts the county total at 275 positives, or 0.6% of the state’s total cases, according to the Florida Department of Health. The health department also reports that Calhoun County, to the west, has recorded its first death due to the virus, a 71-year-old man. The report offers few other details about the man except to say he had not recently traveled and was a Florida resident. But also on Thursday, the state health department recorded that a staffer or resident of a long-term care facility in the county had died because of the coronavirus.

“Disaster juggling: City of Tallahassee prepares for hurricane season in the coronavirus era” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee officials say they’re ready for a disaster juggling act if a tropical system impacts the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “Probably at no other time in our history have we faced such challenging times,” said Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber. “We’re not only dealing with the COVID pandemic but on top of that, we are expected to have some type of impact — if not hurricane level — some type of tropical impact during the hurricane season.” City commissioners heard from Barber and others during a virtual meeting Wednesday on staff preparations for hurricane season, which starts June 1. She noted the city is monitoring for a potential tropical system that could soon form in the Atlantic but isn’t expected to impact Tallahassee.

“Woman goes home after spending 41 days at Titusville hospital” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — After spending 41 days at Parrish Medical Center, coronavirus survivor Joy Medeiros briefly rose from her wheelchair and leaned on a second-floor railing, waving to dozens of masked well-wishers cheering her in the atrium lobby. Medeiros was admitted to the Titusville hospital on April 2 with COVID-19 and severe pneumonia. She spent 35 days on a ventilator. Medeiros also suffered from cardiac issues related to the virus. Patients who spend prolonged periods on a ventilator have about a 70% mortality rate. During Medeiros’ farewell ceremony, she received a bouquet of yellow roses. She also asked ICU personnel to autograph a sign as a keepsake.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Job losses have now hit 40% of low-income homes” via Victoria Guida of POLITICO — One in five American workers lost their jobs in March, including almost 40 percent of those in lower-income households. The data is further evidence that the economic crunch is pounding poorer Americans the hardest. It comes as the country increasingly looks to the Fed to ease the pain of the recession and the central bank itself presses Congress to do more to halt the wave of layoffs. For those who lost their job or were working fewer hours, only 64 percent expected to be able to pay off all their bills, compared to 85 percent of Americans who didn’t see their employment situation change. Yet in a sign that Americans are maintaining their optimism, 91 percent of people who lost their jobs or were furloughed said they expected to return to the same employer eventually.

“White House would likely support a new round of stimulus checks, sources say” via Kayla Tausche and Riya Bhattacharjee of CNBC — The White House would likely support another round of stimulus checks, two senior administration officials told CNBC on Thursday. The White House did not provide further comment except to release a statement which said: “As President Trump has said, we are going to ensure that we take care of all Americans so that we emerge from this challenge healthy, stronger, and with economic prosperity, which is why the White House is focused on pro-growth, middle-class tax and regulatory relief.” The House is set to vote on a $3 trillion stimulus bill to blunt the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effects on the economy and health care system.

“Carnival Corp. announces Florida layoffs and furloughs totaling nearly half of local workforce” via Rob Wile of the Miami Herald — Carnival Corp. announced a series of layoffs and furloughs that will affect more than 1,300 workers at its Florida offices. The world’s largest cruise company announced in a filing 820 positions in Florida would be eliminated out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees, with another 537 Florida employees placed on furlough. Furloughed employees would potentially return once cruising resumes. Cruise stocks have fallen about 75% year to date, but appear to have bottomed amid announcements of stronger financial positions. The announcements follow similar staff reductions by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which has furloughed 20% of its staff; and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which has shed 26% of its workforce.

“The Southeast’s biggest IHOP franchisee, based in Pinellas County, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — CFRA Holdings LLC and CFRA Tri-Cities LLC said in bankruptcy filings that as a result of state-ordered restaurant closures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they don’t have the cash to continue operations or pay their debt. The group owns 49 IHOP locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The companies’ gross revenue in 2019 was $78.25 million. The value of their assets, restaurant operations, including franchise agreements, real estate leases and equipment leases, is unknown.

“April grocery store prices made highest jump in more than 40 years” via Dalvin Brown of USA Today — Grocery store prices saw the highest month-to-month jump in more than 40 years as waves of Americans stocked up on provisions and hunkered down in April. The Labor Department released its monthly consumer price report and the data revealed a 2.6% spike in supermarket prices last month led by higher costs for meat and eggs. Americans paid 4.3% more for meats, poultry, fish and eggs, the report said, while egg prices alone spiked 16.1%. Fruits and vegetable prices ticked up 1.5%. Breakfast cereal and bakery products were 2.9% more expensive in April.

“Soaring prices, rotting crops: Coronavirus triggers global food crisis” via Yaroslav Trofimov and Lucy Craymer of The Wall Street Journal — The coronavirus pandemic hit the world at a time of plentiful harvests and ample food reserves. Yet a cascade of protectionist restrictions, transport disruptions and processing breakdowns has dislocated the global food supply and put the planet’s most vulnerable regions in particular peril. Prices for staples such as rice and wheat have jumped in many cities, in part because of panic buying set off by export restrictions imposed by countries eager to ensure sufficient supplies at home. At the same time, more people around the world are running short of money as economies contract and incomes shrivel or disappear.

“Meat plant closures mean pigs are gassed or shot instead” via Michael Corkery and David Yaffe-Bellany of The New York Times — Coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the Midwest have created a backlog of pigs that are ready for slaughter but have nowhere to go. The number of pigs being slaughtered but not used for food is staggering. In Iowa agricultural officials expect the backlog to reach 600,000 hogs over the next six weeks. In Minnesota, an estimated 90,000 pigs have been killed on farms since the meat plants began closing last month. The crisis mostly affects farmers with large pork operations who usually send pigs to be slaughtered in giant meatpacking plants run by companies like Tyson and Smithfield. But the obligation to kill the animals themselves, and then get rid of the carcasses, is wrenching.

“Hotels can ride out a cleaner, more vacant future” via Aimee Donnellan of Reuters — U.S. hotels say they bled $1.4 billion a week during the Great Lockdown. A wind-down of travel restrictions and social distancing will ease some pain. But hoteliers globally need to prepare for a year or more of radically reduced occupancy and losses. In many hotels, luxuries like minibars are gone, one hotel saw its restaurant replaced by a lobby fridge with box meals. Even when business customers return, some new habits will continue, such as enhanced hygiene protocols that require a 24-hour delay between guests to deep-clean rooms. Hotels will be lucky to run at half occupancy.

“Oil, manufacturing had best luck with pandemic loans” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Almost 75% of small businesses in a survey applied for help from a federal loan program designed to keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic, but only 38% of small businesses received any money, according to survey results the U.S. Census Bureau released. Oil extraction and mining businesses had the best success in getting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program with more than half of businesses surveyed in that sector reporting getting some help, according to the Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey. Just under half of small businesses in manufacturing and about 45% of small businesses in accommodations and food services reported receiving loans, the survey said.

“Amazon made several moves that signal shipping times are returning to normal after weeks of delays” via Annie Palmer of CNBC — Amazon is removing restrictions on nonessential items at its warehouses and restoring popular website features, marking the latest signs that it’s recovering from coronavirus-related delays. The company started informing third-party sellers Saturday that it would no longer limit new shipments of nonessential goods by quantity. Before the change, Amazon had capped the number of units that sellers could send per order to its warehouses. Amazon has weathered a series of logistical nightmares during the coronavirus outbreak, as quarantined shoppers rushed to the site, panic-buying toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

“When bars reopen, grabbing a beer will require a reservation” via Edward Ludlow of Bloomberg — The coronavirus crisis has hit bars and restaurants especially hard as more people eat and drink at home to cut infection risk. As parts of the U.S. and other countries begin reopening and consumers start to venture out, venues are looking to offer a safer experience. “Bars and wineries must operate differently as they reopen,” said Andrea Johnston, chief operating officer of San Francisco-based OpenTable. While wineries and some bars offering food have previously been on the platform, OpenTable is now available for all drinking establishments worldwide, the company said in a statement.

“Ready-to-drink booze is winning the stay-at-home drinking game” via Amanda Schuster of Bloomberg — During the third week of March — which for many was the first week of lockdown — U.S. alcoholic beverage sales spiked 55% compared with the same period last year, according to Nielsen. Online sales of alcohol that week rose a tremendous 243%. A month later, web sales had risen a further 26%, and sales in all categories of beer, wine and alcohol continued to climb into May. Spirits are the favorite, up almost 40%. Tequila and gin have been the top sellers, seeing a 75% jump in sales. However, there’s a third, big winner when it comes to lockdown drinking: premixed or “ready to drink” (RTD) cocktails.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“Lives Lost: Brothers who survived Holocaust die weeks apart” via Vanessa Gera and Randy Herschaft of The Associated Press — One survived Auschwitz, a death march and starvation. The other endured cold and hunger in a Siberian labor camp, then nearly died in a pogrom back in Poland. Alexander and Joseph Feingold chose New York City as the place to start over. It is where they became architects, lived blocks from each other and lost their wives days apart. It was there that they died four weeks apart, each alone, as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the city. Joe, 97, died April 15 of complications of COVID-19 at the same hospital where Alex, 95, succumbed to pneumonia on March 17.

— MORE CORONA —

“Bill Gates has an idea for how to get billionaires to donate more for coronavirus” via Theodore Schleifer of Vox — Gates has emerged as one of the most important leaders of the coronavirus era, building factories for future vaccines, pushing to expand testing around the world, and occasionally rebuking the president of the United States. Gates and his aides have discussed plans to possibly pool voluntary donations from over 200 billionaires and direct the money on their behalf toward the coronavirus crisis. Another, likelier idea centers on creating a “marketplace” for Giving Pledge signers, and possibly other ultrarich people who have yet to sign it, to pitch one another on projects. Either of these moves would be a stark departure from the hands-off role traditionally played by Gates’ team.

“Among the mainstays of 2020 claimed by the pandemic: Spring” via Mallika Sen of The Associated Press — By the time spring arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, the pandemic had the world firmly in its grip. The vernal equinox arrived March 19, the day California handed down the first statewide stay-at-home order in the United States. Most of the country would soon follow suit. In the coming weeks, vast swathes of humanity would be largely confined to their homes. Now, midway through spring, people are already fretting about summer. The spring of 2020 — for human beings, at least — has become the season that isn’t.

“Stopped cold: ‘Frozen’ musical on Broadway will not reopen after COVID-19” via The Associated Press — The big-budget musical “Frozen” will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking the first time an established show has been felled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney show opened in March 2018 and placed among the top five Broadway productions for both gross and attendance over both years it ran, often pulling in over $1 million, and even $2 million a week. Until now, only shows that were waiting to officially open have announced postponements or cancellations. Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers, reacted with dismay to the news and urged New York and national politicians to rescue the arts sector.

— ONE GOOD THING —

For 15 years, Adam Chester has subbed for Elton John, performing John’s parts in rehearsals with the rocker’s band. But with John sitting out the pandemic, Chester had to find another gig.

And according to The Associated Press, he did: weekly, socially distant concerts in his suburban Los Angeles cul-de-sac.

Which is how Chester has come to serenade a few dozen of his face-masked neighbors from inside a broad rectangle of rainbow chalk with “Social distance” and a heart written at its edge. They dance to John’s “Crocodile Rock” and sing along to the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

They call this “Quaranchella,” and it has become a source of community and connection at a time when they’re sorely lacking.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” said Chester’s wife, Maria, who serves as his road crew along with their two teenage sons. “It kind of organically happened because he needed to play, and it’s been evolving.”

The most recent show, on Mother’s Day eve, had a maternal theme. Chester’s own mother, who raised him alone after his father died when he was 11, sat behind him in his front yard.

Exhilarated after the concert, Chester said these Saturday night shows may outlast the quarantine era.

“I can’t imagine going back to anything normal after this,” he said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Under Trump border rules, U.S. has granted refuge to just two people since late March, records show” via Nick Miroff of The Washington Post — The Trump administration’s emergency coronavirus restrictions have shut the U.S. immigration system so tight that since March 21 just two people seeking humanitarian protection at the southern border have been allowed to stay. Department of Homeland Security officials say the emergency protocols are needed to protect Americans and migrants by reducing the number of detainees in U.S. Border Patrol holding cells and immigration jails where the infection spreads easily.

“White House: No plans for a President Nancy Pelosi if Trump, Mike Pence are incapacitated by coronavirus” via Quint Forgey of POLITICO — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed there is no procedure in place to facilitate Pelosi’s ascension to the presidency should Trump and Pence become incapacitated by the coronavirus. Pressed on whether the prospect of a Pelosi presidency should be under discussion given the new coronavirus cases at the White House, McEnany reiterated: “The president’s healthy. The vice president’s healthy. And I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating, and the American people, as well.” As speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession after Pence.

“Democrats push proxy voting amid coronavirus relief battle” via Sarah Ferris, John Bresnahan and Heather Caygle of POLITICO — House Democrats rolled out a proposed new rule to allow proxy voting, even as they prepare for a showdown within their own caucus over a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Speaker Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer released the details of their remote work plan after weeks of mounting pressure from homebound lawmakers of both parties. The proposal, known as proxy voting, would allow lawmakers to cast votes for colleagues who aren’t in the Capitol in person, marking one of the biggest changes to chamber rules in decades. Meanwhile, Pelosi and her top deputies are scrambling to unite their members behind a massive proposal that would infuse hundreds of billions of dollars into state and local governments and other social safety nets.

“GOP Senators hit the gas on Obama-era probes” via Jordain Carney of The Hill — Senate Republicans are ramping up their investigations into the Obama era as Trump readies himself for a battle this fall against the former administration’s vice president, Joe Biden. Key GOP Senators are using their committee gavels to dig into some of the biggest concerns of Trump and his allies, including Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings. The controversial probes have drawn fierce backlash from Democrats, who believe Republicans are either giving credence to conspiracy theories, unintentionally spreading Russian information or trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Rubio in line to lead a high-profile Senate committee after Richard Burr resigns” via Alex Daugherty, Brian Murphy and Emma Dumain of the Miami Herald — Rubio could be tapped to lead the Senate Intelligence Committee, among the highest-profile positions in the Senate, after chairman Burr resigned the leadership position following the FBI’s seizing of his cellphone as part of an investigation into his stock transactions. Rubio could end up leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, another high-profile slot that dovetails with his interests in Latin America and China policy. Rubio is the third-ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, after Burr and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. But Risch already leads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If Risch is tapped to lead the Intelligence Committee, that would put Rubio in line to lead the Foreign Relations Committee, which is responsible for foreign policy and the State Department.

“Justice Department investigates Blue Flame Medical after claims that it failed to provide masks to Maryland” via Tom Hamburger and Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post — The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into Blue Flame Medical, a firm created by two well-connected Republican operatives who started selling medical supplies this spring as the novel coronavirus spread across the country. Prosecutors are focused on at least two contracts that the firm signed for medical masks and other equipment with Maryland and California. A person familiar with the inquiry said that while the Justice Department is studying the transactions, there has been no indication so far that charges will be filed.

“David Rivera didn’t register as foreign agent in $50 million contract with Venezuela oil firm” via Jay Weaver and Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — When news broke of former Congressman Rivera’s $50 million contract with an oil company owned by Venezuela’s socialist government, heads turned not only because the Miami Republican has a well-earned reputation as a vocal crusader against communist Cuba. The consulting contract has also caught the interest of federal prosecutors and the FBI. Whether he broke the law is open to debate; however, former federal prosecutors and defense attorneys said Rivera should have registered as a foreign agent because he was clearly working for the Venezuelan government. His consulting contract was with the Venezuelan subsidiary of the national oil company.

“Personnel note: Facebook taps Rubio veteran Alex Burgos as Policy Communications Director” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Burgos, an early member of Rubio’s political team, was just hired as Facebook’s Director of Policy Communication. Burgos will pursue policy priorities on privacy protection, data portability, election integrity and harmful content, as laid out by Mark Zuckerberg. Burgos announced the job move on social media, first on Facebook he notes. “Today, I began an exciting new career chapter working at Facebook as Director of Policy Communications. Friday was my last day at TechNet where, for the past three years, it was my honor to represent this great organization and its member companies in our nation’s capital,” he wrote. He will continue to be based out of Washington, D.C.

— STATEWIDE —

“Democrats take rare shot at Wilton Simpson in demand for Special Session” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Florida Democratic Party made a rare attack on an individual Republican state legislator. While the FDP has trained most of its fire at the Governor for one perceived misstep or another during the current coronavirus crisis, they turned their turrets toward Simpson for saying Florida’s budget, relatively speaking, is in “good shape” considering two months of lockdown-driven economic downturn. Simpson did not rule out a special session under certain circumstances. DeSantis isn’t pushing for a Special Session just yet either, agreeing with Simpson that variables are in play.

“Annette Taddeo seeks answers on stalled unemployment claims” via Florida Politics staff reports — Taddeo is authoring a letter to the state seeking to ensure individuals are not denied unemployment compensation if they are failing to seek new work. Prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak, out-of-work Floridians were required to submit proof they were searching for a new job in order to receive benefits from the state. The Department of Economic Opportunity waived those requirements as the state’s job market collapsed during the COVID-19 crisis. Still, Taddeo says multiple constituents have reported being denied access to those benefits because they are not searching for a job, despite the waiver.

“Illegal burn barrel sparked Florida Panhandle wildfire that destroyed homes, officials say” via The Associated Press — Officials say a Florida Panhandle man who set up an illegal burn barrel on his property caused a wildfire that torched approximately 343 acres of wild lands and damaged or destroyed about 59 homes. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 58-year-old Allen Smith was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts. Investigators say Smith had been burning prohibited materials in a barrel behind his Santa Rosa Beach home on May 5 and didn’t fully extinguish the illegal fire before leaving it unattended. The remaining hot materials escaped into the surrounding dry vegetation and caused it to ignite.

“Chris Nocco named to Homeland Security’s Advisory Council” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Advisory Council provides the Department of Homeland Security real-time recommendations on decision making. The group also gives advice for creating and implementing national safety policies using research and policy analysis. “It is an honor to be appointed to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. I believe I can provide a strong voice from Florida,” Nocco said. “I have an interest in tying the security of our community, state, and nation together as we have to develop innovative measures to address cyber and grid security, sharing information and intelligence, drone technology, and redefining security initiatives in the health care realm to include mental health, addiction, and pandemics.”

Appointed — Jennifer Swenson to the Polk County Court.

— 2020 —

“Not even the people ranting about ‘Obamagate’ know what it is” via Jeremy Stahl of Slate — The president was asked about tweets he had written in reference to “Obamagate” and the “biggest political crime in American history.” The fact that Trump himself is unable to describe the “political crime” of which he is accusing Obama in plain English would seem to indicate that there is no such crime. The origins of “Obamagate” come from a Trump tweet on March 4, 2017, about six weeks after his inauguration. The allegation that Obama spied on Trump turned out to be a lie, which the president conceded two years later, but it did cause a feeding frenzy in the mainstream press. More importantly, for Trump’s purposes, it set the entire conservative political, legal, and media apparatus on a yearslong quest to vindicate Trump’s claims and pin all of Trump’s legal woes on the former president.

“As Joe Biden Veep search ramps up, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar get a close look” via Sean Sullivan, Annie Linskey and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Biden is conducting an unusually open and public search for a running mate, promising to pick a woman, disclosing that he is looking at about a dozen choices and even confirming specific names, all as contenders jockey for the job in plain sight. According to a half-dozen people in frequent contact with the campaign, Klobuchar and Harris are emerging as early leaders in the eyes of top Biden allies. Klobuchar and Harris are seen as tested politicians who experienced the rigors of a national campaign alongside Biden during the Democratic primaries, understand the inner workings of Congress and are ideologically similar to the presumptive nominee.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Three months out, the Republican primary in CD 13 is heating up” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Republican primary in Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been heating up as of late and is becoming the swing-seat GOP primary to watch in Florida. Five candidates qualified last month: George Buck, Sheila Griffin, Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki and Sharon Newby. Buck is hoping for a rematch with incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, to whom he lost in a landslide 15-point defeat in 2018. Both Griffin and Newby have had relatively quiet campaigns. Luna, however, entered the race with a splash last September. She comes from the hard-core pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party and quickly locked up endorsements from high-profile Trump allies. Makki, a lawyer, is a former Capitol Hill staffer and lobbyist who has been leading in both fundraising and endorsements since she entered the race last June.

“By not denouncing anti-Semitism, Marcie Adkins enables it” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Adkins’ social media accounts are mostly benign, though she’s allowed a cancerous segment of the Brevard community to spread hate and bigotry. One of her supporters recently posted, on Adkins’ public page, that Fine should “go back to Israel.” The comment was liked by at least one other supporter. Despite her campaign’s claim that it was quickly removed, it remained for days. Fine was enraged. He recently called for Adkins to condemn the comment. Yet rather than meet the low bar for basic human decency, Adkins found a way to limbo under it by pleading ignorance. By choosing not to denounce the comment, she has given it her tacit approval.

“Interest spreading for Amy Mercado’s HD 48 seat” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Tony Tsonis, a strategic planning manager in the hotel industry, filed to run in late April before Mercado made her surprise announcement she was going to run for Orange County Property Appraiser instead of seeking another term. Nelson Pena of Orlando, who runs a real estate management company and a motivational consultancy, filed to run. Samuel Vilchez Santiago of Orlando, a member of the Orange County Charter Review Commission, also filed to run. Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Daisy Morales has indicated that she is considering entering the contest. Democrats have a pretty strong advantage in voter registration in the district, which covers parts of southern and eastern Orange County, including parts of east Orlando.

“Here we go again: Margaret Good may have violated federal election law” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Evidence suggests Good is using her state representative office resources to support her campaign for Congress. Screenshots show at various times Good’s campaign Facebook page listed Good’s state office phone number as contact info. Kay Mathers, Good’s District Secretary, was listed as an administrator for the page. And several times, posts have encouraged followers to call Good’s state office or have shared letters sent in her capacity as an elected official. The criticism comes weeks after Good came under fire for participating in a tele-Town Hall illegally paid for by a state political committee.

“Pete Buttigieg PAC backs Christine Hunschofsky in HD 96” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Buttigieg’s political action committee is endorsing Mayor Hunschofsky of Parkland in her bid for House District 96. Wednesday, Buttigieg’s PAC Win the Era announced 22 endorsements of federal and state candidates across the country. “Mayor Christine Hunchofsky is in it for the right reasons,” Buttigieg said. “Having guided her community of Parkland as it responded to unspeakable tragedy, she has a deep understanding of the fundamental humanity of politics and leadership at its best. Her on-the-ground perspective and personal empathy will make her an excellent legislator, and I’m proud to support her campaign for State Representative.” Hunschofsky served during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

“Holly Raschein endorses Jim Mooney as HD 120 successor” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Raschein has endorsed Mooney in the three-way GOP primary to succeed her in House District 120. “After spending nearly two decades working for District 120, first as a legislative aide and then as your Representative, I know what it takes to effectively represent this unique constituency. I am confident that Jim Mooney is the only person in the race with the knowledge, experience and passion for service that is necessary to carry out this role. Jim has earned my wholehearted endorsement,” Raschein said. Mooney, and Islamorada Village Council Member, faces Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Alexandria Suarez in the HD 120 primary. Democrat Clint Jay Barras is currently running unopposed for his party’s nomination.

“Nikki Fried endorses Josh Rydell in Broward State Attorney race” via Ryan Nichol of Florida Politics — Agriculture Commissioner Fried is backing Coconut Creek Commissioner Rydell in the 2020 contest to be Broward County’s next State Attorney. “During my time as an assistant public defender in Alachua County, I saw firsthand how broken and unfair our state’s criminal justice system can be,” Fried said. “That’s why I’m supporting Joshua Rydell for State Attorney. He understands the serious problems facing the system and I know he’ll bring a fresh approach to keeping Broward County safe while also working to end mass incarceration, reduce recidivism and stop discriminatory sentencing.”

— TOP OPINION —

“The pandemic broke America” via Nicholas Johnston of Axios — Eight weeks into this nation’s greatest crisis since World War II, we seem no closer to a national strategy to reopen the nation, rebuild the economy and defeat the coronavirus. The response is being hobbled by the same trends that have impacted so much of our lives: growing income inequality, the rise of misinformation, lack of trust in institutions, the rural/urban divide and hyper-partisanship. We’re not even seeing the same threat from the virus. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to be worried about getting seriously ill, while Republicans are more likely to think the death counts are too high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the crown jewel of the globe’s public health infrastructure, has been sidelined. More than two thirds of Americans say it’s unlikely they would use a cell phone-based contact tracing program established by the federal government, a key component of a testing regime to control the virus.

— OPINIONS —

“COVID-19 looks like a hinge in history” via Lawrence Summers of the Financial Times — The coronavirus crisis will still be considered a seminal event for generations from now. Students of the future will learn of its direct effects and of the questions it brings into sharp relief much as those of today learn about the 1914 assassination of the Archduke, the 1929 stock market crash, or the 1938 Munich Conference. This crisis is a massive global event in terms of its impact. For all of the Trump administration’s manifest failures, the US has not been a particularly poor performer compared to the rest of the west. The idea that China would be airlifting basic health equipment to the US would have been inconceivable even a year ago. If the 21st century turns out to be an Asian century as the 20th was an American one, the pandemic may well be remembered as the turning point.

“Best time to reopen? Economists are just guessing” via Noah Smith of Bloomberg Opinion — The U.S. is being roiled by the debate over how long to keep stay-at-home orders in place. Epidemiological experts tend to believe that although some activities can resume, most shutdowns should remain in place until the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control and suppression regimes — testing, contact tracing and other preventive measures — can be put in place. Based on current trajectories, that could take many places another month and even longer for a few. Conservatives, meanwhile, have mostly begun to agitate for immediate reopening. Enter the economists. Economists are used to dealing with uncertainty and complex systems. They’re also used to the idea of trade-offs — among the reasons the profession is known as the dismal science.

“Congress should not bail out fiscally irresponsible states with COVID-19 relief” via Skylar Zander for the Miami Herald — The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tragedy for our nation, but some states are now trying to use this crisis to force taxpayers to pay for years of irresponsible spending. The death and destruction from this pandemic has disrupted our lives and devastated businesses big and small, causing layoffs and threatening millions of families’ livelihoods. The federal government has already provided at least $1.8 trillion in assistance to state governments intended to support individuals, businesses and states that were directly impacted by COVID-19. Although the majority of recipients are genuinely in need, some state-level officials are trying to take advantage of the assistance to bail them out of decades of fiscal mismanagement. Our state’s congressional delegation should reject these claims.

“Florida’s unemployed need a champion, not coupon-cutting advice from Rick Scott” via Frank Cerabino for The Palm Beach Post — The economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is a time for leaders with compassion to step forward. Unfortunately, we Floridians are stuck with U.S. Sen. Scott. Scott’s griping about a provision in the CARES Act that temporarily adds $600 a week to the unemployment insurance workers already get from their state. Scott called paying the unemployed this much money “a big problem.” I would like to offer another perspective about those unemployed people that Scott is so concerned about. For starters, Scott seems to be under the impression that the Florida he governed for eight years through 2018 is some model state when it comes to employment. No, it was an embarrassment.

“Fewer reports of child abuse during shutdown doesn’t mean less abuse is happening” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Reports of child abuse are going down in Florida, but don’t go thinking that means fewer children are being abused. It more likely means that teachers, day care workers, athletics coaches and after-school counselors aren’t around to spot and report signs that a child might be suffering mental or physical abuse at home. Sidelining the watchers is yet another disconcerting consequence of the coronavirus shutdown. Statewide, the number of abuse reports in March was just below 25,000, about 10% fewer than in March 2019 and the lowest total for March since 2014. The number of March reports for Central Florida was 6,754, again the lowest number for that month in six years.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

DeSantis visits Jacksonville to announce he’s lifting some of the restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Currently, we are in Phase One. In Phase Two, people from vulnerable populations would still be asked to self-isolate, but groups of up to 50 people would be permitted, as long as they practice social distancing. Phase Two also allows for increased restaurant capacity, as well as the reopening of gyms, schools, and bars.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Monday is a big day in South Florida — Miami-Dade and Broward counties will relax their stay-at-home orders and begin reopening businesses. They’re the last counties in the state to enter what has been called “Phase One” of Florida’s grand reopening.

— Sunrise takes another deep dive into the state workers’ comp system. It’s been a nightmare for workers trying to file a claim. An attorney with the National Employment Law Project says it’s doing exactly what it was designed to do: Save money for business by making the unemployment system so frustrating that people will decide its simply not worth the effort.

— Checking in with two Florida Men: one is a pro-Trump Congressman who unknowingly filed a bill that could hurt the President. The other is a 36-year-old who wanted to fight a child.

To listen, click on the image below:

— LISTEN UP —

Dishonorable Mention: State Rep. Chris Latvala, activist Becca Tieder, Ernest Hooper and communications expert Dr. Karla Mastracchio discuss politics and culture. Tampa political power couple Bob and Carrie Henriquez visit the pod to talk about Florida’s soft reopen. Carrie explains what the bicycle brigade does in Seminole Heights and her involvement. The issues with Florida’s unemployment system has brought controversy between where the issues started. With both Rick Scott and DeSantis eyeing a 2024 Presidential run, who would make the better candidate? What’s Nikki Fried’s next step in 2022?

Inside Florida Politics from GateHouse Florida: DeSantis continued his push to reopen Florida, with barbershops and hair salons in the next wave of businesses that were allowed to welcome customers again. Journalists Zac Anderson, John Kennedy and Antonio Fins discuss how the Governor’s reopening strategy is proceeding, a push to exempt businesses from liability if their customers contract the coronavirus and a new attack ad that is being aired in Florida against Trump by fellow Republicans.

podcastED: Step Up For Students President Doug Tuthill speaks with Ashley Berner, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and associate professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, about the value of content-based curriculum and the benefits of intentionally building knowledge content rather than merely reinforcing skills. Among the questions Berner answers is one that is a driving question behind her work: How can a more vibrant education curriculum level the playing field for greater equity?

The New Abnormal from host Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast: Republican lawyer George Conway reveals to Wilson and Jong-Fast what irks him the most about Trump, and how he’s managed to troll the President so hard, so well. (Spoiler alert: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale accidentally gave Conway the idea.) The hosts also discuss comic opera dictatorships, Facebook’s about-face, and the man who chews Trump’s food.

The Yard Sign with host Jonathan Torres: The weekly political podcast offers a unique perspective on local, state, and national news and politics with young professional conservatives discussing the political news of the day. This week, Torres, Anibal David Cabrera and Jake Hoffman speak with special guest Jessica Fernandez. Topics include Arbery, Michael Flynn’s case closed, the vote-by-mail debate and an update on coronavirus.

— WEEKEND TV —

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

Florida This Week on Tampa Bay’s WEDU: Moderator Rob Lorei hosts a roundtable featuring Orlando Sentinel columnist and reporter Steve Bousquet; USF Health College of Public Health Dean Donna Petersen, who serves as chair of the COVID-19 Task Force and Travis Kaiser, manager and partner of Daily Eats.

In Focus with Allison Walker-Torres on Bay News 9: Remains on hiatus due to coronavirus.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando and Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: An exclusive one-on-one with former Vice President Joe Biden about his run for President and the coronavirus. Also, an interview with former Attorney General Pam Bondi about her work for Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Host Gary Yordon talks with pollster Steve Vancore and Berneice Cox of the United Way.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jacksonville University President Tim Cost, former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown and Jacksonville City Council Member Dr. Ron Salem.

This Week in South Florida on WPLG-Local10 News (ABC): Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, University of Miami President Julio Frenk and Jack Studiale, Owner of Tropical Acres Steak House.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Pro sports returning to South Florida in June as NASCAR schedules 4 races in Homestead” via David Wilson of the Miami Herald — Professional sports continue to return to action in South Florida, now with competitive events at the highest level. NASCAR will be running a series of races next month at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The speedway will host four races June 13 and 14, culminating with Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14. The races will be held without any fans in attendance in Homestead more than three months after the speedway was scheduled to host its annual NASCAR race weekend. The Dixie Vodka 400, the annual NASCAR Cup Series race held in South Florida, was scheduled to run in March along with other races. Now the track is part of NASCAR’s fan-less restart plan, which begins Sunday in Darlington, South Carolina.

“ACC Commissioner John Swofford still anticipates a 2020 college sports season” via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat — Along with the rest of the commissioners of major intercollegiate conferences, Swofford has been thrown into a situation unlike any in recent history with the world largely shut down to the coronavirus pandemic. The lack of clarity regarding the situation in college athletics and when it will be resolved has left administrators at the conference and school level having to create myriad contingency plans for every possibility. Even in a time with so many unknowns, Swofford’s overarching message was one of positivity. He sees the many potential scenarios the conference and the NCAA are simultaneously working on as a guide toward finding the correct one to implement depending on how things proceed. “I just think the time will come sooner rather than later when we can get back to sports,” Swofford said.

“Rays pitcher Blake Snell says he isn’t playing if MLB is paying reduced salary” via WTSP staff writer — Rays pitcher Snell said getting back in the game for less than his salary is “just not worth it” because there is still the risk of contracting coronavirus. His comments come after MLB owners reportedly approved a proposal on how to move forward with games during the pandemic. This proposal, however, would shorten the season. Teams will propose that players receive the percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues MLB receives during the regular-season and postseason, which likely will be among the most contentious aspects of the proposal during negotiations with the players’ association. “Like, I’m sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I’m making is way lower,” he said in the video.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to scribe Jeff Billman and former congressional candidate Eric Lynn.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson. Has an idea of how to get more people like him to contribute to the coronavirus because