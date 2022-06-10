Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.22

Good Friday morning.

I feel OK. Just OK. The COVID-19 is lingering.

Still testing positive. Still in London.

It’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day.

___

Following up yesterday’s topper about which Florida restaurants received Michelin stars:

—”11 Miami restaurants earned Michelin stars — and one spot earned two.” via the Miami Herald

—”4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars” via Click Orlando

—”No Tampa Bay restaurants get stars as Michelin Guide comes to Florida” via WFTS

It’s particularly noteworthy that Bern’s Steak House did not receive even one star, given that it boasts one of the most expansive wine lists in the world. But the food and service there are so subpar, it’s really not surprising. Rob Bradley predicted that Bern’s would fall short. And I think Bern’s may be the most overrated restaurant in the country. Of course, Mike Griffin disagrees with me.

___

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book estimates there have been three dozen gun control bills she and her Democratic colleagues have proposed over the last few years — only to see them die without a single hearing.

But Book says she’s not giving up — no matter how many Saturdays she must spend marching for changes to gun laws as she plans to be doing this Saturday.

Book will be part of a new round of youth-led marches for gun control springing up nationwide this Saturday.

“Every time somebody dies from a firearm, it continues to make me want to push harder,” Book said, recounting when she watched the footage after the 2018 shooting rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. When that shooting happened, Book said, “it shook my whole world.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton will join Book at a Parkland March for Our Lives.

The 10:30 a.m. event at Pine Trails Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, is one of more than 450 marches planned throughout the country, 26 of them slated for locations in Florida.

Book says she’s willing to give up every other day of the week fighting against gun violence, so she never has to go to another funeral like Alyssa Alhadeff’s. The 14-year victim of the 2018 Parkland shooting was buried on the same day as her twins’ first birthday.

“When you’re sitting in a funeral for another mom’s little child who died on the floor of her classroom, bleeding to death, your life is different,” Book said, her voice shaking with emotion.

March for Our Lives is the youth-led movement that was galvanized in the wake of the Parkland trauma and has spread nationally. Florida changed its laws so that assault rifles could not be bought by anyone younger than 21 — a huge change.

The movement’s mammoth Washington march in 2018 faded without any significant changes to federal gun laws.

A new set of bullets flying in a Buffalo supermarket, a Uvalde, Texas school, and numerous other places has awakened a new round of activism.

Book said it’s a critical moment that could produce a tipping point — or go the other way. Gov. Ron DeSantis reaffirmed last month that he would sign legislation allowing carrying a gun without a permit.

“I will continue to fight until I have no breath left in my body so that moms don’t have to be afraid to let their kids go outside and play or go to school, or go to temple, a mosque or a church,” Book said. “We can do better.”

—@KPolantz: DOJ’s update on 1/6 cases today, via @HolmesLybrand: -840 arrested, 255 of whom are charged w assaulting/impeding police — 16 charged w sedition. 50+ in total face conspiracy charge — 305 pleaded guilty (<1/3 of those charged) — DOJ is still looking for 350+ people who were violent

—@YouGovAmerica: Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to think that armed security guards, police officers, and armed teachers are very effective at preventing school shootings.

—@KKFla737: Rick Scott doubling down on his massive tax increase and entitlement cut plan means he’s going to get shunned even more by his own party. Do you think Gov. DeSantis wants to be associated with that sort of madness when he’s running for re-election as a populist?

—@JoeMobleyJax: I’m seeing more coverage of a gubernatorial candidate getting arrested for a misdemeanor than I am of a near assassination of Supreme Court Justice.

—@AGGancarski: If your fundraising is weak this month, just put out a news release saying so, rather than relying on the Friday night deadline as a comb-over for your inability to connect with donors down the stretch. The bad news will still be there Monday.

A 500 mile line of afternoon thunderstorms from Louisiana to Jacksonville. Except for one place. pic.twitter.com/qsOMyzR4EX — The Magnet (@The_TLH_Magnet) June 9, 2022

—@KevinCate: My step-grandfather ate a @JimmyDean sausage, egg, and cheese for breakfast and a hot dog for lunch every day for as long as I knew him. He lived to be 91.

—TOP STORY —

“Rick Scott revises tax-increase proposal after facing criticism” via Alex Leary of the Wall Street Journal — Scott is backing away from a proposal to require low-income Americans to pay at least some federal income tax, shifting his stance after facing criticism from fellow Republicans and handing an attack line to President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Scott, who leads Senate Republicans’ campaign operation and is viewed as a potential 2024 presidential contender, issue(d) a revised version of his Rescue America plan, which now states that able-bodied Americans under 60 should work if they don’t have young children or incapacitated dependents.

In a video accompanying the new plan, Scott acknowledges “confusion” from the original tax provision and says it enabled “the establishment from both parties in Washington to twist it into campaign-style attack fodder.”

“What I was trying to say is that every American needs to pull their weight, every able-bodied American who can work should work so that we’re all in this together,” he says. He later adds, “As we all know, men and women who wear hard hats and steel-toed shoes already pay more than their fair share.”

Scott’s plan doesn’t elaborate on the idea of requiring able-bodied Americans to work. Some benefits for low-income households, such as the earned-income tax credit, are already tied to work, and it isn’t clear from the document whether Scott is trying to focus on curbing cash aid and refundable tax credits or also assistance such as housing vouchers and food-stamp benefits.

An aide said additional detail would come, describing the proposal as an evolving document.

“All apologies? DNC doesn’t get Scott’s jokes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The DNC War Room rolled out its latest in a series of slams of Florida’s junior Senator: “Dear Rick Scott, it’s too late now to say sorry.” Targeting an ad where Scott purports to apologize for the controversy created by his “11-point plan to rescue America,” the Democrats chided the Senator. “Rick Scott might think he can get credit for ‘apologizing’ for the plan he wrote himself, and then spent months arduously defending up until just a few days ago, but it won’t work,” the War Room remonstrates. “Rick Scott has spent the last few months doubling down on his plan. TL;DR it’s too late now to say sorry.” Of course, Scott was not actually apologizing, but using the device of the apology in a somewhat quixotic tribute to a mixed martial arts champion.

— AMERICA IN CRISIS —

“Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told” via The Associated Press — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election declared at Thursday’s prime-time hearing that the attack was an “attempted coup” that put “two and half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk.” Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said “the world is watching” the U.S. response to the panel’s yearlong investigation into the Capitol riot and the defeated president’s extraordinary effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. He called it a “brazen attempt” to overturn the election. “Democracy remains in danger,” Thompson said. “We must confront the truth with candor, resolve and determination.” The committee presented never-before-seen 12 minutes of video of the deadly violence that day and also of Trump administration officials in the chilling backstory as the defeated president, tried to overturn Biden’s election victory.

“Florida still has the most people facing Jan. 6 insurrection charges. It’s not even close.” via Zac Anderson and Dinah Voyles Pulver of the Tallahassee Democrat — As the Jan. 6 congressional hearings kick-off, Florida still leads the nation with the most people charged with crimes related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Floridians played a prominent role on Jan. 6, with 91 residents charged. That’s well ahead of second-place Texas, which has 72 residents facing charges. Florida also has more than a third of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, the two most prominent far-right extremist groups involved in storming the Capitol, charged for their actions on Jan. 6.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis decries ‘deafening’ media silence about threat to Brett Kavanaugh” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is expressing concern over a threat on a Supreme Court Justice’s life and implored the media to cover it with more emphasis. “A lot of them have some really screwed up priorities as we see almost every day,” the Governor said. DeSantis offered his remarks about security issues at the homes of conservative justices in the wake of a leaked draft opinion in a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. “This guy yesterday was saying that he wanted to go and kill Kavanaugh because he was concerned about court decisions that may be rendered. So, he’s trying to change the operation of one branch of our government through political assassination,” DeSantis said of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Kavanaugh’s home early one morning this week.

“‘Betrayal,’ ‘traitor’ — Mass shootings highlight Florida GOP divide on red flag laws” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Red flag laws allowing relatives to ask law enforcement to remove guns from a person who might be a danger to themselves or others are again being debated in the wake of a mass shooting at a school. Once again, the issue is splitting Florida Republicans. One faction touts them as a useful tool to keep firearms away from dangerous people and prevent mass shootings. Another sees them as a lever of control ripe for abuse that violates gun owners’ rights. Rep. Matt Gaetz belongs to the latter faction. “If you back red flag laws as some reflexive response to some emotion that you have, you betray your voters,” Gaetz said in remarks addressed to Republicans in the U.S. Senate during a U.S. House committee hearing last week.

“House passes ‘red flag’ bill in hopes of stemming shootings” via Jessie Hellmann of Roll Call — The House voted 224-202 on Thursday to allow federal courts to temporarily bar some people from possessing or purchasing firearms if they are believed to pose a risk to themselves or others. Under the bill, sponsored by Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, law enforcement officers, family members, or household members could petition a federal court for an “extreme risk protection order” to temporarily prohibit an individual from possessing, purchasing, or receiving firearms or ammunition. The Senate is unlikely to pass the legislation as written, but a bipartisan group of senators is considering a similar proposal that would create a grant program for states to create their own “red flag” laws.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis: Texas, Greg Abbott should send migrants back to Mexico” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Why redirect migrants to Delaware and Washington when you could send them back to Mexico? DeSantis says Texas should stave off the path of immigrants entering the country illegally by turning them around and sending them back south of the border. DeSantis floated the possibility Thursday. “They let them come across, and then you give them to the feds, and the feds just release them anyway,” DeSantis said. “What they need to do, Texas, is Texas should just send them back across the border.” Polling has repeatedly shown DeSantis outpacing Abbott in a hypothetical 2024 Primary, even in Texas.

“DeSantis not surprised ‘normal people’ are seeing Top Gun” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — At a news conference in Fort Walton Beach, DeSantis warmed up the crowd by asking if they’d gone to see the new Tom Cruise movie: “Now everyone’s going so crazy over the latest iteration of Top Gun. I have not seen it. I’ve heard really good things about it. Has anybody seen it?” The crowd, or some members thereof, cheered in delight. “So, you know, I do want to see it at some point. I think it’s just, you know, it’s like any movie that’s not, like, overwhelmingly woke can actually appeal to normal people.” The left-of-center Vanity Fair sniffed that the movie was the right’s “latest culture war crusade,” a “patriotic anti-woke display of militarism and masculinity.”

Nadine Smith blasts DeSantis for ‘lighting culture war fires’ — In an interview held at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, Equality Florida Executive Director Smith blasted DeSantis for furthering the culture wars rather than focusing on issues that matter to everyday Floridians. Like many DeSantis detractors, she cites the Governor’s presidential ambitions as the impetus behind legislation that targets LGBTQ Floridians. But she says “anti-democratic destabilizing efforts” are the primary concern. “There are people who want to narrow our democracy, who want to disenfranchise and suppress votes so that a smaller and smaller minority runs things.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“DeSantis signs six military, veterans’ bills, again bashes military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis signed six bills Thursday aimed at increasing access to higher education and employment for military veterans and streamlining state licensing and credentials for active-duty military members and their spouses. He also reiterated his reasoning for pushing to re-establish the Florida State Guard, a state-level force like the Florida National Guard but answerable only to DeSantis, which will be able to help respond to natural disasters. The U.S. military’s requirement that troops receive a COVID-19 vaccine meant Florida needed its own force without a mandate, DeSantis said.

— “DeSantis visits veteran-owned brewery in Fort Walton Beach to sign military-related bills” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News

“Permitless carry bill coming next Legislative Session, top Republican says” via Romy Ellenbogen and Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Incoming Florida House Speaker Paul Renner told a supporter his chamber would move a “constitutional carry” policy for gun owners in Florida in the next legislative session, according to a video surreptitiously recorded at a fundraising event last month and posted online. In the video, which was filmed at a House GOP fundraising event in Ocala on May 17, a man pulls Renner aside and asks if expanding the right for Floridians to carry guns without permits would be a legislative priority. “I can tell you; we’ll do it in the House,” Renner tells the man. “We need to work on the Senate a little bit.”

Happening today — House Democratic Caucus Leader Evan Jenne; Sen. Lori Berman; Reps. Joseph Geller, Dan Daley and Michele Rayner will hold a virtual news conference on a Special Session for gun law reforms, 2 p.m. Zoom link here.

“State releases names of vendors in the running for Medicaid IT bids” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Before the state launches a Medicaid managed care re-procurement at the end of the year, it wants to have negotiations for three Medicaid information technology contracts estimated to be worth more than $320 million signed and in place. The state wants to rebuild the current Medicaid Management Information system with a new modular Medicaid management information system called Florida Health Care Connections (FX). Florida Politics has requested the names of the vendors that responded to the three invitations to negotiate. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) replied to two of the three requests by press time Wednesday.

“High hotel prices may be softening tourist market boom” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Florida’s hotels may have pushed their room rates high enough that demand has begun to soften, VISIT FLORIDA’s board was warned Thursday. The supply-and-demand dynamic fundamental to pricing economics may have overextended the price. Demand for rooms has already started softening. Hoteliers may have to adjust their prices back downward, VISIT FLORIDA staff and board members suggested. Those cautions came even as the board of directors for Florida’s tourism and hospitality marketing agency celebrated the news that Q1 2022 showed robust tourism growth, compared with 2021.

“National Hurricane Center monitoring four tropical waves as Saharan dust moves across Atlantic” via Cheryl McCloud of the Naples Daily News — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the Caribbean. No new tropical cyclones are forecast to develop over the next five days. In the eastern Pacific, a system off Mexico could develop into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week as it drifts north, according to the Hurricane Center. The system in the Pacific is in an area similar to where Hurricane Agatha formed earlier this month. After crossing Mexico, remnants from Agatha reformed into Potential Tropical Cyclone One in the Gulf of Mexico. The system strengthened into Tropical Storm Alex after dropping torrential rain across Florida over the weekend.

— 2022 —

“DeSantis wants taxpayer help for campaign despite huge cash advantage” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis, despite raising nearly $113 million so far for his re-election campaign, plans to ask for matching funds from the state’s taxpayers. DeSantis, who received more than $3.2 million in public money during his first run four years ago, filed the official request asking for the money on Thursday along with other paperwork needed to qualify for the ballot. Candidates for Governor and for the three other state elected offices are eligible for matching money.

Happening today — Nikki Fried is scheduled for a meet-and-greet event in Duval County, 7 p.m., Breezy Jazz House, 1402 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville.

Not sure what’s going on here:

—”John Rutherford endorses Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Al Lawson to challenge Neal Dunn in new North Florida district” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Two North Florida Congressmen will likely face off in November after DeSantis shifted the region’s battle lines. U.S. Rep. Lawson will challenge U.S. Rep. Dunn in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. Lawson’s announcement came Thursday, a week to the day after the Florida Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the state’s new congressional map before the Midterms. “They feel like they need a fighter for them in North Florida because a lot of time they feel like they get overlooked,” Lawson said.

First in Sunburn — Clay, Nassau Sheriffs endorse Aaron Bean — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper have endorsed Sen. Aaron Bean in the race for Florida’s 4th Congressional District, citing his record of supporting law enforcement. “Aaron Bean will be a strong voice for law enforcement in Washington. He has been a tested and trusted leader throughout his career, and l know we can count on him to fight for our values. Aaron proudly ‘backs the blue’ — and I’m thrilled to back him in his run for Congress,” Cook said. Leeper added, “The brave men and women who put on the uniform every day and put their lives at risk to save the lives of their neighbors deserve our unwavering respect, and I know Aaron Bean understands this.”

“Karen Green kicks off CD 7 campaign with praise from Victor Torres, others” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Green announced Thursday she is kicking off her campaign in earnest with endorsements from state Sen. Torres and several other Orlando Democratic elected officials. Green, a vice president of the Florida Democratic Party and president of the Liberty & Justice for All Community Foundation, is running in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, which covers all of Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County. She’s one of four Democrats who’ve filed there, hoping for a chance to succeed three-term U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who is retiring from Congress. Ten Republicans are running in CD 7, which, with redistricting, has a much stronger Republican lean than Murphy had faced.

Nice host committee:

“Simpson endorses Kelli Stargel’s run for CD 15 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Senate President Simpson said part of his team belongs in Congress. He endorsed state Sen. Stargel in her bid in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. “Kelli Stargel has been a conservative hero, standing up for our values and leading the fight to protect the unborn,” Simpson said. “Kelli has taken on Democrats in Tallahassee to protect girls’ sports, keep gender ideology out of our classrooms and stood firm when ideologues attacked parents’ rights to make decisions for their children.” He directly referenced her sponsorship of legislation restricting transgender female athletes from competing in women’s scholastic sports in Florida.

“Jared Moskowitz adds new round of backers to congressional bid” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Moskowitz’s strong work ethic, striving for Democratic goals, has won him new endorsements in his campaign to represent South Florida in Congress. Wednesday’s backing from the Communications Workers of America, plus another batch of endorsements Thursday, brings the number of community leaders, elected officials and organizations supporting Moskowitz to 92, according to the campaign. The union’s local and national organization supports him, citing his work in the Legislature and as chief of the state’s Division of Emergency Management. The latter is a role DeSantis appointed him to fill.

“Curtis Calabrese ends campaign for Congress after report reveals party affiliation violation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two months after Florida Politics revealed he was running illegally as a Democrat, it appears pilot Calabrese has officially withdrawn his bid to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. Calabrese this week filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission for his principal campaign committee, Curtis Calabrese for Congress, effectively ending his run for federal office this year. He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

“‘Ken has the track record of getting things done’: 15 leaders back Ken Russell for Congress” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Russell has added 15 current and former elected officials from across the state to a growing list of people and organizations backing his campaign to flip Florida’s 27th Congressional District blue this year. Russell’s campaign announced the endorsements Wednesday. In an accompanying statement, he reiterated his commitment to moving forward in the race and unseating Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in November. “I am singularly focused on beating María Elvira Salazar and having the support of so many accomplished current and former elected officials from throughout Florida only strengthens my resolve to win this race in one of the most flappable districts in our country,” he said.

— MORE 2022 —

“Jay Trumbull adds Brad Drake to growing list of endorsements in bid for SD 2” via Jordan Kirkland of The Capitalist — Drake, who represents House District 5, has served in multiple leadership roles since being elected to the Florida House. “I’ve seen firsthand how Jay Trumbull has fought hard and delivered for the people of North Florida time and time again,” said Drake. “He’s the leader we need to continue to stand up for our conservative values. That’s why I’m proud to endorse his candidacy for the state Senate.”

“SD 5 race has all the ingredients of a ‘ghost candidate’ scheme” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida’s new elections police force doesn’t have a pre-crime unit à la Minority Report, but they should probably keep their eyes on Senate District 5. The Jacksonville-area seat has all the ingredients for a ghost candidate-esque scheme, the key one being a little-known candidate whose campaign shows no signs of life. In this case, Binod Kumar, whose only activity has been writing a $100 check to himself. For those unfamiliar, a ghost candidate scheme works like this: If a race is expected to be tight, candidates, usually through a complex web of intermediaries, prop up a weaker candidate to secure an edge over their chief rival. It’s especially popular in Florida Senate races, such as SD 8 in 2018 and SD 9 and SD 37 in 2020.

“Patricia Hawkins-Williams drops Senate bid, files for House District 98” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A second Primary Election race in Broward County pitting an incumbent Democratic Senator against a Democratic challenger appears to have been called off. Rep. Hawkins-Williams had filed to oppose Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood in Senate District 32. But state elections filing indicate she’s switched to a race for House District 98, which is similar to House District 92. Hawkins-Williams has represented that district for three terms. “Sometimes on a team, you have to play positions that you would rather not play, but you take one for the team and ‘this one is for the team,’” Hawkins-Williams texted.

“Shane Abbott leads the pack in HD 5 with another $50K raised” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Abbott announced Thursday that his campaign for House District 5 raised $50,523 last month. The May numbers bring the DeFuniak Springs Republican’s total fundraising to $438,325 between his campaign and political committee, putting him ahead of his Primary competitors by a wide margin. “I’m very proud for all the great support our campaign has consistently received since the day we announced,” Abbott said. “We are working harder than ever to spread our conservative message and make sure Northwest Florida has a voice in Tallahassee they can trust.”

“Chet Stokes launches first ad of HD 16’s GOP Primary” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A new 30-second ad for House District 16 candidate Stokes leads with the pitch of the Jacksonville Beach City Councilman as a conservative outsider. “A husband, father and job creator, Chet will use his business experience and conservative values to fight for our families,” the announcer says, as photos of Stokes and phrases like “conservative values” cross the screen. “He’ll defend the Constitution, secure our elections, build our economy, and never compromise our shared values. He’s pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and will stand with our police and first responders.”

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Christina Meredith raises more than $93K in first month of campaigning for HD 17” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Meredith launched her campaign in May. Between her Fostering American Leadership political committee and her campaign account, the Republican brought in $93,400 in 20 days as an active candidate. Top donors to the committee included Andrew Mayer, who donated $26,000. Mayer is backing a number of non-establishment Republicans this cycle, including mayoral hopeful Al Ferraro and Sheriff candidate Mat Nemeth. Former CSX CEO Michael Ward gave $25,000. Among the hard money donors were Mike Hightower and Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor, two people who have soured on the Mayor’s Office. Despite a strong launch month, Meredith still has a way to go to catch the fundraising front-runner in the field.

“Mike Caruso’s signs of support survive North Palm Beach code enforcement action” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. Caruso has moved north to campaign in new territory, and signs of support for his candidacy drew threats of code enforcement action from North Palm Beach village officials. “These signs need to come down today,” a village official texted Caruso last week, according to Caruso’s campaign. Officials cited an ordinance against having political signs up more than 30 days before an election. Caruso said the campaign had about 250 signs in yards, resulting in 10 days of door-knocking. “The Village of North Palm Beach will begin fining each of your supporters today beginning at noon for the campaign code violation unless you send a team out to correct this,” the text read. Caruso said he was surprised to receive this threat: he’s not one of those politicians who puts his signs all over vacant lots, medians or other public property.

“Candidate for state Rep. touts salary donations — but doesn’t mention his salary was $1” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A recent campaign mailer for Florida House of Representatives candidate Jordan Leonard proclaims that, over more than a decade as a Bay Harbor Islands town councilman, he “always donated his salary to charity.” But the mailer leaves out a key detail. Elected officials in the small town near Miami Beach have received one-dollar salaries since the town’s inception in 1947. They traditionally donate it to charities of their choice. Leonard, who is running in the Democratic primary for House District 106, said he didn’t write the mailer, and it “could have been phrased better.”

Ashley Moody endorses Tom Fabricio for re-election — Attorney General Moody endorsed Rep. Fabricio for a second term in the House on Thursday. “Rep. Tom Fabricio has accomplished many great things in the Florida House,” Moody said. “I know he is a strong advocate for justice and will continue to protect our law enforcement throughout the state. He has served his district well, and it is my pleasure to endorse him in his re-election campaign.” A Miami Gardens Republican, Fabricio was first elected in 2020 to represent HD 103. He is running for re-election in the newly redrawn HD 110. Currently, he is the only candidate running for the seat.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden hunts for small wins as Democratic frustration builds” via Ken Thomas and Natalie Andrews of The Wall Street Journal — Biden entered office pursuing transformational change. Now, weighed down by a series of international and domestic crises, the White House is focused on playing small ball. Biden, frustrated by a lack of progress on Capitol Hill and stymied by sluggish poll numbers, wants lawmakers to strike a deal, even a modest one, to curb gun violence in the wake of deadly shootings. His team hopes to reach an accord with Sen. Joe Manchin, the key holdout in what was once Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better proposal. The name has been shelved along with most of its components; the White House now aims for a more modest plan on prescription drugs, climate change provisions and taxes.

“Biden pledges executive orders on abortion. His options are limited.” via Alice Miranda Ollstein of POLITICO — President Biden says he’s looking at ways to shore up abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, but the White House has not given specifics and legal experts say there’s little he can do to stop states that want to outlaw the procedure. Biden said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night his team is looking at possible executive orders but avoided specifics. Echoing Democratic congressional leaders, who have tried unsuccessfully to codify Roe’s protections and override state bans, Biden largely focused his remarks on electing more abortion-rights supporters to Congress in the November midterms.

“How bad are things for Biden” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — President Biden is an unpopular President. And the thing is: That’s not unusual in the modern era. Presidents are generally unpopular these days. Biden’s numbers are somewhat below average, but the average is a minority of Americans approving of a President. But even Biden’s overall numbers undersell his political troubles. And some new polls drive that home. A poll released Thursday shows Biden with his lowest approval rating to date, at 38%. Similarly, a Quinnipiac University poll released this week showed Biden tying his previous low of 33%.

—JAN. 6—

— “6 takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s first prime-time hearing” via Amber Phillips of the Washington Post

“In trying to prebut Jan. 6 committee, Kevin McCarthy reinforces its utility” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — McCarthy spoke to offer a prebuttal of the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings, which were set to begin Thursday night. He cast the committee as illegitimate and overly political, suggesting the House’s time would be better used on issues such as inflation, gas prices and crime. What he also did, though, was reinforce just how much the chief questions about Jan. 6, 2021, and what preceded it remain largely unanswered or at least unsettled, because of people like McCarthy, who once expressed great interest in them. He was also asked whether the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was an “insurrection,” and he again punted, saying merely that it was “wrong.”

“Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were ‘line in the sand’ that led to resignation” via Ingrid Jacques of USA Today — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she watched with horror as the events of Jan. 6, 2021, unfolded at the nation’s Capitol. She could no longer stand by the President, whom she believed was culpable in the violence that day through his actions and inaction. And so, the next day, she submitted her resignation letter to then-President Trump. In an exclusive interview ahead of the release of her upcoming book, the Michigan billionaire and major Republican Party donor told me she hasn’t had any contact with Trump since.

“Trump group runs ad calling Jan. 6 committee a ‘disgrace’” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Trump’s political committee is spending $500,000 on a national digital and TV ad painting the Jan. 6 committee as a partisan witch hunt. The ad, funded by Save America PAC, begins airing Thursday and will run through the weekend. It accuses Democrats of staging the hearings when they should be focused on high inflation and gas prices, a baby formula shortage, the war in Ukraine and other issues confronting Americans. “It’s a disgrace,” a narrator says. “Tell your Congressman, stop the partisan games.” Two Republicans serve on the Jan. 6 panel, but Trump and many Republicans have dismissed it as a partisan effort to embarrass the GOP.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

— MORE LOCAL: S. FL —

“Jorge Fors campaign reports $368K raised toward Miami-Dade County Commission bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Coral Gables City Commissioner says his campaign collected more than $234,000 last month toward his bid for representing District 6. Fors attributed his gains to an “outpouring of support” from his community. “We’ve seen support not only financially, as our numbers suggest, but also through word-of-mouth, talking about our campaign and offering to get out to vote,” he said. Fors entered the County Commission race May 5 with an endorsement from current District 6 Commissioner Rebeca Sosa.

“Tenants facing eviction must first ‘pay to play’ for a day in court” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — To get his day in eviction court, Darnell Rhodes first had to pay the court $3,500. That was the amount a judge said was owed in rent for Rhodes’ Miami Beach apartment as the eviction case started — a sum the 50-year-old unemployed office worker would need to deposit before he could defend himself against the eviction papers. Florida’s rules are unusual by requiring an upfront deposit to prevent an automatic eviction, housing lawyers say, though many states require tenants to pay rent to a court in the early stages of an eviction proceeding. Florida tenants have five business days after an eviction notice to either make the deposit or request a hearing to ask a judge to set a different amount to pay the court.

“Desperate Florida renters are ‘downsizing or downgrading’ as price increases top the nation” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — Crushing rent increases put eight Florida regions, including Palm Beach County, into the top 10 nationwide for priciest hikes since last year, leaving Sunshine State residents and businesses in a housing bind with no quick fixes. An April review by Florida Atlantic University of 107 major real estate markets lists Fort Myers as having the top rental cost surge at 32.4% compared with the same time in 2021. Southeast Florida — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — was a close runner-up with a 31.7% increase. According to the study, the average rent in Fort Myers in April was $2,073. The average rent in southeast Florida hit $2,846.

“Palm Beach Post asks appeals court to release grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein sex case” via Jane Musgrave of the Palm Beach Post — Insisting a Palm Beach County judge got it wrong, The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday asked an appeals court to order the release of secret grand jury records that it claims would reveal why serial child molester Epstein wasn’t harshly punished more than 15 years ago. To bolster their arguments, newspaper attorneys pointed to Louisville, Kentucky, where a judge took the unusual step of ordering the release of grand jury records so distraught residents would understand why police officers weren’t charged in Breonna Taylor’s 2020 death. The recordings of the proceedings were eye-opening.

“Florida is punishing a family for a decades-old crime” via Erica Smith Ewing and Daryl James of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Miami nurse Tara Rolle-Brown opened her home when her 3-year-old grandson needed foster care in 2017. Yet when she tried to adopt the boy to make the arrangement permanent, the Florida Department of Children and Families said no. The reason had nothing to do with child welfare. The boy, who soon will turn 8, has lived with Tara and her husband, Theodie Brown, continuously for five years without incident. Like with all temporary placements, the state makes monthly visits to the home and only has positive reports. And yet, the state is blocking the adoption because of something that happened in the distant past. More than 30 years ago, Theodie was convicted of robbery, drug charges and other crimes. And the state won’t ever let him forget.

“Miami Mayor drops legal fight against reviving Coconut Grove Playhouse. When will shows resume at historic venue?” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami and Mayor Francis Suarez have conceded defeat in a yearslong legal and political battle over the fate of the long-closed Coconut Grove Playhouse, likely clearing the way for Miami-Dade County to revive the legendary theater by partially preserving and replacing its 1927 building. Sixteen years after the playhouse went dark, county officials say they can now finally move ahead with a plan that could see live theater return to the Grove in three years or so. That would, in part, entail the construction of a $20-million-plus stand-alone theater in place of the old auditorium at the rear of the historic playhouse, widely regarded as one of South Florida’s chief cultural and architectural landmarks.

“‘They are not going to shut us up.’ Cuban exiles vow to boycott if Radio Mambí is ‘silenced’” via Sarah Moreno of the Miami Herald — Promising boycotts, protests and strikes, Cuban exile leaders expressed their fear that two Miami stations, Radio Mambí and WQBA, would be silenced after being bought by Latino Media Network, a media company run by “social activists with a left-wing progressive political agenda.” TelevisaUnivision, Inc. reached an agreement to sell 18 stations, including Radio Mambí and WQBA, in different cities, to Latino Media Network (LMN), founded by Stephanie Valencia, who worked in the White House as a special assistant to the President and as director of public engagement under the Barack Obama administration, and Jess Morales Rocketto, who worked in the Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns.

“Possible tornado damages 9 homes in Port St. Lucie manufactured community” via Lamaur Stancil of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Families living in nine homes in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village were assessing damages Thursday after an afternoon storm swept through the community, ripping up carports and roofs, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department and the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The storm struck after 4 p.m. in the manufactured home community, located at 1995 S.W. Port St Lucie Blvd. No serious injuries were reported. The National Weather Service couldn’t confirm whether the wreckage resulted from a tornado. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, meteorologist Tony Cristaldi said they had no reports of funnel cloud sightings in the area.

“St. Lucie County cuts off payments to Port St. Lucie amid recycling halt; Waste Pro to pick up the slack” via Olivia McKelvey of Treasure Coast Newspapers — For years, Port St. Lucie has had its trash contractor separately pick up bottles, cans and other recyclables and take them to St. Lucie County’s sorting center. But when the city suspended recycling collection last month, city officials didn’t notify the county in advance. Failing to provide those recyclables could have cost Port St. Lucie about $100,000 a month. But since the recycling suspension was triggered by the inability of city trash hauler Waste Pro to collect garbage on time, the company has agreed to cover the lost revenue, Waste Pro Regional Vice President Russell Mackie recently told Port St. Lucie officials.

“Boca’s Brightline station slated to open in the fall. But first, some traffic detours.” via Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The wait is almost over: Boca Raton’s Brightline station is just months away from opening. A representative for Brightline said the company expects to open the Boca station sometime in the fall. But starting this weekend, Boca residents and visitors will need to take a detour near the area of the station’s construction site as Palmetto Park Road closes for several days. The railroad crossing at Palmetto Park Road will close starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 11, and is expected to reopen about 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

“Fort Lauderdale Commissioners give $375,000 to Elon Musk’s Boring Company for tunnel plans” via WLRN — Fort Lauderdale is giving Elon Musk’s Boring Company hundreds of thousands of dollars to plan for a tunnel from downtown to the beach. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission approved $375,000 in interim funding. City Manager Chris Lagerbloom explained the funding. “At the end of this work, we should be able to answer a couple of different questions — we should be able to know a definitive path for the route. And we should also know a guaranteed maximum price. So, in order to get to those two things, this is the work that’s required between now and getting to those answers,” he said. The city says the tunnel will alleviate traffic in the Las Olas area. Critics say it is a waste of money. All the public comments about the tunnel were negative, with one man remarking that the city has “tunnel vision.”

“Over 50 South Florida students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships” via Brett Shweky of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced more than 50 South Florida students have been selected as winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Providing between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study, officials of each sponsor college picked their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. This year, 155 higher education institutions are financing scholarship awards, including 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

— MORE LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees” via The Associated Press — The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. Last week, a jury in Orlando determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants to control citrus greening, and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon’s company, Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood.

“Seminole’s search for County Manager down to 3 candidates” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole Commissioners Friday plan to interview the three finalists for the County Manager’s job during a public meeting in Sanford. Afterward, the public will have a chance to comment to Commissioners on the candidates. Seminole launched a search for a new County Manager soon after Nicole Guillet resigned in early December to become executive vice president for commercial development, real estate and legal affairs at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. She has been County Manager since 2014.

“Diana Adams appointed to West Melbourne City Council, replacing Daniel Batcheldor” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Adams has been selected to fulfill Batcheldor’s unexpired five-month term on the West Melbourne City Council. Adams is the executive director of the Brevard Heart Foundation. She is also co-owner and community engagement coordinator for Rock Paper Simple, a digital marketing agency, and she joined the LEAD Brevard board of directors last week. “As a small-business owner with my husband, I have worked on budgets and contracts and built relationships with clients. I actively seek ways to support the local community and give back, and I want to see other local businesses thrive here in our city,” Adams wrote in her application.

“Air monitor aims to help solve mystery smell in St. Petersburg’s Childs Park” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Beneath the steeple and beside the double red doors of Gospel Ministries church is a monitor that can tell Childs Park residents if the air they are breathing is harmful. The monitor can fit in one hand. It measures air pollution in real time for all to see. It’s another piece of information that could help this predominantly Black and low-income community figure out what health effects, if any, may come from a smell resembling gas or sulfur that has plagued the neighborhood for decades. In recent years, the smell has sickened neighbors, prompted a City Council member to leave the neighborhood and disrupted nearby Fairmount Park Elementary.

“Change Malfunction Junction plans? Too late, says state” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — A vast majority of the comments delivered to the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization Wednesday night carried the same message: Kill it. Turned out, the transportation planners had to deliver their own two-word response: Too late. The critique, from nine of the 14 speakers at a public hearing, plus recorded testimonials and comments delivered via social media, was aimed at the looming rebuild of the downtown Tampa interchange of interstates 275 and 4. Known commonly and derisively as Malfunction Junction, the interchange is set to undergo $140 million worth of construction work to add and move lanes and rebuild an I-4 exit to improve safety.

“Tampa General Hospital named one of America’s best maternity hospitals” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital has again delivered on its promise to be one of the safest and most innovative academic health systems in the United States. For the second time in two years, Newsweek magazine has named TGH one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022. “Recognitions such as Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek exemplify the work being done by our team members and physicians. Through their ongoing innovations, clinical research, and excellence in patient care for all newborns and mothers, TGH has once again been named to this list,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.

— LOCAL NOTES: SW. FL —

“Collier Commission candidate Chris Hall’s comments on schools, sexuality draw critics” via the Naples Daily News — An outspoken candidate for Collier County Commission wants to strip the Collier school board of its powers, saying it has been “infiltrated by weak leaders” who push a liberal agenda and that the district should not be subject to gay leaders. Chris Hall, who is vying for the Collier County District 2 seat that represents part of North Naples, announced this plan at a forum at Naples Park on May 12. “As far as changes I want to make, I say let’s get the school board underneath county management,” Hall said. “Our kids should not be subject to a gay superintendent enforcing their rights onto our children. Sex has no place in elementary schools. It has no place in our schools. Under county management we’d have some say so in that. Right now we don’t. So that is a recent change I would like to make.”

“Gun heist: Cape Coral brothers attempt to steal 22 firearms from Guns 4 Less” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Two young Cape Coral brothers face multiple charges after attempting to steal 22 guns during an overnight robbery. Officers responded at 3 a.m. Wednesday at Guns 4 Less, 2113 Del Prado Blvd. S., said Sgt. Julie Green, spokesperson for the Cape Coral Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene within minutes,” she said. Green said the two suspects are 14 and 11. The News-Press doesn’t identify minors facing criminal charges. “Both juveniles ran from the business armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines and long guns,” Green said. “Due to the weight of the multiple guns and ammunition stolen, the juveniles dropped the guns and fled on foot in separate directions.”

“Hands-on care requirement cuts at Florida nursing homes means more residents will die, union says” via Liz Freeman of the Fort Myers News-Press — Amelia Runkle doesn’t hesitate to say more nursing home residents will die because certified nursing assistants are stretched too thin to provide the hands-on care the residents require. She has 38 years of experience as a certified nursing assistant and knows firsthand how a reduction in the amount of time she and colleagues spend on direct patient care under a new state guideline is detrimental. “Residents are going to die, I should say are dying,” Runkle said outside a North Fort Myers nursing home Wednesday. “Tallahassee is making wrong choices.”

— LOCAL NOTES: N. FL —

“Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension” via Anne Schindler of First Coast News — Pay and pension have been a critical question since Jacksonville Sheriff Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them since the office was officially vacant. City General Counsel Jason Teal has already determined that Williams earned his $180,000-plus annual salary because he served as “the de facto sheriff.” But Teal’s opinion doesn’t cover his state pension.

“Jacksonville-area home prices rise 0.6% in May, with houses for sale in high demand” via Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman of USA Today Network — A typical Duval County home listed for $340,000 in May, up 0.6% from a month earlier. The median list home price in May was up about 25.9% from May 2021. Duval County’s median home was 1,631 square feet for a listed price of $204 per square foot. The Duval County market was busy, with a median of 33 days on the market. A month earlier, homes had a median of 33 days on the market. The market added 1,928 new home listings in May, compared with the 1,980 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 1,275 listings of homes for sale.

“Jacksonville apartment complex boosts affordable housing options for homeless veterans” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — A national nonprofit that helps cities address homelessness has purchased a Jacksonville apartment complex to provide permanent housing for homeless veterans. New York-based Community Solutions paid $9.35 million for Caroline Village at 2929 Justina Road in Arlington, which has about 92 units, according to the nonprofit. “As units turn over, vacancies will be first offered to veterans experiencing homelessness,” spokesperson Anna Kim said. “The goal is to dedicate at least 50% of the units to veterans as Jacksonville works toward its goal of ending veteran homelessness.”

“‘Thank you for giving us Carla’: Pensacola State College pays tribute to slain instructor” via Colin Warren-Hicks of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola State College faculty and students made it abundantly clear Wednesday that an integral piece and special part of their campus was lost forever last month when a gunman shot and killed mathematics instructor Carla Williams. Kennon Nicholas Farrow is accused of gunning Williams down around 4:25 a.m. March 24 at the Pensacola Fitness at 1102 N. Ninth Ave., during the PSC teacher’s early morning workout. A memorial service honoring Williams’ personal character, teaching career, and athletic accomplishments was held Wednesday on campus at PSC, her alma mater, where Williams had taught since 2004 and had been a star player on the college basketball team as a student.

“A fight over a stalk cutter in 1922 turned into a mass exodus of Black residents of Jay” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — One hundred years ago, a Black man named Albert Thompson was sitting in a solitary jail cell at Fort Barrancas awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a white man named Sam Echols. Today, the incident is almost totally forgotten, but evidence is coming to light that it was the spark of what appears to be the forced removal of at least 175 Black residents from the Jay area of northern Santa Rosa County, which would leave a legacy of Jay as a “sundown town” with the implied threat of violence for any Black man or woman who found themselves in area of Jay after sunset. Census records document 175 Black residents in the Jay area in 1920. In 1930, zero Black residents were counted.

“Fernandina Beach tackles rising cost of garbage” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Trash takes money, and the City of Fernandina Beach will try to figure out what it wants to do with its trash service after a 3-2 City Commission vote against allowing staff to open contract extension negotiations with WM. The city will instead open up a competitive bidding process for services. City Manager Dale Martin brought the proposal for negotiations to Commissioners despite the contract not being terminated for another two years.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Jan. 6 committee has already blown it” via David Brooks of The New York Times — What is the Jan. 6 committee for? Committee members and Democratic operatives have been telling reporters what they hope to achieve with the hearings. Democrats are hoping to use the hearings to show midterm voters how thoroughly Republicans are to blame for what happened that day.

Using the events of Jan. 6 as campaign fodder is small-minded and likely to be ineffective. If you think you can find the magic moment that will finally discredit Trump in the eyes of the electorate, you haven’t been paying attention over the last six years. Sorry, boomers, but this is not the Watergate scandal. The horrors of Jan. 6 were out in public.

We don’t need a committee to simply regurgitate what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. We need a committee that will preserve democracy on Jan. 6, 2025, and Jan. 6, 2029. We need a committee to locate the weaknesses in our democratic system and society and find ways to address them.

The core problem is that there are millions of Americans who have three convictions: that the election was stolen, that violence is justified in order to rectify it and that the rules and norms that hold our society together don’t matter.

— OPINIONS —

“Mike Pence is an American hero” via Jonathan V. Last of The Atlantic — The object of the hearings is to hold bad actors to account and propose systemic reforms to prevent another insurrection. Pence has long been caricatured as a comically loyal stooge standing behind the President with befuddlement on his face and a fly on his head. Yet Pence did more to protect democracy, both on Jan. 6 and since, than any other person inside the Trump administration. The Secret Service wanted to evacuate Pence from the Capitol, but the Vice President refused to leave, because he judged that doing so would weaken our democracy and give Trump and his violent followers a victory. So, he stayed in an underground loading dock until it was safe for him to return to the Joint Session and formalize Biden’s victory.

“The racist roots of DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law” via Paul Finkelman of Washington Monthly — DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law is right in line with South Carolina’s John C. Calhoun and a bevy of 20th-century Southern segregationists trying to curtail free speech. In the 1830s, southern states sought the extradition of northern abolitionists for writing about the evils of slavery. They indicted northern abolitionists for sedition, even if the slavery opponents had never entered those states. Northerners who intentionally or unintentionally brought antislavery literature when visiting the South might be jailed, and southern whites who denounced slavery faced jail or exile. In the 1830s, mobs attacked the Charleston post office, burning mail from northern states to prevent the dissemination of newspapers, pamphlets, and other literature denouncing slavery. Until the Civil War, freedom of expression mostly ceased to exist in the slaveholding states.

“DeSantis is a politically savvy power player. And he’s beating Trump at his own game” via the Miami Herald editorial board — He’s younger, prettier and speaks in complete, comprehensible sentences. And he speaks directly to Trump’s rock-solid base, which is showing a few cracks. DeSantis beat out Trump in a straw poll of attendees at last weekend’s Western Conservative Summit. Among the participants, 71% want our Governor to run for President in 2024; Trump came in at an irritating 67%, irritating to Trump, at least. DeSantis bested Trump at last year’s conference, too. Although straw polls are far from being a scientific or accurate measure of the overall electorate, they show that DeSantis’ support among core voters is growing.

“Property insurance catastrophe temporarily averted, but more is coming” via Skylar Zander of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Property insurance reform is not a sensational issue by any stretch of the imagination. It is nuanced and many people don’t realize that it directly impacts our pocketbooks and livelihoods as Floridians, regardless of a person owning a home or not. Florida’s property insurance coverage has reached catastrophic levels where private insurance coverage options are critically low, to the point that Floridians are having to rely on the state-run insurance “company,” Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, in lieu of the private market. The Legislature should consider limiting Citizens to only cover primary residences and allow Citizens to raise rates to keep up with market prices instead of keeping them artificially low.

— ALOE —

“Huy Fong Sriracha sauce in short supply amid chili pepper shortage” via Kelly Tyko of Axios — Huy Fong Foods is warning of a chili pepper shortage that could make it harder to spice up your meals. The California-based company, known for its sriracha sauces with a rooster on the bottle, confirmed to Axios via email that it is “experiencing a shortage which is affecting our production supply.” In an April 19 letter to customers, Huy Fong Foods said it faces a “more severe shortage of chili” because of “weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers.” The company said it gets its peppers from Mexico, which along with the Western U.S., is experiencing a drought. Some users reported having difficulty finding sriracha in local stores or finding purchasing limits.

“‘Batman & Robin’ costume designer says batsuit nipples were his idea and ‘informed by Roman armor’” via Abbey White of The Hollywood Reporter — Batman & Robin‘s costume designer says he introduced the nipple to the batsuit in Joel Schumacher’s run of Batman movies but that the director pushed for their exaggeration. In an interview, Jose Fernandez spoke about the controversial suit design element that has dominated discourse around the film since its 1997 release. The costume designer explained the evolution of the suits’ nipple design noting that for Val Kilmer’s suit, that part was subtle and “just a little blob of clay” before Schumacher, who “loved the nipples,” decided to highlight them more in Batman & Robin. “Schumacher wanted them sharpened, like, with points. They were also circled, both outer and inner — it was all made into a feature of the batsuit,” Fernandez said.

“As Heat’s Haslem turns 42, he wants to continue ‘impacting this organization.’ In what role?” via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald — Udonis Haslem has not yet decided if he’ll return to the Miami Heat for a 20th season. If he does choose to continue his playing career, he’ll join a very short list. With Haslem turning 42 on Thursday, he could become just the seventh player in NBA history to appear in a game after their 42nd birthday. “As usual, I’ll take my time,” Haslem said last week on exit interview day, delaying his decision between retirement and returning for a 20th season until later this offseason.

“Guy returns lost ring to honeymoon couple with LEGO metal detector toy” via Good News Network — A metal detectorist who found a newlywed’s wedding ring on a beach surprised them, by sending a picture of it being held by a LEGO man. 44-year-old groom Richard Whetter and his bride Anne arrived on the island of Jersey for their honeymoon last month. But Richard lost his wedding ring during a romantic stroll in Portelet Bay two days later. He says he took off his ring to go swimming and put it by his shoe. Unfortunately, as a newlywed, he wasn’t used to owning such an item — and forgot to put it back on. It was only when he returned to the car that he realized it was missing. For Steve, it took only 10 minutes to find the lost item.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.