Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.15.23

House Speaker Paul Renner has placed Enterprise Florida on the chopping block, but it is not the only economic development program imperiled under a new bill sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Esposito.

In addition to axing EFI, the Fort Myers Republican’s proposal (HB 5) would shut down three programs that support the state’s film and television production industry: the Florida Office of Film and Entertainment (State Film Commission), the Entertainment Industry Sales Tax Exemption Program (STE) and the Florida Film and Entertainment Advisory Council (FFEAC).

These programs have faced potential elimination before, but previous efforts were thwarted by legislative supporters and industry groups such as the trade association Film Florida.

Members of the Film Florida Board of Directors are in Tallahassee this week to communicate their concerns as well as host a reception Wednesday evening at the Historic Capitol in the Senate Chambers. The event will feature special guests Glen Roberts, the Chief of Entertainment Media for the U.S. Department of Defense as well as Catherine Bell, an actor, producer, and Florida resident known for productions including “JAG,” “Army Wives” and “The Good Witch.”

The reception coincides with concerns about HB 5.

“We applaud the Florida House for examining these programs, but what they will find is that if the Entertainment Industry Sales Tax Exemption Program is eliminated, it will constitute a tax increase on Florida’s small businesses,” Lux said.

Film Florida noted that about five out of six applicants for the sales tax exemption program during the current fiscal year have five or fewer full-time employees and beneficiaries extend beyond the direct industry. When a carpenter, electrician, painter, dry cleaner or food truck owner works on a projection project, select project-related expenses are tax-exempt.

Lux continued, “This would be a tax increase not just on small businesses in Florida, but micro-businesses. At a time where most everything is more expensive than it was just a few years ago, a tax increase would be challenging.”

—@LindseyGrahamSC: To those who believe that Russia’s unprovoked and barbaric invasion of Ukraine is not a priority for the United States — you are missing a lot. … Now is not the time to repeat the mistakes of the past. By the way, China’s claim to Taiwan is also based on the proposition of a territorial dispute. I hope both the Democrat and Republican parties will reject this proposition.

—@DavidAFrench: (Ron) DeSantis actually called Russia’s grotesque, aggressive invasion of a sovereign country a “territorial dispute.” Now both front-runners for the GOP nomination are weaker on Russian aggression than Joe Biden. Astonishing. Dangerous.

—@RonFilipkowski: Establishment GOP has spent months rationalizing that the best way to stop (Donald) Trump was to back DeSantis, now wakes up to him saying that the war in Ukraine is a “territorial dispute.” Now they will tell themselves that they will be able to control him later. We’ve been here before.

—@HeathMayo: I think DeSantis may have cost himself the presidency with this Ukraine position. He has now cemented himself as a follower. Best night of the Primary so far for Mike Pence.

—@NikkiFried: Guy who plays dress-up Top Gun bends the knee to (Vladimir) Putin — on a show produced by a Russian asset.

—@JMart: Some Florida Man news: @mattgaetz will *not* primary @SenRickScott next year. Had been some buzz Gaetz was looking at this, but he tells me: “If I wanted to spend my time in a retirement community, I’d definitely choose The Villages over The Senate” (or, more likely, 30A)

—@JimRosicaFL: Remember “@AP Day at the Capitol?”? When a Governor would talk to the press for 20+ minutes — and drop a budget!! Those were the days.

“Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’” via David A. Lieb, Chloe Berger of Fortune and The Associated Press — Usually referring to alleged offbeat crimes committed by people from the Sunshine State, the meme refers to the local press habit of writing that a “Florida man” has done something outrageous, such as hiding a full set of ribs in their pants or attempting an armed robbery with finger guns for the sake of Waffle House napkins.

Often accompanied by an alligator, Florida man’s doings are more readily available to read and report about because of the state’s “Sunshine Law” and its famously liberal access to court documents.

Although years of rollbacks have gradually clouded the impact, advocates are ringing alarms that this year presents the greatest threat to transparency yet in the state that coined the name “Sunshine Law” for its open-government rules.

DeSantis is pursuing a home-state agenda that could make it harder for people to learn what public officials are doing or to speak out against them. In an unprecedented move, DeSantis has claimed an executive right to keep key government records secret. He’s also seeking to weaken a nearly 60-year-old national legal precedent protecting journalists and others who publish critical comments about public figures.

Florida’s Republican-led Legislature appears eager to carry out his vision. As their annual session began, lawmakers filed dozens of bills that would add to the state’s lengthy list of open-government exceptions.

“The state of sunshine is in peril,” warned Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

In other words, there might be less “Florida man” if DeSantis has his way.



“DeSantis, backing away from Ukraine, angers GOP hawks” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Declaring that defending Ukraine against Russia’s invasion was not a vital interest for the United States, DeSantis cemented a Republican shift away from hawkish foreign policy that has played out over the past decade and accelerated with Trump’s political rise. Republican foreign policy hawks recoiled at DeSantis’ statement on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which deviated from the position held by most of the Republican establishment on Capitol Hill, including Sen. Mitch McConnell. McConnell and other top congressional Republicans have framed the invasion by Putin as a fight to defend the post-World War II international security framework. Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview that he “could not disagree more” with DeSantis’ characterization of the stakes attached to the defense of Ukraine.

“DeSantis earned more Fox News mentions than Donald Trump last week” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis last week earned more mentions on Fox News than did Trump. That’s according to a study by Media Matters, a media watchdog that tracks coverage of politicians. From March 5 to 11, Fox News personalities mentioned DeSantis on air 177 times. By comparison, Trump was mentioned just 142 times. That shows the Republican Governor, ahead of an expected run for President, could snag an edge regarding a resource Trump long enjoyed in excess: free media. Media Matters writer Rob Savillo suggested the data “could signal that the network is shifting its focus to the Florida Governor.”

“DeSantis fires back at Joe Biden: ‘It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Gov. DeSantis responded to President Biden’s comments that what Florida lawmakers and leaders are doing — working to prohibit sex change operations for children — is “sinful.” “What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. I mean, it’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Biden said. “What are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings.” DeSantis fired back, saying, “It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors.” “It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids,” he said.

“Mike Pence compares DeSantis’ Disney ‘government activism’ to Gavin Newsom’s abortion move” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Pence likened “government activism” from DeSantis to that of California’s Gov. Newsom, comparing Florida’s handling of Disney to California’s handling of abortion pills. “I’m a limited government conservative and I believe in private property, free enterprise. My concern more broadly was just simply about taking action against a company in the wake of a political dispute, where the company had taken a different position than the state,” Pence contended. “ … I had the exact same concerns about California, pulling a $54 million contract from Walgreens because Walgreens announced that they’ll not be distributing the abortion pill in 20 states where it would be illegal to do so. To me, it’s the same kind of government activism — one on the right, one on the left, and both are wrong.”

“Marco Rubio distances himself from DeSantis’ new position on Ukraine” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s senior Senator isn’t on board with the Governor’s evolving position on the war in Ukraine. During an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Rubio rebutted Gov. DeSantis’ skepticism about the ongoing conflict, weighing in on whether DeSantis took his anti-war position for political reasons, and whether the war is simply a “territorial dispute.” When asked about DeSantis’ political calculus, with Hewitt suggesting DeSantis was trying “not to upset the neo-isolationist voter,” Rubio noted that Tallahassee doesn’t deal with world affairs. “I don’t know what he’s trying to do or what the goal is. Obviously, he doesn’t deal with foreign policy every day as Governor. So, I’m not sure. I can’t speak to that.”

—“Over a decade, DeSantis went from a Ukraine hawk to opposing U.S. support” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“James Patterson urges fans to reach out to DeSantis on Florida book bans” via Judy Kurtz of The Hill — Bestselling author Patterson is calling on fans to speak out to DeSantis against a school district’s “borderline absurd decision” to ban one of his book series from its libraries. “The ‘Maximum Ride’ series was recently banned by the Martin County Florida School District,” the 75-year-old scribe wrote to his more than 140,000 Twitter followers. “Honestly, who would want ‘Maximum Ride’ banned from schools? On what possible grounds?” Patterson asked of the series, which is made up of science fiction novels geared toward young adults. Some books in the “Maximum Ride” series were among more than 60 titles removed from the shelves of the Florida county’s public school libraries, according to a list released by Martin County last week.

“Revamped alimony reform bill receives committee references” via Patrick R. Fargason of The Florida Bar News — Sen. Joe Gruters hopes the third time’s a charm for his alimony reform bill. On March 2, the Sarasota Republican filed SB 1416, which would allow courts to grant alimony to either party in the form of “temporary, bridge-the-gap, rehabilitative, or durational alimony, as is equitable,” and would remove the term, “permanent in nature,” from the statutes. Additionally, it would allow judges to consider the adultery of either spouse and any resulting economic impact in determining the amount of alimony awarded and address what happens when a spouse ordered to pay child support retires. The bill was referenced to two Senate Committees, Fiscal Policy and Rules, on March 9.

“Natural gas tax exemption measure clears first Senate Committee” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Members of the Senate Committee on Transportation cleared a bill (SB 322) that would extend the existing tax exemption on natural gas fuels for two years. The bill, sponsored by Gruters, received unanimous support. It heads next to the Finance and Tax Committee and then Appropriations before being teed up for a floor vote. Companion legislation in the House (HB 529) from Rep. Jim Mooney has also cleared one Committee stop and awaits a hearing in House Ways and Means. “Natural gas-fueled vehicles are a no-brainer. They are cleaner and more efficient and use fuel sourced from right here in America,” said Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association.

“Bill granting unwed Florida fathers more parental rights clears first Senate stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fathers whose children were born out of wedlock are one step closer to gaining equal parental rights under Florida law. The Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs unanimously advanced a bill (SB 1146) that would make it easier for an unwed father to be involved and have a say in the life of his child. Presently, if a child is born to unmarried parents, the law provides that the natural guardian of the child is the mother, who becomes responsible for all issues involving the child. To gain similar recognition, a father must establish paternity and petition the court for parental responsibility and time-sharing, even if both he and the mother acknowledge he is the father.

“Bill to stop auto part thievery speeds through second Committee stop” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill seeking to stop catalytic converter thievery is advancing — and it’s got some bipartisan momentum. Republican Sen. Jim Boyd proposed the bill (SB 306) known as the “Catalytic Converter Antitheft Act.” The Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice approved it unanimously. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello and Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins have proposed similar legislation (HB 185). That bill has also received a Committee nod and is on the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee’s Wednesday agenda. Boyd told the Committee the thefts are a growing problem. And it’s not because thieves are after the auto part for its emissions-reducing qualities. Thieves seek them because of the precious metals inside.

“Senate Committee OK’s bills to protect seaports, monitor speeding in school zones” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Lawmakers are considering adding seaports to the list of places where people aren’t allowed to fly their drones. The Legislature already created a list, with the federal government’s guidance, of places where people can’t fly their private drones without permission. That includes airports, spaceports, military institutions and amusement parks. But seaports are missing on the list — which would change under SB 908. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, the bill sponsor, argued seaports are identified as “critical infrastructure” in other statutes and should be updated on the drone ban list too. Seaports are “absolutely integral to Florida’s economic prosperity, public safety, security and future growth,” Rodriguez argued.

“Bill to lift lid on vacation rental preemption clears Senate panel” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Cities and counties would be able to impose some limited restrictions on vacation rental housing units under a bill that passed through the Senate Regulated Industries Committee, but virtually no one is pleased with the state of the bill. The bill, SB 714, would allow cities and counties to require vacation rental units to register with them for a fee capped at $50. Also, vacation rental owners who use online vacation rental company platforms, such as Airbnb and VRBO, would be required to collect and remit sales taxes to the state. It passed on a party line 5-2 vote with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

“Senate panel grants admission to bill requiring transferable event tickets” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Members of the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee voted 6-3 this week for SB 388, which would grant people the right to donate, transfer or resell tickets they purchase to a live event. Every Republican on the panel present voted for the measure. Democrats on the panel voted no, citing feedback from numerous live venue operators and ticket sellers in their districts. The Committee also approved an amendment clarifying that if an online reseller wants to sell a ticket for over $1 more than its original price, it must prominently display that it is not the original seller. The reseller must also “prominently” display that it guarantees a full refund if the event is canceled, the purchaser is denied admission for no fault of his or her own, or the ticket wasn’t delivered properly.

“Senate panel approves bill increasing penalties on illegal handling of venomous reptiles” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The bill (SB 1266) sets the penalties for knowingly releasing, or letting escape through gross negligence, a nonnative reptile of concern to a Level Three violation. Knowingly releasing or letting escape through gross negligence a venomous reptile would be a Level Four violation. Level Four violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term of imprisonment of no longer than five years. Level Three violations can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a term of imprisonment of up to a year, if it’s the first such violation within the last 10 years. If it’s a Level Three violation within 10 years of a similar or worse violation, the penalties also include a $750 mandatory minimum fine and revocation of the offender’s license or permit.

“DeSantis-backed anti-woke banking bill now ready for House floor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Progressive principles in banking have been a frequent target of DeSantis, and a new proposal to remove them from state investments is ready for the House floor. Rep. Bob Rommel’s bill (HB 3) aims to “protect Florida retirement accounts and state investments from financial discrimination by eliminating the consideration of environmental and social governance (ESG) investment strategies” and “protect Floridians from being denied loans based on their political or social beliefs.” Rommel told the State Affairs Committee that only “pecuniary factors” were to be considered, rather than ideological bulwarks, and that the bill banned discrimination on grounds other than “risk-based” factors. Democrats had a series of questions ahead of the 13-6 party-line vote.

“House advances bill expanding Florida’s ‘parental rights’ law to pre-K through 8th grade” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After roughly two hours of mostly oppositional testimony, House lawmakers advanced legislation to expand a controversial law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference. The existing law, which critics labeled “Don’t Say Gay,” bans those lessons in public schools for students in kindergarten through third grade and in all grades thereafter where not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” The bill (HB 1223) that cleared the House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee would extend the prohibition down to prekindergarten and up to eighth grade.

“Bill making it harder to amend the state constitution advances” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Rick Roth of West Palm Beach is proposing legislation (HJR 129) that would raise the required share of “yes” votes for a constitutional amendment to pass from 60% to 66.67%. Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee gave its nod to the measure the resolution’s second Committee stop, with Democrats opposed. Such a threshold would have meant Marsy’s Law victims’ rights and $15 minimum wage amendments wouldn’t have made it into the state constitution. This is the fifth time Roth has proposed the legislation. Sen. Joe Gruters has proposed identical legislation (SB 1410) in the Senate. It hasn’t yet received a Committee hearing. If both Chambers agree, it will be placed on a ballot for voters to decide. Testimony, though, brought forward blistering criticism.

“‘Journalism 101’: Bill lowering defamation standards clears House hurdle” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Legislation that would make it easier to sue journalists for defamation was approved by its first House panel. The Civil Justice Subcommittee was the first of three stops for HB 991, sponsored by Rep. Alex Andrade of Pensacola. It cleared the Committee by a 14-4 vote after extended discussion, probing from Democrats, and criticism from members of the public. “This bill could be titled Journalism 101,” Andrade said during questions. The wide-ranging bill would expand the definition of defamation to any publication or broadcast of a false assertion, revive the “false light” principle, take measures against selective editing of footage, and allow for suits in any county in Florida where the material could be accessed.

“House moves forward bill to undo post-Parkland age limit to buy rifles” via the News Service of Florida — With backing from Speaker Renner, a House panel approved a bill that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other long guns in Florida. The bill (HB 1543) would reverse part of a 2018 law that set the minimum age at 21 after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic rifle to carry out the attack. The Republican-controlled House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted 12-5 along party lines Monday to approve the bill. Under the 2018 law, people under 21 can receive rifles and other long guns as gifts but cannot purchase them.

“Bill creating work group to study Floridians’ risk of blood clots clears first Committee” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A House spending panel is giving a nod to a bill that creates a pulmonary blood clot and embolism policy work group to determine how many people in Florida are impacted by the blood clots. These numbers are estimated because currently there is no systematic collection of blood clot-related morbidity or mortality data in the United States. The bill (HB 483), filed by Rep. Dean Black, creates the Emily Adkins Prevention Act. The measure establishes a work group composed of health care providers, patients, family members, health care associates and advocates and authorizes the House Speaker and Senate President to each appoint two members. The state Surgeon General is empowered to appoint the Chair of the work group.

“House panel OK’s bill targeting auto glass repair lawsuits” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The bill (HB 541) filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, a Panama City Republican, would eliminate the use of assignment of benefits (AOB) in auto glass repair claims and ban auto glass repair shops from offering incentives to customers for making a claim. Griffitts said the number of auto glass-related lawsuits rose to 37,000 in 2022, up 9,000 over the previous year. Many of the disputes are over a matter of less than $200. “We have a litigation problem in this state and this bill eliminates one or more avenues to frivolous lawsuits,” Griffitts said. The bill passed unanimously. Similar measures have been filed in the Legislature in recent years but failed to gain traction.





“Negotiations nearly final on bills to protect insurers, businesses from lawsuits” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The House and Senate appear to have reached an agreement on most issues of a far-reaching bill on lawsuit limits bill that is being fast-tracked through the Legislature and has the Governor’s support. Senate bill sponsor Sen. Travis Hutson detailed the nuances of the agreement between the House and Senate to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The broader policy changes in the agreement shift Florida from a state with a pure comparative negligence approach to a state that uses a modified comparative negligence standard. The switch means that plaintiffs who are found to be more than 50% responsible for their injuries or harm may not recover damages. The chambers agreed that the changes should not impact medical malpractice cases or wrongful death cases against physicians.

“Port concerns not enough to stop bill on dredging wildlife studies” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources passed a Committee substitute bill this week that would require dredging projects for deep-water ports to have a habitat equivalency analysis as a condition of maintenance dredging permits from the Department of Environmental Protection. “SB 1072 aims to improve the process of damage assessment when it comes to sand dredging, with the purpose of minimizing environmental deterioration,” said Committee Chair Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican. The bill is meant to help minimize damage to coral reefs and marine life during dredging projects. The state’s ports aren’t on board with the idea at present.

“Lawmakers want to help insurance companies by limiting lawsuits” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians are paying the highest auto and homeowners insurance premiums in the nation — and those rates continue to rise. Saying they want to drive down costs, Tallahassee lawmakers are working to limit policyholders’ abilities to sue their insurance companies. After years of legislation limiting lawsuits against property insurance companies, DeSantis and Republican leaders are preparing to spread those limits to other lines of insurance, such as automobile, life, liability and health. The changes would make it riskier for lawyers to take cases against insurance companies and make insurance companies pay less in injury cases. Some of the changes overturn 130-year-old law meant to give the policyholder more of a level playing field against their insurer.

“New study shows Florida drivers zoom through school zones” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A bill that would use cameras to make sure drivers pump the brakes in school zones is speeding through committee, and a new study shows it could make an immediate impact. The legislation (SB 588) sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez would authorize local governments to set up camera-enforced “speed detection systems” within school zones, either on their own or by contracting with a third party. The systems may be used to enforce school zone speed limits, as well as regular speed limits while school is in session, but the yellow lights aren’t flashing. Local governments must inform drivers that cameras are in use, both by road sign and via a public announcement.

“Blaise Ingoglia mocks Geraldine Thompson amendment to cancel Florida Republicans, not Democrats” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Republican Sen. Ingoglia is mocking a Democratic colleague, claiming an amendment she filed to one of his bills is evidence of “bipartisan support to cancel the Florida Democrat Party.” That was the headline on a news release from Ingoglia’s office, which responded to Sen. Thompson’s amendment to his bill, “The Ultimate Cancel Act” (SB 1248). Ingoglia’s version would cancel any political party that ever used slavery as a part of its platform. While that is indeed true of the Democratic Party, the slavery-era version of the party is quite different from the current Democratic Party.

— The House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets: 8 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee meets: 8 a.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 517) that would allow combat medics to obtain nursing credits through the state’s colleges and universities: 8 a.m., Room 314, House Office Building.

— The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill that would lower the threshold for a jury to recommend the death sentence in capital murder cases from unanimous to two-thirds. 8 a.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— FHA Hospital Days: 8 a.m., Capitol Complex.

— Nurse-Family Partnership & Child First Day: 8 a.m., Capitol Complex.

— Florida Retail Federation’s “Retail Days 2023″: 8 a.m., Capitol Complex.

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 8:30 a.m., Senate Chambers. No main amendment to a bill on any Senate calendar shall be considered by the Senate unless the amendment was prepared in proper form and filed with the Secretary no later than 2 p.m. the day before it is to be offered at a sitting. Substitutes for the main amendments shall be filed by 4 p.m. and amendments to main amendments and amendments to substitute amendments by 5 p.m.

— The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors meet for a 2023 Risk Transfer Program teleconference: 9 a.m., 786-635-1003, code: 883 0756 0058.

—The Florida Commission on Offender Review meets: 9 a.m., call in: 1-877-309-2073; pin: 337-350-165.

—The Florida Cabinet aides meet: 9 a.m., Cabinet Meeting Room.

— Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Tallahassee Committee Advocacy Days: 10 a.m., Capitol Complex. The Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee (SPAC) has monitored legislation and advocated for issues of importance for 44 years. Together, three organizations represent 24 Leagues and over 11,000 women from across the state.

— The House Appropriations Committee will take up a bill (HB 401) that would raise the cap on liability for cities, counties and other government entities from $200,000 to $2.5 million: 11:30 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Ways & Means Committee meets: 11:30 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The Senate Banking and Insurance Subcommittee will consider a bill (SB 1002) that would prohibit the post-loss assignment of benefits on auto glass replacement: 1 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

—The Senate Community Affairs Subcommittee meets: 1 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Education Postsecondary Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 266) that would eliminate funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at Florida’s 12 public universities: 1 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee meets: 1 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— Florida School Boards Association Day in the Legislature. Members of school boards from across the state of Florida will be visiting the Florida Legislature: 1 p.m., Capitol Complex.

— The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee will consider legislation (HB 37) that would make local officials fill out a Form 6 financial disclosure, which requires disclosure of their total net worth and all assets and liabilities worth more than $1,000: 2:30 p.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 827) addressing septic tank pollution that would make all of Florida’s impaired waterbodies eligible for state grant assistance: 3 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— The House Education Quality Subcommittee meets: 3 p.m., Room 102, House Office Building.

— The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 657) that would authorize local governments to set up camera-enforced “speed detection systems” within school zones, either on their own or by contracting with a third party: 3 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— The Senate Rules Committee meets: 3:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.





Jimmy Patronis says anti-ESG bill will protect Florida banks — Chief Financial Officer Patronis said an anti-ESG banking bill advancing to the House floor (HB 3) will protect Florida banks from suffering the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed last week amid a cash crunch. “On its own, this is a great piece of legislation because it will protect Floridians’ returns from ESG. After the Silicon Valley Bank failure, however, it’s clear that this legislation is critical to bolstering protections from continuing failures. It’s common sense that if banks are focused on ESG, they’re diverting cash away from generating returns and providing quality customer service,” he said. “ … Inflation doesn’t show any signs of easing, interest rates have climbed, and our country most likely has some challenging times ahead. If we are going to protect Florida’s economy, HB 3 will be critical to protecting not only our investments but Florida communities that rely on safe banking institutions.”

ACLU pans passage of anti-trans bill — The ACLU of Florida strongly condemned a bill advancing in the Senate that would criminally charge doctors who provide gender-affirming care and allow Florida courts to interfere with custody determinations from other states if a child is physically present in Florida and a parent or guardian is seeking gender-affirming health care in another state. “This dangerous bill is an extraordinary governmental overreach, even among efforts to ban gender-affirming care. It will drastically threaten the lives of trans children either living in or visiting Florida,” said ACLU of Florida political director Kirk Bailey. “Under this bill, parents of trans children will face a grim choice: either move their families out of Florida to seek evidence-based, medically necessary care for their children … or they can stay in Florida and risk their children’s well-being in a state where any medical provider who helps their children could lose their medical license and be sent to jail.”

“Florida universities provide little gender-affirming care, reports show” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Gender-affirming health care makes up a fraction of the caseloads in medical facilities run by Florida’s public universities, according to records that DeSantis’ budget office ordered the schools to turn over in January. The order has been a topic of high interest across the state, inspiring student protests and frequent remarks by the Governor. “You’re talking about publicly funded institutions,” DeSantis said at a Jan. 31 news conference in Bradenton, laying out his rationale for the request. “Those are not things that I think are an appropriate use of your tax dollars.”

“Florida homeowners are in the dark about flood insurance, expert says” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — After the back-to-back named storms last year left billions of dollars in flood losses across Florida, one organization is warning that major reforms are needed to government regulations and flood insurance, especially inland as climate change makes storms wetter and more powerful. Across the state, the Association of State Floodplain Managers estimates uninsured flood losses from Ian to be between $10 billion and $17 billion. Chris Brown, executive director of SmarterSafer, a nonprofit that pushes for better disaster preparedness, says that’s how little homeowners understand about flood risks. “We need better education so that people can make changes,” Brown said. “Even people who are legally required to have flood insurance don’t always (have it).”

— ELECT RESULTS —

“Wayne Messam wins third term as Miramar Mayor” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Messam trounced a political novice Tuesday to win a third term. With all but one precinct reporting, Messam won 90.4% of the vote to the 9.6% that Rudy Theophin garnered. The Municipal Elections also officially returned Alexandra Davis to City Commission Seat 4. She was unopposed. Messam, who has a general contracting business, far outraised Theophin, who works in financial services with OneBox Funding. Theophin raised a total of $1,600, final campaign finance reports show. Messam held nearly $74,000, according to a final campaign report.

“Broward County voters weigh in on municipal elections” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Coconut Creek: Incumbent Becky Tooley garnered 49.32% of the vote to Jeffrey Wasserman’s 50.68%, according to unofficial results. Appointed Commissioner John Brodie won the most votes in a three-way contest against Alfred Delgado and Nancy Gayle Fry. Hillsboro Beach: The totals came out with Vincent Andreano winning 28.3%; incumbent Barbara Baldasarre winning 28% and David Ravanesi winning 26%. Richard Crusco finished last with 18%. North Lauderdale: Darrell Lewis-Ricketts decisively won his three-way race to represent District D. Pembroke Park: For the open District 1, Erik Morrissette won 74%, defeating Charisse “CC” Colon. For at-large District 4, Musfika Kashem won 56%.

“Boca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — With all but one precinct reporting, Boca Raton voters rejected bringing office terms for their elected city positions more in line with what most other cities have. With nearly 4,000 voters weighing in, 59% rejected the idea that the terms of the Mayor and City Council members should be four years, so they will remain as three-year terms. There were no races for voters to decide. Mayor Scott Singer was unopposed for his final term. An open seat drew just one candidate: real estate lawyer Marc Wigder will fill the seat term-limited Council member Andrea O’Rourke is vacating. And Fran Nachlas is the only candidate who filed for the seat Andy Thomson left to run unsuccessfully for the Legislature.

“Boynton Beach City Commission race heads to runoff election; appointee wins full term” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Boynton Beach weighed a crowded field in two City Commission elections and Tuesday results show one incumbent faces a runoff and voters opted to keep an appointed Commissioner in her seat. In District 2, unofficial results from all reporting precincts show Commissioner Woodrow Hay won fewer votes than Mack McCray, with a 42%-36% split. With no one reaching the 50% threshold, the two will head to a runoff election. McCray has served in this same Commission seat, first winning election in 2001. Joe Josemond garnered 18% of the vote and Bernard Wright won 3%.

“Deerfield Beach City Commissioners win second terms” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Deerfield Beach voters returned two incumbents to second terms on the City Commission, unofficial results show. With 1,513 voters weighing in, Commissioner Michael Hudak won re-election to a second term representing Deerfield Beach’s coastal City Commission, winning 56% of the vote to challenger Maria LoRicco’s 44%. LoRicco was a first-time candidate from New Haven, Connecticut. Meanwhile, 1,258 voters weighed in and District 2 City Commissioner Ben Preston won his bid for re-election to a second term, taking 52% of the vote. Community activist Terry Scott and Darlene Swaffer garnered 29% and 18.5% of the vote, respectively. Also, voters gave their approval for the sale of 3.8 acres of city-owned land for $6.5 million.

“Delray Beach City Commissioner ousted; newcomer wins over former Commissioner” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — One incumbent Delray Beach City Commissioner was ousted from her seat, and another former City Commissioner was rejected in municipal elections Tuesday, unofficial results show. Voters also approved borrowing $120 million for city facilities improvement. With 6,773 voters casting ballots in the at-large election and all but one precinct reporting, unofficial results show incumbent Commissioner Juli Casale was upset by Rob Long to represent Seat 2 on the City Commission. Casale earned 47% of the vote to Long’s 53%. For Seat 4’s race, City Commissioner Angela Burns won 51% of the vote to Angie Gray’s 47%. Gray had served on the Commission from 2009 to 2014.

“Municipal races in Pinellas beaches saw a lot of incumbents ousted Tuesday night” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Several candidates were on the ballot Tuesday in Pinellas County beach communities. Voters sent some incumbents back for new terms while electing several others for fresh leadership. Tuesday’s municipal ballots also include referendum and charter amendments. Four candidates were on the ballot in Indian Rocks Beach, vying for two available City Commission seats. Voters re-elected Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg and tapped Lan Vaughan to join the Commission. Houseberg received 38% of the vote, while Vaughan received 39%. Don House and Preston Smith didn’t make the cut, coming in with 13% and 11% of the vote, respectively.

“Suzy Sofer, Karen Rafferty elected to Belleair Bluffs City Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Sofer and Rafferty easily won election Tuesday to the Belleair Bluffs City Commission. With all precincts reporting, Rafferty was the top vote-getter with nearly 38% of the vote, followed by incumbent Sofer, who claimed nearly 36% of the vote. Sofer has previously served as the town’s Vice Mayor and has been an elected representative for more than 15 years. She co-owns Cody’s Roadhouse restaurant in Belleair Bluffs with her father, which they have owned and operated for more than 15 years. Sofer has a Bachelor of Science with a minor in business management from Louisiana State University. Sofer ran on a pro-business platform focused on rising costs and inflation.

“Christine Brown re-elected to Gulfport City Council” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Gulfport City Council member Brown will serve another term, securing nearly 61% of the vote over challengers Christopher Butler-Jones and Greg Simek. Butler-Jones earned 22% of the vote while Simek landed 17%. Brown is Gulfport’s current Vice Mayor and Ward 2 representative and has served 10 years on the Council. She’s lived in Gulfport for 30 years. Ward 2 includes the waterfront and marina districts, but voters citywide cast a ballot in the race. Brown has been a math teacher at Boca Ciega High School for more than 30 years. She earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics from Eckerd College in 1992, and a master’s degree in education from the University of Florida in 2013.

“Challenger Ian O’Hara unseats Michael Fridovich on Gulfport City Council” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Gulfport City Council member Fridovich will not serve another term, voters decided in Tuesday’s municipal election. Fridovich fell to challenger O’Hara, who secured more than 55% of the vote. Fridovich has served on the Council for the past 10 years. This would have been his sixth two-year term representing Gulfport residents on the dais, a job he’s held almost as long as he’s lived in the city. O’Hara’s platform focused on what he perceived as the city’s lack of clarity, communication and accessibility, as well as its inadequate lobbying in Tallahassee. His message appears to have resonated with voters who opted for a new direction.

“Kenneth City Town Council race likely headed to recount; just 5 votes separate the top 3 finishers” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Recent controversies in Kenneth City over a rash of staff departures played out in Tuesday’s Municipal Election, with a recount likely on the way in a razor-thin race for two seats on the Town Council. With four candidates on the ballot, the top two finishers are separated by just two votes, or a 0.25 percentage point margin. The difference between the No. 2 and No. 3 finishers is just three votes — or 0.38 percentage points. Incumbent Kyle Cummings led the pack, with 29.2% of the vote, just 233 votes total. Barbara Roberts, also an incumbent, trailed with 231 votes, at 28.95%. Challenger Tony Chan followed at 28.57%, or 228 votes.

“Tom Reid re-elected, Gail Neiginger welcomed to South Pasadena City Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Six people were on the ballot in South Pasadena in Tuesday’s Municipal Election, but only two are going to bed victorious. Incumbent Reid led the field with 32.44% of the vote, while newcomer Neidinger nabbed the second available spot on the South Pasadena City Commission, trailing by just eight votes at 32.04% of the vote. Michael James Burgmaier, Marj Lorand and Felix Day Pretsch failed to make the cut. Bonnie Quick, an incumbent on the Commission, was on the ballot but withdrew from the race, so votes for her were not counted.

“Tarpon Springs voters OK 3 ballot questions, give green light to land purchase” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tarpon Springs voters approved all three ballot questions before them in Tuesday’s municipal election. The referendum questions were the only items on the ballot. Referendum question No. 1 will authorize the purchase of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross. The 3.49-acre vacant parcel will cost the city $728,000 and will be used for stormwater management and land preservation. It passed with 82% support. The second question, which voters approved, will require the city to conduct a public hearing before June 30 ahead of each year’s budget cycle. Voters approved of that ballot question with 88% support.

“Biden to sign new executive order aimed at gun violence” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden, during a visit to Monterey Park, California, where 11 were shot dead earlier this year, is planning to sign an executive order that aims to increase the number of background checks before firearms sales. As he travels to the largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles where a day of jubilation turned to anguish and terror with the mass killing inside a dance studio, Biden is also planning to draw attention to the pain inflicted on communities that experience such spasms of violence. The order also asks his Cabinet to develop a proposal for how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting.

“Biden’s TikTok dilemma: A ban could hurt Democrats more than Republicans” via John D. McKinnon of The Wall Street Journal — Many Republicans and some Democrats are clamoring for action to address a perceived security risk from Chinese-owned TikTok, but one political leader has been largely silent: Biden. Biden and his aides have demurred when asked about potential actions to restrict TikTok, saying they are awaiting recommendations from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). “I’m not sure,” Biden said recently when asked if the U.S. should ban TikTok. “I know I don’t have it on my phone.” The CFIUS negotiations over TikTok have been dragging on since 2019, however — leading some Republicans to say Biden is ducking the issue because of the political risk in taking on the hugely popular app.

“Matt Gaetz’s new staffer identifies as a ‘raging misogynist’” via Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast — “Consent is probably modern society’s most pernicious fetish.” It would seem bad enough if that internet comment from the newly hired congressional counsel for Republican U.S. Rep. Gaetz was about women. But this statement criticizing the notion of consent — which Gaetz’s counsel, Andrew Kloster, posted in the comments section of a Volokh Conspiracy post sometime around 2013 — came in reply to a blog titled, “Government Out of Bedrooms, but into Barnyards,” which endorsed a libertarian framework for rejecting consent as a legitimate basis for bans on bestiality. Kloster — a self-described “raging misogynist” who was hired in Gaetz’s Washington office last month — is a prolific tweeter.

Assignment editors — U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will travel to Fort Myers to highlight an announcement related to the agency’s disaster recovery work: 10:15 a.m., Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach.

“A 2018 banking law paved the way for Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse” via Nicole Narea of Vox — The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other similarly sized banks in recent days has put a spotlight on Congress’ 2018 bipartisan banking deregulation law, which was signed by then-President Trump. We’ll never know what might have happened if the law hadn’t been enacted. But given that Silicon Valley Bank would have been subject to stricter oversight under the old rules, more regulation may have slowed — or even prevented — the panic that set in last week as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds. In the wake of the bank’s implosion, some Democrats and economists have begun to argue that the bank’s failure and subsequent concerns about contagion in the financial sector actually are direct results of that law.

“The Trump juror who got under America’s skin” via Charles Homas of The New York Times — Until last month, the special grand jury investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, into whether Trump and his associates meddled in the state’s 2020 election, was a black box — the latest in a series that have surrounded the former President since his first days in office. Then, on Feb. 21, The Associated Press published an interview with Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the special grand jury in Georgia. Within hours, Kohrs had given lengthy interviews to several more outlets (including The Times) and in the process had become, as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell put it on his show that evening, the “most famous grand juror in the history of jurisprudence.”

“Oprah Winfrey responds to new Trump book that includes a letter she wrote to him in 2000” via Sarah Lynch Baldwin of CBS News — Former President Trump is releasing a new book that features private letters from politicians and celebrities, including Winfrey, who wrote to him in 2000. She wrote at the time, “Too bad we’re not running for office,” according to Axios. “What a TEAM!” “I think he’d written a book and said that he wanted me to be his running mate … if he decided to run,” Winfrey said. “And when I heard that this letter is now going to be a part of a book, I thought, ‘Oh, wasn’t that nice of me to write a note.’ That’s what I thought because I’m always like, ‘Oh, I should write a note. The person did this, or I should write a note.’”

“Trump’s latest failure: Music!” via Rafi Schwartz of Rolling Stone — Trump has failed at so much in his life that it may seem unfair to say his recent foray into music is unique in its badness. After all, the former President has bankrupted a casino, defaulted on an airline, and flubbed ownership of a professional football team, to name just a few of his ignominious flops. In this grand scheme of things, what’s one terrible song in the face of a lifetime of costly failures? Is Trump’s newly released “Justice for All” single truly on par with his more expensive flops in terms of sheer embarrassing badness? Oh God, yes. Yes, it sure is.

“Poll: Most Republicans care more about picking a 2024 GOP nominee who agrees with them on issues than one who can beat Biden” via Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy of CNN — The survey finds that most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would choose a candidate who agrees with their views on major issues (59%) over one who has a strong chance to beat Biden (41%). A broad majority see it as essential that the party’s nominee demonstrate the sharpness and stamina to serve effectively in office (87%), while smaller majorities say it is essential for the nominee to pledge to maintain Social Security and Medicare as they are (59%), represent the future of the party (57%), support government action to oppose “woke” values (54%) and attract support from outside the party (54%). Forty percent say they would most likely back Trump and 36% DeSantis.

“DNC accuses DeSantis, Trump of siding with Russia over Ukraine” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Democratic Party is lashing out at Gov. DeSantis and former President Trump after both denounced U.S. support for Ukraine. “Of course, 2024 MAGA Republicans Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis would use Tucker Carlson’s platform to announce they’d rather side with Vladimir Putin than Ukraine and democracy,” asserted Ammar Mousa, Press Secretary for the Democratic National Committee. “This is just the latest example of how the race for the MAGA base means 2024 Republicans will take exceedingly extreme positions, even if it undermines our allies and democracy.” Neither DeSantis nor Trump supported Russia’s actions in Ukraine, but rather argued the U.S. is spending too much to assist Ukraine.

“Trump, DeSantis offer stark contrast in first Iowa forays” via James Oliphant of Reuters — Trump and DeSantis descended upon the same Iowa town in recent days, putting the differences between the potential Republican presidential rivals in stark relief. Trump, 76, was expansive and combative on Monday as he talked in his freewheeling style about world events and his four years in the White House before a packed theater of raucous fans. DeSantis, 44, was buttoned-down and tightly scripted during his Friday event at a casino, sticking to a handful of domestic issues in front of a curious crowd just beginning to get to know him. The back-to-back events in the river town of Davenport offered an illustration of the extraordinary situation at play in the 2024 Republican race.

“On the trail, freewheeling Trump counters scripted DeSantis” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — As DeSantis moves closer to entering the race against Trump, the emerging contrast between the two leading Republicans in the polls is more about presentation than ideology. With both seeking to tap into voter grievances with combative messages, they are offering GOP voters two distinct vessels for channeling their anger. There are risks associated with both strategies, as some voters have grown tired of Trump’s antics and say they are drawn to DeSantis’s more streamlined presentation, while others remain excited by Trump’s unpredictability. The point, several Trump advisers said, is to remind people of things they actually liked about him — and he plans to do one of these stops on most every trip.

“MIA in 2024: The Republicans Trump vanquished in 2016” via Reid J. Epstein and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — If Trump were not running for President in 2024, there’s a group of Republicans who could be expected to vie for the White House: the ones he beat in 2016. Instead, many of these once high-wattage candidates are either skipping the 2024 cycle or have bowed out of national politics altogether. For all of the chatter about how the former President has grown weak politically and is ripe for overthrowing as the Republican Party’s dominant figure, and for all the polling that shows large numbers of Republican voters would prefer that Trump not run again, the will to challenge him is small, and the few contenders brave enough so far are inexperienced on the national stage.

“‘Timing is everything’: Rubio slams door on 2024 run” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio has no plans to run for President in 2024. “I don’t have any plans to run for anything this year because, you know, timing is everything in life and we’ve got a lot of stuff going on. I’ve really been focused on (the Senate) and I was hoping we’d be in the majority these next two years. That’s where I was focused on, but now we’re in the minority, but we have a majority in the House,” Rubio said. Though Rubio won re-election to a third term decisively last year against Democratic challenger Val Demings, rumors of a presidential run have not fully disappeared, even as the Senator made few moves consistent with that. Reports of a book launch later this year rekindled speculation.

“The GOP’s bubble of Trump denial” via Josh Kraushaar of Axios — Several top Republicans keep saying there’s no way former President Trump can win the 2024 GOP nomination — but polls say he can. Many of those either running for the GOP nomination or considering a run are spending more time focused on dinging DeSantis than Trump, the actual front-runner. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a potential 2024 candidate, declared on “Meet the Press” last week that Trump’s “not going to be the nominee, that’s just not going to happen.” Days later, an Emerson poll in the state found Trump leading DeSantis — widely seen as Trump’s chief GOP competition — by 41 points.

“Poll: GOPers would rather 2024 candidate share views than have chance to beat Biden” via Mark Moore of the New York Post — The CNN/SSRS survey of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents shows that 59% think it’s more important that the party nominate a candidate who shares their positions on major issues, while 41% think it’s more important that the party pick a candidate who can topple Biden. That contrasts with what Democrats were thinking in March 2020, when 65% told the same poll it was more important that the party nominate someone who could beat then-President Trump while just 29% said it was more important that the Democratic nominee stake out the same positions as they on the issues. The 65% got their wish, as Biden, 80, won the nomination and defeated Trump, now 76, in the General Election.

“Biden hauls in big bucks for Democrats on west coast swing ahead of likely 2024 re-election launch” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Biden will headline a DNC fundraiser on Tuesday night in Las Vegas amid a three-day policy and political swing through Nevada and California. The fundraiser will be the fourth Biden headlined for the DNC so far this year, and the second in a day. The President was the main attraction at a fundraiser Monday night in Rancho Santa Fe, California, an upscale community north of San Diego. Roughly $1 million was raised at the function, which included 40 attendees with the proceeds going to the DNC and the national party Committee’s Grassroots Victory Fund. The trip to California and Nevada, and the back-to-back fundraisers, come as the President gears up to run for re-election.

“Educator, publisher and former Miami Commissioner Demetrio Perez Jr. dies at 77” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — Perez — whose complex and complicated legacy includes the founding of Lincoln-Marti Schools and LIBRE, a publication founded in the 1960s to serve Miami’s growing Hispanic population — died Friday morning at his home following a lengthy illness, his family said. Perez, who also served as a Miami City Commissioner in the early 1980s and five years as a Miami-Dade County School Board member, was 77. “I salute my father on an exemplary life and I will miss him dearly,” his son Demetrio J. Perez told the Miami Herald. “To me, he was an example and part of the greatest generation of Cuban immigrants in the United States, who earned their success with tireless work and dedication to things greater than themselves.”

“Miami Beach liquor cutoff can take effect, judge says. Will Story nightclub survive?” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach can impose a partial 2 a.m. alcohol curfew in the South of Fifth neighborhood, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge said, handing a victory to the city in a ruling that affects one of the area’s biggest nightclubs. Judge Reemberto Diaz issued the decree after hearing two days of testimony on Story nightclub’s challenge of an ordinance passed last month by the Miami Beach City Commission. The ordinance will force some South of Fifth businesses that are currently allowed to sell alcohol until 5 a.m. to move their cutoffs to 2 a.m. in response to nearby residents who want less noise and partying in their vicinity.

“Another drag show showdown: Florida targets prominent Miami hotel’s liquor license” via Ana Ceballos and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times — Gov. DeSantis’ administration is seeking to revoke the Hyatt Regency Miami’s liquor license because one of its facilities hosted a Christmas-themed drag queen show in which the state claimed minors were present. The event — “A Drag Queen Christmas” — was Dec. 27 at the James L. Knight Center, a 4,500-seat auditorium affiliated with the hotel that typically hosts concerts, graduation ceremonies and other events. The December show was hosted by Nina West, a star from the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and minors were required to be accompanied by an adult to attend.

“Fired Police Chief files $10M lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Larry Scirotto, the onetime Fort Lauderdale Police Chief fired after just six months on the job, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city claiming wrongful termination and is seeking a jury trial with damages approaching $10 million. Scirotto was hired partly to help boost diversity at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, only to be fired in March 2022 amid allegations he promoted minority officers based on skin color. Scirotto’s swift termination created a media storm, spawning headlines at news outlets worldwide. “I’m doing this to have my name cleared,” Scirotto told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel this week. “As long as the city is saying I violated (equal job opportunities) law, then my name will be forever tarnished.”

“Coming soon to Florida beaches: Massive, messy and maybe record mounds of seaweed” via Nicolas Rivero of the Miami Herald — A giant blob of seaweed, spanning 5,000 miles and weighing an estimated 6.1 million tons, threatens to blanket Florida beaches and the Caribbean islands with smelly piles of decaying brown goop. Sargassum — the scientific name for the brown seaweed often found strewn across South Florida beaches — could start piling up in the Florida Keys in the next few days. Scientists expect Miami Beach to become a hot spot later in the sargassum season, which runs from March through October. This year’s sargassum bloom is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever recorded. Since 2011, a combination of human activity and climate change has created a string of unusually large seaweed blobs.

“Former Joel Greenberg challenger Brian Beute to run for Seminole Supervisor of Elections post” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Beute, a former private school teacher who was the innocent victim of a Greenberg smear campaign nearly four years ago, has launched a bid to become Seminole County’s next Supervisor of Elections. Beute, an Oviedo resident and Republican, seeks to succeed Chris Anderson, who announced late last month that he would not seek re-election in 2024. Beute is the first candidate to announce his intention for the countywide post. “I’ve spent the last five years fighting to expose corruption and wrongdoing in Seminole County,” said Beute, referring to how he was one of the first to call out Greenberg’s crimes as Tax Collector.

“Former Palm Bay City Council member Peter Filiberto sentenced to probation in plea offer” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — In a plea offer, former Palm Bay City Council member Filiberto will serve two years of supervised probation stemming from his Feb. 11 arrest on cocaine and DUI charges. Filiberto resigned his City Council Seat 5 post six days after his arrest by city police during a motorcycle traffic stop in the Palm Bay Colony neighborhood off Lipscomb Street. At the police department’s booking center, police found 10.6 grams of cocaine in his shoe and sock, a probable cause affidavit said. He was charged with possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony, along with five misdemeanors: reckless driving, DUI, no motorcycle endorsement on driver’s license, refusal to submit a breath test, and driving with a suspended license.

“Monique Worrell taps predecessor Aramis Ayala as Assistant State Attorney” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Worrell hired her predecessor, Ayala, as an Assistant State Attorney, according to a document obtained by Florida Politics. Her hire was effective Feb. 27. Ayala served one term as the State Attorney for the Ninth Circuit, which covers the Orlando area. Her tenure was marked by controversy after Ayala refused to pursue the death penalty in capital cases within her office, prompting then-Gov. Scott to reassign 29 death penalty cases to the Ocala-based State Attorney Brad King’s office. Later, in 2021 just before leaving office, Ayala dropped the death penalty in three murder cases, prompting now-Gov. DeSantis to remove Ayala from a high-profile case involving a 33-year-old mother who was dismembered.

“New Jersey man arrested for posting death threats online aimed at Sheriff Mike Chitwood” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The first face a New Jersey man will likely see when he steps off a plane in Florida in handcuffs will be that of Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood, the top cop he suggested be murdered while chatting on an internet hate platform. Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was arrested on March 6 and charged with second-degree felony written threats to kill or injure, Chitwood said in a news conference. Golden will be extradited to Volusia County, the Sheriff said. Golden was an unemployed, anti-law enforcement person who was living in a back bedroom at his mother’s house, the Sheriff said.

“Turtle-nesting season threatens to stall hurricane reconstruction efforts in Volusia” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Hurricane recovery efforts in Volusia County could be stalled once turtle-nesting season begins on May 1. While officials have gotten some flexibility on allowing construction during nesting season, it might not be enough to keep coastal seawall projects from seeing a monthslong delay. Meanwhile, county officials are working to put temporary erosion barriers in place along the most vulnerable parts of the coast. The topic came up during the roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials at the Daytona Beach International Airport. Among those in the crowd was Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller, who expressed concern about coastal residents facing a delayed recovery.

“Crews start dismantling Orlando Free Fall ride, where Tyre Sampson died” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Ten days before the anniversary of 14-year-old tourist Sampson’s death on the Orlando Free Fall drop tower at ICON Park, cranes began arriving at the ride to start taking it down. Workers placed weights on a telescoping crane that would eventually extend to reach the top of the 430-foot drop tower as a second crane lifted other components nearby. A fence encircled the ride and blocked off parts of the nearby sidewalk and road. The ride’s gondola, holding its harnesses and seats, rested at the foot of the tower behind a smaller barrier. It was still attached to the ride as the construction crew prepared the area.

“Not a slipper: Disney World tourist claims she bit into glass at Cinderella Castle restaurant” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — It wasn’t a glass slipper that an Illinois tourist found at Disney World’s restaurant inside Cinderella Castle. Instead, she claimed to find pieces of glass in her breakfast dish, according to a new lawsuit. Mary Brumbaugh said she was out at the Magic Kingdom in a large group with 14 members of her family when the incident occurred at Cinderella’s Royal Table, a fairy-tale themed restaurant located inside the iconic castle at the theme park. “When (Brumbaugh) ate her eggs, she bit into broken glass that was contained within the eggs,” according to her lawsuit against Disney filed last week in Orange Circuit Court by the law firm Morgan & Morgan.

“In Pinellas, industrial land could yield to more mixed use, including housing” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — Soon, the county could change land-use limitations to a flexible approach, allowing for more mixed-use development. Leaders hope that will still help draw good jobs, but also add to the housing supply and bring Pinellas’ policies more in line with state law. The policy change is the key recommendation in the latest Target Employment and Industrial Lands Study, released earlier this year by Forward Pinellas. It’s the first review since the 2008 iteration that spawned the current land-use policies for the chunks of land the county calls “target employment centers.” County Commissioner Dave Eggers, who was on an advisory committee for the latest study, said he and others in the county were already thinking about making land use more flexible as early as 2020.

“Hedge fund Citadel to establish a Water Street Tampa office” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hedge fund Citadel, which made headlines last year when its headquarters moved to Miami from Chicago, is building an office in Water Street Tampa. A 3,200-square-foot suite for the hedge fund is under construction on the sixth floor of Thousand and One, an office tower in Water Street Tampa, according to permit documents filed with the city. Representatives from Strategic Property Partners, the developer of Water Street, and Citadel were not immediately available for comment Tuesday. SPP is controlled by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Cascade Investment, the investment fund of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Citadel becomes the latest big name in finance to cement a presence in the Tampa Bay region, joining celebrity financiers Cathie Wood and Jeffrey Gundlach.

“Tampa River O’ Green Fest rescheduled for St. Patrick’s Day due to Saturday’s forecast” via Fox 13 News — Tampa city officials have rescheduled its St. Patrick’s Day event to be held on St. Patrick’s Day. The annual River O’ Green Fest was slated for Saturday, March 18, but as of Tuesday, there is a 70% chance of rain. Therefore, city officials announced it will be bumped up one day due to the forecast. The event will now be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Park. Attendees can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks and, of course, green beer. At 4 p.m., the portion of Hillsborough River adjacent to the park will turn bright green. Officials use a dye that is nontoxic and biodegradable for a small portion of the river that barriers the park.

“Fired Manatee employee says Scott Hopes told him to suppress sexual harassment claim” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After his sudden resignation in February, new claims against former Manatee County Administrator Hopes shed light on the strife within his leadership team. Hopes separated from Manatee County after attempting to hire longtime colleague Mitchell Teitelbaum as the fourth deputy administrator. Teitelbaum ultimately declined the role after a sexual harassment allegation against him. Robert Reinshuttle, another former deputy administrator who worked under Hopes and was also terminated the same week, claims he witnessed the incident involving Teitelbaum. He said Hopes directed him and human resources staff to suppress information and is adamant his termination was an act of retaliation for reporting the matter to County Commissioners.

“FEMA shares updated numbers regarding Hurricane Ian recovery in SW Florida.” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — With the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Ian just two weeks away, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials say that nearly $1.1 billion in individual assistance has been approved for 383,000 families affected by the Category 4 hurricane across the state. Also, $2.1 billion has been dispersed in National Flood Insurance Program claims. Southwest Florida residents within the hardest hit counties, such as Lee, Charlotte, Collier and DeSoto, are especially seeing immense progress and relief when it comes to post-Ian recovery efforts. Since the beginning, FEMA officials have stated that they are providing survivors with funds for rent, home repairs and hotel stays, as well as apartment leases, travel trailers and manufactured housing units, and other disaster-caused expenses.

“Why did several nurses get fired from MCR Health? Bradenton-based nonprofit won’t say” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Several health care workers are calling foul after MCR Health, a not-for-profit health care system based in Bradenton, sent them letters of termination. Just how many lost their jobs — or why — MCR Health is not saying. But several nurses who were let go reached out to Bradenton Herald and said it could be 20 or more. “Most were upper-level employees,” said Kendra Cannon, who received a termination letter while working as a charge nurse. “No one in my immediate leadership knew that this was going to happen. Most of those let go were way higher than me,” Cannon said. Cannon was not given a reason for her separation.

“Sarasota-Bradenton airport smashes another record with almost 400,000 travelers in February” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — In February, 393,807 passengers traveled through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, setting another record for the month. The previous record, 340,465, was set in February 2022. The 16% increase is the highest number of passengers for February in the history of SRQ. The 12-month activity through February 2023 totals 3,976,376 passengers, a 13% increase compared to 3,519,721 passengers for the 12 months through February 2022. “We continue to experience steep increases in the number of passengers utilizing our airport. The months of March and April are the two busiest months of the year due to the influx of spring break travelers,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.

“Attorney stress, burnout and low pay create hiring crisis at Escambia courthouse” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — In Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden and Public Defender Bruce Miller both said that since their funding comes from the Legislature, it’s tough to compete with private law firms that can offer more money. “We’ve always been behind. We’ve always had to ask for more money for the attorneys, but right now we cannot compete with the private sector,” Miller said. “What happens is when you lose an attorney, the attorneys left behind have to absorb the caseload, which causes them to get burned out and stressed, and then they leave and it just snowballs.” Bowden Madden similarly said it’s tough to compete with private law firms, but it’s also difficult to compete with benefits such as remote work offered by private sector employers.

“Sex, drugs and wiretaps: Feds accuse Andrew Gillum of ‘fabricating’ allegations of FBI misconduct” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — A federal judge presiding over Gillum’s public corruption case sided with prosecutors in a fight over whether to unseal court documents detailing alleged personal misconduct by undercover FBI agents. In a one-page order, Winsor said the matter will be addressed at a later pretrial conference. Gillum’s motion to unseal, filed Friday, accused the FBI of using drugs, alcohol and women to “ensnare” their targets. Prosecutors, in their response on Sunday, said they have no reason to believe those allegations but are nonetheless “conducting an appropriate investigation” into them. The government’s motion said three matters involving FBI agents and a fourth involving a “non-party” to the case are “irrelevant” and shouldn’t be allowed into evidence at trial, which is set to begin April 17.

“FBI arrests Nassau sheriff’s sergeant, Jacksonville trooper in DEA investigation” via Anne Schindler, Atyia Collins and Tobie Nell Perkins of First Coast News — Two law enforcement officers who worked on a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force have been arrested in an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies. One was a DEA Co-Investigator of the Year in 2019 and the other a Florida Trooper of the year in 2009. Nassau Sgt. James Darrell Hickox was arrested Friday by the FBI on a charge of possession with intent to sell controlled substances. On the same day, the FBI arrested Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey on a charge of being an illegal user of narcotics while possessing firearms. Both involved confidential informants and obtaining drugs. Earrey and Hickox worked as DEA Task Force agents at the same time, but the criminal complaint documents do not specify if their arrests are related.

“Florida football: Gators opener at Utah set for a Thursday night” via Kevin Brockway of The Gainesville Sun — The Gators announced their matchup at Utah will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced later. PAC-12 television contracts, which govern Utah’s home games, will determine time and broadcast information. It will be the first time that Florida has played on a Thursday since Oct. 1, 1992, when the Gators lost 30-6 at Mississippi State. The trip will mark the first game played in Salt Lake City between Florida and Utah, and it will be the second of a home-and-home series between the schools. Last September, Florida opened the 2022 season with a 29-26 upset of Utah at The Swamp.

“Pensacola is working to bring Amtrak back. Why it could really happen this time.” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Earlier this year, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced he was working to bring Amtrak service back to Pensacola. The Pensacola City Council recently endorsed the idea when it voted unanimously to send a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration supporting the city’s application for a federal grant to study the feasibility. Exactly how much it will cost to return Amtrak to Pensacola is unknown at this point, but Amtrak is already committed to reopening its service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama Pensacola is applying for its own federal funds in the form of a $500,000 Corridor ID grant from the Federal Railroad Administration at the end of this month. The grant will pay the full cost of a feasibility study to return service between Mobile and Tallahassee.

“Is DeSantis flaming out already?” via David Frum of The Atlantic — DeSantis is a machine engineered to win the Republican presidential nomination. The hardware is a lightly updated version of donor-pleasing mechanics from the Paul Ryan era. The software is newer. DeSantis operates on the latest culture-war code: against vaccinations, against the diversity industry, against gay-themed books in school libraries. The packaging is even more up-to-the-minute. Older models — Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush — made some effort to appeal to moderates and independents. None of that from DeSantis. He refuses to even speak to media platforms not owned by Rupert Murdoch. The problem that Republicans confront with this newly engineered machine is this: Have they built themselves a one-stage rocket — one that achieves liftoff but never reaches escape velocity?

“Biden is forcing U.S. taxpayers to pay for a bailout … but the bad actors must bear the brunt of their bad decisions” via Mike Pence in the Daily Mail — In America, the freedom to succeed has always included the freedom to fail. Or at least it used to. Now we live in a world where certain politically favored businesses are propped up, backstopped and bailed out by the government no matter how reckless they may be. That is exactly what happened during the 2008 financial crisis, and that is what is happening now with the banking panic set off by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The government is behind the bar pouring drinks, and some banks are going on another raging bender. Just like in 2008, the cause of the current panic is excessive risk-taking in the private sector that has been aided and abetted by the government.

“Calling the banning of books in Florida a ‘hoax’ is, itself, a hoax” via Pat Beall in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Somebody hasn’t been reading the fine print. Or the very large headlines. How else to explain Gov. DeSantis’ recent news release raving that Florida school book bans are a hoax? No books in Florida schools are being banned, according to the Governor. If books are being banned, it is because they contain deviant sex acts. Anyone telling you otherwise is just trying to keep a good man from an Oval Office. Has DeSantis not seen the pictures of emptied classroom shelves? Did no one Google PEN America’s list of banned and targeted books? Did he not read the sloppy legislation that he championed, signed, and is now weaving into Iowa stump speeches?

“Because of DeSantis, my transgender daughter and I are leaving the state” via Heather St. Amand in the Tampa Bay Times — As a mother of a transgender daughter, I have never felt more heartbroken and angry than I do today. My family and I are preparing to move from our home in Florida to a new state in the mid-Atlantic — all because of DeSantis’ so-called “anti-woke” agenda. DeSantis and his administration have made it clear that they do not support transgender rights. From banning transgender girls from participating in school sports to restricting access to health care for transgender individuals, their actions have left us feeling unwelcome and unsafe in our own community. As a parent, it is my duty to protect my child and ensure that she has access to the same opportunities and rights as her peers.

“A reflection of when activity inside Florida’s Capitol was impressionable” via Joy Causseaux Frank in the Tallahassee Democrat — It was my first job. I was 17 and a senior at Leon High School. I had been hired as a typist in the “steno pool” at the Florida House of Representatives. Thus began a love for and career in and around “The Process” for almost 50 years. Then came 9/11 — access was limited to protect the public. Then the Great Recession — venues were limited due to cost. Then COVID-19 — access was limited to protect the public. And now silence because of new restrictions for having displays at the Capitol. Will the halls be empty? Of what is everyone afraid? Of someone who thinks differently? Oh, for the good old days.

“How one FSU alumna was part of Oscar award-winning ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University alumn Allison Rose Carter, who graduated from FSU with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2004, has produced more than 20 feature films that also include the 2016 movie “American Honey” and last year’s “The Sky Is Everywhere.” The overall win for Carter as a part of the film crew also became a win for her alma mater as FSU’s College of Motion Picture Arts cheered for her and other FSU alumni who contributed to nominated films. Another film with FSU ties that won an Oscar is “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for Best Animated Film, which had 1997 alum Marc Ostroff on board as its finance executive and 2004 alum Sara Bennett Crowley as the producing manager.

“‘Like fire running across the sky.’ Skygazers record fireball plummeting over Florida” via Mark Price of the Bradenton Herald — Nearly two dozen witnesses have reported seeing a fireball over Florida’s west coast, and some acted fast enough to get video. The American Meteor Society says records have stretched across more than 450 miles, from Everglades City in South Florida to Freeport in the Panhandle. Most of the witnesses were between Tampa and Fort Myers, including a man who saw it while fishing in Chokoloskee, west of the Everglades. Witnesses described it as changing from orange to yellow to red as it sailed south to north along the coast. The “coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Looked like fire running across the sky,” one witness said.

“We rode the Tron roller coaster at Magic Kingdom, Disney World’s newest ride” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — Not since Space Mountain has the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World had such a high-tech, high-thrills ride in Tomorrowland. And Tron Lightcycle Run has been a long time coming. If you haven’t seen the movies, don’t worry. The queue walks you through the essence of the storyline before you straddle a light cycle to go on what Disney calls “one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.” Shanghai Disneyland’s Tron ride has been clocked at 59.3 mph, according to the Roller Coaster Data Base. That’s fast by Disney standards, on par with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and the new Epcot Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

“Sun’s out, bonnets out: Sarasota Amish, Mennonite visitors have returned for Spring” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Joan Farmwald parks her three-wheeled bicycle at the Fresh Produce Market next to Yoders Market. The aroma of baked goods permeates the air. She and her husband traveled from central Kentucky ready to enjoy some sun, along with more than 5,000 members from the Amish and Mennonite community who come to visit the Sarasota area every year. Some are returning residents of the Pinecraft area, which is home to more than 500 Amish and Mennonite families during the summer. In the 1920s, large groups came for farming but stayed for the beaches and year-round weather.

