Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.21.23

The Florida Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Fly-In today and Wednesday in the Capital City.

The event will feature the reveal of the influential business group’s priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session alongside insights on Florida’s economic, political and legislative landscape.

More than a few influential politicians will take the stage as well.

The speaker lineup includes Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

The latest additions to the lineup, announced last week, include Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who are sponsoring priority legislation that would expand school choice scholarship eligibility to all Florida families.

Also expected to address the crowd of business leaders are Senate Majority Leader Ben Albritton, a future Senate President, as well Rep. Tommy Gregory, Fiona McFarland and Bobby Payne.

The Fly-In will be held at the Hyatt House Tallahassee Capitol, 1100 Railroad Ave. More information, including a full agenda, is available on the Florida Chamber website.

___

AARP Florida announced a pair of new hires who will bolster the organization’s communications and outreach efforts.

The association’s Tallahassee office will add Allison Chavez as Associate State Director of Communications; Jill Auld is coming on as Associate State Director of Outreach & Engagement in Jacksonville.

“AARP Florida is continuing to grow, and we are excited to welcome these talented individuals to our staff team,” said AARP Florida Director of Communications Jamie Mongiovi said.

“Allison’s vast experience in strategic communications and public relations will be critically important as we continue to share AARP’s story with our members, volunteers and stakeholders across Florida. I am delighted to have her join our strong team of communicators.”

Chavez is a strategic communications expert and a Tallahassee native who most recently served as the Public Affairs Manager at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. She previously held positions at The Zimmerman Agency and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

Auld, meanwhile, is a Jacksonville native who volunteers for a variety of organizations including the Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida, Women’s Giving Alliance and JSC Noles In Action. The FSU alum holds a master’s degree in social work and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

“I am thrilled to welcome these new members to AARP Florida. Jill’s incredible experience in the nonprofit space will be an asset to the Jacksonville area and AARP’s work in the Sunshine State,” AARP Florida Director of State Operations Dionne Polite said.

___

Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers (FCCC) is promoting Morgan Parrish to deputy director of Government Relations.

“We are very proud to elevate Morgan to this new role within our association,” said Jason Harrell, FCCC Director of Government Relations.

“Since joining our office, Morgan has proven herself to be a valuable part of our team. She brings extensive relationships and experience, and we’re excited to have her be a more integral piece of the legislative work we pursue on behalf of Florida’s clerks of court and comptrollers.”

In her new position, Parrish will take on an enhanced leadership role in FCCC’s advocacy and legislative program and assist in the development and implementation of clerks and comptrollers’ legislative priorities.

Parrish joined FCCC in 2021, starting as Legislative Manager before moving up to Senior Government Relations Manager last year.

She previously served as a Legislative Aide in the office of Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka and as a staffer in the office of former Senate President Bill Galvano.

___

Welcome to the world — Wellsley “Wells” Robert Greer, the beautiful baby boy of Taylor and Samantha (Sexton) Greer. Taylor came into this world on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 12:25 p.m. Mama and baby are doing great!

“But for the incredible support of Corcoran Partners, I’m not sure how we’d be navigating this blessing of a season and balancing Session,” Samantha messaged. “Grateful to be spending the next few months loving on Baby Wells in Tampa. Big shoutout to the round-the-clock care (cardiologists, nurses, food service team, pediatricians, support staff, etc.) at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital. They were wonderful!”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ZelenskyyUa: Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

—@ZTPEtrizzo: The (Ron) DeSantis/(Donald) Trump war is getting ugly. This morning, DeSantis held a book tour stop, which Trumpworld quickly attacked. “His Twitter bots can’t show up to events?” one Trumpworld consultant said, mocking the crowd size. A (Steve) Bannon-ally bashed the event over being a “sausage fest.”

—@AGGancarski: Watching Rumble streams of @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr right now and if the chat is any indication, it’s no wonder why @GovRonDeSantis 2024 unfavorables are going up. The attacks are leaving a mark.

Tweet, tweet:

Had a great time with the family at FSU for college baseball opening day! pic.twitter.com/yxwE6CI9hS — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 18, 2023

—@GrayRohrer: We need to have a national conversation on whether Presidents Day is a proper holiday with PTO for everybody or not. This stuff where 20% of the populace has off is no good. It’s like the Rapture happened out here today.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of anniversary of Russia’s invasion” via Alexander Ward and Jonathan Lemire of POLITICO — Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, arriving in a show of support for the war-torn nation and statement of defiance ahead of the anniversary of the war Russia launched.

Biden arrived at 8 a.m. local time and the presidential motorcade drove to Mariinsky Palace, where he was met by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife.

Biden said the purpose of his visit was to signal the United States was “not leaving” Kyiv during the conflict.

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said during a joint address with Zelenskyy.

The shock appearance happened under immense secrecy. U.S. officials had expressed concerns that Biden couldn’t fly into Ukraine or take a ten-hour train ride without immense risk to the host nation or himself. Ensuring the President’s safety was a near-impossible endeavor, those officials said, though they acknowledged Biden had long wanted to go Kyiv. Hours in advance of the trip, U.S. officials notified their Russian counterparts that the President would be going for the purposes of “deconfliction.”

“This was a risk that Joe Biden wanted to take,” said Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director. “It’s important to him to show up even when it’s hard, and he directed his team to make it happen, no matter how challenging the logistics.”

All told, Biden remained on the ground for roughly five hours. It was his eighth trip to Kyiv. This time, he was flanked by a handful of staffers, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan. “Each time more significant,” Biden said.

“Ron DeSantis downplays Russia threat after Biden visit” via Olivia Olander of POLITICO — DeSantis, responding to the surprise news that Biden had arrived in Kyiv, downplayed Russia’s military threat to greater Europe as “third-rate” and criticized the administration’s aid to Ukraine as a “blank-check policy.” “The fear of Russia going into NATO countries and all that and steamrolling, you know, that has not even come close to happening,” DeSantis said. “I think they’ve shown themselves to be a third-rate military power.” The U.S. has determined Russia is committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Saturday, a year into the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

—“DeSantis warns against ‘proxy war’ with China in Ukraine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— DESANTISY LAND —

“A new nonprofit group is helping DeSantis go national” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The nonprofit organization, called “And to the Republic,” hosted three events DeSantis held Monday in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, where he spoke before law enforcement officers. A person familiar with the group said it was “proud to help host the events today featuring Governor Ron DeSantis that put a spotlight on those state policies that are working and those that are clearly not working.” … Corporate records in Michigan show that the new group, which has also launched a bare-bones website, formed on Jan. 30. The outfit is overseen by Tori Sachs, a Michigan-based Republican strategist who has been a longtime adviser to GOP Rep. John James. Sachs has also worked for several conservative issue advocacy groups, including Michigan Freedom Fund and Michigan Rising Action.

“DeSantis visits New York on tour meant to show he is tough on crime” via Emma G. Fitzsimmons of The New York Times — DeSantis traveled to New York City, kicking off a tour meant to highlight the issue of crime in Democratic-led cities in an apparent attempt to position himself as a law-and-order candidate in a presidential campaign he has yet to announce. Speaking to law enforcement officials at a restaurant in the Republican stronghold of Staten Island, DeSantis said that “woke” cities like New York were taking the wrong approach to fighting crime. “Those woke approaches to crime and law and order and being anti-police, those policies have failed,” DeSantis said in a live interview on Fox News from the event. “Florida’s policies have succeeded.”

“DeSantis says tour of out-of-state police unions is ‘recruitment’ mission” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor is contending his multicity tour to talk to police unions doesn’t have anything to do with aspirations of higher office. It’s about the “recruitment” of unhappy officers from other states to let them know “they have a home in Florida.” “We’ve put a lot of money into police recruitment. It’s been very successful. And so, we want to let people know we’re here. We’ve got a lot of great benefits. You’ll be appreciated and you’ll have policies that work,” he said on “Fox & Friends.” “It’s important to admit that these left-wing policies have failed. They’ve empowered criminals. They’ve put the public at risk. They put law enforcement officers at risk. And so, I think that this experiment has concluded and we need to move in the direction where across the board from sea to shining sea, we have a commitment to respect for law enforcement and for law and order.”

—”DeSantis visits Elmhurst as part of visit aimed at showing he’s pro-police” via Hank Sanders of the Chicago Tribune

Shot — “DeSantis: People don’t want ‘agenda being shoved down their throats’” via Salena Zito of the New York Post — “Virtually every major institution in our country is attempting to impose a ‘progressive’ agenda on society,” the Governor tells The Post. “Florida strives to protect the ability of its citizens to live their lives free from this agenda being shoved down their throats.” Now he is giving Trump a run for his money in nearly every national and state poll about a possible presidential run. He is also leading over Biden in a head-to-head matchup. “Too much power has accumulated in DC and the result is a detached administrative state that rules over us and imposes its will on us,” DeSantis said. “While there are a host of things that need to be done to re-constitutionalize government, parceling out federal agencies to other parts of the country could help reduce the negative effects of this accumulation of power.”

Chaser — “DeSantis’ use of government power to implement agenda worries some conservatives” via Steve Contorno, Jeff Zeleny and Fredreka Schouten of CNN — DeSantis has made freedom his calling card, but some conservatives have become skeptical of how liberally the Republican leader is using government power to impose his will. Among GOP donors, leading conservative voices and even some supporters, there is a growing concern that DeSantis has overstepped in his fight against “wokeness” as he seeks to shore up conservative support ahead of a highly anticipated 2024 campaign for President. Several potential rivals for the GOP nomination have seized on DeSantis’ brash approach and top-heavy governing style to draw sharp contrasts with the popular Republican.

—“Scott Walker calls DeSantis better positioned, compared to his own White House campaign” via Max Greenwood of The Hill

“Florida’s a battleground but not for votes. It’s the civil rights left vs. anti-woke right” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — As protesters marched to the Florida Capitol for the second rally in three weeks to oppose what they say is DeSantis’ “assault” on Black history, the state’s battle over the future of education started to take shape as a war over the future of civil rights in America. On one side is DeSantis and the Republican-led Legislature, with coaching from Christopher Rufo of the conservative Manhattan Institute. On the other side are Florida’s Black leaders and national civil rights activists like Al Sharpton. They vow to ignite voter energy and unleash a grassroots movement to remind people that “this is not 1963. It’s 2023.”

—“Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes” via Brett Samuels of The Hill

“Florida education officials discuss SAT alternative focused on ‘Western tradition’” via Ana Ceballos and Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — As DeSantis and Florida Republican leaders explore alternatives to the College Board’s AP classes and tests, top state officials have been meeting with the founder of an education testing company supporters say is focused on the “great classical and Christian tradition.” The Classic Learning Test, founded in 2015, is used primarily by private schools and home schooling families and is rooted in the classical education model, which focuses on the “centrality of the Western tradition.”

“DeSantis’ attack on schools borrows from conservative think tanks” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis has mounted an all-out assault on what he calls “trendy ideologies” in education, vowing to defund programs designed to increase minority enrollment and retention at the state’s universities and colleges as he considers a run for President in 2024. His agenda and other new Florida measures he has pushed through appear to be part of a nationwide trend of conservative states adopting laws restricting public schools and universities from teaching about systemic racism, critical race theory, sexism and LGBTQ subjects. At least 15 states passed similar legislation last year and 26 others were looking at bills to restrict those lessons.

—“DeSantis’ yearbook reveals he didn’t always hate AP” via Jake Lahut and Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast

—“Christopher Rufo claims a degree from “Harvard.” Umm … not quite” via Daniel Strauss of The New Republic

—“DeSantis team rips Andrea Mitchell’s claim he does not want slavery taught: ‘Maliciously intent on deceiving’” via Joe Silverstein of Fox News

“DeSantis, pointing to newly passed law, wants judge to toss migrant lawsuit” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging his controversial migrant relocation program, citing a new law the Republican-controlled Legislature approved. The 17-page motion points out that a law passed during a recent Special Session wiped out last year’s budget provision that was used to pay for the transport of nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last September. The new measure passed by the Legislature approved all previous expenses associated with the program and switched control from the Department of Transportation to the state’s emergency management division.

“Miami Herald wins Polk Award for investigation into DeSantis’ migrant flights” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — The Miami Herald’s coverage of DeSantis’ involvement in arranging to send two planes with 49 South American migrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas in September won the George Polk Award in the political reporting category. Long Island University on Monday also announced the winners of the George Polk Awards in 14 other categories for reporting in 2022. The journalism awards honor investigative and enterprise reporting across newspapers, magazines, television, radio and online news organizations.

“In push to the right, Florida cities and counties become focus for DeSantis and lawmakers” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — After pulling state government, schools and universities to the far right, DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature are homing in on a new target, with city and county governments now in the crosshairs. With the Legislature set to begin its two-month Session March 7, efforts are underway to inject more partisan politics in local elections, restrict city and county investments, erase some community regulations, and enact policies favoring business and development interests, longtime allies of the Florida Republican Party. “We’ve seen an intensified effort to try and wrest more and more control from local governments,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. “The atmosphere is rich right now for more of these measures.”

This clown — “Laura Loomer fights changes to ‘resign to run’ law that would benefit DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Failed congressional candidate Loomer doesn’t want to make DeSantis’ decision to run for President easier. The Lady Lake Republican wants Republican Party of Florida leaders to take up resolutions opposing changes to Florida’s “resign to run” law. She said it’s important the party take that stance as DeSantis considers a White House run less than halfway into his second term as Governor. She’s attending the Republican Party of Florida annual meeting in Orlando and handing out copies of a resolution on the matter. It calls out DeSantis by name and says his priority needs to be the state of Florida. “Ron DeSantis is obligated to the electors of the State of Florida to serve the entire four years of his second term as he was elected to serve,” the resolution states.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Democrats brace as GOP preps to move bills on guns, school vouchers” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida’s Democratic lawmakers are girding for a tough week as Republicans in charge of the Legislature are set to advance bills loathed by Democrats: one measure legalizing concealed carry without a permit and another allowing every family to receive a voucher for private K-12 schooling. “Senate Democrats are ready to fight,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. “It’s going to be a very busy week.” The Senate’s version of the permitless carry bill also includes provisions aimed at beefing up safety at K-12 schools. The bill is up for a vote in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee Monday afternoon.

“Florida Senate panel advances permitless carry bill” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — The Florida Senate on Monday took its first step toward passing legislation that would remove the requirement that people have state permits to carry concealed firearms, a move that gun rights activists have long sought but for the first time appears to have political momentum. The Senate bill (SB 150), sponsored by state Sen. Jay Collins, not only removes the state permit requirement but also beefs up a series of school safety measures aimed at preventing school shootings. During a two-hour hearing of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, though, lawmakers focused on the permit elements of the bill, which have been by far the most controversial.

What John Kirtley is reading — “Home-schoolers want no part in voucher expansion bill” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — When Florida Republican leaders rolled out their newest plan for more school vouchers in January, they made sure that home education families would be included. After reviewing the specifics, many home schooling organizations are saying thanks, but no thanks. “We want home education programs to be treated separately and not be confused with families that choose to take the education savings account,” said T.J. Schmidt, senior counsel for the Home School Legal Defense Association.

“Proposed bill puts employers offering trans coverage on hook for reversal treatment” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Businesses that pay for workers to travel to other states for gender-affirming surgery would also need to pay to have the effects reversed if the employee so desires, according to legislation filed in the Senate. The “Reverse Woke Act” (SB 952) states employers would be on the hook for the reverse surgery whether the employees still worked at the company or not. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, the bill sponsor, said Floridians should not be “political pawns” to a “leftist agenda” promoting a certain ideology.

“Senate panel OK’s bill exempting Medicaid patients with mental health disorders from ‘step therapy’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A Senate panel approved a measure allowing Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental illness to bypass “fail first” procedures, which require people to try less expensive options before “stepping up” to drugs that cost more. The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday passed SB 112 unanimously. Its counterpart (HB 183) has been referenced to the House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee. The bill defines serious mental illness as “psychiatric disorders as bipolar disorders, including hypomanic, manic, depressive and mixed-feature episodes; depression in childhood or adolescence; and major depressive disorders, including single and recurrent depressive episodes.”





— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Bills target ‘political loyalty tests’ in college diversity efforts” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s public colleges and universities would be barred from basing hiring, promotion and admissions decisions on a person’s statements and actions regarding race or political ideologies, under newly filed bills in the state House and Senate. … The legislation also would require the Board of Governors to create an “Office of Public Policy Events” with satellite offices at each of the state’s 12 public universities. The new entity would facilitate debates, forums and lectures representing “widely held views on opposing sides of the most widely discussed public policy issues of the day.” It also would be required to maintain a publicly accessible calendar of events and keep recordings of each one. The calendars would be reported to the governor and Legislature.

“Florida Republican, following DeSantis’ lead: Make it easier to sue media outlets” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — The measure, HB 951, would change who counts as a public figure. The bill would make it more difficult for defendants to argue the person suing is a public figure — in turn making it easier for the person bringing their suit to win their case. Filed by Rep. Alex Andrade, the bill would also broaden people’s access to Florida courts in defamation cases. Floridians would be able to sue publishers over alleged defamatory content in any county where they accessed the material. If passed, the bill would also create new legal hurdles for publishers in defamation cases. The measure would make it so statements by anonymous sources are presumed false for the purposes of bringing a suit against a publisher. And outlets that fail to “verify or corroborate an alleged defamatory statement” would be demonstrating actual malice under the bill.

“‘Public has a right to know’: Lawmakers seek to open Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records” via Carol Marbin Miller of the Miami Herald — Frustrated by several failed attempts to pry open the records from a Palm Beach County grand jury that examined the activities of Epstein, and then charged him only with minor offenses, two lawmakers have filed legislation to force the documents’ release. The two Florida legislators have introduced a bill that would make it possible to loosen the grip of grand jury secrecy in the Epstein case without weakening state laws that protect the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings. State Sen. Tina Polsky introduced the proposed legislation. At the moment, the bill has not been assigned to committees in either chamber; legislative staff members have yet to weigh in on it.

“Football player turned lawmaker wants to ban fans from rushing field or throwing objects” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Sen. Corey Simon wants to penalize fans who violate the field of play by throwing things at players during a game or storming the field to celebrate a big win. The former NFL defensive tackle who won a National Championship at Florida State University wants to levy first-degree misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine, for knowingly entering the field of play or space reserved for a performance before, during and after the event. Simon has teamed up with Rep. Taylor Yarkosky to define prohibited conduct at live events, including where members of the public cannot go during a scheduled event.

“Nursing homes list funding increase, scope of practice expansion on 2023 legislative wish list” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Florida Health Care Association’s (FHCA) legislative wish list includes pitches for more money and to expand the scope of practice for some certified nursing assistants (CNAs). The FHCA hopes to accomplish those goals during the upcoming 2023 Regular Session that begins March 7. Surprisingly, restricting lawsuits did not make the cut. Immediate attempts to contact the FHCA for comment on its wish list were unsuccessful.

“Dave Weldon files for open state House seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Weldon is plotting a return to politics. The Indialantic Republican has filed to succeed state Rep. Thad Altman in House District 32. Altman, also an Indialantic Republican, cannot seek another term because of term limits. “State legislatures are the best protection against the dysfunction and big government overreach that has infected Washington, D.C. today,” Weldon said. “I am running for the Florida House to protect our rights and liberties and tackle the critical issues facing our families.” The proven fundraiser is the first to enter the contest for the open seat, and brings with him some significant name recognition. — LEG. SKED. —

Assignment editors — Sen. Book and Rep. Kelly Skidmore will join student advocates and Leon County School Board members for a news conference to discuss how the Learning with Dignity bills (SB 334/HB 389) will address the issue of period poverty: Noon, 4th Floor Rotunda and via Facebook livestream.

Assignment editors — Leader Fentrice Driskell and a host of Democratic elected lawmakers will join Florida Students Demand Action volunteers, FSU and FAMU student leaders, and other gun safety groups for a news conference about the dangers of the Permitless Carry Bill, PCS for HB 543: 12:30 p.m., Florida Historic Capitol Steps. This event will be livestreamed and archived on The Florida Channel.

— The Revenue Estimating Conference discusses the Florida Lottery: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee meets to discuss eligibility requirements for the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program: 9:30 a.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee meets to discuss Department of Environmental Protection rules and the Land Acquisition Trust Fund: 9:30 a.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Transportation Committee meets to discuss motor vehicle registrations and Department of Transportation funding for public transit projects: 9:30 a.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— The Florida Public Service Commission discusses rate increase petitions from the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Florida Public Utilities Company-Fort Meade and Florida Public Utilities Company-Indiantown Division: 9:30 a.m.

— The House Health and Human Services Committee meets for a panel discussion on gender dysphoria in minors: 1 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will provide an overview of the Committee’s jurisdiction and hear a presentation from the Secretary of State on mail ballot security, privacy and transparency: 1 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to discuss interscholastic extracurricular activities and real estate legal instruments: 1 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security Committee will receive presentations from the Florida Department of Military Affairs and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. 1 p.m., Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— The Revenue Estimating Conference discusses Communications Services Tax revenues: 2 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The House Appropriations Committee meets to discuss compensation for wrongful incarceration, state group health insurance and the Florida Retirement System: 3:30 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee meets to discuss rules on the sale of firearms and ammunition: 3:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

— The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee meets to discuss first responder licensing, the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network and the U.S. Census: 3:30 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

Happening tonight:

Happening tomorrow:

— CAP REAX —

FAME praises new Office of Opioid Recovery — The Florida Association of Managing Entities welcomed the Governor and First Lady’s recent announcement that the state will use funds from the Opioid Settlement Agreement will be used to establish an Office of Opioid Recovery within the Department of Children and Families. “Fentanyl is claiming countless lives in Florida and I applaud Gov. DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis for directing Opioid Settlement Agreement funds to creating an Office of Opioid Recovery. They’re also allocating these funds to improve access to treatment and recovery, expanding peer support and more. Florida’s Managing Entities are the state’s behavioral health safety net system, and by prioritizing combating opioid abuse and illicit distribution, we can save lives,” said FAME CEO Natalie Kelly.

AFP-FL praises Senate for advancing audio-only telehealth bill — Americans for Prosperity-Florida praised Senators on the Health Policy Committee for approving a bill that would authorize audio-only telehealth appointments, which the organization says will boost access to health care. “We need to ensure that every Floridian has access to lifesaving health care services and for some, audio-only telehealth would put vital care within reach. By utilizing the full scope of technology that’s readily at our fingertips, Florida can significantly expand access and affordability by offering a new option for patients who cannot get to a doctor’s office and lack video-calling capabilities,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander. “We thank members of the Florida Senate Health Policy Committee for recognizing the importance of this legislation, and we especially appreciate Committee Chair Colleen Burton and bill sponsor Sen. Jim Boyd for their leadership in strengthening Florida’s health care services.”

FHCA lands grant to fund long-term care employee scholarships — Aided by a $10,000 grant, the Florida Health Care Association’s Education and Development Foundation will help fund scholarships for individuals working in Florida’s long-term care centers. The grant is from Alliant Health Solutions. “Florida’s aging population is rapidly growing, as is the need for dedicated professionals to care for them,” said FHCA CEO Emmett Reed. “We are grateful for the support of Alliant Health Solutions to boost our initiatives to strengthen our long-term care workforce and give those working in our member centers the resources to grow in this rewarding and fulfilling profession.” FHCA’s Foundation offers two types of scholarships: the Bruce Taylor Scholarship, which supports individuals enrolled in programs to advance their nursing career, and the Career Climb Scholarship, which assists individuals enrolled in non-nursing programs.

— ADAMS STREET —

“Ballard Partners is top-earning firm for 2022, narrowly besting The Southern Group” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The two dozen lobbyists led by founder and President Brian Ballard represented nearly 300 clients for all or part of last year, earning an estimated $14.72 million lobbying the Legislature and $10.63 million lobbying the executive branch. The firm’s $25.35 million annual total is 35% higher than the $18.76 million it reported for calendar year 2021, when the firm earned second place behind perennial rival The Southern Group. The revenue spike was consistent across 2022, with the firm showing at least $3.5 million in legislative lobbying fees and $2.5 million in executive branch lobbying fees at each quarterly check-in. Though Ballard Partners has recaptured the No. 1 spot that it held for multiple years before 2021, The Southern Group put up a formidable fight.

—“Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group retakes top spot in Q4, Ballard Partners close behind” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

“Lobbying compensation: Continental Strategy debuts with $1.9M in 2022, joining ranks of top firms” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Former Ambassador and state Rep. Carlos Trujillo and lawyers John Arrastia Jr., Anne Corcoran, and Carlos Ignacio Suarez founded Continental in early 2022. The firm has rapidly expanded in the months since, absorbing IT-focused firm Kaleo Partners and recruiting veteran lobbyist Jimmy Card to run the Tallahassee office. Continental was also the landing spot for former House Speaker and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who joined the firm as a Partner in May but is now exiting to become interim president at New College of Florida. In addition to Trujillo, Suarez, Card and Corcoran, Continental Strategy’s 2022 roster included Tom DiGiacomo, Brennan Garcia, Paul Hawkes, and Ashley Spicola. The eight-member team represented more than 50 clients for all or part of last year, collected an estimated $1.9 million in lobbying fees last year — $765,000 in the Legislature another $1.15 million in the executive branch.

“Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson approaches $11M in 2022 pay” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Led by President and CEO Dean Cannon, the firm represented more than 220 clients last year, collecting $5.61 million for legislative lobbying work and an additional $5.14 million for executive branch work. The firm’s roster includes two dozen other lobbyists, several of whom were brought on board this year as the national, full-service law firm continues to grow its state-level government affairs practice. New additions included Ryan Matthews and Angela Drzewiecki, who joined the firm from Peebles, Smith & Matthews in January and former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Thomas Philpot, who came aboard in Q4. The firm also promoted from within, elevating longtime lobbyist Jessica Love to senior government affairs adviser in early September.

“Lobbying compensation: Greenberg Traurig collected $7.6M in 2022 pay” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The international law firm netted an estimated $4.5 million lobbying the Legislature and $3.1 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies for an overall total of $7.6 million. The team consisting of Fred Baggett, Roger Beaubien, Christian Brito, Gus Corbella, Hayden Dempsey, Elizabeth Dudek, Fred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield may have reeled in as much as $10 million based on the top end of per-client ranges. The firm’s legislative tally was buoyed by three clients that paid an estimated $180,000 over the course of the year: Baptist Health South Florida, Centauri Specialty Insurance and Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The other top clients are insurers. The industry was a major moneymaker for Greenberg Traurig last year.

“Lobbying compensation: Johnson & Blanton topped $4.6M in 2022” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Led by Jon Johnson and Travis Blanton, the firm’s 2022 team also included lobbyists Darrick McGhee, Diane Wagner Carr, and Eric Prutsman. The firm also brought on Marnie George midway through the third quarter. Compensation reports show Team J&B represented 92 clients in the Legislature last year. Those contracts netted an estimated $2.87 million. Executive branch reports list 93 clients and revenues of $1.81 million. Johnson & Blanton reported earning between $500,000 and $1 million lobbying the Legislature in each of its quarterly reports while executive revenues fell into the $250,000 to $500,000 range. Based on those ranges, the firm earned at least $3 million in 2022. The firm’s legislative compensation reports list five clients that paid $100,000 or more over the course of 2022, with Advent Health taking the top spot at $140,000. It was closely followed by Multitype Library Cooperatives at $135,000.

—“Lobbying compensation: Adams St. Advocates snags $505K in 2022” via Florida Politics

—”Lobbying compensation: Delegal | Aubuchon earns $1.4M in 2022” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—“Lobbying compensation: RSA Consulting banks $2.4 million in 2022” via Florida Politics

“Lobbying compensation: Shumaker scores $2.25M in 2022” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Shumaker Advisors Florida earned at least $2.25 million in the first full year since it upped its game with a major expansion in the Florida lobbying world. Shumaker Advisors is a subsidiary of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, one of Tampa Bay’s largest law firms. It was formed in 2017 but made a splash in 2021 when it announced the acquisition of Suskey Consulting and put Alan Suskey in charge of its Tallahassee practice. In addition to Suskey, Shumaker’s lobbying team includes RJ Myers, Michael Johnston, Amy Maguire, Michael McKinley, Les Miller, Sandra Murman and Jim Taylor. Compensation reports show Shumaker represented more than 60 clients last year, netting an estimated $2.18 million in lobbying fees, including $1.1 million in the Legislature and $1.08 million in the executive branch. The firm’s top client last year was the Florida Public Defender Association, which represents the state’s 19 elected Public Defenders and the nearly 2,000 employees of public defender offices throughout Florida. It paid the firm $60,000 for legislative lobbying work and an additional $45,000 for executive branch work.

“Lobbying compensation: Smith Bryan & Myers notches out $5.75 million in 2022” via Florida Politics — Smith Bryan & Myers earned an estimated $5.75 million in 2022, putting it solidly in Florida’s Top 25 lobbying firms at No. 12. Led by Matt Bryan and Jeff Hartley, the firm’s roster includes Teye Carmichael, David Daniel, Thomas Griffin, Lisa Hurley, Jim Naff and Jonathan Rees, representing 91 clients during the last year. The top of SBM’s legislative compensation report is the Palm Beach County Tax Collector, with an average of $131,000. That’s followed by JM Family Enterprises at an average of $110,000. At the $100,000 level was the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association and GLP FLA. Another 27 legislative contracts tallied in at $60,000 apiece. Several companies came from the health care industry, including the Florida Health Care Association, the Florida Hospital Association and Johnson & Johnson.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Joseph Kissane, Cole Scott & Kissane: Florida Justice Reform Institute

Bill Rubin, Heather Turnbull, Erica Chanti, Kevin Comerer, Zachary Hubbard, Rubin Turnbull & Associates: CaseGlide, Millennium Physician Group, Western Atlantic University School of Medicine

— STATEWIDE —

“Here’s what could happen if DeSantis drops AP courses, SAT in Florida” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Two years ago, DeSantis was an Advanced Placement fan. In his 2021 address to lawmakers, he touted Florida’s status as second in the nation in the percentage of high school graduates who had passed at least one AP exam. It was his primary example of how Florida “continues to make great strides” in K-12 education. Now, DeSantis is feuding with AP publisher College Board over its new African American studies course, suggesting it’s based more on ideology than fact. The College Board pushed back, accusing the DeSantis administration of playing politics and spreading misinformation.

“CDC says Florida’s Surgeon General draws wrong conclusions from COVID-19 data in his vaccine warning” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — People who received an mNRA COVID-19 vaccine reported a high number of adverse reactions into a government database, but the CDC said Florida’s surgeon general is drawing incorrect conclusions from the data. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who oversees the Florida Department of Health, sent out an alert Thursday to health providers and an email to federal health agencies to warn that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could be dangerous. He has been vocal about his opposition to the vaccines since taking his position at the helm of the health department.

“During Destin visit, DeSantis spells out plan to combat opioid crisis” via Tina Harbuck of The Destin Log — Before a standing-room-only crowd Friday morning at Shoreline Church, DeSantis told the more than 500 gathered about how the state plans to combat the opioid crisis. “This is a serious crisis, not just affecting the state of Florida but every corner of the United States,” DeSantis said. In 2021, more than 107,000 died from a drug overdose and over 75% of those were related to opioids.

“People are dying from fake weed, just as the push is on in Florida to legalize recreational marijuana” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Outside the grocery store, farmers market and outdoor festivals, solicitors carry clipboards and urge Floridians to sign their petitions. The multimillion movement pushes forward in Florida to allow voters to decide whether to make recreational use of marijuana legal in 2024. Behind the push are big players in the cannabis industry who already cater to the 788,297 people in Florida with medical marijuana cards, the multistate cannabis operator Trulieve has been a major contributor, giving $5.5 million to the “Smart & Safe Florida” political committee spearheading the petition drive.

“Florida workers got sick after Deepwater Horizon oil spill. They want BP to pay.” via Christopher O’Donnell and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Rodney Boblitt, a special agent for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, was assigned to patrol 14 miles of Panhandle beaches on an all-terrain vehicle, alerting cleanup crews to new slicks from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. Boblitt said he wasn’t the same when he returned to his regular job after three months in the Panhandle. He struggled to concentrate. Knowledge gleaned from years of service eluded him. Physically demanding work caused him to shake. More than a decade after the disaster, cleanup workers are still reporting cases of respiratory illnesses, skin disorders, dizziness, and other medical issues they say were caused by the spill.

“Florida environment groups celebrate court ruling that state springs protections are lax” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Advocates for protecting Florida’s imperiled springs are celebrating a major victory with a court of appeal ruling this week that state rules are inadequate when it comes to keeping pollution out of aquifer waters that emerge at Wekiwa, Silver and hundreds of springs in the state. Most of the state’s iconic and popular springs are officially designated as sickened with trace but potent amounts of nutrient pollution chemicals. “The ruling is a huge win for Florida’s springs and its manatees,” said Kim Dinkins, senior conservation associate for Save the Manatee Club.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“How Biden officials aim to use a mobile app to cut illegal U.S. entries” via Nick Miroff of The Washington Post — When U.S. Customs and Border Protection introduced the CBP One mobile application two years ago, it was largely geared toward commercial trucking companies trying to schedule cargo inspections. Border officials hoped to build on the success of programs such as Global Entry and TSA Precheck that collect information in advance while offering travelers speedier passage, allowing them to avoid some of the onerous security checks implemented after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Rick Scott drops plan to cut Social Security, Medicare” via David Morgan of Reuters — Scott revised his plan to end all federal programs after five years to exclude the popular Social Security and Medicare programs, after enduring weeks of mounting criticism from Democrats and his fellow Republicans. Biden had been hammering the “Rescue America” agenda, which Scott last year unsuccessfully urged his fellow Republicans to adopt as a midterm election platform. It called for all federal programs to end after five years unless Congress voted to reauthorize them.

“Scott is on ‘damage control,’ but not enough to hurt his 2024 re-election chances?” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — Political observers and strategists say U.S. Sen. Scott has taken a hit from the intense glare of national scrutiny about his controversial “sunset” proposal which many fear would put Social Security and Medicare in jeopardy. But will it make him more vulnerable in 2024? “I think he can survive it and evolve from it going forward, but I think it’s really hurt his standing in the party,” said pollster Michael Binder at the University of North Florida, who added that Scott has been “absolutely in damage control” since his plan to was first called out by Biden in the Feb. 7 State of the Union address.

“Scott seconds DeSantis proposal to move federal agencies from Washington” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the latest example of détente between Florida’s former and current Governors, Scott is endorsing a proposal by DeSantis to move federal agencies outside the Beltway. Scott tweeted Monday that “Ron is right” regarding the DeSantis trial balloon. “I proposed the same in my Rescue America plan,” Scott said. “The Republican establishment in Washington wants to protect the status quo, but we need to be for big, bold ideas if we want to save our country.” The goal would be to diffuse what DeSantis calls a “detached administrative state” in the nation’s capital.

“Before recent interest in train safety, Marco Rubio wanted DOT to loosen rail inspection rules” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Before U.S. Sen. Rubio demanded Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s resignation for a train derailment, he joined calls for looser regulations. The Miami Republican was among 22 Senators who signed onto a letter requesting the Federal Railroad Administration to waive testing and allow more automation. Indeed, the October 2021 letter appears to be the last communication Rubio appears to have sent to the Department of Transportation about rail safety before a major train derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Rubio’s office challenged the characterization of the 2021 letter as seeking a loosening in regulations.

“Byron Donalds retries bipartisan bill on harmful algal blooms” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — The name is a bit different, but the intent is the same in a bipartisan bill reintroduced by Naples U.S. Rep. Donalds this week: help algal bloom-affected communities get federal help while advancing research on the human health effects of the outbreaks. If passed, H.R. 1008, the Combat Harmful Algal Blooms Act, would give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a year to produce “a detailed study relating to the health effects of exposure to cyanotoxins in the air that result from algal blooms.” Since 2019, the federal agency has made a series of halting attempts at the research but faced delays from COVID-19 and trouble enlisting participants.

“Maxwell Frost talks gun violence, solutions” via The POLITICO Show — Congressman Frost discusses how Gen. Z has grown up “seeing all this trauma through Twitter and social media” adding that it has “impacted our world view.” He says it “really impacts how you think about politics.” Since his election, Frost has been “laser-focused” on gun violence. The epidemic of school shootings is something “our parents and earlier generations didn’t really go through … we’re all going through this now.”

To watch the interview, please click on the image below:

“Eagles Act, named for Stoneman Douglas, aims to thwart shootings in schools, workplaces, houses of worship” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A coalition of Democratic and Republican lawmakers is renewing the effort to expand a Secret Service threat-assessment program to include a greater focus on preventing violence at schools. The proposed Eagles Act would expand the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Program. It is named in honor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagles. The Parkland high school was the site of the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings in which 17 people were killed and 17 injured.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

Is it though? — “‘Florida win for Donald Trump’: New Florida GOP Chair concerns some DeSantis backers” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — Florida Republicans on Saturday picked a political consultant with ties to Trump advisers to lead the state party heading into the 2024 presidential cycle, a move that some supporters of DeSantis fear is a “giant Florida win for Trump.” Christian Ziegler defeated Evan Power 126-100 in the election to chair the Republican Party of Florida. Ziegler previously was the party’s Vice Chair, while Power served as the statewide GOP Chair of Chairs and as the leader of the Leon County Republican Party. They were running to replace outgoing Chair Joe Gruters, who decided to not seek re-election.

“Feeling ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘fatigue,’ some GOP voters look beyond Trump” via Michael Scherer, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post — Nearly all of the focus group participants had supported Trump in 2020 and said they would vote for him again against Biden in 2024. But things got complicated when the moderator asked for the one emotion they now felt when they saw Trump on television or computer screens. “That’s a hard one. That’s a hard one,” said Angela from South Carolina. “Just because of the way they’ve done him.” She spoke of Trump’s opponents who had tried to hurt him both in office and since he left the White House. “It’s more of an embarrassment for him for what they put him through. I feel embarrassed for him.”

“Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll” via Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press — Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. Her fellow South Carolinian Republican, Sen. Tim Scott will also be here as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists. After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is Trump. Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does.

“Trump’s White House accomplishments aren’t so easy to sell on the campaign trail” via Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Trump faces a dilemma just months into his third run for president: Two of his most important achievements from the White House have become politically complicated or just plain too hot to touch. Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership that developed a coronavirus vaccine in record time and which Trump once called a “miracle,” has become vilified among a group of conservatives. And the toppling of Roe v. Wade by Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices has turned into a political Rorschach test for Republicans, with one camp seeing it as a boost at the ballot box and the other fearing it is a hindrance.

— 2024 —

“Biden drawing up a 2024 playbook that looks a lot like 2020s” via Peter Baker, Reid J. Epstein and Lisa Lerer of The New York Times — As Biden prepares to run for a second term, his team is mapping out a strategy for 2024 that in many other ways resembles that of 2020. Whether he ultimately faces Trump again or another Republican trying to be like Trump, the President plans a campaign message that still boils down to three words: Competent beats crazy. Whether he can sell that theme again represents a singular challenge given surveys showing that the public has not exactly rallied behind him and harbors deep doubts about his age. When Biden kicks off his re-election campaign this spring, as is widely expected, he will be the oldest President in history but one of the lowest rated in the modern period.

“Trump, DeSantis to court big-money donors at dueling Palm Beach events” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Trump and DeSantis have battled in polls for months over who has a better shot at the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. This week, in one of the country’s wealthiest enclaves, they will intensify the fight for campaign cash. Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday at a fundraiser for the super political-action committee supporting his White House bid, MAGA Inc. The location: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The following day, DeSantis will kick off a three-day retreat with donors and other supporters. The location: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, an eight-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump: I won’t call DeSantis ‘Meatball Ron’” via Kierra Frazier of POLITICO — Trump on Saturday said he wouldn’t use the nickname “Meatball Ron” to describe DeSantis, a likely rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. In a Truth Social post, the former president said it would be “inappropriate” to use the word “‘meatball’ as a moniker, which has been described as referring to DeSantis’ appearance and carries connotations to his Italian lineage. Trump has used the term in casual conversations while also labeling the Florida Governor “Shutdown Ron,” a reference to restrictions the Governor put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“DeSantis’s youth is his secret weapon” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine — Compared to his potential 2024 rivals, DeSantis is a highly accomplished youngster. Trump is 76, Asa Hutchison is 72, Mike Pence is 63 and Mike Pompeo is 59. Even the candidate who is now campaigning as the avatar of a “new generation of leadership,” Nikki Haley, is seven years older than DeSantis. One of the reasons DeSantis strikes Republican elites as a better 2024 bet than Trump is that Trump and Biden come across as two geriatric peas in a pod. So expect to hear a lot more about DeSantis, generational change-maker, if and when he formally joins the 2024 race.

—”Trump accuses DeSantis of ‘trying to hide his past’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis supports moving some federal agencies outside of DC: ‘Detached administrative state’” via Danielle Wallace of Fox News — DeSantis said in a recent interview published Saturday that he would support moving some federal agencies outside Washington, D.C. “Too much power has accumulated in D.C. and the result is a detached administrative state that rules over us and imposes its will on us,” DeSantis said during a recent trip to his hometown of Dunedin, Florida. “While there are a host of things that need to be done to re-constitutionalize government, parceling out federal agencies to other parts of the country could help reduce the negative effects of this accumulation of power.” During a stop at the local diner, DeSantis told people there, “This is going to be the best Legislation Session we’ve had.”

“RNC weighs requiring loyalty pledge from every 2024 GOP candidate to support eventual Republican nominee” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — A Republican Party committee that oversees the GOP’s upcoming 2024 presidential primary debates will meet next week to consider requiring all Republican White House hopefuls to pledge their support for the party’s eventual nominee before making the debate stage. The RNC’s Temporary Standing Committee on Presidential Debates is expected to gather to hammer out the rules for officially sanctioned presidential primary debates that are likely to kick off starting this summer. GOP sources confirmed to Fox News that longtime RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, concerned that disunity in the nomination race could hurt the party as it aims to win back the White House next year, is pushing for the pledge.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Is University of Florida’s grad school campus in West Palm Beach in peril?” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — A University of Florida (UF) graduate school campus planned for 12 acres in the heart of West Palm Beach is in limbo because of a standoff between UF and a key landowner. Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene wants the UF graduate school to be named after him, in recognition of his donation of 5 acres of prime downtown land worth about $50 million, according to people familiar with the negotiations. UF said in 2021 that it planned to create a graduate school of technology and innovation, focusing on the intersection of finance and technology. But UF won’t agree to name the school after Greene.

“South Florida Mayors back bid to dissolve travel visa backlog” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — More than a half dozen South and Central Florida Mayors have hopped aboard a national travel industry campaign to persuade the U.S. State Department to speed up visa application interviews abroad for international travelers. The U.S. Travel Association, a Washington-based trade group, rounded up signatures from 44 U.S. Mayors last week including those from five South Florida cities as well as Miami-Dade County. Industrywide concern over a continued lag in issuing international travel visas to U.S.-bound visitors has grown since the start of this year. For VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing agency, it appeared to be the lone black mark in what was otherwise a record year for state visits in 2022.

“FAU provost apologizes for comments about ‘sex with animals’ in DEI discussion” via Guiseppe Sabella of The Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic University treats everyone the same, regardless of whether they’re “purple” or if they have “sex with animals,” a top university leader said before backtracking and apologizing at a recent public meeting. FAU’s interim provost, Michele Hawkins, made the bizarre comments during a Faculty Senate meeting in late January. She was trying to ease concerns that FAU may have accidentally targeted certain employees for their involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which are often referred to as “DEI.” At least two of Florida’s top Republicans, including DeSantis, have criticized DEI and demanded that all state colleges and universities provide a list of people taking part in such programs.

“Jupiter divers who freed sharks, destroyed angler’s gear avoid harshest penalties” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Two Jupiter divers who cut 19 sharks loose from a Fort Pierce fisherman’s line and destroyed his gear won’t spend a day in prison. John Moore Jr. and Tanner Mansell faced up to five years in federal prison and as much as $250,000 in fines after jurors convicted them of theft in December. U.S. Judge Donald Middlebrooks spared them from both this month, sentencing the men to one year of probation and about $3,345 in repayment to the fisherman whose sharks they freed. Moore, 56, and Mansell, 29, had taken six tourists to swim with sharks when they came across the animals ensnared in Richard Thomas Osburn’s bottom longline fishery set on Aug. 10, 2020.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Antisemitic propaganda attacks hit Ormond, Daytona, International Speedway Boulevard” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach were targeted with antisemitic literature, police say, a day after White supremacists stood on the pedestrian bridge over International Speedway Boulevard holding anti-Jewish signs. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young dubbed the group behind the speedway demonstration “First Amendment auditors.” Young said they are monitoring the group and that it is known to bait police with their actions. “Their goal is for us to take the bait so we can do something that violates their rights and so they can sue the city,” Young said. The group was not seen around the International Speedway on Sunday, Young said.

“Why Disney ceded control of its Florida empire to DeSantis” via Drew Taylor of The Wrap — When Florida stripped Disney of its special tax zone around the company’s theme parks last week, it led observers to wonder: Why would Disney cede this long-held ground? What it would come down to is a cost-benefit-analysis decision after the entertainment giant, which is still trying to recover financially from the pandemic shutdowns of its theme parks and the expensive toll of building up Disney+, of having an enemy in DeSantis, one who could go on to become President, and the results of an internal poll, obtained exclusively by TheWrap, showing they’re losing two important demographic groups central to Disney’s financial success.

“It’s a heartache: Disney brings same contract proposal to the table after unions vote no” via WMFE — Six trade unions that represent tens of thousands of Disney workers say negotiations with the company have stalled, as they continue to bargain for higher wages. Disney cast members overwhelmingly voted to reject the company’s contract proposal that would leave most workers with a dollar-an-hour raise at the start of February. Disney came back to the bargaining table this week with the same salary offer. Eric Clinton, President of Unite Here Local 362, said what is different about Disney’s latest offer is that it would reduce its retroactive pay.

“Orlando FreeFall operator to pay $250K fine to Florida following Tyre Sampson death” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, the company operating the drop tower at ICON Park where 14-year-old Sampson was killed, settled with the Florida Department of Agriculture by agreeing to close down the ride and pay a $250,000 fine. The settlement, signed Feb. 6, forbids the company from operating the Orlando FreeFall again and orders it to “not apply or reapply for a permit to do so at any time in the future.” The fine was due Tuesday.

— LOCAL: TB —

What Matt Florell is reading — “One year, 56 red-light cameras, $10 million in tickets” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — If you drive through a red light at one of Tampa’s 23 monitored traffic intersections, a camera will snap, a police officer will review the footage and you will likely receive a photograph of your car breaking the law, as well as a $158 fine. The city’s 56 cameras captured more than 100,600 offenses last year and at least $10.4 million in revenue, split between the state, the city, hospitals, a Miami-based nonprofit and the camera vendor. The Tampa cameras make up the lion’s share of the 79 red-light cameras spread across Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas intersections.

“Pinellas funding vote called free-speech attack on Black radio station” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County Commission’s unanimous vote revoking funding to a local Black radio station constitutes a political attack on free speech and the Black community, the station’s supporters said Monday. Commissioners pulled funding last week after Commissioner Chris Latvala decried the allocation to the station, WBPU 96.3, also known as Black Power 96, over its association with the Uhuru Movement, the African Socialist group. The FBI raided the group’s St. Petersburg headquarters last year.

“St. Petersburg hires legal team, drafts term agreements for new Rays ballpark” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of St. Petersburg is looking to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons for inspiration in trying to negotiate an accord with global real estate developer Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new ballpark and redevelop the 86 acres where Tropicana Field sits. The city’s new legal team, meanwhile, brings the experience of helping to build a home for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Tapping other cities’ experience in working with professional sports teams is one of the early trends in the three weeks since Mayor Ken Welch picked Hines and the Rays as St. Petersburg’s redevelopment partners.

—”James Holton among DeSantis’ water board picks” via Florida Politics

“CEO of St. Petersburg business group announces resignation” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — After seven years at the helm of the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corp., J.P. DuBuque is moving on. The economic development group’s CEO and founding president will step down from his post in April to become chief operating officer of Tampa accounting firm Rivero, Gordimer & Co., the organization announced Friday afternoon. “I am so proud of what we’ve built at the St. Pete EDC,” DuBuque said in a statement.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College faculty concerned about draining Foundation to pay president’s $699,000 salary” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The union representing New College of Florida’s faculty is raising concerns about the big financial hit that the college’s small philanthropic foundation will take under a compensation package approved for Interim President Richard Corcoran. New College’s Board of Trustees has agreed to pay Corcoran $699,000 annually in base salary, compared with $305,000 for the previous president. Corcoran, the state’s former Education Commissioner and a close ally of DeSantis, also could receive a performance bonus of up to 15% of his salary, or another $104,850. Under state law the maximum any university official can receive in taxpayer-funded compensation is $200,000, so anything on top of that must come from private contributions.

“Thousands still waiting for insurance to pay months after pair of hurricanes” via Shannon Butler of WFTV — In the span of six weeks, Florida was hit with two hurricanes. Now months later, thousands of homeowners are still waiting for insurance to pay for damage. There are more than 3,000 claims from Hurricane Nicole still open without a payment. Meanwhile there are more than 47,000 claims from Hurricane Ian still open without a payment. For many residents, the options are limited. If a claim drags on they can pay to fix the damage out of their own pocket and wait for reimbursement, however, people like Paula are discovering they do not have the money to fix the damage and they cannot live in the home until it is fixed.

“SBA criticized for loan denials, delays in Southwest Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Roger Hutchison doesn’t hold back about his frustrations with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA’s refusal to approve his application for a low-interest business loan to help him recover from Hurricane Ian left him baffled. The damage forced out most of his tenants, leaving him in a tough spot to fund repairs. “The SBA denial was a real stunner and frankly myopic in the extreme,” Hutchison said. He found himself in a Catch-22. The SBA is aware of the complaints about its response to Ian. Many of the complaints the SBA has heard, either directly, or indirectly, deal with how long it takes to process applications, said Tauheedah Mateen, a public affairs specialist for the agency.

“Ex-CEO blew the whistle on Bradenton’s MCR Health and then he got fired, lawsuit claims” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Patrick Carnegie, the former president and CEO for MCR Health, Inc., filed suit this month against his former employer. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Florida Whistleblower Act and breach of contract by MCR Health, Inc., a Bradenton-based nonprofit corporation. Carnegie was employed by MCR Health from 2014 through Nov. 4, 2022. When Carnegie became CEO in 2018, the company was $30 million in debt, the lawsuit said. At the time of his termination, MCR Health’s revenue exceeded $150 million with excess revenue of over $25 million and net operating cash of over $15 million, according to the lawsuit.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

Happening today — The Capital Tiger Bay Club will feature a discussion on public safety with Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell: Noon, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee. The guest fee is $35. Register here.

“‘Huge influx’: Florida Capital Hospital hit record patient levels while TMH was offline” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — HCA Florida Capital Hospital saw a record influx of patients, even topping COVID-19 pandemic surges, during the nearly two-week-long cybersecurity incident at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Capital Hospital, a 288-bed, acute care facility on Capital Medical Boulevard, normally runs at around 82% capacity with a daily census of around 200-220 patients. But that spiked to 117% and 338 patients after the cybersecurity incident prompted TMH to divert patients elsewhere. Dr. Monique Butler, chief medical officer for HCA’s North Florida division, said the hospital saw a “huge influx” of patients into the emergency room and a much higher patient volume than seen in the past.

“Teacher fired after DeSantis says bookshelf video was ‘fake narrative’” via Timothy Bella and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — A Florida teacher was fired this week after posting a video of empty bookshelves that DeSantis called “a fake narrative” at a time when teachers in the state are removing or covering books in public schools to comply with new state laws. Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School in Jacksonville, posted a video to Twitter last month showing rows of empty bookshelves at the school’s library. Covey is one of several teachers in Duval and Manatee counties who have posted photos or videos in recent weeks showing how school districts are responding to new Florida laws regarding books and other materials available to children in classrooms and libraries.

“Lobbying effort lands financial win for Jacksonville trash hauler” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — One of the city’s primary trash haulers secured a rate increase for residential garbage pickup that is significantly higher than the one recommended by Jacksonville city auditors and solid-waste and public works staffers. The decision was a fraught one for Council members, who heard conflicting accounts from their own auditor and from Steve Diebenow, a local lobbyist representing Waste Pro. In the end, Council members sided with the company. The rate the Council agreed to pay Waste Pro instead — $23.11 per household — was not only higher than the $19.01 fee city staffers proposed, it was also higher than the $22.35 rate Waste Pro had originally asked for when the city began its rate review process last year.

“Head of veterans charity pleads guilty to buying vintage Jaguar, Rolex watch with PPP funds” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A Jacksonville man who ran businesses including a charity for families of soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering involving COVID-19-era paycheck protection loans, prosecutors reported. Kenneth S. Landers has agreed to surrender $910,000 the U.S. Justice Department called proceeds of wire fraud as well as a home and a business the government said the fraud funded, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. Landers also faces the potential for a prison sentence as long as 30 years, although no sentencing has been scheduled yet.

— TOP OPINION —

“Challenge authority, like Steve Uhlfelder did” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Hundreds gathered at Florida’s Capitol Wednesday to protest the Republican plot to politicize the teaching of Black history in school. Thousands should have been there, but it’s a start. The next night near St. Petersburg, a relative handful marched on a street in Dunedin against DeSantis. It’s unheard of for demonstrators to show up at the annual Governor’s Baseball Dinner, a feel-good event to celebrate the state’s history as a spring training venue. But it’s a sign of a civic pulse as people in Florida express frustration over the state’s downward spiral. Uhlfelder believed in challenging authority. Work within the system and keep pushing for change.

— OPINIONS —

“Impeachment is the only weapon left to fight Biden’s border sabotage” via Andrew C. McCarthy of National Review — You probably don’t want to hear this again, but at this stage, the only thing that might turn the tide and establish a semblance of security at the southern border would be for House Republicans to impeach Biden for first causing the border crisis and then, over the course of the next two years, willfully exacerbating it, not out of incompetence but because it’s what his radical base demands. The Supreme Court was never going to relieve congressional Republicans of their burden. The Court is powerless to secure the border. Its institutional legitimacy and, hence, its power lie in rendering sound judgment rooted in law and fact.

“Biden’s secret trip to Kyiv took guts” via Mark Antonio Wright of National Review — Biden’s secret visit to wartime Kyiv is an example of America in its finest tradition. The New York Times reports that after a “trans-Atlantic flight to Poland, Mr. Biden crossed the border by train, traveling for nearly 10 hours to Kyiv as other American officials have in recent months.” The moment reminds me of President Franklin Roosevelt’s wartime travels across the Atlantic. Make no mistake, there was risk involved in this trip. Traveling to the capital of a nation fighting a shooting war with a great power, the U.S. had no way to choreograph with exactitude the circumstances of his travel or arrival. Neither the U.S. nor Ukraine has total control of the airspace. Neither the U.S. nor Ukraine could guarantee Biden’s security on the ground.

“DeSantis is king of the vengeful power grab, courtesy of Florida’s cowed Republican lawmakers” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Whether you’re urging him on or screaming at the top of our lungs, you’re likely overlooking how much power DeSantis has concentrated in his own hands, and the hands of future Governors. He’s getting plenty of help from lawmakers, who just gave him the ability to transport migrants from anywhere in the nation, along with $10 million from taxpayers, no questions asked. They also made it easier for the state to pursue election fraud cases without having to go through locally elected prosecutors. This consolidation of power in Tallahassee predates DeSantis. For years, lawmakers have passed so-called “preemption bills” that prevent cities and counties from enacting their own regulations, usually ones that powerful special interests don’t like.

“Stop helping billboard lawyers at our expense” via Mark Wilson for the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s economy and quality of life are a model for nearly every state in America. In fact, Florida has nearly 450,000 open jobs, is growing by over 1,000 people every day, and leads the nation in hourly wealth migration, which is three times Texas, at $2.7 million per hour. However, a massive storm cloud on Florida’s otherwise bright future is our inflationary lawsuit abuse problem. In fact, Florida has more trial lawyer advertisements than any country on the planet, and residents, visitors and job creators in every industry are paying the price. Florida’s lawsuit abuse climate costs Florida families over $5,000 each year — that’s $5,065 that could be spent on child care, family, transportation or even savings.

“Sal Nuzzo and Christian Camara: The fleecing of Floridians” via Florida Politics — A recent LendingTree study shows that Floridians have the second highest auto insurance premiums on average, trailing only Michigan. Other states ranking in the bottom 10 include Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware. Why are our insurance costs reflective of high-tax, high-regulation states that consistently rank in the bottom of the “best states to live” lists? The answer lies in Florida’s consistently atrocious litigation environment. Nefarious personal injury attorneys have turned this opaqueness, along with Florida’s litigation rules, into a cash cow, fleecing Floridians and lining their own pockets with millions. Insurance companies recognize they are at a financial disadvantage to take many cases to trial. Without any semblance of actual transparency in damages in court, they settle thousands upon thousands of nuisance lawsuits. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s a cottage industry in Florida that doesn’t exist anywhere else to this degree.

“Change sovereign immunity law that leaves Floridians suffering” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — For years, Florida has protected the purse, not the people. Luckily, the Legislature gets a chance to fix that this Session by amending the state’s sovereign immunity law. Lawmakers had a chance to do so in the last legislative Session, too, and didn’t. Florida’s current sovereign immunity law caps damages at no more than $300,000 per incident. Any amount more than that has to be approved by the Florida Legislature in what is known as a claims bill. A House bill filed by state Rep. Mike Beltran would raise the caps to $2.5 million for an individual and $5 million per incident. It would give municipalities more freedom to settle claims without Tallahassee’s approval.

— ALOE —

“Elizabeth Eckford, one of the ‘Little Rock Nine,’ to speak in South Florida on Tuesday” via Shira Moolten and Lois K. Solomon of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A civil rights leader and member of the “Little Rock Nine,” who encountered a hostile mob as she tried to desegregate her high school in 1957, will speak at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on Tuesday, the final stop of her tour. Eckford, now 81, was only 15 when she attempted to enter Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas on the first day of school following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. An iconic picture of Eckford, walking ahead of an angry mob, schoolbooks in hand, spread throughout the country.

“Mansion that sold for all-time high price in Naples returns to market for $88M” via Laura Lyaden of the Naples Daily News — A sprawling estate in Aqualane Shores that fetched a record price of $62 million is back on the market. Now, it’s listed for $88 million. When it sold last year, the beachfront residence — at 25 16th Ave. S. — shattered the record price in Naples — and all of Collier County — by $10 million. According to Realtor.com, it went on the market about two weeks ago. Built in 2014, the 16,000-square-foot estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Among its standout features: A glass wine room, a gourmet kitchen, a game room and a second-level pool. It offers 175 feet of beach frontage, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Sen. Jay Trumbull, Brittany Corfman Parks, and former Rep. Katie Edwards-Walpole.

